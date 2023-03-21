The Best Bidet Converter Kit Guide: Our Top 11 Choices

Are you looking for an easy way to save money and improve your hygiene without making major changes to your lifestyle? With a bidet converter kit, you can revolutionize the way you use your toilet and take your hygiene to the next level. It's a great option for everyone, including new moms and those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.
In this guide, we'll explore what bidet converter kits are and their benefits and provide a list of the top 10 kits available on the market.
Bidet Converter Kit: What Is It, and Why Might You Use It?
There are numerous bathroom accessories that can enhance your bathroom experience, and a bidet is definitely one of them. Unlike using toilet paper which can leave you feeling dry and uncomfortable, a bidet refreshes you with a gentle stream of water. It's easy to install and fits on most standard toilets, making it a popular choice among many people.
What Are the Best Bidet Converter Kits?
With so many options available, choosing the bidet converter kit that's right for you can be challenging. However, it is important to consider the features that matter to you the most before investing in a bidet converter kit.
The most important thing you need to assess is how much you're willing to invest in a bidet converter kit. If you're looking for features like a warm air dryer, heated seat, self-cleaning nozzle, and more, be prepared to splash the cash, as these are options available in a luxury bidet seat.
Are you looking for our top 3 selections? Here are our favorite bidet converter kits in 2023:
*Bonus: Luxe Bidet Neo 120 - Incredible Price and 80,000+ reviews
Why Should You Invest in a Bidet Converter Kit?
Classic bidets, commonly found in hotels across Asia and some in the United States, resemble small sinks with a tap for water flow.
However, these traditional bidets are not designed for toilet use, requiring users to move from the toilet to the bidet for cleansing. This can be inconvenient, which is why investing in a bidet converter kit can be a game-changer.
These kits upgrade your regular toilet to a classic bidet setup, providing you with the luxury and comfort of a bidet without the need for additional plumbing or space. The latest models of bidet converter kits offer many features, such as LED night lights, heated seats, and continuous warm water.
With a bidet converter kit, you can enjoy the benefits of a bidet while eliminating the hassles of space and affordability.
Why You Should Consider Using a Bidet Converter Kit
Save Money
Toilet paper is not cheap, and many households spend hundreds of dollars each year on it. Investing in a bidet converter kit can significantly reduce your annual toilet paper cost and save a considerable amount of money in the long run.
Improve Hygiene
While toilet paper does an excellent job of cleaning up, it does come with certain risks that make it less than perfect for hygiene. A bidet converter kit can get the job done effectively and help prevent infections and other hygiene problems.
Environmentally Friendly
Toilet paper is one of the most widely used products in the world, and it requires a lot of resources, especially water, to produce. By having a bidet in your home, you can help reduce environmental harm and prevent water treatment systems from clogging up.
Help People with Mobility Issues
Beyond improving hygiene, saving money, and helping the environment, a bidet is an excellent solution for individuals with mobility issues or those who have difficulty cleaning themselves with toilet paper.
Provide Relief
Bidet converter kits that dispense warm water are excellent for individuals suffering from hemorrhoids or other similar conditions. The warm water can provide a soothing feeling and help alleviate the pain they are experiencing.
From Basic to Luxe: 10 Bidet Converter Kits for Every Budget
#1 Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 - Best Overall
With over 3,000 ratings on Amazon, the Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 is one of the most popular bidet seats on the internet. The BB2000 is easy to install, has a great design, and will elevate the aesthetics of your bathroom. It comes with a wireless remote that lets you control every feature of the bidet seat, making it a convenient option for your bathroom.
Equipped with a rear wash, frontal wash, and vortex wash, the Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 is excellent for all types of cleansing. With adjustable air pressure and nozzle position, it guarantees you a perfect wash all the time. Using fusion water technology, the BB2000 provides a continuous warm water supply, ensuring maximum comfort.
The BB2000 comes with a deodorizer that uses innovative technology to draw air in and purifies it, removing the odor and ensuring a pleasant bathroom experience. It has three different heating presets, low, medium, and high, allowing you to enjoy a warm toilet seat (life changing) according to your preferences.
With an easy-to-install setup and a manual guide, you can easily upgrade your bathroom within minutes with the Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000.
#2 TOTO K300 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat - CNN’s 2020 Best Bidet
I just recently returned from a trip to Japan and this toilet seat was in just about every hotel, train, and public restroom I visited. It really is the ultimate bathroom upgrade and you will feel the same way the moment you sit on it. My wife already complains about how much time I spend on the toilet scrolling on Instagram, and this just made the situation even worse lol.
The TOTO SW3036R K300 is the ultimate luxury toilet seat. It has all the features you would expect from a bidet toilet seat, including water, air dryer, and deodorizing functions. The heated seat and adjustable water pressure are especially luxurious and comforting after long days of travel or work.
The best part about this toilet seat is that its advanced features are easily accessible. With wireless remote control, I have total control over the temperature and pressure of the water stream, as well as a few presets to choose from. The air dryer function also makes it easy to get out of the bathroom without having to use any paper towels or tissue.
The deodorizing function is another great feature. This toilet seat uses an advanced charcoal filter to help keep unpleasant odors at bay and make sure your bathroom stays fresh all day long. And I don't have to worry about replacing the filter frequently, as it has a lifespan of up to five years!
Overall, this bidet toilet seat is a great addition to my bathroom. It's easy to use, looks stylish, and is incredibly efficient. Now I don't have to worry about having cold water shocks when using the restroom or dealing with wet and smelly hands after washing up. With this bidet toilet seat, I can enjoy the convenience of a hygienic and comfortable bathroom. I'd highly recommend it to anyone who is looking for a great way to make their toilet experience more comfortable and hygienic!
#3 TUSHY Spa 3.0 - Best Value
Meet Tushy - The #1 way to clean your butt!
Are you looking for an economical bidet seat that gets the job done? The TUSHY Spa 3.0 is one of the most affordable bidet converter kits on the market, and it is simple and quick to install without the need for electricity or plumbing.
To ensure maximum comfort, the bidet converter kit offers options for both cold and hot water, while the knob on the bidet allows you to adjust the angle of the water pressure for a thorough cleaning.
Compared to the Cascade 3000 bidet seat, the TUSHY Spa 3.0 offers the best value for your money. It features a sleek and elegant modern design that will complement any bathroom decor.
If you're on a budget, the TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet converter kit is an affordable, easy-to-use, and simple-to-install option. Experience luxurious bathroom features without breaking the bank!
#4 LUXE Bidet Neo 120 - Over 80,000 Reviews WOW
First off, when you see the price on this one its a no brainer! I thought they made a typo. With a sleek design and chrome-plated knobs, the Luxe Bidet Neo 120 will elevate the look of any bathroom while offering the functionality of a bidet. It is an affordable bidet converter kit with all the parts and instructions for easy assembly.
Unlike the Neo 185, which comes with two spray options, the Neo 120 is only capable of a rear wash and self-clean. It has retractable nozzles that go into the protective guard gate, keeping it safe from unwanted debris. The Neo 120 fits any toilet bowl without the cumbersome electric cords and batteries. Its manual operations make it easy to use, and its three-step installation process makes it a great option.
Although it does not come with automatic pressure, a heated bidet seat, and other gimmicks, for the price, there is nothing really to complain about as it's a simple and convenient option for those looking to get a bidet converter kit without coughing up too much cash!
#5 Cascade 3000 Bidet
Supporting up to 300 lbs, the Cascade 3000 is a luxury-class electric bidet with many different features. With an adjustable heated seat, built-in deodorizer, and warm air dryer, the Cascade 3000 Bidet provides ultimate comfort.
It features temperature control and adjustable water pressure, which you can control via either of the two remote controls. The larger remote is ideal for elderly users and features buttons with individualized colors for easy identification.
The Cascade 3000 includes one wand with two spouts, providing both front and rear wash options. Its impressive pressure range caters to individuals with different needs, offering intense washes or gentle cleansing for sensitive skin.
During colder months, the toilet seat can be uncomfortably cold, but with the Cascade 3000, you can adjust the seat temperature and air dryer to your liking. The auto-wash function uses the temperature settings from the last user, while the instant heater ensures unlimited warm water throughout the day, providing soothing washes.
If you want the ultimate in comfort and an excellent bidet seat, look no further than the Cascade 3000!
#6 TOTO SW3084#01 WASHLET C5
Want to step into a lavish standard of living? Try the TOTO SW3084#1 Washlet C5. It's the ultimate bidet seat that will make your guests envy you when they visit your toilet.
Equipped with luxury features such as PREMIST cleaning that mists the toilet bowl before every use to prevent waste from clinging onto it and an air deodorizer that neutralizes the bathroom odors using powerful filters, the TOTO C5 can be a fantastic addition to your bathroom.
The contoured seating provides comfort, while the heated seat keeps you warm whenever you use it. Users can access controls to adjust the temperature to ensure they maintain the perfect level of warmth.
If maintaining an excellent sanitary condition with the bidet seat is your main concern, you don't need to worry about that. The TOTO C5 has a small door where the wand retracts when not in use to prevent unwanted debris, while the seamless seat eliminates space, preventing dirt and grime from accumulating. It's got a self-cleaning wand that positions itself in a way that avoids splashes.
With a 10-minute installation process, the TOTO C5 is a luxurious bidet seat with many features at a relatively reasonable price tag.
#7 Brondell Swash Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat LE99
By leveraging the best technology and science-backed designs, Brondell introduces the Swash Electronic LE99 Bidet Toilet Seat. Offering a spa-like comfort, the LE99 comes with an adjustable heated seat with three temperature settings controllable through a wireless remote control.
The two self-cleaning nozzles offer a soothing front and rear wash, while the warm water feature ensures a continuous supply of warm water, ensuring comfort. There are two options, soft mode for a gentle wash and strong mode with five pressure settings for when you need the added pressure. It also comes equipped with an air dryer that throws warm air to dry you up after every wash.
Capable of fitting on all standard toilet seats, the Brondell LE99 Electronic Bidet takes the hygiene and spa-like experience to the next level. The nightlight is the perfect feature when you need to use the toilet during the night, and it's easy on the eyes and provides enough light to see your steps without waking you up from your sleep.
#8 LUXE Bidet Neo 185
Another fantastic bidet converter kit is the Luxe Bidet Neo 185 (Elite), which has over 40,164 ratings on Amazon, making it one of the most popular bidets on the internet. Equipped with dual nozzles capable of a rear and frontal wash, the Neo 185 is the perfect option for new or expecting mothers.
The hygienic nozzle guard gate is a fantastic feature in the Neo 185 that offers the ultimate sanitary experience. After every wash, the dual nozzle wand retracts into the nozzle guard gate, staying protected until the next use.
With a sleek design and high-quality materials, the Neo 185 offers excellent value for money. The bidet converter kit is easy to set up and has three different options to choose from, including feminine wash, which sprays a softer water stream aiming at the front, while the rear wash sprays water with pressure for a thorough clean. Self-clean, the third option, runs fresh water over the nozzle to clean it after every use.
Capable of fitting any toilet seamlessly without any gaps, the Neo 185 features precision-engineered spray patterns and world-class customer support, making it one of the best bidet converter kits available.
#9 Lotus Smart Bidet ATS-500
Made in Korea, the Lotus Smart Bidet ATS-500 offers high-end luxury features without luxury pricing. The sleek and modern design instantly upgrades any bathroom's aesthetics, while the features are a bonus.
Equipped with a heated seat and three temperature settings, the ATS-500 provides a comfortable and warm feeling every time you use the toilet. Its stainless self-cleaning nozzle dispenses continuous warm water, and the remote control offers five different water pressures for all types of washes, ranging from intense wash to a gentle clean. The ATS-500 even comes with a warm air dryer that will make you feel good after every wash.
What's great about the ATS-500 is Purestream, a patented technology that aids in constipation relief. The ATS-500 is an elegant, intuitive, comfortable addition to your bathroom, always providing a refreshing experience.
#10 Blooming NB-1360E
Are you looking for an efficient and comfortable way to use the bathroom? The Blooming NB-1360E bidet kit has got you covered!
Equipped with an advanced technology nozzle with 360° water cleaning capabilities, users can control the nozzle to their liking using the remote control. When you're done using the bidet seat, you can activate the self-clean mode to clean the entire wand to ensure sanitary conditions for your next use.
The NB-1360E has advanced cleaning modes that offer oscillating and gentle Massage pulse with every use. You can adjust the nozzle back and forth and select the water pressure that is right for you using the wireless remote control.
With the heated seats, there are many different heating options; you can get a warm and restful feeling while the nightlight allows you to use the bidet in the dark without turning on the bathroom lights. To wrap up the entire rejuvenating experience, the warm air dryer provides a soft and fresh finish.
Compared to the most luxurious bidet seat on our list, the NB-1360E is relatively affordable, fits any toilet bowl, and has an eco-saving mode to keep costs down.
#11 SmartBidet SB-1000
The SmartBidet SB-1000 is a fantastic bang for your buck. It is an electric bidet seat in two different shapes (elongated and round), covering most standard toilets. With various wash modes such as posterior wash, feminine wash, and turbo wash, you can get the perfect wash at all times.
What's fantastic about the SB-1000 is you get an air dryer with five heat settings at this price point, usually available in luxury bidet seats. You can keep the dryer cool, warm, or even hot, according to your liking.
The seat has a skin sensor that detects your presence when you sit on the seat, activating all the necessary features to ensure a pleasant bathroom experience. Whether you want to change the pressure or adjust the heat settings, you can easily do that through the wireless remote control.
With continuously heated water and a heated seat, the SB-1-000 is a great addition to your bathroom, elevating the entire experience and providing comfort and luxury. Its sturdy design and the soft close lid and seat make it an even better investment!
Understanding Bidet Converter Kits: How Do They Work?
Two types of bidet converter kits are available on the market, including the standalone and converters kits.
The standalone model works by directly tapping into your bathroom's water supply, and you must connect it to the water pipe for the equipment to dispense water.
On the other hand, the bidet converter kits are affordable cleansing systems that tap into your toilet's water tank and dispense that water to ensure cleaning. These come with additional hardware that you would need to connect. However, it is straightforward to set up the system.
Some converter kits or standard models also come with wireless remote control, allowing easy access to different features. Using a bidet converter kit is simple, and it takes roughly 10 minutes to set up and use; lift the seat and have access to all the features to make your bathroom experience comfortable.
There Are Multiple Types of Bidet Kits on the Market. Do Your Research!
It is essential to do your research before buying a bidet converter kit. There are three main types of bidet kits, including the following.
Bidet Toilet Seats - Shop Amazon
A bidet toilet seat is an excellent addition to any bathroom. It has a built-in bidet that cleans your rear and frontal areas while offering many different features depending on the brand and the model. Some of these are automatic that have buttons to operate the water sprayer, while others have knobs and levers that you can use to dispense water.
Depending on the brand and the model, some bidet toilet seats come with an air dryer that dries your bottom after a good wash, eliminating the need to use toilet paper or a towel.
You can get bidet toilet seats as separate units or as kits to attach to your existing toilet. These are fantastic replacements for toilet paper, making the equipment eco-friendly. The water from the bidet ensures thorough cleaning without using toilet paper.
Bidet Attachment - Shop Amazon
Considered to be easy-to-install equipment that upgrades your toilet experience, a bidet attachment has garnered a lot of popularity over the years. They look great and dispense a stream of water that helps you clean your rear and save water compared to toilet paper, as producing a single roll of toilet paper can take anywhere between 6 to 10 gallons.
Bidets are hygienic compared to toilet paper, and they're also more convenient. Before purchasing an affordable bidet attachment, it is crucial to consider a few things.
Not all bidet attachments offer the same level of flexibility and features. Some allow users to manage the water pressure and adjust the nozzles, while others are simple and have only one or two settings. Make sure you think about what you're looking for before purchasing a bidet attachment.
Bidet attachments come in different shapes and sizes. Make sure you take that into account before purchasing, as some may not fit on your current toilet seat or may take up too much space, affecting comfort.
Another critical factor that you must consider is installation. You need a bidet that is easy to install and fulfills your needs. Some bidets require plumbing work, while others you can set up within minutes without requiring DIY experience.
Handheld Sprayer - Shop Amazon
The handheld sprayer is the most outdated yet effective bidet attachment you can install in your bathroom. It is a multi-purpose tool with enough water pressure to clean your bathroom, water your plants, or even use it to clean your driveway.
Attach the bidet attachment to a standard faucet and adjust the nozzle to the level of the spray you want before pulling the trigger. You can use the gentle setting for personal hygiene or ramp up the pressure to hose down surfaces that need cleaning.
Due to its paperless convenience, the handheld sprayer helps you save water and trees. Setting up requires little time or effort, and it is an eco-friendly option for busy households.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are Bidets Sanitary?
Compared to traditional toilet paper, bidets are much more sanitary. These are much more popular in Asia, and the western world is now slowly learning more about their advantages.
Using toilet paper can get your hands dirty, and if you don't wash them properly, it can increase the risk of diseases or contamination. With bidets, the stream of water helps clean your bottom properly, and you don't have to use your hands much compared to traditional toilet paper.
Can Females Use a Bidet after Peeing?
Despite being a primary tool for individuals to clean their bottom, some bidets come with a frontal wash, perfect for women on their menstrual cycle or pregnant mothers. The nozzle that dispenses water to the frontal genital areas helps women maintain good hygiene and sanitation.
Is the Self-cleaning Bidet Different than Other Options?
Compared to many other bidet seats on the market, the self-cleaning bidet has an innovative technology that sprays water so that the remnants do not fall on the wand, ensuring the bidet is clean.
It also comes with a guard where the wand retracts, and with the self-clean option that runs water all over it, you can ensure the bidet is clean after every use. Expensive options come with a self-cleaning nozzle that always cleans itself after use.
Do Bidet Converter Kits Need Electricity?
There are two types of bidet converter kits on the market: a non-electric bidet toilet seat and an electric bidet toilet seat. The non-electric bidet seat does not need electricity and uses water pressure to dispense and help you cleanse. However, these types of units will only dispense cold water and do not have many features.
On the other hand, the electric bidet converter kits plug in an outlet and offer many additional features, such as heated seats, air deodorizers, air dryers, and many more.
Do All Bidet Converter Kits Dispense Cold Water?
Not all bidet converter kits dispense cold water, especially cheap units. However, electric bidet converter kits have heaters to heat the water before dispensing warm water. Although these units may come at a greater cost, they are well worth the investment and can provide a comfortable and soothing bathroom experience.
We hope this review has helped you find the best bidet converter kit for your needs. If you are still on the fence I highly recommend checking out the Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000!
