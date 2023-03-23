Best Laptop for Working from Home - Boost Your Productivity Remotely

Finding the ideal laptop to work from home requires time, and it's often a challenging process if you don't know where to begin. In this article, you'll learn the basics and some of the best options for for working from home, so read on!
What Are The Best Laptops for Working From Home?
In a hurry? Here are the best laptops to choose from when working at home:
Best Overall - Macbook Air M1
Lastest Model - Dell XPS 15
Best For Working Remote - Lenovo™ IdeaPad™ Flex 5i
Best Budget Laptop - Acer Aspire 5
Best From Dell - Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610)
Complete list of best work laptops - Visit Amazon
What You Should Consider When Choosing a Laptop
Working remotely is just as challenging as going to an on-premises job. Sometimes, it's even more difficult to set up your own office.
It would help if you considered different factors to find the best laptop for working from home. Evaluating each of them will allow you to make the most intelligent decision, so take a look at what you should keep in mind:
Processor
Like desktops, a laptop's brain is the Central Processing Unit (CPU), frequently called a chip or processor.
The laptop's processor is responsible for everything that happens inside. It directs the speed with which programs run on your device and how good they are at performing tasks.
A CPU is behind everything you do on your computer, regardless of whether it's a Mac or a Windows laptop. The difference between these two is the company that makes the chip.
Since you're using a laptop for working remotely, you need to guarantee that its processor is powerful enough to allow you to have multiple tabs and programs open at once.
Each person's needs differ, so you'll have to evaluate yours and find the best processor to suit them.
The Operating System (OS)
An operating system (OS) is the intermediary between the hardware components of your powerful laptop and you.
Notably, two famous operating system alternatives dominate today's market: MacOS and Windows.
Windows gives you numerous features, so it's many users' favorite option. It's functional and compatible with a variety of hardware and software.
However, Windows is also famous for being vulnerable to malware and viruses, unlike MacOS, Apple's operating system.
MacOS gives users superior security features but lacks compatibility compared to Windows. Therefore, you have to gauge what you need the most - do you want to be able to install different programs, apps, and hardware in a jiffy? Alternatively, are you a fan of keeping your files and information safe at all times?
Ultimately, the choice boils down to what you prefer. Some people prefer an Apple laptop while others buy a Windows laptop, so you must pick the option that aligns with the kind of job you have.
Storage
When selecting the best laptop for working from home, storage is one of the essential aspects to remember. There are two primary options: HDDs and SSDs.
SSD stands for Solid-state Drive. It's any non-volatile storage that works similarly to a hard drive (Hard Disk Drive), only using different technology.
Although people know SSDs as 'solid' disks, no physical, mechanical components are inside like in an HDD, instead, this option incorporates protocols and form factors of traditional HDDs, simplifying their use.
HDDs used to be more common, but they have several drawbacks: they're slower and consume more power. Conversely, SSDs are more effective because they operate faster and use less energy. However, the first option is considerably cheaper.
If you only need to store standard files and prefer a budget laptop, an HDD will do the trick. Alternatively, if you often use resource-demanding programs, you should pick an SSD for better performance.
Graphics Processor
Just like the CPU is the brain of your computer, the graphics processor is the heart of the graphics card.
In most cases, you won't be able to see the graphics processor because it's behind a cooler since it's the hottest component as well.
The graphics processor is the most crucial part of the graphics card since it allows your computer to perform well with numerous applications, including video rendering.
Also known as GPU, the graphics processor is responsible for crafting the images you see on your monitor. You need a high-quality processor if you're looking for a gaming laptop or a computer powerful enough to see beautiful images and graphics.
Display
Even though it's not essential to process apps like a processor or a top-notch SSD, your laptop's display is crucial, especially if you need to look at long documents, juggle between different windows, or play games rich in HD, 3D graphics.
People who edit videos often need to go through different windows to be efficient. It's the same for office workers since they have to view several documents simultaneously.
Nonetheless, if you want to combine a fantastic performance with a beautiful display, you must get a high-definition monitor.
Battery Life
The best laptop for working from home must have a long battery life since access to a power socket may not always be an option.
Power outages can happen at any time. At the same time, many at-home workers travel or go do their jobs someplace else where they may not have access to a charging spot for their devices.
Therefore, prioritizing battery life when going through a list of the best laptops is a must. Overall, you should aim for a model with at least eight hours of power, so your computer won't shut off mid-day while getting things done.
Some laptops have a 12-hour battery life, but it is expensive. In most cases, you won't need to spend as much.
Price
You'll have to factor in the costs when choosing between the best laptops to get yours. Picking the ideal device is challenging, especially if you're not tech-savvy. However, you can take as long as necessary to make sure you decide correctly.
The best laptop is one that falls within your budget while also providing you with top-tier features. You'll use it every day, so the characteristics you pick must be more than enough to allow you to get your work done.
What Are the Best Laptops for Working from Home?
Choosing the best laptop for working from home requires time, and many people don't know where to start.
The following list includes the best laptops to consider if you're looking for top-tier features, an accessible price, and more. Take a look!
#1 MacBook Air M1 (Best Overall)
The MacBook Air with M1 will take your idea of a computer and throw it in the recycling bin. It's one of the best laptops for working from home for many reasons, including its beautiful design, lightweight, sturdy processor, and great battery life.
The lightweight laptop is one of the most impressive 13-inch computers on the market. A new era started with this model, which challenges the classic Intel Core and often beats it.
However, if you get this Apple laptop, you'll most likely use apps optimized for Intel Core processors because many still haven't been optimized for this newer device. Still, they're very fast. Once they're out for MacOS, they'll work even better. Dive into the specs to know what you'll get when buying this model.
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
The SSD on this laptop is 265GB, so you'll get phenomenal performance and a lot of space to install programs and save files. You can store multiple files, videos, and anything else you want without noticing changes in the device's speed or effectiveness.
Its processing power is excellent and boots quickly, so you can start your remote work as soon as you want. All apps will feel smooth and hiccup-less, which is essential if you must use multiple ones while getting through your to-dos.
There is no noticeable difference in performance if you use Intel Core apps instead of Apple ones. Therefore, you don't need to worry if your favorite applications are unavailable for MacOS yet - you can still run the ones you like.
Plus, the MacBook Air M1 allows you to run any iOS app. Since now, these applications and games have impressive graphics and fantastic features; it's the ideal moment to try them out on your new computer after you're done with work.
Thanks to the latest flash technology and the MacBook's M1, the SSD is twice as fast as the previous model's. According to Apple, it performs better than 98% of the laptops out that year and is three times more effective than any other computer in its class.
However, keep in mind that this computer doesn't have cooling fans to stop it from overheating. Consequently, it has to resort to throttling to control temperatures (it'll reduce the components' performance for intensive tasks after a while).
RAM/ROM
The laptop has 8GB of RAM, which is enough for most office workers. With this feature, you can effectively run most, if not all, programs you use.
People with Windows laptops often change their RAM to make the computer perform better.
You can't do this with most modern Macs since the RAM is soldered to the motherboard. If you think you need more than 8GB, consider a different alternative.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
This computer's display and battery life are some of its most impressive and appealing features.
You can edit videos in 4K with the MacBook Air, and the screen resolution is fantastic, making it one of the best laptops for working if you're a YouTuber, editor, etc.
Apple promised that the silicon chip would be much more powerful, so it's no wonder the MacBook Air's battery life is so impressive.
After a few hours of web browsing and remote work, you'll notice that the percentage only drops a few points. The battery level will remain high if you close the computer and return to it a day later.
Some clients have run official battery life tests, turning the laptop on and doing different stuff until it dies. One of them looped a 1080p video at 50% brightness, and the computer lasted for no less than 11 hours and 15 minutes.
Therefore, you can use it throughout your workday without plugging it into a power outlet. Remember that the battery life will last less if you perform intensive tasks with the device.
At the same time, the MacBook Air has two USB C ports, just like its predecessor. You also get a headphone jack on the side, which many people love.
Compared to other laptops, you get fewer ports. However, if you like it, this shouldn't deter you from buying the MacBook Air - evaluate how many devices you need to plug in and then choose.
Graphic Chip/Processor
The MacBook Air has an 8-core GPU configuration. Many gamers say this feature will reshape Macs for them.
You can run games at different resolutions, for example, 2560 x 1600.
Furthermore, this MacBook Air also allows you to run AAA games, even if they're only available in Intel Core versions.
Even though the highest scaled resolution the MacBook Air supports (1440 x 900) underperforms compared to the other gaming computers, Apple's alternative is still convenient if you want to enjoy games with beautiful HD graphics.
Benefits and Drawbacks
The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops for working from home, but you can't buy it until you evaluate its pros and cons.
Apple is famous for offering top-notch products, but when it comes to the best laptop, you must consider all the features the MacBook Air provides to make the best choice. Here are its benefits and drawbacks:
Pros
- MacOS is responsive and fast.
- The battery life is impressive.
- Silent in use.
- Beautiful design.
Cons
- It was expensive.
- The fanless design could impact its performance.
#2 Dell XPS 15 9520
The Dell XPS 15 9520 is a powerful computer and one of the best alternatives if you want to get work done and enjoy media playback.
With an OLED screen that delivers accurate and vivid colors, you can immerse yourself in any project you're working on.
Since it has an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you won't have to worry about it slowing down while you're in the middle of your workday. Now, it's time to dive into its specs.
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
You'll get extra storage space to manage heavy graphics with this laptop since it has a 512 GB SSD. Compared to the previously mentioned MacBook Air, it's much more powerful.
However, the Dell XPS 15 is almost twice as expensive too. Overall, this hard drive is fantastic if you're a creative worker and must keep a few demanding apps and programs open simultaneously while storing heavy files.
RAM/ROM
One of the primary reasons this computer is one of the best laptops for working from home is its RAM. With 16GB capacity, the device will perform well even if you have multiple things in the background.
The RAM on this Windows laptop is more than enough if you're an office worker. You'll be able to open documents, files, and browser tabs without issues. Plus, it's ideal if you're creative since you can run demanding video editing programs smoothly.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
The screen with the Intel Core i7 processor on this laptop makes it one of the best computers on the market if you're looking for a device with an impressive display.
Since it's a 3456 x 2160 OLED screen, it features vibrant colors and deeper blacks. Photographers and video editors love the Dell XPS 15 because of it. Plus, it also supports Dolby Vision content, which means you can watch episodes of shows like Midnight Mass, Squid Games, and Enola Holmes, appreciating the details in all the dark and bright scenes.
Unfortunately, Dell's battery life is not as long as the one that other computers offer. It lasts nine hours and 13 minutes. Even so, that's enough to last for an entire workday.
Lastly, you get two USB-C ports, which is one of its cons because there are no other options if you own different cords.
Graphic Chip/Processor
You'll get the perfect combination of power and speed with Dell's graphic chip. It's ideal if you're looking for an excellent device to get all your remote work done without experiencing glitches.
However, when it comes to gamers, this is not the best alternative. It's far from being a rip-roaring laptop for playing games. Instead, it's perfect if you want a productivity and content creation device.
Benefits and Drawbacks
Many people have loved the Dell XPS 15, which could be perfect for you too. Take a look at its pros and cons:
Pros
- The OLED screen is a dream.
- You get an impressive Intel Core i7 processor.
- The keyboard and touchpad are spacious.
- Its battery lasts all day.
Cons
- It was costly.
- USB-C ports may require adapters.
- The 720p webcam is disappointing.
#3 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
Passionate writers, freelancers, photographers, and videographers don't have to be limited to a nine-to-five job. Instead, they can get things done from wherever they are in the world.
However, to be able to enjoy this, you need a computer that allows you to do everything without glitches. Lenovo's IdeaPad could be the ideal alternative since it has a fantastic display, a powerful processor, and a light and thin design, which makes it the perfect computer to carry around.
You also get an Intel Core i7 with Lenovo's Flex. It performs exceptionally for a convertible laptop. Therefore, it may offer the features you've been looking for if you want something that combines the best aspects of a tablet and a computer. Take a look:
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
There are a few storage options if you buy the IdeaPad. You can choose the most convenient one depending on your budget. Here are the alternatives:
- 128GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen. 3 x4 NVMe SSD
- 256GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen. 4 x4 NVMe SSD
- 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen. 4 x4 NVMe SSD
- 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen. 3 x4 NVMe SSD
- 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen. 3 x4 NVMe SSD
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i outperforms many other computers regarding effectiveness. Plus, it's cheaper, even if you get a 1TB drive.
RAM/ROM
One of the best aspects of Lenovo's Flex is that you can get it with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of RAM.
If you're looking for an excellent laptop, this could be the ideal alternative since it combines impressive features with customizable characteristics. Still, you can expand the RAM if you need to run more demanding programs or choose a different option if you're an office worker who needs the basics to get things done.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
The FHD and 2.2 IPS display of the Flex are flicker-free, and even though the OLED panel isn't, it most likely won't cause eye strain.
Although the display performs quite well, this computer's colors aren't as vibrant. You won't even enjoy the most common RGB panel, so it may not be the best option if you're an illustrator, photographer, or designer.
The computer has different ports, including two USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and headphone jack.
At the same time, an affordable laptop's battery life is decent. It lasts a bit over eight hours for web browsing. When it comes to video playback, you'll have to charge it almost six hours later, and it'll only last a couple of hours if you're gaming.
The battery life is just enough to get you through a regular workday, supposing you'll start with 100%. However, you may have to plug it in at some point if you use different programs.
Graphic Chip/Processor
Even though this is a budget laptop, some of its features are not as potent as those other computers give you. The Flex's graphics chip is not the best, for example, and it underperforms a lot if you try to render something in 3D.
Frames will drop if you try to play something slightly demanding, so this is not the best alternative for gamers and streamers. However, it's still a fantastic option for content creators and office workers.
Benefits and Drawbacks
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a convenient alternative for some people, but it's not the best option for others. Here are its pros and cons:
Pros
- It includes both USB and HDMI ports.
- Performs well for its price.
- You can use it as a laptop or tablet.
Cons
- The battery life is short.
- It doesn't offer the best display.
#4 Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop
If you're looking for an affordable alternative, it will be hard to find a better computer than the Acer Aspire 5.
The Acer Aspire 5 won't win all the accolades, but it's also not trying to. Instead, it ticks off all the necessary boxes if you need something functional to complete your at-home office work.
You won't get the best processor if you buy this laptop. Therefore, workers needing a potent device to run extremely demanding programs must rethink their budget and get a different alternative.
This computer's Intel Core i3 processor is functional, so it'll work smoothly if you have an office job and primarily need to web-browse. It's time to dive into the computer's specs, so take a look:
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
You get a 128-GB SSD if you buy Acer's Aspire 5 laptop, which is enough to go through your daily to-dos without the device lacking storage.
A good thing about this computer is that you can upgrade its features, something you can't do if you buy a Mac. Therefore, if you're on a budget, you can purchase the cheapest version and improve it as time passes.
RAM/ROM
As the review mentioned before, the Aspire 5 is a low-end computer. It has 8GB of RAM, which will work if you only need to have several browser tabs open simultaneously.
Workers who use programs such as Adobe Premiere, Illustrator, OBS, and similar ones will likely have to upgrade the RAM if they want the device to perform correctly.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
You get a healthy number of ports if you get Acer's Aspire 5. It has a Kensington lock, an HDMI port, multiple USB ports, and headphones/power jacks.
Moreover, color saturation is decent for an affordable laptop. It's ideal if you enjoy binge-watching shows and movies when you finish working.
However, the battery life doesn't last long compared to other alternatives since it hardly reaches seven hours if you have different browser tabs open simultaneously. Therefore, you'll have to plug it in at some point during your workday.
Graphic Chip/Processor
The laptop's graphic chip is not a game-changer, but it's hard to find one like that for $500 or less.
It's not the best laptop for intense gaming, so you should get another alternative if you're a streamer or need better-quality graphics. Nonetheless, you'll get proper playback features whenever you watch a video or a movie, so it's an ideal option for office workers or content creators who don't need a device with full specs.
Benefits and Drawbacks
Some people think the Aspire 5 has too many drawbacks, but the truth is that it also offers plenty of benefits. Here's an overview of both:
Pros
- Fantastic sound quality.
- Different ports.
- Upgradeable.
- Works smoothly.
Cons
- Battery life below average.
- Its display is not the best.
#5 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610)
Avid gamers, professional content creators, and at-home office workers can all enjoy a smooth workday with the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus.
It's one of the best laptops for working from home because it features powerful specs, such as a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a high-quality graphics card.
Since its battery life lasts long, it's the ideal device to work on the go. Look at everything it features:
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
With 512GB of storage, you can run different programs and store multiple files without sacrificing the device's performance.
It has enough storage to open multiple apps and programs simultaneously. Plus, the computer boots quickly, so you can start working when you turn it on.
It's the ideal computer for everyday use. You'll notice no sluggishness; its storage is enough for most users.
RAM/ROM
The Inspiron 16 Plus by Dell can have up to 16GB of RAM, and it's enough for many content creators and most, if not all, office workers.
Comparatively, Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus performs much better against its competitors, for example, the Alienware m15 R15.
Experts have tested this computer to see how well it performs regarding productivity, and they've found that it's one of the best laptops out there.
Videoconferencing, web-browsing, spreadsheet work, and word processing will be not only possible but also very enjoyable with Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus. It'll run smoothly, and you'll quickly tick to-dos off your list, boosting your productivity.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
Video run-downs of the Inspiron show that its battery life lasts 13 hours, which is more than enough if you're using it for work. You won't have to charge it throughout the day!
This computer's display is its most attractive feature since it has a 16-inch screen. However, remember that just because it's big doesn't mean it's the best you'll find - the colors are not very intense or vibrant.
Since it has numerous ports, you can plug in your headphones and other devices as you please. Plus, it features Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity.
Graphic Chip/Processor
The Inspiron is not a gaming laptop but has a gaming-class GPU. It features a top-tier performance in 3D video rendering, applying Photoshop filters, and transcoding 4K videos.
With the Inspiron laptop, you can run graphics-intensive videogames while still getting an enjoyable experience. Therefore, it could be ideal if you enjoy gaming when you're off work.
Benefits and Drawbacks
In a burgeoning category of 16-inch-display laptops, the Inspiron stands out as one of the best alternatives. However, it has some drawbacks. Check out the pros and cons:
Pros
- Impressive 3K display.
- Wide screen size.
- Powerful graphics.
- Powerful performance.
Cons
- The colors aren't vibrant on the screen.
- It was expensive.
#6 HP Spectre x360
Portability and power come together in the HP Spectre x360. It features potent hardware, a lightweight design, and unparalleled performance.
Even though its OLED display is the most attractive feature for many gamers and creatives, the laptop offers more characteristics you may enjoy, such as an Intel Core i7 processor, different ports, etc.
You'll probably be able to tackle any task that comes your way with this HP laptop. Plus, it has a sleek design that looks fantastic on anyone's desk. Here are its most crucial features:
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
It has 512GB of storage so that you can save numerous files and download apps, and the device will still run smoothly.
The laptop performs as you would expect for a computer at its price point. It's a premium device, which means you'll get what you're paying for.
Compared to other cheaper options on this list, the hard drive, combined with the rest of the specs, is powerful enough for you to easily store documents and run demanding programs.
However, it costs more than $1,000.
RAM/ROM
Since it has 16GB of RAM, you don't have to worry about the laptop glitching while working.
It's a powerhouse for creatives and gamers since you can run heavy programs, and the laptop will support them just fine. Multi-taskers can open numerous browser tabs and work on several to-dos at once without the computer slowing down.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
Skinny bezels surround a beautiful high-definition screen if you buy an HP laptop. Therefore, you get a computer with a modern look, but it's still not as big as other models.
This laptop's connectivity is quick and straightforward because it has a microSD port, a full-size USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and an audio-in jack.
At the same time, the battery life is impressive since the computer can last up to 11 hours and 22 minutes before it shuts off. If you only need it for day-to-day use, it could stay on for 13 hours.
Colors are vibrant and beautiful on this laptop, which you'll need if you're a photographer, videographer, or creative worker. Lastly, it offers innovative Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity features.
Graphic Chip/Processor
Unfortunately, the GPU on this laptop is not the best, especially compared to the MacBook M1.
Furthermore, if you try to play AAA games, you'll likely have to lower the resolution and change the settings for them to run smoothly.
Since the laptop underperforms when it comes to graphics, the fan may get louder as well. It's a drawback, particularly compared to Mac's fanless design.
Benefits and Drawbacks
The HP Spectre x360 is a premium laptop for at-home workers; its features prove this. However, it has advantages and disadvantages that you should consider before buying it. Here they are:
Pros
- Its design is gorgeous.
- Impressive battery life.
- Fantastic performance for everyday work.
Cons
- The fans can be noisy.
- It's not the best option as a tablet.
#7 Lenovo IdeaPad 3
Finding the best laptop is challenging if your budget is tight. However, there are some fantastic options, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of them. This is the best budget laptop you can find on this list.
Even though you won't get the best Intel Core processor when buying this computer, it includes an AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series CPU, which performs well enough to do everything on your task list.
You will find more powerful alternatives on the market. Nonetheless, if you don't have much to spend, this one is probably one of the most convenient options. Take a look at all its features:
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
You can complete all your to-dos with the IdeaPad's 256GB of storage.
The SSD on Lenovo's alternative performs well, and like most Windows laptops, you can upgrade its storage and other features. Therefore, you may get even better characteristics if you're willing to pay a bit more.
RAM/ROM
The cheapest alternative has 4GB of RAM, but you can upgrade it to 16 GB. It'll be more than enough for you to use daily, especially if you're an office worker or content creator.
Lenovo's laptop is ideal for people who work from home, but it's not the best alternative for streamers and gamers. It's a low-end computer, so it'll slow down if you try to run demanding programs or games.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
The display and the battery life on this computer are average, and this is what you'll need if you can't spend too much money on a device.
The computer has a 14-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, so you'll enjoy bright and vibrant colors.
Furthermore, the battery will last around three to four hours if the monitor is at full brightness. It could endure more if you adjust the settings and only use it for simple tasks.
The laptop has three USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port, so you have plenty of connectivity options. Lastly, its Wi-Fi 6 feature provides you with fantastic connectivity.
Graphic Chip/Processor
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is not the laptop you should get if you want a powerful GPU. Instead, it's the ideal computer for students and at-home office workers.
It'll be perfect if you're spending an afternoon at a cafe, but you won't be able to do much more, especially when it comes to gaming. It'll slow down, and you'll have to adjust the resolution settings if you manage to play at all. You'll need a much more powerful device to run demanding games.
Benefits and Drawbacks
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 won't be the best alternative for video editors and gamers, but it could still fit your needs. Check out a quick list of its pros and cons:
Pros
- The CPU can handle productivity tasks.
- It has a durable and robust build.
- It's affordable.
Cons
- Average battery life.
- It's not the best for creative work.
MSI Katana GF66
With an Intel Core i7 processor, a beautiful design, and an HD display, the MSI Katana GF66 is one of the best alternatives for people who work from home.
The Katana has gained fame not only because it performs amazingly well in everyday tasks but also because it's a gaming powerhouse. Take a look at its features:
Hard Drive/SSD/HDD
With a 1TB drive and an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the laptop will run smoothly no matter how many browser tabs you open.
The features on this computer are meant to be for gaming. However, you can also use it for work and play games in your free time!
Since it has an SSD slot, you can expand the storage if you want, even though you probably won't need to.
RAM/ROM
It has 16GB of RAM, enough for you to run different programs at once without it ever glitching.
If you compare the MSI with other options on the list, you'll notice that it has several similarities regarding performance and RAM. However, it stands out from the crowd due to its display, graphics, and audio.
Display, Battery, WiFi, and USB Ports
The display on this laptop is fantastic since it's for gamers. If you use it to work and don't usually play games, you'll enjoy beautiful and bright colors.
While gaming or running other demanding programs, the laptop's battery will only last three hours.
With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and different ports (an HDMI port, three USB ports, and a headphone jack), you can enjoy an immersive work experience when you're focused on getting things done.
Graphic Chip/Processor
The GPU on the MSI Katana is what makes it different from other options on the market. Even though it's not the best gaming laptop, it performs exceptionally well if you're using it for work.
Its GPU is effective enough to render 3D graphics and watch impressive videos. Therefore, if you're looking for high-quality resolution, this could be your laptop.
Benefits and Drawbacks
The MSI Katana often receives mixed reviews, especially due to its features and price compared to other gaming laptops. Here are its primary benefits and drawbacks:
Pros
- Its design is beautiful.
- HD display.
- Effective performance.
Cons
- It could be pricey.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Important Is a Long Battery Life?
The battery life is one of the essential features of a laptop if you need it for your work.
What Is "Intel Core"?
It's one of the most common types of processors available.
What Is the Most Affordable Laptop?
On this list, the most affordable option is the Lenovo IdeaPad.
Which Laptop Is the Best for You?
You have different options, so now, it's a matter of evaluating each alternative and choosing the most convenient one! The best laptop will be the one that fits your needs and budget.
