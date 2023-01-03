The Best Entry-level Jobs for Young Professionals

Are You Looking for a Job That Requires Little to No Experience?
Is the thought of finding a job stressing you out? Perhaps you've just graduated from college with a bachelor's degree, or you only have a high school diploma and are dying to start your career. Whatever the reason, entering the working world is an exciting phase in your life, even if you're looking for an entry-level job.
Did you know that there are many entry-level jobs that pay well, are stimulating, and are fulfilling? These all help you develop your communication skills, critical thinking, and organizational skills, which will help you move up the corporate ladder later on in your profession.
If you're looking for the best entry-level positions in the job market, keep reading!
What Is an Entry-Level Job?
Many people associate entry-level jobs with something negative; however, this is not the case. Entry-level jobs are simply those in which there is no experience required. Furthermore, entry-level employees also take on less responsibility than those in higher positions.
There's plenty of room for job growth when accepting an entry-level position.
The Best Entry-level Jobs Available
If you're looking for an entry-level job that will challenge you, help you grow, and help you gain professional experience, you should definitely consider the options below. These jobs will look great on your resume, pay you well, and fulfill you until you're ready to move on to something new.
Sales
Sales is certainly one of the best entry-level job options available. Furthermore, you don't need a college degree for this job, so it's a great place to start. You will also receive on the job training, so there's no need to panic if you don't have any experience in the sales industry.
In terms of pay, most sales entry-level positions work on a commission basis. This means that you earn based on your performance. Therefore, you can have complete control over your salary. It's quite simple: the harder you work, the more you earn.
If you want to be successful in this career path, you need to be self-motivated, driven, willing to learn, and enthusiastic.
Sales is also a very broad industry. When it comes to sales, you can go into the insurance, automotive, fashion, or technology industries, and more. This is an added bonus as you can choose a field that you're passionate about. It's always easier to convince someone to buy something that you're passionate about.
Average Salary: $63,000
Marketing
If you like creating campaigns and tapping into your creative side, a marketing associate is a great first job to consider. This entry-level work often entails creating campaigns that will attract potential customers by using data collected from focus groups and campaigns.
However, this position might not be for everyone. You need to have analytical and creative skills. Fortunately, there is plenty of room for job growth in this industry.
In today's day and age, social media forms a major part of marketing. Therefore, knowing how to use Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms could be an excellent addition to your resume. These platforms used to be considered social apps without a purpose; however, they have now become crucial marketing materials that can make or break your advertising campaign.
Working with these platforms can be quite fun as there are endless opportunities to learn, grow, and expand your creativity. If you're good with images, video content, and graphic design, this could also be an excellent role for you.
Average Salary: $63,000
Accounting / Finance
Firstly, you might think that getting a job in finance or accounting requires a great deal of knowledge, competence, and experience. While this is true for many positions, there are also various entry-level jobs in this field.
When working in the finance industry, you can look for the following entry-level positions:
- Accountant
- Auditor
- Actuarial assistant
- Actuarial analyst
- Credit analyst
- Claims adjuster
- Junior accountant
- Financial analyst
- Underwriter assistant
- Underwriter
You generally need a college degree in accounting, financial or statistical analysis, or mathematics to get an entry-level job in this field. When it comes to all things business and profits, this is an excellent field to be in with excellent pay. If you're looking for a long and fulfilling career with unmatched growth potential, this is the place to be.
Did you know, that according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, women account for 41.6% of financial and investment analysts? This means that this is an evolving industry that is focused on equality and growth in the workforce.
Average Salary: $72,000
Training
Training is an essential component no matter what industry you're in.
The world we live in is constantly upgrading - from technology to equipment, techniques, and processes. It's crucial that employees keep up to date with the latest changes. Therefore, there is always a place for trainers.
Training generally falls under human resources, meaning the HR department will ensure that training materials and sessions are planned, developed, and administered appropriately.
If you look for an entry-level job in this field, you will be responsible for assisting in the above-mentioned functions.
Apart from being a well-paying job, this also gives you the opportunity to expand your knowledge and learn relevant skills that will help you expand your career in the future.
Being up to date with the latest changes in technology is an invaluable skill that will look very attractive on your resume.
Average Salary: $40,000 - $50,000
Facilities/ Real Estate
A real estate agent is probably the most popular option on this list, and with good reason. It's one of the highest-paying entry-level jobs, but all you need is a high school diploma.
While you will have to take a few training programs in order to get your license, it is extremely rewarding. There is uncapped earning potential, and it is flexible. Job seekers who are big on job satisfaction should certainly consider this option.
If you're interested in becoming a real estate agent, you need to have good interpersonal skills - potential buyers and sellers need to like you. Much like with sales, your success depends on how hard you work. Therefore, you're in control of your performance and pay.
Average Salary: $50,000
Purchasing
There are a few entry-level jobs in the purchasing industry that you can consider. This involves careers in the sourcing and procurement industry.
You aren't limited to just one position in this industry. A procurement analyst is an entry-level position in this field.
As you move your way up the corporate ladder, a few of the other positions you could work towards include:
- Procurement manager
- Strategic sourcing manager
- Director of procurement
- Chief procurement officer
These entry-level positions involve planning, structuring, and implementation of the procurement process.
Average Salary: $50,000
Human Resources/ Legal
The human resources department is one of the most crucial components of any company. If you're interested in talent development or recruiting this could be the perfect fit for you.
When it comes to entry-level positions, a human resources assistant is also a great option because you get to work as part of a team, which will help you build your confidence. A few tasks you will be responsible for include screening applicants, checking documentation, writing job descriptions, handling payroll, etc.
If job growth is a crucial factor to you, you can't go wrong with human resources.
A few of the positions you can apply for in the human resources industry include:
- Human resources assistant
- Recruiter
- Human resources specialist
- Human resources coordinator
- Human resources compliance analyst
- Payroll management assistant
- Human resources operations coordinator
Now, let's focus a little more on the legal side of things. Just like human resources, the legal department of any company is a major one. Therefore, a paralegal could be a great position to consider. Paralegals are responsible for helping lawyers and attorneys prepare for trials and hearings.
If you're not sure whether you want to go to law school or get a bachelor's degree in law, this could be a great way to figure that out.
Average Salary: $60,000
Customer Service/ Administrative
This is a great position for anyone who enjoys interacting with other people. If you're passionate about putting clients first, then this is the ideal position for you.
An added bonus when it comes to customer service and administration is that you can often work remotely. You don't have to worry about not knowing what to do as you will receive on the job training.
This entry-level position will also teach you valuable skills that can translate to any other industry, such as sales and marketing.
When it comes to administrative positions, you will be involved in many day-to-day tasks for company projects.
This is a crucial role as it impacts the company as a whole. Therefore, it should not be taken for granted. You need to have excellent organizational skills when dealing with administrative tasks; otherwise, things could go very wrong.
Average Salary: $40,000
The Best Locations to Apply for These Entry Level Jobs
We all know that location plays a crucial factor when it comes to finding a job. This has to do with the different economies and levels of demand in various regions. Some of the best locations to apply for entry-level jobs are mentioned below.
States
The following states offer some of the best opportunities if you're trying to get your foot in the employment world:
Cities
A few of the cities with a thriving entry-level job market include:
When doing a job search, make sure to include these areas so that you can find the best possible entry-level positions in the market.
What to Look for in the Best Entry-level Jobs
The best entry-level jobs are supposed to help you get your foot in the door when it comes to the working world. They are there to help you figure out what industry you want to go in. Therefore, it's crucial to find a job that gives you room for growth.
Positions with on the job training and practical experience are the best if you want to prepare yourself for the future.
Additionally, the best entry-level jobs will give you the opportunity to learn from others, so that you can progress in your own career.
An entry-level job isn't necessarily a forever thing, it's there to prepare young people for their future so they know which direction they want to go in.
Trying to find the perfect entry-level job can be overwhelming. Looking at the following factors will help you narrow down the search:
What Are Your Strong Qualities?
Whether you're applying for an entry-level job or a job that requires more experience, it's crucial to have a set of developed skills. Whether this involves problem-solving skills or organization skills, someone will be able to see the value in it.
This doesn't have to involve a degree. As you've probably noticed, more and more employers are steering away from strict higher education requirements and are more focused on specific skills or qualities. This is also the case because many jobs now offer on the job training.
What Industry Do You Want to Work in?
It's always helpful to choose one or two fields you're interested in going into. This could range anywhere from human resources to fashion, IT, or web development. Choosing one or two will not limit you in any way as you will still be able to make changes throughout your working career. However, this will also benefit you as you will be able to build a skill set that will play to your advantage in the future.
What Salary Are You Looking for?
While money isn't everything, it's crucial to establish your desired salary. Being aware of the general starting salaries in the industry of your choice will also help you choose which direction you want to go in. This will also make negotiating slightly easier.
What Are Your Long-term Career Goals?
We've all heard about the importance of goal setting. If you don't know where you're going, you won't know where to start. This doesn't mean you have to have your whole life plan figured out; however, having a plan will help you narrow down the entry-level jobs you want to apply for.
What Are the Different Types of Entry-Level Jobs?
Did you know there are different types of entry-level jobs? It's crucial to have an understanding of these different positions when looking at a job posting. Here's what you need to know:
Entry-level Job
The standard entry-level job often requires you to have a college degree as well as internship experience. You can generally find these types of jobs in the healthcare, marketing, finance, consulting, and law fields.
"Degree Not Required" Entry-level Job
These jobs are ideal for those individuals that only have a high school diploma. If you don't have a bachelor's degree, you should look for these types of jobs in the real estate, hospitality, sales, and administrative industries.
"Professional Experience Required" Entry-level Job
When applying for these types of jobs, you often need one to three years of professional experience. Employers generally include this on a job posting when they do not offer on the job training programs and want the applicant to start working as soon as possible.
Do You Need Help Finding the Best Entry-level Job for You?
Entering the working world can be an extremely frightening and stressful thing to do, which is exactly why Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is here to help. Whether you want to be a software engineer, HR assistant, or social media manager, we are dedicated to helping people find their next career. We'll help you take your strengths and find an entry-level job that will fulfill you, satisfy you, pay you well, and offer job growth until you're ready to move on to the next big thing.
If you're tired of constantly scrolling through hundreds of job postings and not knowing what to do, contact TQL today. Whether you have a high school diploma or college degree, we'll help you find the best possible fit for you.