If you’re entering your golden years, you may want to invest in something to help you secure your finances. What better way to do so than with gold and other precious metals? Precious metal IRA companies benefit retired investors who wish to diversify their holdings.
Incorporating gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals into your portfolio can be a hedge against inflation and tough economic times. Unlike paper assets, these precious metals retain value for an extended period.
The best gold IRA companies provide objective educational materials, investing information, and prompt customer service to their customers. However, with the many options available, it becomes hard to pick a credible metal IRA provider. Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you and compiled a review of the best precious metal and gold IRA companies.
Our top pick is Goldco, thanks to its buyback guarantee, which allows investors to liquidate their assets whenever possible. The company also has a long history and features excellent client reviews. We also appreciate the breadth of services they offer and the clear pricing structure.
If you’re looking for a secure investment in a gold IRA company, these are some of the best to consider.
4 of the Best Precious Metals IRA Companies for Investors
If you’re looking to diversify your financial portfolio, one of these companies is a fantastic option for new and experienced investors alike.
1. Goldco (Best Overall)
Quick Features
- Stevie Awards Company of the Year 2022
- A+ Better Business Bureau rating
- INC 5000 for 6 years
- Buyback Guarantee
Overview
Goldco is a vendor of precious metal IRAs, situated in Woodland Hills, California. It receives many favorable client ratings. The prosperity of Goldco, one of the fast-rising enterprises in the Los Angeles region, dates back more than 15 years.
Goldco offers an extensive selection of gold and silver coins for IRAs, a user-friendly site, and excellent customer service for IRA beginners.
What Makes Goldco Unique?
Goldco understands what investors value most, which is stability. Goldco's entire business model centers around this fundamental characteristic. Investing in a silver or gold IRA provides security and stability in turbulent times.
Goldco's commitment to your financial security extends to its market coverage of gold. You can constantly view historical and real-time data regarding gold prices, allowing you to make informed judgments on your investments.
Besides focusing on stability, Goldco knows that not everything goes according to plan. As such, they're delighted to promise the highest buyback rate in the business. Therefore, you can rest assured that Goldco will compensate you if you want to sell your precious metals.
Services
Goldco offers the most stable gold and silver coin choices available. Their inventory contains over fifteen coins from government mints worldwide. All these offerings are IRA-eligible.
Besides coins, Goldco provides IRA-approved silver and gold bars in various weights. What doesn't change is the quality of the Gold's purity. Goldco offers only bars with a purity of 99% for maximum economic stability.
Fees
Goldco's minimum deposit for a precious metals IRA is $50,000. This fee is significantly greater than the bulk of its rivals. Nonetheless, the price structure is fundamental and transparent.
If you contact customer care, they'll give you a clear outline of the fees, which is as follows:
- A yearly administration cost of $80
- The one-time startup cost of $50
- Segregated alternatives storage fee of $150
- Non-segregated alternatives with $100 storage fee
Storage Options
Goldco protects your precious metals assets by employing the top storage vendors available. Their top storage service provider is Delaware Depository, which has nearly two centuries of experience in the precious metals industry. Other options to explore include Brinks Salt Lake City and International Depository Services Group.
Customer Experience
The Better Business Bureau awarded Goldco an A+ rating. The firm responds thoughtfully if it receives a complaint, but the service is so superior that they hardly ever have dissatisfied customers.
ConsumerAffairs members awarded Goldco 4.8/5 stars. Reviews show Goldco is quite responsive to inquiries, and numerous reviewers remarked that the experts were knowledgeable and patient. Goldco also has 4.8/5 on Google and Trust Link. You can check out a full detailed review of Goldco here.
Pros
- Excellent ratings and reviews
- Numerous educative online resources
- Focuses on Gold and Silver IRAs
Cons
- High minimum investment
- Limited precious metals options
2. Augusta Precious Metals (Best for Beginners)
Quick Features
- Money Magazine's Best Overall Precious Metals Company
- Lifelong Support from Experts
- Direct Purchases for Silver and Gold
Overview
Augusta Precious Metals is a reputable gold IRA company that allows you to invest in physical gold and other precious metals. The firm has over a decade of industry experience and is a leader in the industry, managing over $1 billion in assets.
CEO Isaac Nuriani is the founder of this family-owned gold IRA company. The firm's main office is in Casper, Wyoming.
What Makes Augusta Precious Metals Unique?
Investing in gold can be nerve-wracking. The last thing you want is to feel pressure to make a major decision.
Augusta Precious Metals exceeds expectations in customer education. They want to ensure that you are purchasing for the correct reasons. They spend ample time learning your objectives to determine whether a gold IRA is the best option.
Before you register, you'll receive a free one-on-one web session guided by Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-educated economist on staff. This program will educate you on gold, its risks and advantages, and how to avoid fraud.
The staff will respond to any inquiries to help you make an informed decision. There's never a rush to create an account. After creating an account, you'll receive lifetime support from their entire staff of gold specialists.
Services
Augusta Precious Metals provides physical gold bullion. Additionally, there are numerous alternatives you can choose from, including premium gold, several gold coins, and other physical precious metals.
Augusta is among the few precious metal IRA firms that offer a comprehensive selection of silver and gold investments. If you want to expand or diversify, Augusta should be your pick. Besides, the company's staff have a vast knowledge of the IRA market to help you purchase only IRS-approved silver and gold coins.
Fees
For Augusta Precious Metals, the entry-level requirement is $50,000. Compared to most precious metal IRAs, this is quite expensive. However, if you transfer investments from an IRA, or a 401(k), $50,000 is relatively inexpensive.
Other additional charges include:
- One-time sign-up charge of $50
- Yearly depository fee of $100
- Yearly custodian fee of $100
The entire cost for the initial year is $250. After that, the yearly charges are $200. One thing you'll love, though, is that there are no insurance or administrative expenses.
When purchasing precious metals, Augusta also levies a markup on the price. The markup varies per product.
Their Transaction Agreement allows for a threshold of 66% profit on premium coins. Although this rate is relatively high, the markup on their Bullions is far more reasonable.
Storage Options
Augusta Precious Metals primarily stores gold IRA investments with Delaware Depository. This independent storage facility is IRS-approved, which assures you that your precious metals IRA investments are safe. Besides, Lloyd's of London insures the Delaware Depository.
Additionally, you could select from storage facilities throughout the U.S. After finalizing your transaction, Augusta Precious Metals will ship them for free in 7-10 days. Your precious metals are accessible to you and secure.
Customer Experience
Augusta Precious Metals has a 5-star rating on Trustlink and a 4.96/5 rating on The Better Business Bureau. Even better, Google Reviews and Consumer Affairs rate the company 4.9/5.
Generally, clients report that they felt appreciated by the Augusta staff, who didn't pressure them to make any purchases. Representatives go to great lengths to answer inquiries and advise customers throughout their investment journey.
Clients also appreciate the online seminar tremendously. They find it quite helpful in figuring out whether to open a precious metals IRA.
Pros
- Great reviews and ratings
- Insured by Llyod
- Vast selection of precious metals
- Extensive customer education
Cons
- Expensive minimum investment
- Greater markups for premium coins
3. Noble Gold (Best for Low Investments)
Quick Features
- A+ Better Business Bureau Rating
- Low Minimum Investment
- Youngest Precious Metals IRA company
Overview
Noble Gold is among the industry's largest and most renowned precious metal IRA companies, with more than $20 billion in assets under management.
Formed in 2016 by Collin Plume and Charles Thorngren, the company offers precious metals IRAs and allows clients to purchase silver, Gold, palladium, and platinum. Noble Gold has been in multiple publications, including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Forbes.
What Makes Noble Gold Unique?
Noble Gold stands out from its rivals with several alluring characteristics, especially for individuals who are tight on budget. Their $2,000 minimum investment is more reasonable than most IRA companies. If you're a young investor who doesn't have as much capital to invest, you should consider investing with them.
Noble's basic approach will simplify the process if you're unfamiliar with investing in precious metals. They offer comprehensive, easy-to-understand guides on every element of precious metal IRAs' investments. The site has lots of helpful information, such as the pricing structure and frequently asked questions.
Noble Gold is the only IRA investment company with access to IRS-approved storage in Dallas, Texas. Texas residents can keep their gold in a depository vault they can easily access.
Noble's flat pricing structure is attractive even to customers with greater investment budgets. The total annual costs, including storage, are just $230, and they don't increase by much when the value of the investment grows.
Services
When you select Noble Gold for your precious metals investment, you'll have three options. You can invest in gold and silver IRAs or their Royal Survival Packs. If you want to keep some bullion on hand in an instant in an emergency or tragedy, the Royal Survival Packs offered by Noble Gold are a great option.
Fees
By collaborating with various companies, including multiple precious metal suppliers, Noble Gold can provide clients with competitive prices. If you go to their website, you can quickly and easily find the specifics of your fees and other related details.
Noble Gold levies an annual cost of $80, besides the annual storage fee of $150. This storage cost covers insurance charges to ensure that your investments are kept separate from those of other clients.
Based on your unique investment circumstances, Noble Gold clients require you to pay specific custodian costs. Discussing these charges with one of their representatives before proceeding is vital.
Storage Options
Noble Gold stores the precious metals of its IRA clients in secure vaults. These storage facilities include IRA-approved and insured depositories in Delaware, Texas, and Canada.
Noble Gold utilizes segregated storage in all locations to separate every customer's valuables. Segregated storage protects consumers' gold bullion coins from becoming mixed.
You may plan trips to your vault at any time to inspect your Gold. Additionally, Lloyd's of London offers all-risk protection for your stored goods.
Customer Experience
You'll be delighted to find out that Noble Gold has, for the better part, fantastic reviews. For example, the company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau thanks to its dependability, stability, and longevity.
On Consumer Affairs, Noble Gold has a 4.9/5 rating based on 149 reviews. TrustLink awards this IRA company a 5-star rating.
As if that were not enough, most investors adore Noble Gold's customer service team. They've lauded the team's willingness and ability to provide support and assistance when needed.
Pros
- Numerous educational resources
- Low minimum investment requirement
- Standard storage and service fees
- Vast selection of services offered
- Texas-based storage alternative
Cons
- Relatively new to the industry
4. Birch Gold Group (Most Trusted and Reputable IRA Company)
Quick Features
- No Buyback Guarantee
- Constant Annual Fee
- A+ Better Business Bureau Rating
- Veteran Precious Metal Provider
Overview
Birch Gold Group is an established precious metals trader. Founded in 2003, the company is a pioneer in the precious metals industry in the U.S.
You can easily add precious metal coins like silver and gold to your IRA with Birch Gold Group. The staff of experts will assist you with the gold IRA rollover and respond to any questions you might have to make the procedure effortless.
What Makes Birch Gold Group Unique?
Unlike the common blue-chip stocks, few investors are knowledgeable in precious metals investments. Birch Gold Group takes pride in offering its clients education and guidance throughout the gold and precious metals investment process. The organization manages more than $2 billion in assets and serves clients globally.
The company provides numerous services, including private placement, asset management, and consultancy. Additionally, Birch provides a vast selection of products, including precious metal coins, gold bars, and ETFs. The company has a team of professionals with deep knowledge of the precious metals market to assist you in making well-informed decisions.
The company's mission is to assist clients in preserving and growing their wealth. They provide affordable prices and transparent pricing rates. Birch is also committed to providing superior customer service and ensuring the safety of its clients' investments.
Birch Gold Group allows a $10,000 minimum investment to start a precious metals IRA account. While it is somewhat higher compared to competing providers like Noble Gold, it is an excellent place to start.
Services
Birch Gold provides a comprehensive selection of precious metal options for your gold IRA account, including silver, gold, palladium, and platinum. Moreover, the company offers these metals in different weight categories.
Even though gold gets all the attention, other rare metals like palladium could be a superior investment. Birch puts you in control, giving you access to various options.
Fees
Birch Gold Group is straightforward with its pricing. The company charges a one-time sign-up fee of $50. Also, you'll incur a $30 wire transfer fee.
For recurring expenses, you'll pay $100 for insurance and storage and $80 for management. Additionally, for transfers of over $50,000, Birch will cover your first year's costs.
An even better reason to join Birch is that you won’t incur fees on any % value of your stored assets. Simply put, the yearly fee of $180 remains constant, regardless of whether your account grows.
Storage Options
Birch partners with two major IRA storage companies, Brink's Global Services and Delaware Depository. Both facilities are highly trusted, insured, and risk-free, keeping your metals in secure vaults.
With Birch Gold, you'll enjoy independent verification of your precious metals and other assets. Besides, as for Brink's, the firm conducts regular audits, ensuring adherence to all U.S. tax rules about IRA accounts.
Customer Experience
Birch Gold Group ranks highly with BBB, which gave them an A+ rating. Consumer affairs award the company a 4.8/5 rating on 114 reviews.
Other consumer advocacy sites that have reviewed Birch Gold Group have likewise indicated high levels of customer satisfaction. Like other top IRA companies, they focus on client education, directing prospective investors to the assets that best suit their objectives and needs.
Pros
- Transparent pricing
- Rich history (nearly 2-decade experience)
- Excellent ratings and reviews
- Reasonable minimum investment
Cons
- Greater fees than some top rivals
- Don't have a buyback guarantee
- Customer support is not available 24/7
What You Should Know About the Best Precious Metals IRA Companies
Here's some additional information about the best precious metals IRA companies.
What Is a Gold IRA?
A gold or precious metal IRA is a form of Individual Retirement Account that you secure with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These accounts store precious metals such as gold and silver for the account holder. Gold IRAs act similarly to traditional IRAs, except that rather than paper assets, they store bars, coins, or bullion.
Generally, gold IRAs are self-directed, meaning you can utilize them for different or alternate investment opportunities, such as real estate. This is unlike traditional IRA accounts, which you may easily establish and manage through a custodian.
Establishing and managing an individual retirement account requires additional procedures. You must locate an authorized repository and a custodian. You much purchase the precious metals and arrange for delivery to the depository, where the custodian will manage it on your behalf.
Here is where gold IRA firms come into play. The Internal Revenue Code specifies and authorizes some practices for holding certain metals. As an investor, you must collaborate with a reputable organization to facilitate these procedures.
Benefits of a Gold IRA
There are numerous advantages to having this type of retirement account, including stability, portfolio diversification, tax benefits, and more. By selecting a respected organization, you can rest assured that they'll protect your best interests.
You can store other precious metals in an IRA, including platinum and palladium. Gold frequently characterizes these accounts because it is the most popular and widely acquired precious metal, but it isn’t the only investment option. You can check out the best gold IRA companies for rollovers here or learn more about gold IRA rollovers.
What Factors Should You Consider When Selecting the Best Precious Metal IRA Provider?
Now that you understand what a gold IRA is and know some of the best companies, you might want to create one. Here are some tips to ensure you locate the best gold IRA company in 2022.
Conduct Research
The Internet is always an excellent source of information. When searching, you may utilize it to learn information on the appropriate gold IRA providers.
You don’t have to choose a precious metals IRA company that appears on the first page of search engine results. Take time to evaluate the different firms before you engage some of them. Always visit the sites of your shortlisted firms and read client reviews about their services.
You must be savvy while determining the firm's best reviews based on the feedback. Remember that certain firms may pay affiliates for positive evaluations. Therefore, you should use the reviews as a general guideline before selecting a reputable gold IRA company and opening a new gold IRA account.
Examine the Credentials
It's hard to select the ideal gold IRA firm or vendor. You cannot always rely upon reviews. Thus, you should research the firm's credentials to approve their validity.
Does the firm have a valid operating license in your region? Determine the status of their affiliates and the IRS certification of the organization. Utilize trustworthy sources like the BBB and CBA to assess the firm's reputation based on the claims made about them.
A company's rating will be worse if there are high unresolved lawsuits or claims. Avoid such providers!
Check the Company's Business History
If a gold IRA company has a rich history of providing excellent customer service, you can feel comfortable proceeding. Does the organization have many satisfied clients? Do these clients express satisfaction with the services they have obtained? If so, this is an excellent company.
A newly-founded gold IRA firm isn't necessarily bad. Nevertheless, a company's expertise with IRAs and precious metals investments could propel it further.
Marketing Techniques
Numerous alleged gold IRA firms make extravagant and unsubstantiated claims. Such companies guarantee enormous earnings to attract retirees. Besides, they also spread rumors of an upcoming economic collapse.
Companies use these marketing tactics to scare individuals into making hasty investments without consideration. Be cautious with firms employing this strategy!
You must select a company that takes time to review the advantages and disadvantages of investing in precious metals. The best gold and precious metal IRAs will give you the time to make an informed investment decision.
Compare Costs
Gold IRA firms make profits through fees and other costs. However, this doesn't necessarily imply that you must pay any charges they levy on your account.
You may need to pay some charges yearly. Other charges are dependent on your investment quantity with gold IRA businesses. Some firms offer custodian or depository services, while others may even operate as gold merchants.
Irrespective of the pricing structure, you must analyze the firms and select the ones that provide the best deals. It's best to work with a company where you pay the least possible fees.
Ask Around
Consulting friends, family, or colleagues is another strategy that could assist you in identifying a suitable gold IRA company. Only consult individuals who are familiar with investing in precious metals IRA. Otherwise, you might not get credible information about the best IRA providers.
Should You Invest in a Precious Metals IRA?
There's a hot debate on whether investing in precious metals IRA accounts is good. As with other investments, investing in precious metals does have some risks.
Nonetheless, most professionals believe investing in a gold IRA account is excellent for hedging against inflation and economic drawdowns. You should learn the benefits and drawbacks of gold IRAs and consult with your financial advisor to determine if they are appropriate for you.
Pros
Here are the benefits of investing with an IRA account.
Tax Benefits
Gold IRA accounts provide some of the same tax benefits as traditional IRAs. Conventional self-directed IRA deposits are tax-deductible. Besides, eligible withdrawals for IRA accounts are tax-free.
Stability
Gold worth is stable relative to other assets. Numerous investors claim that gold's value is everlasting and it certainly does not have nearly as much market volatility as stocks and other investments. Including gold in your retirement portfolio offers a sense of stability.
Greater Authority
Gold IRAs are always self-directed, meaning you control your assets and make all investment choices independently.
Cons
Here are some reasons you might avoid investing in an IRA account.
No Tax-Favored Income
Unlike bonds, equities, and other investments, precious metals don't pay dividends, interest, or any other return. Therefore, precious metal investing doesn't truly capitalize on the tax-free growth component of IRA investing. You're only eligible for a deduction if you sell your metals for a profit.
Greater Costs
You cannot store gold at home or in a safe deposit box at a bank. You must rather pay a custodian to hold, insure, purchase, transfer, and ship the precious metals in your IRA. Likewise, gold IRA custodian charges are typically greater than standard IRA management costs.
Funding Constraints
You cannot transfer any existing precious metals into your gold IRA. Also, you cannot individually purchase precious metals and transfer them to your IRA account. A custodian is responsible for handling all transactions for you.
What Are the Alternatives to Gold IRA Investments?
If you wish to invest in gold or other precious metals but don’t want to open an IRA, there are other options you can explore. Some alternatives to consider are:
- Investing in mutual funds or gold equities, which you can hold in a brokerage or traditional IRA account.
- Purchase coins or bullion and store them yourself. However, you'll have to pay for insurance.
- Futures and options trading in gold on the commodities exchange through a trading platform or broker.
Can You Store Your Gold IRA at Home?
If you buy precious metals for your IRA, you cannot store them at your residence. The IRS mandates that you deposit them in an authorized depository.
When purchasing precious metals from outside gold IRAs, you can choose where to keep them. Many individuals keep their precious metals in a secure depository to protect them from damage and theft. Nonetheless, some people choose to retain their gold and silver at home.
By keeping gold at home, you can keep it close and sell it immediately whenever you want. Nevertheless, your home isn't as safe as a storage facility under constant watch. Therefore, you cannot be certain that your gold will be secure from damage and theft if you keep it at home. Check out the best silver IRA companies here.
Invest in the Best Precious Metals IRA Companies Today!
Precious metal IRAs are somewhat more complex than standard IRAs. However, identifying an organization that complements your retirement objectives is essential to broaden your investment portfolio.
Goldco tops our selection of the best Precious Metals IRA companies as it features excellent reviews from clients and has an excellent buyback guarantee, unlike most IRAs. Therefore, in case of emergencies, you can instantly liquidate your assets.
Noble Gold is another excellent IRA company for individuals with little capital to invest. Their $2,000 minimum investment is among the least offered by such a reputable IRA vendor.
Augusta Precious Metals might be for you if you're a beginner looking for an IRA company offering extensive education resources. They offer a one-on-one webinar with one of their experts to help you with your IRA investment journey.
Overall, your demands and retirement objectives are unique. Therefore, it's essential that you read through our full guide and choose the gold IRA provider that matches your requirements. Investing in any of these companies is a good choice to keep your financials safe and secure.