Best Online Eyelash Extension Course – Become a Lash Master From the Comfort of Your Home

Whether you're expecting to boost your career or open a new business, an online eyelash course could be all you need to get started and become a lash master!
If you want to learn online, investing in the best eyelash extension course is a must. Also, by choosing wisely, you will be able to discover the best and most advanced techniques while reaching your full potential from the comfort of your home.
Are you ready to become a renowned artist in the lash extension industry? Here's everything you need to know to get started.
After scouring the web and testing several courses this is the Best Online Eyelash Extension Course.
What Is Lash Scouts?
Managed by CEO Jacquelyn Reyes, who has over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Lash Scouts is the perfect place for those aspiring to become lash artists.
Jacquelyn understands that having a trusted mentor can make a difference. Therefore, she has worked with an experienced educational planner to structure comprehensive online eyelash extension courses and teach you in the best possible way.
Besides specialized training through in-person and online lash courses, Lash Scouts offers a line of high-quality, proven lash products to help future artists achieve first-class results and succeed in their new styling careers. Lash Scouts also offers Miami eyelash services at their local salon.
In-Person Training: Learn How to Do Eyelash Extensions
If you want to learn how to do eyelash extensions the traditional way, Lash Scouts' in-person training may be for you. Through these workshops, you can understand all the techniques and fundamentals of lash styling and application.
With in-person training, you can learn how to style and do classic or volume eyelashes, mastering both techniques to offer future clients options that suit their needs and looks.
Classes are held at Lash Scouts' Miami Beach salon, and you can choose two training modalities: in-group or private. Learn more about each one below:
Group Training
If you join the group training, you can learn how to do eyelash extensions properly with master lasher Jacquelyn Reyes in a semi-private environment. In addition, you can understand the techniques and marketing strategies to start your lash business as soon as possible.
This lash course is ideal if you enjoy learning in small group settings. However, you can be sure that you will receive comprehensive training in the most sought-out lash techniques in the industry to take your career to the next level.
What's Included
This is what this eyelash extensions course includes:
- Unlimited course access
- 90 minutes of downloadable video content
- Two at-home assignments
- Physical certificate
- E-book
- 14-piece lash kit
- 8-hr training duration
Private Training
If you prefer private classes, Lash Scouts also has great options: a one-day classic lash course, a one-day volume lash course, and a two-day combination lash extension training.
With the first two options, you can learn how to do the most popular types of eyelashes through first-class professional techniques for flawless results.
Joining the in-person two-day combination eyelash extension training will give a boost to your career as a lash artist by helping you learn everything you need to know to apply both classic and volume lashes.
This course is ideal for beginner stylists and lash artists who want to improve their technique and become masters!
Online Eyelash Extension Courses
Online Training
In addition to the in-person courses, you can also join Lash Scouts' eyelash extension training online to learn the most innovative techniques and become a lash extension expert wherever you are.
With these online courses, you can understand the ins and outs of the lash industry and know all the tips to start your business by offering professional services with results that all your clients will love.
Moreover, the biggest advantage of Lash Scouts' online eyelash extensions course is that it's ideal for those who want to learn how to do extensions on the go since you can access the content from anywhere as long as you have an Internet connection.
If you want to leverage the content of this online eyelash extension course, you only need a laptop, smartphone, or tablet!
What's Included
This is what Lash Scouts' online eyelash extensions training includes:
- Online training
- Unlimited access to online eyelash extensions content
- Certificate of completion
- Lash extensions kit (only available when buying packages)
- Ebook manual
Learning the Best Techniques in the Eyelash Extension Industry
If you are interested in Lash Scouts' online courses, these are the three options you can choose from:
- Online classic training: Get all the knowledge you need to do classic eyelashes by learning the key aspects of theory, styling, and application.
- Online volume training: Improve your lashing game with this advanced course on volume eyelashes and learn all the techniques necessary to give your clients' eyes a bold and fluffy look.
- Online combo training: This course is perfect for saving time and money since you can learn everything you need to know about both classic and volume eyelashes, from one-by-one lashes to Lash Scouts' signature handmade fans.
Why Choose Lash Scouts' Eyelash Extension Training
Now that you know its in-person and online eyelash extension training options, you may wonder if Lash Scouts is the best option out there.
These are the reasons why you should choose its courses if you want to become an expert lash artist and start your eyelash extension business:
- You can learn the basics of eyelash styling and application, from the anatomy of the lash structure to how to make them fluffy.
- If you choose the in-person courses, you can enjoy a complimentary lunch and refreshments.
- All in-person and online lash courses include certificates.
- Through this eyelash extensions training, you can learn both the techniques to do eyelashes and the best practices to start your business and build your clientele.
- All courses are very informative and easy to follow.
- You can get maximum experience in the shortest period with every online lash course.
- Some courses combine online and in-person training for comprehensive learning.
- If you take an online eyelash extensions course, you can learn at your own pace since you have unlimited access to all the course materials.
Are Lash Scouts' Online Eyelash Extension Courses Really the Best?
If you want to take an online course to become a professional lash stylist or start your eyelash business, Lash Scouts has everything you need.
Its training courses are ideal for beginners or those who want to boost their careers. However, what sets this business apart is that you can have permanent access to the course content and learn much more than just application techniques. For more information you can visit the Miami Lash Scouts location.