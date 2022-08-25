Best Wireless Dog Fence Collars: Reviews & Top Brands

When puppies are uneasy and anxious, they often want to run around the neighborhood to chase squirrels or play with – and sometimes break – anything they find. Therefore, many pet owners use wireless dog fences, collars, and other training and tracking tools.
As much fun as it sounds, letting your furry friends run free and get into your neighbors' backyards can cause problems and put their safety at risk. Fortunately, you can find wireless fence options to make sure they don't stray off course.
Do you think they can help you take care of your dogs but don't know where to find the right option? Don't worry! Here's a review of the best wireless dog fences and collars.
After detailed research, there's already the #1 pick: Halo collar. It's an invisible fence with state-of-the-art technology and unique features to train and track your dog. Read on to discover more about it!
4 Best Wireless Dog Fences and Collars
Most pet parents want to know where their dogs are at all times, but some puppies need to go through a training process to correct their behavior. Tools such as a training collar and a fence system come in handy in these cases. However, finding the best one can take a bit of time. Do you need help? Read on and find reviews of the most popular options on the market, including:
- Cesar Millan's Halo Dog Collar - Most Popular
- SpotOn's Wireless Dog Fence
- Fi's Smart Collar for Dogs
- Wagz's Dog Collar
#1 Halo Collar for Dogs by Cesar Millan: Best of All!
If you are looking for a wireless dog fence with a collar, GPS tracking device, and activity tracker in an all-in-one system, this one is for you! World-renowned pet trainer Cesar Millan designed this kit to make puppies understand limits.
Quick Look
- Works even if not connected to Wi-Fi
- Has a rechargeable battery and includes a USB-C cable to charge
- Has contact blanks and four contact tips
- Gives buzzes, static feedback, and beeps as corrective warnings
This kit includes a wireless fence system that helps pet parents know their dogs' whereabouts and check if they are moving or resting. In addition, it has a handy function to monitor your furry friends' learning process.
The Halo collar comes with GPS location tracking and other features that correct your pet's behavior even without an internet connection. Do you want to keep your dog safe all the time? The system sends notifications if it notices they go outside the safe limits you set, allowing you to act quickly to find your beloved furry friend if they decide to chase after the ice cream truck. The Halo collar has been highly praised in reviews such as SF Gate Halo Collar Review or the Mercury News Halo Wireless Fence Review.
Moreover, if you choose a Halo collar, you won't need to install an additional fence, as it comes with premium wireless dog fence features. It's the best way to ensure your pet's safety without worrying about complicated installation processes or annoying tangled wires everywhere! Lastly, purchasing this tool also gives you access to a 21-day training program with celebrity dog trainer Cesar Millan after downloading the app.
Check out the best available pricing here: Visit Official Site
#2 Fence System for Dogs by SpotOn: Good for Outdoors
Do you want to teach your dog where the invisible fences are? SpotOn has developed the perfect solution for you. This petsafe wireless containment system recognizes your furry friend's location within a three-mile radius! In addition, it has integrated GPS and is perfect for outdoors where there's no Internet connection.
Quick Look
- SpotOn's collar and wireless fence are ideal for large properties, large yards, or large rural spaces.
- Works even if it's not connected to the internet
- Has a long battery life
- Is waterproof
- Comes with an adjustable collar that fits all-size dogs
The US Army-tested kit comes with a waterproof collar for those dogs that love to jump in puddles, a wall charger, a static contact point tenser, and two contact points. This alternative stands out among all wireless fences and collars because it is easy to use. You no longer have to spend hours deciphering the instructions! Instead, download an app, set boundaries by drawing or walking around your yard space, and that's it!
SpotOn's fence system sends notifications to dog owners and makes your smartphone ping every six seconds to help you find your pup if they leave the safe zone. Additionally, the device connects to 20-30 satellites to provide better tracking options.
While it is a bit pricey, available for over $1490 with an annual subscription of $83, it does offer useful features for those with a spacious backyard! Moreover, it has a long battery life, so you don't have to worry about replacements in good time after your purchase.
SpotOn Virtual Dog Fence - Visit Official Site For Latest Promos
#3 Smart Wireless Dog Fence Collar by Fi: Best Health Value
Quick Look
- Includes health features, such as tracking how much they rest daily
- Tracks your dog's steps and receive geofence alerts
- Several users can use the device thanks to its multi-owner feature for dog walkers
- Compares your pets' stats with others to give a better health report
- It is ideal for dogs that go without a leash
This one is not only a wireless dog fence collar but a health and fitness tracker for dogs! In other words, in addition to helping you make sure your pup doesn't wander out of safe zones, it lets you see how much your furry friend rests, plays, or exercises in a day.
Are you worried about your dog's health but don't have any references? Don't worry! Fi's wireless fence collar compares your pup's stats to other dogs across the country to see if they need to walk more or exercise more to stay in shape. In addition, it is one of the most affordable alternatives on the market today.
Fi's wireless fence collar comes with a charger, batteries, and a tracker. Among its health features, it has options to save and track your dog's information, focusing on details such as age and weight. In addition, the device connects to three satellites and has LTE-M cellular network-based technology and GPS functionality to determine and report the pet's whereabouts.
Although Fi's smart collar works perfectly without the Internet, it promises better performance when you have a stable Wi-Fi connection. In both cases, it establishes safe zones of up to 60 feet in diameter for circulars and 11,349 square feet for polygons. Check out our list of the best smart dog collars.
Fi Smart Collar - Check Out Today’s Latest Price
#4 Freedom Smart Dog Collar With Invisible Fence by Wagz: Best Price
Quick Look
- Different alerts (ultrasonic, auditory, or vibration alerts) to correct your dog's behavior and keep them within the invisible dog fences
- Includes a step tracker
- Designed for dogs weighing 15 lbs or more
- Both the device and the subscription are cheap
If you want your dog's collar to have invisible fence functions for a good price, the Wagz smart device is the best way to go! Does your puppy get lost constantly, or do you usually find them chewing on your flowers? This system allows you to choose the areas you want them to stay away from, including gardens and pools.
In addition, the invisible dog fence is not only perfect to protect your property but also prevents your dog from going outside the house. If your pup wanders out of safe zones while trying to catch a squirrel, Wagz's wireless dog fence collar sends a notification to help you know where they are. The brand's goal was to help dog owners find their beloved pets in minutes. Therefore, the GPS-based app shows their location as soon as they cross the fences.
Another particular feature of this smart wireless fence collar is that it also takes care of the dog's well-being. Once you connect the device to a mobile app, you can see how much your furry friend has walked, rested, slept, or played in the last 24 hours. In addition, the system gives a happiness and health score, so you know when you should help them.
Wagz wireless dog fence collar is a great alternative because it provides top-notch benefits for an $8.33 monthly subscription. However, you should keep in mind that it can fail if there's no good signal or the sky is not clear.
Get The Wagz Collar Here - Check Today’s Latest Price
Ready to Get One? Tips to Choose the Best Wireless Dog Fence Collars
Whether you are looking for an underground fence with a portable indoor transmitter or dislike physical fence alternatives and prefer a wireless option, there's the perfect device for you and your dog! You only have to consider your furry friend's needs to find the right collar or system and make a smart purchase. In this sense, there are some aspects that you should consider.
If you want your dog to stay in the safe zones and you expect to get a notification when they cross the limits, a traditional fence is not what you need. In these cases, a wireless dog fence collar with GPS can help you find your beloved pet in less time than you imagine.
Traditional ones don't have technological features such as modern wireless fences. Do you want a waterproof collar that tracks your doggy's health condition or has a rechargeable battery? If so, new models and smart devices are the best options for you.
Moreover, you should remember that every pet is different. Not all dogs react to the same alerts or triggers. That's why you should get to know your puppy very well and try to find a system that you can adapt to their personality. Most devices are designed to correct behaviors without hitting and use humane methods to teach dogs limits and things they shouldn't do.
In addition to your doggy's needs, you should consider what your pets require in terms of space. If your property is big and your furry friend might get lost, you can go for options such as SpotOn's invisible collar and fence system.
As you can see, there are many factors that you should analyze before choosing a wireless fence for your dog. Here's a checklist of the most important things to consider:
- Your dog's weight: Some wireless fence collars are made for dogs weighing 15 lbs. and up. Therefore, you should pick one that will fit your pup's size, especially if you have a small dog.
- Define if you need an in-ground fence or prefer modern wireless options. The type of system can also affect your budget, so keep that in mind.
- Do you hope to keep your dogs safe, or do you want to monitor their health? Remember that some wireless fence systems have functions to know their health condition, but others don't. Choose wisely!
- Keep in mind that you may need dog training. Therefore, you should look for options that facilitate the learning process.
- You may need other dog supplies in some cases, so, check if you have to purchase additional collars for the one you like the most.
- Do not buy until you are sure of what you want and need!
Who Should Buy Wireless Dog Fences?
Do you want to know if you need a wireless dog fence? Here's the answer. You should buy one of these devices if:
- You don't want a visible fence or bury wires in the ground it's a hassle for you.
- You have a large patio and you need to save since traditional fencing is usually more expensive if the spaces are large.
- You're training your new puppy or have never had pets before.
- You have multiple dogs and want to set boundaries between an older dog and a new puppy.
Buying Guide - Steps to Buy the Best Wireless Fences and Collars for Dogs
Have you already checked all the wireless dog fences available and chosen the perfect one for you and your dog? You are just one step away from enjoying all its benefits. Now, you only have to do the following:
- Choose the type of fence: If you are here, you have probably chosen the brand. However, you should check if there are several models and pick the one that best suits your needs.
- Check your perimeter to see how much the fence system should cover. Remember that your garden's size can affect your decision. Some wireless dog fences cover larger areas than others.
- Training and containment: Do you need training or just want to prevent your dog from leaving the safe zone? Think about that and choose a model accordingly.
- The number of dogs: If you have multiple dogs, you should look for a containment system suitable for more than one furry friend.
- Portability: Do you want a portable device? This is the time to find out if you can take the model you choose wherever you go.
- Ask about the warranty: Some systems come with warranties. Ask if the manufacturer offers any help with any problems that may arise.
Final Thoughts: Why Is Halo Collar the Best One?
The Halo collar is considered the best option on the market because it goes much further than just tracking where a dog is. It has extra and unique features, including some to measure your furry friend's learning progress and others to keep track of where they are.
If you are looking for a high-quality wireless pet containment system with more modern features, the Halo is for you. As the second runner-up, there's the SpotOn alternative. It is perfect for large open spaces, but very expensive. Additionally, users must walk around the perimeter to mark the boundaries, which can take some time.
However, you can try any of the ones that appeared on this list and find out for yourself if this is what you need for you and your beloved dog! Remember that both you and your pet may need some time to get used to the product, too.
See the Halo Wireless Collar works here! Get 6 months of Free Halo Gold plan with purchase
Frequently Asked Questions
Do you have more doubts? Check the FAQ section below and find the answers to your questions!
What Are the Benefits of an Invisible Dog Fence?
Some pet owners have to deal with stubborn dogs all the time! Fortunately, tools such as wireless fence systems and collars can be the perfect solutions for training them, correcting their behavior, or simply keeping them safe by setting boundaries. Besides that, these are some of the benefits that these devices offer:
- They are easy to use and only take a few minutes to set up or connect to the mobile app.
- Installations are usually fast and free.
- You don't have to spend time digging holes to install in-ground fences.
- They do not require maintenance.
- Wireless fences are also portable, meaning you can take them everywhere. Just imagine! They can be great tools if you want to take your dog to your summer camp.
- They can be used with a physical fence if you already have one. This way, a wireless fence system can strengthen the learning process and assist in training.
- Wireless dog fences are invisible. You can keep your dog safe while appreciating the beautiful scenery in your garden!
- The collar battery usually lasts long, so you don't have to worry about the low battery indicator.
How Does a Wireless Fence for Dogs Work?
The wireless collars recognize the safe zone that you define without being connected to a physical fence or cables. If your dog crosses these boundaries, the device responds by sending alerts or discouragements to urge your furry friend to return to the area.
Are Wireless Dog Fence Collars Safe?
Yes, the discouragements they send are mild. In addition, most are designed to correct dogs' behavior without bumps or harsh experiences.
Limited Time Promotion: Get $300 off with promo code HALOFREEDOM
Be sure to check out all of our student reviews such as the Pretty Litter, K9 Institute, and the Online Dog trainings.