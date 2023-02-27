What Are the Best Chamber Vacuum Sealers in 2023? - Vacuum Sealer Buying Guide

Putting your food in the freezer exposes it to spoilage and freezer burn, which will make it lose its original taste and last less time than it should. Even if you don't work with food or are used to cooking a lot, that could be a problem if you need to save some food for the week or want to take your food somewhere else.
Fortunately, there's now a product that can save your food from freezer burn, remove food waste, and help you take the food wherever you want easily. We are talking about chamber vacuum sealers. If you want to learn more about these products and what they can do for you, you've landed on the right page.
Here, you can find everything about chamber vacuum sealers and what to do when looking for one. If you don't want to spend hours reading reviews online, you can pick any chamber vacuum sealer on this list. They are the best ones on the market, so don't hesitate to do it.
In a hurry? These are the best chamber vacuum sealers:
- Best Chamber Vacuum: VacMaster VP215 Chamber Vacuum Sealer
- Best Value: Avid Armor Chamber Vacuum Sealer
- Best For Larger Portions: Weston Pro-2500 Chamber Vacuum Sealer
- Budget Vacuum Sealer: GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine
What Is a Chamber Vacuum Sealer?
Chamber vacuum sealers, in a nutshell, are airtight food packaging generators. This means people use them to store their food in airtight packaging they can't get in a local store or something similar. The packaging solution this product offers removes the air that would stay on other bags, which keeps spoilage from happening.
The vacuum sealing process is not that complex since you only need to put your food in one of the bags the chamber vacuum sealer you buy includes. After you do that, put the food inside the sealer's lid. When you do that, the air inside the sealer's chamber goes away and creates a vacuum that makes the bag tightly adapt to the shape of the food you put in it.
This process gives you an airtight seal that will keep your food fresh for more time when you put it in the freezer. Apart from that, chamber vacuum sealers also help you save some freezer space.
You can use chamber vacuum sealers to store several kinds of products, such as fruits, meats, fish, and vegetables. If you are not getting a commercial-grade vacuum sealer, you will most likely use the chamber sealer for your leftovers.
Although it's not that common among people who just want a chamber vacuum sealer to store some food in their freezer, you can also use it to marinate food faster, which can save you a lot of time if you work in a restaurant.
What Can I Use Chamber Vacuum Sealers for?
As mentioned before, you can use chamber vacuum sealers for many things. The main use you want this product for is storing food in the freezer for days without losing its original taste. How does this product do this? Well, removing the air around the food makes it keep its aroma and flavor when you serve it again.
Buying a chamber vacuum sealer brings other benefits, such as saving space in your freezer or separating the food into smaller portions to serve them later without taking out the whole batch. One of the main issues of storing food in the freezer is that it can spoil due to oxidation and freezer burn, and buying a chamber vacuum sealer can help you with that, too.
Naturally, the food you put in the freezer will go to waste some days after you put it there, and that applies to vacuum-sealed products, too. However, these sealers can help your leftovers last much more time.
Although people are not used to storing liquids that way, vacuum-sealing food allows you to keep any liquids in your food safe inside the bag, so you can even vacuum-seal soup.
Some Features to Look for in a Chamber Vacuum Sealer
Not all vacuum sealers on the market are as good as they should be, and even if they offer the basic features you need in a chamber vacuum sealer, they are still not enough to make the price you pay for them worth it. If you are going to invest in these products, make sure you get one of the best chamber vacuum sealers on the market.
Vacuum sealers don't have that many features, though. You are good to go if yours has adjustable vacuum pressure and a wide sealing bar since it allows you to continuously seal multiple pouches.
Why do you need that feature? It's excellent for people who want to seal several pouches simultaneously since it helps them save time. Nonetheless, remember to cool down the machine every time you use it since you could damage its internal system due to overuse.
As for adjustable pressure, it helps you adapt the chamber vacuum sealer to the food you want the bag for. Fragile food, for example, works its best with a low-pressure mode, while meat needs you to turn the machine into a high-pressure one.
Remember we said vacuum sealers can make marinating easier and faster? Some of the best chamber vacuum sealers on the market come with a marinating feature that focuses on doing this, so you will benefit a lot from it if you work at a restaurant or cook a lot at home.
Don't Forget About Size and Weight!
Size and weight are essential factors to consider when looking for a vacuum sealer. The reason for that is the size of the machine determines if it has enough space to store certain types of food. If you already have a vacuum sealing bag, make sure the model you get fits its size.
Besides that, if you work with vacuum sealers too heavy to move around, you'll have to leave them in your kitchen forever.
What Are the Best Chamber Vacuum Sealers of 2023?
Are you interested in getting a new vacuum sealer for your house? There are many models available out there, and all of them offer different features that make your vacuum sealing experience better in a unique way.
However, remember you need to pick the product that best adapts to your situation and the food you want to vacuum seal, so make sure to study what you want the vacuum sealer for before buying anything.
We are here to show you the four best chamber vacuum sealers of 2023. Feel free to buy any of them, as they are of excellent quality and give you everything you need in a vacuum sealer.
#1 VacMaster VP215 Chamber Vacuum Sealer
The VacMaster Chamber Vacuum Sealer may be the best product on this list thanks to its oil pump and quiet motor. When you use this vacuum sealer, you can seal multiple pouches at the same time, so sealing several bags won't take as much time as it would take with others.
Besides that, this product's size makes it able to vacuum seal big food such as chicken breasts. You can vacuum seal food loads of up to 13 inches with this vacuum sealer, so you will be able to store almost anything you want if you want this product for residential purposes.
Although the best chamber vacuum sealers should be safe enough for any kind of food, the VacMaster goes for the overkill and double-seals every pouch it creates. Hence, you won't need to worry about the liquids in your food leaking or something similar.
The top vacuum sealing brands on the market make sure their products have all the adjustable controls you would use in a commercial vacuum sealer, so you can use this product as a commercial-grade vacuum sealer with no problem. You can customize this product's sealing time, vacuum time, and cooling period depending on what you are sealing.
One of the most sophisticated features this product has to offer is that you can customize its vacuum pressure to adapt to different portions at the same time. This brand doesn't want you to get confused while using its vacuum sealer, so it features a clear dial that displays every time you start using this machine.
It's useless to get a residential or commercial vacuum sealer that will only stay with you for a few years. If you want to spend your money on a new vacuum sealer, make sure it's something you will enjoy all the time you want to.
Fortunately for people buying the VacMaster, this product is one of the most durable and reliable ones on the market, so it has a long lifespan. The only con of this commercial vacuum sealer is that it's more expensive than other options out there. However, if preserving food is important to you, you shouldn't mind spending that much money on the VacMaster Vacuum Sealer.
This product is kind of heavy, but that won't be a problem if you just put in a place in your kitchen and leave it there for people to use it.
#2 Avid Armor Vacuum Sealer
The Avid Armor Vacuum Sealer is the runner-up for this list, and although it's not the best one here, it's still one of the best products you can find on the market. This vacuum sealer is way more affordable than the previous one, so it's an excellent option if you are working on a budget.
It's not difficult to notice how different this product is from the VacMaster Vacuum Sealer since the Avid Armor one is also way lighter, as it weighs less than 30 pounds. However, that doesn't keep it from having a wide sealing bar.
This product has stainless steel construction and a wide seal bar, which makes it durable and able to seal liquids and decent loads of food with no problem.
While the classic vacuum sealer you can find in random online stores offers to take all the air around your food away and preserve it for days, this one allows you to make your food even tastier than it was before. That's the reason many people end up getting this commercial vacuum sealer over others of similar quality.
How can a product made for preserving food make food tastier? It all happens thanks to its marinating features. Needless to say, this commercial vacuum sealer also has a digital control panel that lets you set up how you want the sealer to work in a few seconds.
One of the few things this product has in common with the VacMaster sealer is that it can seal several pouches at the same time, which ensures its efficiency as a commercial vacuum sealer.
We recommend you take as much time as you can to check the vacuum settings this product has to make sure it works the way you want it to work. The main drawback of this vacuum sealer is that it doesn't offer adjustable vacuum strength, unlike the other chamber sealers on the list.
Regardless of that, reviewers have stated they haven't had any trouble using it and that it has been an excellent purchase so far.
#3 Weston Pro - 2500 Chamber Vacuum Sealer
Following up with the next vacuum sealer on this list, we have the Weston Pro Chamber Vacuum Sealer model. This product looks way different from the classic vacuum sealer or any other product on this list since it's made for industrial use.
While you could use the previous products here for your house and a restaurant, it's better if you get this commercial vacuum sealer for industrial purposes only. The reason for that is how heavy the Weston Pro model is. However, thanks to its size, it's the best product on the list for sealing large amounts of food. This commercial vacuum sealer weighs 62 pounds.
You won't ever get lost while using this product since it features a digital pad that will allow you to customize all the product's features and how you want it to seal your food. One of its most sophisticated functions is its "insta-seal" one, which creates custom bags to fit different kinds of loads regardless of their size.
If you end up buying this commercial vacuum sealer for your home, put it in one place in your kitchen, and don't ever move it from there. You can see the sealing process as it happens when you get this product due to its transparent bubble lid. Apart from that, its stainless-steel body makes it more durable.
Similar to the others on this list, this vacuum sealer has adjustable vacuum pressures, so even if you seal several pouches at the same time, you can choose the level of pressure you want for each of them. Marinating features are also available with this commercial vacuum sealer.
One of the best things this product offers is that it has many settings for you to play with, which is something not all chamber sealers give you. However, this also means you need to set it up to ensure it will work for your food and that it has the right vacuum cycle for it.
We know that may sound like a lot of information if you've never used these machines before, but things will get simpler once you start setting up everything due to how intuitive are these sealer's controls.
#4 Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine
The last product on this list is the Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine, and it's the most affordable product here. If you are working on a budget but want to enjoy the benefits of a commercial vacuum sealer, this is your must-go option.
This product offers the basic features everyone would need in a vacuum sealer, so it works as long as you don't have any challenging or complex task that would require a higher-quality alternative. Apart from that, this product is smaller than the others listed before, so it will save a lot of kitchen space.
You can even take this vacuum sealer to other places with no problem. Being this simple has some benefits, and one of them is that the Geryon Vacuum sealer works ideally for sous vide cooking.
This product comes with multi-layer seal bags and allows you to customize their size anytime you feel like it, so you shouldn't worry about that when having guests or sealing food with different sizes or shapes from the ones you usually seal.
You can use bags from other brands for this vacuum sealer, so don't worry about the bags you have not being compatible with them. This vacuum sealer is excellent if you get it for dry items, but its air suction hose allows it to seal any type of food without the machine going to waste or giving you trouble during the sealing process.
The Geryon sealer's control panel is intuitive and easy to understand by people who've never used one of these products before, so it's an excellent choice for you if it's your first time using a sealing machine.
One of the main issues with big vacuum sealers is it's difficult to clean them, and if leave them like that, they will start to smell a lot. The Geryon sealer, on the other hand, allows you to dismantle it in a few seconds to clean it, and its assembly is straightforward, too, so the cleaning process won't be a nuisance for you.
We recommend you buy this product if you like sous vide cooking or wouldn't like to spend that much money on a sealing machine. Like the others, this product is also good at sealing liquid items and taking all the air around your food away from it.
Bottom Line - Should You Invest in Vacuum Sealing Products?
Even after reading everything we have to say about these products, we understand if you are not sure if you should buy them. However, if you ask us, vacuum sealers are one of the best investments you can do for your kitchen, even if you will only use them at home.
Storing food is more difficult than many people would think, and if you are not used to it, you will most likely struggle with it. Vacuum sealers focus on making that process less challenging as you adapt to it, which is ideal if this is your first time managing your house's food.
All the products on this list come with a wide seal bar, excellent features, and a wide variety of vacuum settings for you to adapt the machine to your taste, so feel free to play with it and understand how it works before starting to use it.
The vacuum sealers listed on this page are the best ones you will find on the market, so they will always be a safe purchase for you. However, if you want to get products not listed here, make sure they have adjustable vacuum strength, a decent seal bar, and the ability to seal liquids.
