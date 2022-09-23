The Nine Best Minecraft Server Hosting Services (For Every Type of Gamer)

If you are looking for the best Minecraft server hosting you expect a fast and flawless experience. Our team of gaming professionals and IT experts researched and tested the best game server hosting companies on the market to bring you the best of the best.
In this Minecraft Server Hosting review we compare the top sever host’s based on performance, price, speed, and support.
Regarding online games, some names have reached legendary status, and Minecraft is one of them. Since its early days as a game usually reserved for tech junkies, the game has grown to involve a more extensive audience base.
However, one thing new players soon realize is just how difficult it can be to find a suitable Minecraft server. The game itself is so demanding in terms of resources that this is one issue that makes it inaccessible to the broader population.
What should otherwise have been one of the most popular video game franchises is now limited because of failing to find the right Minecraft server hosting providers.
That is not to say there are no Minecraft servers available at all because the internet is actually full of them. In fact, having too many game servers to choose from are actually the bigger problem for players looking for the best Minecraft server hosting providers.
If you have been hunting for a Minecraft hosting game server, you are in the right place. This article aims to put an end to the debate on which of the best Minecraft server hosting providers are once and for all.
With a full panel of important features to look for in Minecraft server hosting providers, this article is your all-in-one source of information on Minecraft server hosting. Read on to find out more!
Nine Minecraft Server Hosting Service Providers To Consider
Out of the many Minecraft hosting services available online, we have managed to create a shortlist that we think will help you narrow down your search.
The following is a list of the Minecraft server hosting providers in this review:
- Apex Hosting (Highly Recommended)
- ScalaCube (Most Reliable)
- Bisect Hosting
- MelonCube
- MC Pro Hosting
- Minecraft Hosting Pro
- GG Servers
- Hostinger
- Nodecraft
We are avid game lovers who used a host of different parameters to choose these nine Minecraft hosting servers, based on the following:
- Best overall Minecraft server hosting providers
- Budget packages
- Ease-of-use
- Setup process
- Minecraft server flexibility
- Availability of Add-ons
- Minecraft server management
Let's get right into it, starting with what we consider to be the best Minecraft server hosting option for all players to consider:
#1 Apex Hosting - Best Minecraft Server Hosting Service Overall
Best Minecraft Server Hosting Reddit User Recommended - Today’s Specials
Of all the Minecraft servers we analyzed, the one that easily stands out from the rest in all aspects is Apex Hosting. From the very first click, you will be impressed with the convenience of choosing this as your preferred Minecraft hosting server.
What can quickly become the problematic task of Minecraft hosting is made easy thanks to the availability of mods, maps, plugins, and mini-games, all designed to give you a better Minecraft game server experience.
If you are worried about latency, then you will be pleased to know that Apex Hosting has locations all over the world, in places such as Germany, the US, France, the UK, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Poland, Israel, Russia, China, and Singapore. The lag-free servers will help give a faster performance while you play Minecraft.
Without complete server control, playing Minecraft can be complicated, which is why this is one area where Apex Hosting excels.
Along with providing an excellent support team and fast server connection, the developers have done all they can to give you the best Minecraft experience possible.
The control panel itself is very easy to navigate, even for players who are new to Minecraft. You can also rest assured that while you are on the platform, all your details are fully secured using state-of-the-art encryption software.
This combination of great features, including many more we have not mentioned, makes Apex Hosting the preferred Minecraft hosting service for many users.
Apex hosting in brief
- Best Minecraft server hosting option
- Wide range of server locations
- Instant setup and easy-to-use control panel
- Affordable
- Plenty of Add-ons
What We loved Most
This is a top-notch Minecraft server hosting provider with a lot of admirable features. It is not easy to pick just one thing to love about the server, however, the stand-out feature has to be the wide range of Add-ons that make this hosting company such a bargain at the available price.
What we didn't like
Although the game server claims unlimited player slots, that is not quite true. However, even though there is a definite limitation on the number of players you can have, the number is high enough so that regular players will not have an issue.
Get The Best Available Price on Apex Hosting - Visit Official Site
#2 ScalaCube - Best Minecraft Server Hosting on a Budget - Latest Promos
When you compare the wide variety of features that are available on the ScalaCube Minecraft server, it is easy to assume that the low price being quoted is too good to be true.
However, after using this platform for ourselves, we can safely say that everything is as exactly as the developers claim. ScalaCube has low prices, starting from as little as $2.50 for the first month.
You can even get one player slot on this server free of charge, although you will have to pay before any other players join in.
Wondering what you get for this low price? How does one-click installation, regardless of which mod pack you are using sound? That's right! No need to worry whether your chosen modpack will cause any issues because ScalaCube can easily accommodate it.
Low latency Minecraft server service is another thing you have to look forward to, thanks to the wide range of locations that are available all around the world. Like all top-tier Minecraft game servers, this is a must-have feature, especially if you plan on having many player slots running at the same time.
The game server itself is very user-friendly, with a dedicated support team waiting on the sidelines to assist whenever you need help. It is easy to navigate your way around the Minecraft server and find whatever tools you need, such as the free MySQL database, website forum, backup system, and full modpack support.
You will also have a wide range of game servers to choose from, such as Void's Wrath, FTB, Bukkit, Snapshot, and Forge. All this, and more, are what make ScalaCube true value for money compared to other providers of Minecraft server hosting services.
Scala Cube in brief
- Best budget packages
- Low latency because of the many worldwide server locations
- Easy to use control panel
- Great modpack support ticket
What We loved Most
Of all the servers we reviewed, it was on ScalaCube that we felt we were truly getting our money's worth. That in itself is enough to make this Minecraft server one of the first names on our list of top picks for 2022.
If you are on a tight budget, but you don't want to compromise on the quality of Minecraft Servers, then we suggest you give ScalaCube a try.
What we didn't like
Online support tickets are the only way to get to the support staff. Although they are ultimately very helpful, we felt that a couple more options on how to reach them would have been a good idea.
Best Pricing on the Most Reliable Game Server - Visit Official Site
#3 Bisect Hosting - Affordable Price With Lots of Flexibility - Official Site
At Bisect Hosting, they believe that you don't have to pay extraordinarily high prices just to have a reliable server to use when you play Minecraft. That is why it has established itself as one of the best-dedicated servers available.
With Bisect Hosting, access to free Minecraft server hosting services is possible, and even though this won’t allow you to set up unlimited slots, you will still be able to access many of the server's features.
This Minecraft server hosting platform has also become well-known for being very reliable.
The last thing you want while hosting a Minecraft server tournament with a few other players is for the game to start lagging or to crash completely. Bisect Hosting is your guard against such a frustrating experience.
Your search for a highly modded Minecraft server complete with full FTP access ends here.
These are some of the few features you will have depending on which of the many Bisect Hosting Minecraft server hosting plans you choose.
You have a lot of flexible options to allow you to pick the best Minecraft hosting services for your needs.
With its Minecraft hosting packages ranging from the budget-friendly 1GB RAM to the premium packages that offer an impressive 32GB RAM, you can find a suitable plan that will not strain your pockets.
Are you worried about the ever-present threat of online hacks? Bisect Hosting offers the very best DDoS protection possible, meaning your personal details are kept safe from falling into the wrong hands.
Bisect Hosting in brief
- Affordable price for great features
- Flexible options
- Reliable Minecraft server
- DDoS protection
What We loved Most
The reliability of the platform is outstanding. Whether it comes from the many years of experience, the developers have or just the extraordinary attention to detail they have, one thing for sure is that when you are using Bisect Hosting, technical glitches are the last thing you will worry about.
What we didn't like
We understand that when it comes to finding a good Minecraft server, free features are hard to come by.
However, the budget packages on the Bisect Hosting provider seemed a bit lean. You do not even get telephone support or a dedicated IP package for the lower package options.
Bisect is The Server Host With the Most - Visit the Official Site
#4 MelonCube - One of the Top Lag-free Servers Available
When you are playing Minecraft, and you really feel like you are in the "zone," the last thing you need is for your feed to start lagging and put you off your game. This has been a regular complaint with many of the budget Minecraft servers out there.
Lagging is not an issue when accessing your game servers using MelonCube. A combination of great coding and the availability of many server locations worldwide make this one of the best lag-free Minecraft server hosting providers you will find.
With an impressive 1Gbps connection, you will be hard-pressed to find a faster option at the same price.
The hardware from MelonCube is also one of its best features. Its Multicraft 2.0 (Demo) Enterprise Hardware is very impressive and can handle whatever you can throw at it. You will have access to unlimited SSD storage, a dedicated 1GB RAM, full FTP access, and DDoS protection.
MelonCube hardware also has the benefit of an instant setup, meaning you can be up and running in no time.
In the unlikely event that something happens, you can easily restart after crashing, or better yet, use the task scheduling feature to avoid overloading the RAM when you are busy with Minecraft.
Apex hosting in brief
- Lag-free Minecraft server hosting
- Great Hardware
- Full FTP access
- DDoS protection
- Task scheduling
What We loved Most
MelonCube's lag-free connection was a hit for us. The value of having a good connection can never be emphasized enough, especially regarding Minecraft hosting services.
There are times when everything hinges on your ability to stay online and respond quickly. At such times, the capabilities of MelonCube will shine through.
What we didn't like
We were a bit disappointed to find that MelonCube did not cover some of the important regions of the world, such as parts of the Asia pacific where Minecraft is building a strong fan base.
What Makes MelonCube Server the Best? - Visit The Official Site
#5 MC Pro Hosting - Best Minecraft Server With Add-ons
With many years in the Minecraft server hosting business, MC Pro Hosting has developed a reputation for hanging some of the best industry-leading hardware available. It has locations in 22 different places and is still growing.
MC Pro Hosting has developed a very successful partnership with Cloudfare Spectrum, the results of which are a real-time mitigation service with a bandwidth of over 37tbps, which has reduced the latency by up to 17%.
If you are ever worried about losing your information, MC Pro Hosting has a time machine feature responsible for backing up all your dedicated servers every hour.
These important backups remain available for 72 hours and can be manually stored if you need to keep them longer.
If managing your own Minecraft server sound appealing to you, then you can use the management feature from MC Pro Hosting to do just that. It will give you access to over 25 plugins with a total of 20 mods allowed.
You can also go for the ultimate-extreme plan that will give you access to 60 plugins and 150 mods.
There is 24-hour ticket support available should you need it, using the live chat option on the server.
MC pro Hosting in brief
- 22 locations worldwide
- Great ticket support feature
- Easy-to-use managing editor tools
What We loved Most
MC Pro Hosting is not stingy when giving its users extra features. We appreciated the wide selection of Add-ons, such as the available management tools.
What we didn't like
The downside of MC Pro Hosting is that it is a bit more expensive than any other Minecraft server hosting provider on this list.
Check Out The New Java Edition Server - Visit Official Site
#6 Minecraft Hosting Pro - Best Option for a User-friendly Interface
It's useless to have a very powerful game server that you will struggle to control because, in the end, all that extra power that you probably paid the premium for will go to waste. That is why Minecraft Hosting Pro emphasizes the need for a user-friendly interface.
The first thing you will notice is the instant setup option that allows you to access ass the great features within your package in record time.
While this is not a free Minecraft server host, it is pretty affordable, considering the list of features it has available.
Take, for example, the one-click setup, which covers all your essential tools, such as modpacks and plugins.
You can also keep track of your server performance using the dedicated tracker for server status, CPU, and Memory usage. All this is presented on a simple, easy-to-navigate platform.
Minecraft hosting pro in brief
- One-click setup
- User-friendly interface
- Server and CPU tracker
What We loved Most
We were able to navigate all across this server as if we had been using it for a very long time when in reality, it had been just a few minutes. That is how good the user-friendly option is.
What we didn't like
The budget packages start at affordable prices but do not come with many features. They hardly have add-ons at all.
Get Your Server Now - Special Promo on Your First Order
#7 GG Servers - Quick Setup and Easy-to-use Control Panel
When time is of the essence, you need a server that is not only compatible with high clock speed CPUs but is also very responsive to allow you to get going as soon as you can.
The support features on this platform are from JAVA and Bedrock editions, which are some of the best to be found on any Minecraft server hosting services.
Full FTP access, unlimited slots, and MySQL database access come as standard features on the midrange packages.
If you are looking for unmetered SSD & NVMe storage, GG Servers is the hosting company you need. It also offers instant setup and a customized Multicraft control panel.
GG servers in brief
- Easy Setup
- FTP file access
- Unlimited slots
- Great SSD storage
What We loved Most
The responsiveness of this server is its best feature, especially when it comes to the setup process.
What we didn't like
Regarding customer support, the ticket option takes too long to respond to, and you can end up waiting for hours to be assisted.
Start Your Server For as Low as $3.00 per month - Visit Official Site
#8 Hostinger - Easy Server Management
Minecraft is a game that relies very heavily on your ability to remain in full control of every decision you make. This is why the accessible server management features of Hostinger make it one of the best hosting companies for this game.
With a wide range of Minecraft hosting plans available, you can tailor fit your game servers to your needs, improving performance and chances of success.
Minecraft server hosting services come with 2GB to 8GB memory, along with a free subdomain, free MySQL databases, DDoS protection, and a mobile app.
Hostinger in brief
- Easy server management
- Great Support
- Instant Setup
What We loved Most
We enjoyed using a mobile device to access our Minecraft game servers. With most Minecraft server hosting services' general shift towards mobile platforms, this will be an added advantage for users.
What we didn't like
Hostinger doesn't offer dedicated hosting, which can be an issue for serious Minecraft players.
#9 Nodecraft - Has Many Server Locations
When using Nodecraft, things such as one-click access and setup become special features, but instead, simply what you would expect from a standard package. You also get access to unlimited slots and more SSD storage than you can ever use.
Nodecraft has dedicated a Minecraft JAVA support edition to help you keep up with whatever is needed while you play Minecraft.
As a bonus, all Nodecraft users have access to a dedicated IP address for their needs. You can’t go wrong with such a user-friendly and dedicated game server provider that boasts of a server located in many different parts of the world.
Nodecraft in brief
- Automatic updates
- Dedicated IP addresses
- Custom control panel
- Unlimited slots
- Modded Minecraft servers
What We loved Most
With 12 server locations worldwide, we certainly benefited from the quicker loading times we experienced while using Nodecraft.
What we didn't like
The server needs to provide more add-ons for users on the lower packages.
How To Choose the Best Minecraft Server Hosting Service
To choose the best Minecraft hosting services, you need to look at a wide variety of essential features for anyone who wishes to become a successful Minecraft player.
Minecraft is very demanding in terms of hardware and software, unlike most other games. With this in mind, we came up with our list of great server options based on the following:
Hardware
Online multiplayer games like Minecraft need the very best hardware to run flawlessly. If not, you will experience prolonged loading times at best or a total system crash at the worst.
Important things to consider include storage and processor speed, and strength. These key parameters will determine if your hardware is powerful enough to handle the strain of playing Minecraft.
Pricing Plans
You may be able to afford a premium package today, but will you be able to pay the monthly installments without breaking the bank?
After carefully looking at your budget, you need to choose Minecraft server hosting services with a wide range of packages to be a lot more flexible.
Many of the servers in this review offer free entry-level packages catering to single-player slots. You can use those until you can upgrade to a better one.
Easy setup
If it weren't for the work done behind the scenes by developers of some of the best Minecraft server hosting providers, setting up things such as a multiplayer environment would be next to impossible for most players.
Choose a server that makes the entire setup process seem as easy as ever. There is no need to spend hours doing all the hard work when a good web server can do it for you.
Customer Support
Things can go wrong at any time when playing Minecraft, resulting in a lot of panic and stress for some players.
At such times, you will need a dedicated support team always on hand to assist you whenever you need help.
If you are going to be paying for the service, you have to ensure that you get your money's worth by insisting on the best customer support possible.
Some of the servers on this list are very good at customer support, while some could use some improvement. You should look at this closely, especially if you are a beginner who will probably need a lot of help at first.
Server Maintenance
A poorly maintained server will only come back to bite you at the time when you least expect it. Things such as MySQL databases must be regularly looked at to function properly.
Maintenance issues are very common among some of the newer and cheaper options of Minecraft server hosting companies. This is why it is sometimes worth paying a little extra if you are going to get great service.
You can insist on only choosing a server with a money-back guarantee to ensure the selected option will deliver on its promises.
Server Locations
The importance of server locations cannot be stressed enough when playing games like Minecraft that demand only the best-performing connections.
If you are going to be using the unlimited player slots option to allow multiplayer mode, then you have to check the server locations before you make your decision.
While a couple of seconds delay can be of little consequence when performing everyday activities, when playing Minecraft, they can make a lot of difference to your performance.
With all of this considered Apex Hosting stands out as the clear choice: Visit Official Site
Thinking of Running Your Own Minecraft Server? Read This First
The question of whether to pay for Minecraft server hosting services or to run your own Minecraft server is one that players struggle with all the time.
In general, running your own server hosting platform is not a good idea unless you are very confident in your computer skills and have some coding experience.
However, if you were already leaning towards doing that, take a look at the pros and cons of that choice:
Pros
Easy Customization
You can easily customize your server and turn it into the ideal platform to achieve all your Minecraft goals. Great features, such as unlimited bandwidth and dependable MySQL databases, will be easy to assign to your platform.
Better Security and privacy
The downside of using a public Minecraft server hosting domain is that your IP address will be accessible to many people, some of whom will have bad intentions.
You can better protect your information and assets from unwanted access by keeping everything in-house.
With the rise in cases of hacking and cybercriminal activity, you can never be too careful when keeping yourself safe online.
Cons
Can be expensive
There are a lot of things you will need to buy just to get your system up and running. Items such as specialized hardware, the latest software, antivirus systems, and any educational material you may need will not come cheap.
Unless you are ready for such an investment, it is better to consider other possibilities, such as choosing one of the top Minecraft server hosting companies in this review.
Hosting issues
Hosting a Minecraft server is not a simple task. In many cases, the sheer amount of data you have to deal with will leave you exhausted.
There are also a lot of coding skills required if you intend to do it the right way. Those that already have training in such skills may be able to get away with it, but for most people, it will mean having you invest in furthering your education before you are ready to host the server.
Time Consuming
If you have a full-time job, you might as well forget about hosting your server because you simply won't have the time. Even people who work only part-time or from home will still find the project time-consuming.
FAQs
Is 2GB RAM Enough for Minecraft Server Hosting?
Yes, with even as little as 1GB RAM memory you can successfully run a Minecraft server on your PC. However, if you intend on engaging in multiplayer mode, then it is better to consider a 4GB RAM or more.
How Can I Create a Minecraft Server?
To create a Minecraft server hosting platform, you need two basic things; knowledge and the hardware. If you have both of these things, you can easily dedicate some of your time to working on your server and soon have a fully functioning platform to enjoy your favorite online game. Check out this Gaming Rig Minecraft Server guide for more help.
Best Minecraft Server Hosting Reddit Users Reviewed?
Reddit is one of the best place to find real user reviews on the best Minecraft servers. If you google “Best Minecraft Server Hosting Reddit” you will see most of the users recommend Apex Hosting as their top choice.
Final Word
There is a good reason why Minecraft has remained so popular over the years while other online games come and go. It is a very rewarding experience that is fully appreciated when played on the correct server.
Apex Hosting has emerged as one of the top servers for Minecraft due to its affordability and wide range of fantastic features.
If you also want to join the Minecraft community, look at this awesome Minecraft hosting services provider: Overall Top Choice.