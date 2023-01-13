Choosing the Best Water Softener for your Home - The Top 10 Options

Water softeners are excellent to have in your home because they provide many benefits. For example, they will improve the water quality of the house, but they can also extend the life of the plumbing system.
Top-Rated Water Softeners
If you're unfamiliar with water softeners and what they do for you, they could seem like frivolous expenses.
Most people are unaware that the first water-softening system was actually invented in the 1800s. Because of that, pure water is an integral component to our health. Below, we will give you detailed reviews of the best water softeners on the market. Then, we will discuss what a water softener is, how it works, and what factors you should consider when purchasing one.
10 of the Best Water Softener Systems of 2023
1. SpringWell Futuresoft Salt-Free Water Softener (Best Overall)
Though salt-based systems are one of the best, there is an alternative to salt-based water softeners. SpringWell Futuresoft might be ideal for your home. It features a lifetime warranty and even has a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee.
Overall, it prevents 99.6 percent of scale without using salt or chemicals. Unlike other options, this product will help you save water because it produces no waste and doesn't discharge salt brine into the environment.
You can extend the life of your home's pipes and appliances with this water softener. Plus, it removes scale. The special design means that this model doesn't need electricity because of the crystallization process. This water softener is also maintenance-free. However, you will need one filter change per year.
2. SoftPro Elite Water Softener
The SoftPro is one of the best salt-based softeners on the market and is designed for city water. Overall, this salt-based water softener is sold by a brand that's been around for over three decades.
It is very salt- and water-efficient when regenerating. The up-flow design helps you get a better recharge for the softening resin. In a sense, the resin you deplete is renewed, and that's it. Plus, it only backwashes every fifth cycle, saving you water.
3. SpringWell Salt-Based Water Softener
As far as salt-based water softeners go, the one from SpringWell might be the most capable and dependable ion exchange product on the market. There are different ranges for homes with up to seven bathrooms.
This product features an ion exchange process that minimizes scale building in the fixtures, plumbing, and appliances of your home. That means healthier skin and hair, softer laundry, reduced maintenance, and longer-lasting appliances.
Plus, the SS line reduces water usage by automating the regeneration process. The softeners regenerate when necessary.
One super-convenient feature is that you can connect your phone to the control head and adjust regeneration cycles, backwash, salt use, and timing. You'll need the Legacy View application to do that!
4. US Water Systems GreenWave Salt-Free Water Conditioner
The GreenWave product from US Water Systems is one of the best salt-free water conditioners available. It doesn't work like traditional versions and won't remove minerals that make your water hard. Instead, it will crystallize them and change the mineral form to stop them from building up on the surfaces.
Likewise, it features a simple design and is easy to install. Since it doesn't use chemicals or salt, you don't have to reload it to ensure that it works properly. This will save you time and money while you enjoy soft water.
Likewise, you get a pre-filter that cleans the water from calcium and magnesium, as well as other contaminants, before it produces soft water.
5. Fleck 5600 SXT Grain Water Softener
The Fleck 5600 SXT Grain Water Softener is ideal for medium and large homes and features a digital metered system that's easy to use. What is great about this system is regeneration is automated, so there's no maintenance needed once you've installed it.
It features a grain capacity of 48,000, so it's great for softening very hard water. Plus, you receive a bypass valve and all the parts you'll need.
Salt-free water softeners like this are exceptional and can be a whole-house water softening system. Plus, it's easy to install because you get a video and full instructions.
The LCD display provides information about your salt-free water softener. Plus, you can use it for city water and well water.
Overall, the only drawback of this water softener is that it's bulky in size and isn't ideal for homes without much space. However, there is a 10-year warranty for the tanks and a 5-year warranty on the valve. Add the high grain capacity, and you've got something excellent for your house.
6. AquaOx WS (Water Softener)
Salt-based softeners use ion exchange. The water flows through a softening tank, and negatively charged mineral ions cling to the positively charged sodium ions. They're trapped there until a saltwater solution washes over them to break the electrical bonds. Therefore, minerals get swept down the drain.
Old-school softeners regenerated using a set schedule whether the resin got saturated or not. However, AquaOX is different because it has a Clack control valve to measure water consumption and regenerate the system when needed. Still, it will backwash every 14 days to prevent bacteria growth in your softening bed.
You can easily install the AquaOX product, but make sure that it's vertical. Since it's 5 feet tall, you won't be able to put it in a crawlspace. Likewise, it's salt-based, so you will need an electrical outlet and proper drainage.
7. Fleck Iron Pro 2 Water Softener
With the Fleck Iron Pro 2, you will get the best of both worlds. This is an iron filter and water softener in one. Therefore, it will eliminate red staining that comes with higher concentrations of iron, but it also prevents scale build-up and softens the water.
This product features a grain capacity of 64,000 and includes a fine mesh resin that removes iron with ease. Likewise, the flow rate for this water softener is high, so there's plenty of water pressure.
It works well to remove iron, but it also removes manganese, calcium, and magnesium. Plus, it will filter out sulfur, rust, and sand.
You get a bypass valve and cone to prevent resin from getting into the pipes when you don't use the system. Plus, it regenerates automatically to prolong the resin's lifespan, and you can set it to regenerate at specific times. Overall, the high grain capacity and ease of use make it one of the top whole-house water softening systems on the market.
Since it isn't a salt-free system, you will need professional installation from a certified plumber for the best results.
8. Eddy Water Descaler Electronic Water Softener
If you want a water descaler, the Eddy brand is one of the best salt-free softeners out there. It's inexpensive and easy to install. Plus, you won't need a plumber to assist.
Since it doesn't require salt, maintenance is minimal. Though this product won't help you alter the chemical hardness of the water, it does prevent limescale buildup and dissolves existing scale.
A water descaler uses electromagnetic wave pulses to alter adhesion properties within the minerals that lead to hard water. Those waves travel through coils wrapped around the water pipes.
If you don't like bulky units, you will be pleased to learn that this water descaler is compact and small. Plus, it's eco-friendly and doesn't use electricity.
Still, the Eddy Water Descaler won't work if your home has metal piping or extremely hard water. Overall, it will handle about 81 grains per gallon well.
9. Aquasure Harmony
The Aquasure Harmony is a whole-house water softener that will reduce the water hardness level and eliminate spot and scale build-up. It treats 64,000 grains of hardness, removing minerals, such as iron, calcium, and magnesium, that will lead to skin irritation.
Overall, this is a technologically-advanced system that features Aquatrol. It's a digital and on-demand meter control head that's already pre-filled with resin of a premium grade.
You control the whole-house water softener in three ways - time-delayed, metered, or manual. Therefore, you can choose what works best for your home.
Overall, this water softener is made using high-strength and corrosion-resistant fiberglass, so it will last many years. Plus, you get a 5-year warranty from the manufacturer, and it will handle up to seven people.
Most people are impressed with this product and mention that the materials used are high quality. Plus, it looks good. Still, you may need a professional plumber because it's hard to install yourself.
10. Pentair WS48-56sxt10
The Pentair WS58-56sxt10 is a reliable water softener that will give you many years of soft water. Installation is fairly straightforward, and you receive a USB thumb drive with instructions.
However, the Pentair/Fleck brand doesn't make water softeners; the tanks come from another manufacturer. Therefore, the warranty isn't as generous as others.
Likewise, the Pentair system utilizes more salt and water during the regeneration cycle than other systems. That might not be a concern for you if you have a large household.
What's a Water Softener?
A water softener will help you remove the minerals that cause water to be hard.
Typically, water softeners consist of a tank that you connect to the water supply line. It's pre-filled with resin beads, and the top tank is often filled with potassium chloride or salt pellets. When water goes into the tank, it must pass through the resin tank to remove the minerals. Finally, the salt pellets replace those minerals with salt ions.
Water softeners often come with many benefits, which you learn about below. However, they will remove minerals that:
- Could cause clogs and reduced water pressure in the home
- Could be damaging to the plumbing system, appliances, and fixtures
- Cause limp hair and dry skin
- Cause the laundry (especially white products) to become discolored
- Deposit on your appliances
Types of Water Softening Systems
There are five types of water-softening systems available that we will discuss below. These include:
Salt-based Water Softener System
Salt-free water softening systems have been around for many years and are very effective and popular. While they do their job well, a salt-based water softener system can cause the water to feel a bit soapy. You may also experience an aftertaste while using a salt-based water softener.
Salt-free Water Softeners
On the other hand, salt-free water softeners use a filtration system or electromagnetic waves to remove minerals from the water. They're not as expensive, but they also can't process high volumes of water. Depending on the system you purchase, some salt-free water softeners won't remove much from the water.
Dual Tank Water Softeners
Dual tank softeners are the best out there because they are a pair. You'll get a brine tank and two large iron tanks. They're ideal for households that consume tons of water because you'll receive soft water regardless of the time.
While a dual-tank water softener costs more, you don't have to wait until the resin regenerates, so you'll see fantastic results in the long run.
Portable Water Softeners
A portable water softener could be salt-free or salt-based, depending on the setup. They are generally used for RVs, but some small houses can benefit from them, as well. In fact, condo and apartment owners often use them so that they can take them to their next home.
Magnetic Water Softeners/Descalers
Magnetic water softeners aren't as common, but they're still great because of the hassle-free experience. This device is electrical and won't interfere with the piping system. Installation isn't required.
You simply take a few wires, coil them around the water pipes, and you're set. The device then creates a magnetic field around your pipes, changing the water's mineral composition. Plus, it prevents scale build-up inside the fixtures and water supply system.
How Does a Salt-based or Salt-free Water Softener Work?
Water softeners will remove the hard minerals from your water. These include calcium and magnesium. If you have hard water in the home, you might notice that the shower doors or bathroom fixtures feature a white film. Plus, hard water could discolor your clothing when you toss them in the washing machine.
Basic Overview of Water Softeners
- The water softener gets installed at your main water line. Whenever water comes in, the water softener tank is its first point of contact.
- Your main tank features tiny resin beads that attract those hard water minerals and keep them in the tank. During the process, those hard water minerals are exchanged with salt/sodium.
- The softened water leaves the tank, moving through the pipes and wherever you need it.
- Once you've softened enough water, you should clean the resin beads and recharge them with more sodium ions.
- That regeneration process takes about two hours.
With salt-free water softeners, some will feature filters that remove the hard water minerals. You will have to constantly replace the filter.
Some water softeners that are salt-free don't remove minerals from the water. Instead, they crystalize it. Therefore, you don't require chemicals, salt, or a filter, so they're virtually maintenance-free.
What to Consider When Buying the Best Water Softener System
There are a few factors to consider when purchasing a water-softening system. These include:
- How Much Water You Use - This depends on how many people are in your family. Those with larger households may require a saltwater softener with a large resin capacity.
- Your Available Area - If you have a small intake pipe, you cannot buy an overly large water softening system. Most households can get away with the average size, which consists of a brine tank and an iron tank. However, if you decide to choose a dual-tank water softener, you must ensure that you've got enough space. It's wise to turn to the manufacturer for specific details and instructions.
- Bypass Valve - Your bypass valve is helpful when you don't require softened water, such as when filling a pool. If you get one, make sure it's easy to find and operate.
- Regeneration Setting - You can choose to have it timed or metered. With a metered regeneration system, the resin automatically regenerates after that amount of water you indicate is used. On a timed system, the regeneration cycle is every few days, depending on how much water you use.
Benefits of a Soften Water
Water-softening systems feature many benefits, such as:
- Softened water doesn't have any minerals in it, so it tastes better than traditional hard water. Experts believe that this is better for your health.
- Softened water is often better for your hair and skin. They will be softer, but you also have fewer issues with dry and itchy skin.
- Soft water makes it easier to clean your home. There's a lower chance that your glassware and dishes will have spots on them. Likewise, clothes will be whiter and brighter, and there won't be grimy stains or scum left behind by that hard water.
- A water softener can also help you prolong the lifespan of your appliances, including the water heater, washing machine, and dishwasher. Mineral buildup could cause them to lose their efficiency and deteriorate sooner.
- You may also improve the lifespan of the pipes and reduce clogging issues. Hard water scaling could restrict the water flow of the pipes. With time, that leads to less water pressure and more clogs. A water softener prevents those things from happening and reduces the amount of scale buildup in the pipes.
- Some homeowners see better energy efficiency when using a water softener. Dishwashers, washing machines, and other appliances use less energy to work efficiently. Likewise, heating bills might decrease with time.
Installing a Water Softener (both salt and salt free)
In most cases, you can install water softener systems yourself. However, it's best to call a professional plumber, especially if you have no plumbing experience.
If you do choose to install it yourself, it's best to do so before the hot water heater so that it doesn't have build-up or corrosion.
Salt-based softeners must be put near a drain as they must empty out whenever the system regenerates.
To install a water softener without professional installation, you should follow these steps:
- Turn off the main water line and drain the water. You will also need to turn off the water heater.
- Cut into your main line at a preferred location, installing the bypass valve to bypass your water softener system as needed.
- Most softeners come with an installation kit. Use the compression fittings within to attach the pipes that feed water into and out of your system.
- Attach your drain hose and then connect the overflow tube to the brine tank.
- Flush the system to remove debris, and turn it on, setting it to the backwash position.
- Slowly open the valve, releasing the air inside. Now, add salt to your brine take and set the regeneration schedule.
The only thing you must do to maintain a salt-based system is add salt, but make sure it's the right kind. Likewise, you shouldn't add the sodium until you have an empty brine tank. Then, only fill it 2/3s of the way. Once a year, you will need to drain that tank and clean it with fresh water.
When you choose a salt-free softener, you don't have to deal with draining and plumbing. Therefore, there shouldn't be difficulties installing or maintaining it.
How to Know Which Water Softener to Purchase
When deciding on the water softener to purchase, here are a few things to consider:
- How hard is the water? You will need to get a water sample and send it for testing. There are test kits that can help you do this at home.
- How much water do you use each day?
If you've got a traditional home with hard water, the salt-based system is highly effective. Plus, it features minimal maintenance, and you can set it and go on with your day. However, the disadvantages here are that they take up more space, and you need plumbing experience. You will also have to put it near a drain.
Alternatively, the salt-free water softener is available. There is no maintenance required, and you can still neutralize the minerals in the water through crystallization. However, these might not be effective if you have very hard water.
Those who want extra features will find that some water softeners do more than simply soften the water. They can remove unwanted elements and might have a UV filter to eliminate viruses and bacteria. It's best to test the water to see if you require those additional options.
FAQs
How Long Will a Water Softener Last?
Most of the systems last between 10 and 15 years, especially when they're maintained correctly.
However, if your water is very hard, your water softener may have to work more frequently. Then, you might have to replace it sooner.
How Do You Know If You Need a Water Softener?
An easy way to determine if a water softener can benefit you is to test the hardness. If you don't wish to do this, you can also pay closer attention to your skin and hair. Are they dry after showering?
Check the pipes for clogs and scale buildup, as well!
Will a Water Softener Increase Your Home's Value?
Installing a water softener might increase your home's value. In some situations, you can do it yourself, but it will take time. If you plan to sell your house soon, you should let the buyer know that you have a system in place because the area has hard water.
How Do I Know My Hard Water Level?
Hard water features higher calcium levels. When there's more calcium in the water, it becomes "hard."
The USGS (US Geological Survey) classifies water as very hard, hard, moderately hard, and soft. To do that, it measures the calcium carbonate concentrations as grains per gallon (GPG) or parts per million. Roughly 17.118 parts per million equal one GPG.
Moderately hard water has between 3.56 to 7.01 grains per gallon.
To determine the water hardness level of your home, you must measure calcium levels. There are hard water test kit options online and at local hardware stores. However, you may also send a water sample to your preferred professional lab.
Overall, the easiest way to find your hard water level is to check the Water Quality Report of your water supplier. Public suppliers must give you one report for free each year. However, private well operators are not legally bound to publish their reports.
Conclusion
Hopefully, you've learned about water softeners and their abilities. When it comes to choosing the best water softener for your house, it's wise to determine the hardness of the water. Then, you will have a better idea of what product is ideal for you.
It's wise to think about the space you have, how much salt you will use, or whether you prefer a salt-free version. The SpringWell brand is one of the best on the market and will help you enjoy better-tasting drinking water. You can check out their site here.