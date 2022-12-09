The Best Gold Investment Companies Ranked With Reviews

Many investors know by know the reasons why to invest in gold. Whether you want to take on some downside mitigation or hedge against incoming inflation, gold and precious metals have been a part of our economy for centuries and are not going anywhere anytime soon. This fact is why making the right choice about which companies you work with matters.
Let’s look at what the best gold IRA companies are and how each of them works. Learning the differences between the companies and what makes them worthwhile will ensure you invest your money and time with the right people.
Why Invest in a Gold IRA?
Before covering the best gold investment companies out there, you should know why investing in gold could be worth it for you in the first place.
The first benefit comes from gold’s ability to retain value in the long term. Most investors maintaining an IRA will do so for years or decades, making long-term investments a better choice than short-term gambles. Gold tends to grow in value year-over-year, making it an excellent investment for the long term.
Gold IRAs also have to be self-directed. This fact means that an investor can load up their gold IRA with the gold investments they want to, rather than relying on an account manager or broker to do so for them.
Finally, Gold IRAs offer tax benefits over holding physical gold yourself. Many traditional, self-directed gold IRAs offer tax deductions for contributions, while approved withdrawals are tax-free.
What To Look For in a Gold IRA Company
There are dozens of gold investment companies to invest with, each with its own programs, special offers, and leadership. However, not all companies offer the same deals or investing certainty.
To ensure that you get the most out of your gold investments, you want to look for these qualities in your company of choice:
Clarity in Service Information
There are numerous regulations around gold as an asset class and how it needs to be handled. One of the signs of a good gold investment company is that their staff are clear about how they handle gold’s regulatory requirements and how they operate to prevent fees or penalties from falling on themselves and their customers.
Fair Marketing Tactics
Many investors interested in gold know the benefits of investing in precious metals. However, some companies try to coerce investors into buying gold using current event concerns, inflation, and other scare tactics. Good investment companies can sell you an investment account with data and previous customer successes, not fear.
A Solid Reputation
Linking to the above qualifications, a gold investment company shouldn’t have any doubts about its operations in the minds of its customers. To keep customers around, these companies must be honest about their holdings, operations, and gold storage practices.
Low Fees
Finally, a gold investment company will charge fees for the purchase and storage of gold with them. These commissions and upkeep fees help the company maintain its operations and hold its customer’s gold as custodians. Still, lower fees mean less money the investor spends, giving them more money to invest in the long term.
The Best Gold IRA Companies: Ranked and Reviewed
Below are the best gold investment companies for you to set up a gold IRA with. Each of these companies has the good qualities we laid out earlier, including positive reviews from customers and the Better Business Bureau.
1. Goldco (Editor’s Choice)
Goldco earns the top spot thanks to its customer service and streamlined account practices. In addition, the company receives high praise from many customers because it handles much of the administrative tasks of setting up and maintaining a gold IRA compared to its competition while staying competitive on account fees.
Overview of Goldco
Goldco is one of the most customer-forward gold IRA companies out there right now. The company maintains practices that keep customer safety and security in mind. Though Goldco has a higher fee rate than many of the other choices on this list, it offers security features and customer options centered on accessibility and accountability.
Notable Features of Goldco
There are several reasons to invest in precious metals with Goldco, such as:
- A precious metals IRA that allows for both gold and silver investments.
- A new, high-security facility to store a customer’s precious metals.
- An A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance.
- The Goldco Buyback Guarantee ensures the company will purchase gold bullion and gold coins from your IRA if you need to divest.
- Connections with mints to ensure you can purchase IRS-approved coins through your account.
- A streamlined setup process for every customer that includes assistance from one of Goldco’s representatives.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Goldco
Goldco does have some requirements to establish an account with its services. New investors need at least $25,000 in cash or assets to fund a new self-directed gold IRA and pay a $50 startup fee.
In addition to this upfront cost to fund the account, you can expect to pay roughly $200 per year between custodian fees and storage costs for the precious metals you purchase. This fee structure is lower than many other custodians, making Goldco an accessible gold investment company compared to its peers.
There are some ways to earn discounts when setting up your account with Goldco. Investors that deposit $50,000 with the company can have their setup fee and the first year of custodian and storage costs waived. These customers can also receive up to 5% of their initial purchase rebated in physical silver sent to the investor. Check out the full review of Goldco here.
Pros of Using Goldco
Goldco offers a lot of great benefits to investors looking to get into precious metals, such as:
- A low setup fee and recurring fee structure compared to its competition.
- A streamlined setup process that allows an investor to work just with their Goldco representative instead of custodians and mints.
- A plethora of customer service avenues and educational tools to help customers learn about gold, silver, and other precious metal news and investing tips.
Cons of Using Goldco
However, there are some downsides to using Goldco for your gold IRA, such as:
- The $50,000 initial investment funding offers far more reward than the minimum investment requirement, which can cause some FOMO to those who cannot afford the larger deposit.
- The $25,000 minimum investment can be a big ask for new investors.
2. Augusta Precious Metals (Rated 2022 Best Overall by Money.com)
Augusta Precious Metals continues the easy setup and customer-first mentality of Goldco, but with a few differences that make their communications and fee structure different.
Overview of Augusta Precious Metals
Augusta Precious Metals is another gold and silver IRA investment company that helps its customers establish and manage their accounts.
The company streamlines the setup process like Goldco but breaks its representatives down into teams. This allows expertise to shine through by speaking to known experts for each phase of setting up the IRA, all while charging fewer fees than its competition.
Notable Features of Augusta Precious Metals
Augusta Precious Metals has many features that make it attractive for investors, such as:
- Dedicated representatives for each gold and silver IRA established through the company.
- Five teams of experts to help answer questions about account creation, legal documentation, and purchasing precious metals.
- The best educational resources about gold and retirement are on their website, headed by their Director of Education.
- An A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
- A storage facility located far away from financial and political centers to discourage criminal activity near the facility.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Augusta Precious Metals
Much like Goldco, Augusta Precious Metals has no maintenance fees for its account. Instead, investors pay an upfront fee of $50 to establish the account and two annual fees of $100 each for the storage facility and custodian fees.
The big difference between Augusta Precious Metals and Goldco comes down to the required initial investment. Augusta requires $50,000 as their minimum investment, making it less approachable for some investors.
There are ways to receive rewards or rate reductions with their storage and custodial facilities, but the public information for these is still being determined.
Pros of Using Augusta Precious Metals
Augusta Precious Metals has several positives in favor of it, such as:
- A segmented team of experts allows for expertise to shine through when questions come up from investors and potential customers.
- Educational resources that are available for free on their website can create by a Harvard analyst.
- Lifetime customer care that provides convenience and market insights for gold investors.
Cons of Using Augusta Precious Metals
However, there are some downsides to investing with Augusta Precious Metals, such as:
- The $50,000 minimum deposit can be difficult to reach for new or first-time.
- The segmented team makes it easy to have experts talk to you about the process but introduces another step and slows things down when your representative needs to rely on their knowledge.
Augusta is found on the tops of many lists around the web like this best gold IRA companies post. You can visit their official site here.
3. American Hartford Gold
American Hartford Gold is the best gold IRA company for those that don’t have a lot to invest, thanks to their minimum deposit requirements and the positive reputation they maintain.
Overview of American Hartford Gold
American Hartford Gold (AHG) has a similar business model to the previous companies, but with two key differences: American Hartford Gold sources its gold bullion and coins from older mint years and has no minimum deposit requirement. These differences change how the fee structure for the company works, resulting in a gold IRA with fewer recurring costs.
Notable Features of American Hartford Gold
American Hartford Gold takes a different approach to gold and silver investing. The results in some unique features for the company, such as:
- A focus on older mintings of IRS-approved coins, which tend to have lower demand than newer runs of coins and bullion.
- A business model that generates revenue by selling older gold coins rather than charging setup or maintenance fees.
- The lack of any minimum deposits when opening a gold IRA with them allows as many people as possible to invest with the company.
- An A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance.
Fees and Other Charges When Using American Hartford Gold
While AHG doesn’t charge a setup fee, they do still require investors to pay for storage and custodian costs that come with gold IRA accounts. On average, these fees come out to between $75 and $125 per year for depository fees but can vary depending on which custodian you choose to work with when setting up the gold IRA.
Outside of these fees, AHG doesn’t charge anything else to maintain the account. Additionally, American Hartford Gold has no minimum deposit requirements to set up your gold IRA.
Pros of Using American Hartford Gold
There are several positives to working with AHG when choosing a gold IRA provider, including:
- Great accessibility to investors, thanks to a lack of a minimum deposit.
- Transparent and accessible pricing and promotion information to ensure you know what you get into with the company.
- Solid customer service is acknowledged by top business oversight boards like the BBB and BCA.
Cons of Using American Hartford Gold
There are a couple of downsides to going with American Hartford Gold for your precious metals IRA, such as:
- Old IRA-eligible coins and bullion act as a turn-off for some investors who prefer to have newer mintings in their portfolios.
- A requirement to call into the service to see how much their coins and bullion cost rather than displaying this information on their website. Visit the official site
4. Birch Gold Group
If you need a wide selection of gold and silver for your precious metal IRA or personal holdings, then Birch Gold Group will have you covered.
Overview of Birch Gold Group
Birch Gold Group is one of the older gold IRA providers listed here but offers many of the same benefits that the higher-ranked gold IRA providers do. Their main draw is their IRA-compliant and non-IRA precious metal selection, making them a great choice for anyone looking to buy gold and silver.
Notable Features of Birch Gold Group
With its expanded selection and the practices that come with it, Birch Gold Group has the following features that stand out from the crowd:
- A large collection of IRS-approved gold coins and bullion and collectible coins from across different collections and mints.
- A buyback program that guarantees the price they give you for your liquidated assets, rather than hitting you with sudden large fees.
- Segregated and non-segregated storage options are available across three different storage facilities.
- None of their facilities have connections to the banking industry, preventing any sudden seizures from governmental forces.
- A partnership with Equity Trust Group, a reputable gold custodian with decades of experience handling gold investments.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Birch Gold Group
Birch Gold Group charges several fees that represent a combination of setup and ongoing fees. New gold IRAs will require a setup fee of $50, a bank wire fee of $30 to establish a connection with your funding account of choice, as well as an annual $80 maintenance fee for the gold IRA.
On top of these fees, Birch Gold Group requires a $10,000 minimum deposit to start an IRA with them. Investors that can afford to deposit $50,000 have their fees waived for the first year.
Pros of Using Birch Gold Group
Several benefits to using Birch Gold Group stand out from their features and practices, including:
- A wide range of self-directed gold IRA options, including the type of gold you place in the account and how the gold is stored.
- Selections of gold and silver for both IRA deposits and personal holdings.
- Highly transparent fee and payment structures to ensure customers know what charges they have to pay and why.
Cons of Using Birch Gold Group
However, Birch Gold Group does have a few downsides, some of which include:
- The pricing spread for the gold Birch Gold Group offers isn’t clear, meaning customers don’t always know how much of an upcharge the company places on customers.
- Much like with Goldco, this company has minimum deposits and offers relating to initial deposits, which prevents some investors from taking advantage of everything the account offers.
5. Noble Gold Investments
For gold investors looking to convert their cash into precious metals with little fuss, Noble Gold is the best gold IRA company to do so.
Overview of Noble Gold
Noble Gold is a gold IRA company that offers more than just IRA services. In addition to their precious metals IRA plans, the company also offers Royal Survival Packs, a service that allows customers to have Noble Gold take their deposited cash and create gold bullion and gold coin packages that best match the value of the deposited cash.
Notable Features of Noble Gold
Noble Gold has several notable features worth looking at, such as:
- A focus on their Royal Survival Packs over IRAs makes them a great choice for investors looking to take physical possession of their gold.
- Educational materials that drive home Noble Gold’s belief that gold is paramount to financial security and stability.
- Both their IRA and Royal Survival Pack services come with clear and helpful customer service representatives.
- A healthy selection of collector’s coins for those that want to speculate on the collector’s market over the tax-advantaged state of a gold IRA.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Noble Gold
Noble Gold has different fee structures and minimum deposits depending on if you invest in their precious metal IRAs or go with one of the Royal Survival Packs.
The gold IRAs call for a $2,000 minimum deposit if paid in cash or $5,000 if you roll other assets into the IRA to fund the purchase of gold. There is no setup fee for this service, and the maintenance and custodial fees are comparable to other companies.
The Royal Survival Packs start at $10,00 for the minimum deposit and increase from there. These packs ship to your home and come with gold picked by Noble Gold’s experts.
Pros of Using Noble Gold
There are numerous benefits to using Noble Gold’s uncommon services, including:
- Access to a wide range of gold and gold services, ranging from gold and silver IRAs to at-home collectible and bullion selections.
- A low minimum deposit compared to the rest of the market, helping newer investors get started with their retirement.
- An international option in their Noble Ambassador Pack, which allows for untraceable storage of gold in the United States for non-American citizens.
Cons of Using Noble Gold
However, Noble Gold does have a few downsides to its unique setup, some of which include:
- A process that won’t feel as streamlined as other companies due to their belief in personal financial responsibility.
- A high minimum cost to get into the physical gold packages that come to your home prevents investors from holding gold.
6. Oxford Gold Group
For gold investors wanting to reach customer service at any time, Oxford Gold Group has the services and staff to meet that need.
Overview of Oxford Gold Group
Oxford Gold Group is a relatively new company involved in helping investors set up gold and other precious metal IRAs. While the company itself is new, the partners heading the company have over 20 years of experience in the gold trade and started the company as a way to offer gold for lower commissions and fees.
Notable Features of Oxford Gold Group
As a newer company, Oxford Gold Group has some interesting features that help it stand out, such as:
- Full-service dealership in all things precious metals, ranging from the establishment of a precious metals IRA to ordering and shipping gold coins or bullion for home storage.
- Partnerships with two well-known gold custodians as part of their gold IRA services: STRATA and Equity Institutional for Precious Metals.
- Customer service is available at any hour of any day to help answer questions and offer support when needed.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Oxford Gold Group
While many gold companies have a flat fee that they charge for their IRAs, Oxford Gold Group works differently. The company charges between $175 and $275 for the startup fees for a new IRA, depending on the initial amount invested with the group. The more an investor buys, the smaller the fees get.
For storage, most customers pay between $175 and $225 per year. Startup and storage fees can be waived, depending on how large the initial purchase is.
Finally, gold IRA purchases start at $7,500 with Oxford Gold Group. This is different from the minimum for customer-shipped precious metals, which starts at $1,500 per purchase.
Pros of Using Oxford Gold Group
There are several benefits to working with Oxford Gold Group for your precious metals IRA, such as:
- The ease and accessibility with which a customer can put in an order for gold or silver for their account.
- The decades of experience the company partners have help to ensure smooth operations and knowledgeable leadership at the helm.
- Partnerships with two well-known gold custodians ensure that the physical gold in your IRA is safe and secure.
Cons of Using Oxford Gold Group
However, there is some downside to using Oxford Gold Group, such as:
- The small number of custodians means that you won’t have many locations to choose from to keep your gold, meaning the precious metal might end up far away from you.
- The higher fees and minimum transaction amounts will prevent newer or younger investors from entering the precious metals market with Oxford Gold Group.
7. Patriot Gold Group
Investors looking to purchase more than just gold will appreciate the expertise and knowledge Patriot Gold Group has over the precious metals market.
Overview of Patriot Gold Group
Patriot Gold Group is precious metals company that specializes in precious metal IRA facilitation. The company helps investors set themselves up with precious physical metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for both at-home and IRA storage.
The company operates much like many of the others on this list, where they employ representatives that allow investors to work through Patriot Gold Group solely rather than each seller and custodian.
Notable Features of Patriot Gold Group
Several of the notable features of using Patriot Gold Group are:
- IRAs with the company take as little as 48 hours to set up and finalize all required paperwork, even when done electronically or over the phone.
- Access to the expertise available to a company operating now for six years in the precious metals IRA business.
- A wide selection of bullion and coins, including platinum and palladium.
- Its solid reputation with its customers is seen by its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Patriot Gold Group
Like other gold investment companies, Patriot Gold Group maintains fees and account minimums for new customers. Investors can expect to pay a $225 startup fee when creating a precious metals IRA with Patriot Gold Group, as well as paying a minimum of $25,000 for the initial investment.
The company also charges a $150 to $180 storage and custodial fee, depending on which facility your precious physical metals arrive at.
However, these fees can be waived if you deposit at least $30,000 with the company into your IRA.
Pros of Using Patriot Gold Group
Patriot Gold Group has some pros that help it stand out from the crowd, such as:
- Experts that specialize in creating precious metals IRA, making the company great at helping you diversify your retirement portfolio.
- Investor-direct pricing reduces the overall cost of precious metals by eliminating some of the intermediaries seen in other gold investment companies.
- A solid reputation maintained by both everyday and celebrity customers.
Cons of Using Patriot Gold Group
However, there are a handful of downsides to working with Patriot Gold Group, such as:
- You must call or email the company about information rather than reviewing pricing and fee structures from their website.
- The user interface of the website not making it clear where you can invest in rarer metals like platinum and palladium.
8. Monetary Gold
If you want to cut as much out of the middle between you and a gold IRA as possible, then working with Monetary Gold can achieve just that.
Overview of Monetary Gold
Monetary Gold is a gold investment dealer that helps customers purchase gold by sourcing directly from gold sources rather than operating through distributors and similar middlemen. Reducing the overall number of hands that exchange the gold means that customers of Monetary Gold spend less on gold with them than with others.
Notable Features of Monetary Gold
Several of Monetary Gold’s notable features are:
- Over 20 years of operation experience and history with gold sources to help bring quality gold to their customers.
- A focus on gold and silver IRAs and physical precious metal delivery to ensure that their expertise in these markets stays sharp.
- Simple, guided walkthroughs to establish a gold or silver IRA with Monetary Gold’s IRA team.
- A broad selection of precious metal assets to choose from, including bullion, semi-numismatics, and certified coins from mints.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Monetary Gold
While the fee structure for Monetary Gold is consistent regardless of your choice in precious metal assets, the minimum deposit can change depending on your choices.
Monetary Gold does not charge a setup fee, but they do maintain a $100 minimum storage and custodial fee for the first $100,000 of precious metals, adding an extra $1 per $100 of assets past that point. Individuals that want precious metals delivered to their homes have to pay a $30 delivery fee.
The minimum deposit for the gold and silver IRAs is between $5,000 and $10,000, depending on which custodian you work with.
Pros of Using Monetary Gold
There are numerous reasons to consider investing in Monetary Gold, such as:
- Direct dealerships with gold suppliers help to reduce the cost of gold for an account, allowing investors to buy more gold for the same amount of money.
- The leadership of the company has a combined total of 100 years of experience in the gold industry, ensuring that experienced leaders are the ones securing these savings.
- Among the best in customer service, as seen by their A+ Better Business Bureau rating.
Cons of Using Monetary Gold
Still, there are some downsides to working with Monetary Gold, such as:
- A lack of prices listed on their website, thus requiring investors to call in to find out the current market prices for gold through the company before making a purchase.
- The potential for high maintenance fees for the gold IRA depends on your custodian and how much gold you add to the account.
9. Gold Alliance
If you want help focusing on a standard gold IRA for your retirement account, then Gold Alliance has the knowledge and services to help you work through the process.
Overview of Gold Alliance
Gold Alliance is a gold and precious metals IRA dealer that focuses on helping investors establish their gold IRAs. Unlike other gold investment services that offer both IRA and at-home storage options, Gold Alliance focuses on retirement accounts and the associated long-term plans required for those accounts to succeed.
Notable Features of Gold Alliance
Gold Alliance has several features that help it stand out from the competition, some of which are:
- Dedication to gold and precious metal IRAs, including consultation, rollover from other account types, and resource provision to streamline the gold IRA creation process. Check out our best gold ira rollover companies.
- A partnership with Delaware Depository, one of the most reputable gold depositories in the United States.
- Investment plans allow investors to fund precious metals based on their goals, such as inflation hedges or downside risk protections.
- A buyback guarantee that ensures Gold Alliance will buy your gold back when you need to liquidate it.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Gold Alliance
Gold Alliance does not currently have a setup fee as part of its fee structure. Instead, new investors can expect to pay an average of $175 to insure, store, and maintain their gold IRAs through Gold Alliance’s services and custodians. This fee structure does not change regardless of the calendar year or the value of your IRA.
Additionally, Gold Alliance does not maintain a minimum investment for their IRAs.
Pros of Using Gold Alliance
There are several pros to working with Gold Alliance, such as:
- Their packaging of all fees into a singular structure makes it clear to investors what they have to pay each month to maintain their accounts.
- A buyback guarantee ensures you always have someone to sell your gold to in case you need to liquidate early.
- Experts know what precious metal assets to look at or suggest when discussing investing goals with new and returning investors.
Cons of Using Gold Alliance
Still, there are some downsides to working with Gold Alliance, such as:
- A lack of home storage options from Gold Alliance prevents investors from using the company as a way to source precious metals outside of IRAs.
- A lack of information about how much Gold Alliance charges for gold resulted in calls to the company to know what the market prices are before committing to funding.
10. Orion Metal Exchange
For the precious metals investor that wants to do their trading and keep their retirement account in the same place, Orion Metal Exchange is a great place to look.
Overview of Orion Metal Exchange
Orion Metal Exchange is a full-service precious metal company that offers precious metal trading alongside an in-house IRA department. This combination means that Orion Metal Exchange is in a great position to offer good market rates for gold for both at-home and custodial storage.
Notable Features of Orion Metal Exchange
Orion Metal Exchange has several features that stand out from the others it offers, some of which include:
- The customer’s ability to choose between home storage, a secured vault under Orion Metal Exchange’s security, or a self-directed gold IRA funded with new capital or rollover from another account.
- Customer service representatives don’t push customers into rushed decisions and take their time explaining market rates, legal requirements, and other details related to transacting with the company.
- A broad selection of gold and silver coins, each of which is IRS-approved for IRAs.
Fees and Other Charges When Using Orion Metal Exchange
Much like other gold IRA custodians, Orion Metal Exchange charges fees and requires a minimum deposit to take advantage of their gold IRA program.
The average setup fee for a new gold IRA with Orion is between $75 and $100, including the account insurance. Unfortunately, there are no clear answers about storage costs since the price will vary depending on where you want to store the gold: with Orion or a partnered custodian.
Finally, new accounts have to deposit at least $5,000 to open an account with Orion. Often, the representatives recommend a $30,000 deposit as this provides some promo offers like a free year of storage and the waiving of the setup fee.
Pros of Using Orion Metal Exchange
Orion Metal Exchange has many benefits to its service, some of which are:
- A lack of setup and transfer fees when setting up an IRA allows new investors to get started quickly and cheaply.
- Frequent promotions help reduce the custodial costs for the IRA, further helping new investors get started with precious metals.
- Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium all have fast and insured shipping when a purchase for home storage to keep investor orders safe during transit.
Cons of Using Orion Metal Exchange
There are some downsides to using Orion Metal Exchange, such as:
- An inability to purchase precious metals through the website means each order takes place over the phone with a representative.
- The spot pricing charts on the website do not always reflect the market rate that Orion Metal Exchange charges, leading to some negative customer feedback.
Best Practices of Gold IRA Buyers
Regardless of which gold investment company you choose to invest with, there are certain tactics you can take to maximize your success with a gold IRA. We recommend that you follow these tips to make the most of your gold holdings:
- Gold bullion and IRS-approved coins work better than collectible coins due to their value coming from the purity and weight of the gold rather than the collectible’s rarity.
- Hold your investments until you reach age 59 and a half to ensure you don’t receive any early withdrawal fees.
- Know the tax penalties for keeping gold from a gold IRA stored at home to prevent spending extra money on avoidable fees.
FAQs
Here are some of the most common questions out there about investing in gold and their answers:
Which gold investment is best?
Gold bullion and IRS-approved gold coins are the best gold investments to put into your gold IRA. These items are available options with most top gold investment companies in the USA and have their value dictated by the market rate for an ounce of gold.
Is it better to buy gold coins or bars?
Both gold coins and gold bars make great investments in precious metals. However, gold bars require a higher upfront cost compared to gold coins due to their weight and purity standards. Thus, gold coins are easier to invest in for those who cannot afford the higher costs of buying a bar of gold bullion.
What is the most profitable way to buy gold?
While gold itself is a great investment, many investors find that investing in gold stocks offers a better upside in some cases. This difference comes from the fact that gold stocks receive their value from both the price of gold and the effectiveness of the company offering the stock, creating another source of value for these paper assets.
Can you get rich investing in gold?
Investing in only gold will help increase your net worth over time, but it won’t be the most effective strategy for long-term wealth. Gold should be a part of your overall portfolio, working as a counterbalance to other assets like paper stocks and real estate.
Is gold a good 10-year investment?
Gold is a solid investment for long-term investors. Gold rarely loses value over five-year periods, meaning the precious metal has value protection alongside its value growth. These market trends are part of the reason why gold is seen as a hedge against inflation.
Final Thoughts on the Best Gold Investment Companies
Gold investment companies help customers create a gold IRA account they can use to invest in the future. Some companies focus on just gold, while others will expand their operations to other precious metals or investment accounts.
Overall, the best gold IRA company matches your financial circumstances. Taking a good look at what you can afford to save for retirement and matching your goals with the expertise listed above will increase the chances of growing your wealth with precious metals in the long term.
