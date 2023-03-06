Seven of the Best Automatic Self Cleaning Litter Box Options on the Market!

Cats are the second most popular pets in America after dogs. Almost a third of all households in the country own at least one cat. That is a lot of felines and, ultimately, a lot of cat litter to deal with.
While some cats are outdoor pets that do not cause any problems for their owners in terms of litter, many cat owners do not have that luxury and are forced to make special arrangements for their pet's needs.
In most cases, this involves a litter box or waste drawer of some sort placed somewhere around the house.
However, depending on your cat's litter box usage, cleaning solid waste from a litter box or waste drawer can be quite a chore! Then there is the odor that you have to contend with, not to mention having to handle cat litter every other day!
It is safe to say that this is one part of owning a cat that most pet owners would rather not deal with. This is why buying an automatic self-cleaning litter box for cats is a growing trend among feline lovers.
However, as with most trends these days, consumers are often spoiled for choice. Choosing the best automatic litter boxes out of the many that are on offer can be very difficult.
In this article, we will look at seven automatic litter boxes that have been making waves in the self-cleaning litter box industry, and help you choose the best one for your needs. Any one of these would make a great gift for your feline companion, so read on to find out more!
What Are Automatic Litter Boxes?
An automatic litter box, or self-cleaning litter box, is a cat litter box that can clean itself at regular intervals.
The exact mechanism of cleaning litter box waste differs from one litter box to the next, but most automatic litter boxes either rake, flush, sift, or move solid waste to make sure your cat always has a clean litter box to use.
Rather than scooping litter from the box, the cat owner can simply clean out the waste drawer after some time. These disposable litter trays are much easier to handle than having to pick up after your cat.
These days, the latest technology is being used to create self-cleaning box designs that have multiple other functions that a pet owner would find helpful, such as conducting health checks and weight sensors that weigh the waste from your pet.
Seven Self-cleaning Litter Boxes You Need To Look At
If you are on the hunt for a new litter box for your cat, you should be leaning towards a self-cleaning litter box to help make life easier for you.
Here are seven great options that you can try out:
- Whisker Litter-Robot 4 - Best automatic litter boxes overall
- Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Connect - Best Value for money
- CatGenie A.I. Self-Washing Cat Box - Top automatic litter boxes for odor control
- Smarty Pear Automatic Litter Box - 100 % Smart-home compatible cat's litter box
- PetKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box - Awesome reviews from cat owners
- Pet Zone Smart Scoop - Number one budget-friendly option
- PetSafe Scoop Free Self-Cleaning Litter Box - Automatic cat litter box with crystal litter
Shopping for an Automatic Litter Box? Consider These Factors
Not all self-cleaning litter boxes are the same nor indeed have the same features. Choosing the right one for your needs is more than just about how it looks or what features are listed on the box.
The last thing you want is to spend money on an automatic litter box only to have to set it aside because you realize life was much simpler when you were still using a regular litter box or waste drawer.
Consider these key factors when you go shopping for the perfect self-cleaning litter boxes:
- Maintenance and Odor Control
Now, the most important features in any litter box are the maintenance procedure and the odor control capabilities. If you are going to spend as much time cleaning out an automatic litter box as you did with regular litter boxes, there is no point in buying a new one.
The self-cleaning litter box must also be programmed to run its cleaning cycle after your cat has finished using it, otherwise, it will clash with your pet's litter box habits.
You should also be able to notice a reduction in the odor of cat waste around the house when you switch to an automatic litter box.
With the best automatic litter box, you can even forget that it is there until the time comes when you need to clean it out.
- Ease of Setup
Setting up your self-cleaning litter box should be the easiest thing you ever have to do. It should not be something that is overly complicated or that requires you to hire any assistance.
That is why all the automatic litter boxes we reviewed in this article come with a very simple setup process.
- The Comfort of Your Cat
One of the things you may not be able to anticipate is how your cat will react to the new litter box. depending on your cat's litter box usage habits, it may find the automatic litter boxes to be frightening or at least suspicious enough for them to not go anywhere near them.
This means while you as a cat owner may fall in love with the various design features and functions, your cat may not be comfortable using it.
It helps to have a little knowledge of your cat's behavior so that you can anticipate which kind of litter box to buy.
If your feline friend is a little bit skittish, buying a loud litter box with a lot of elaborative designs and colors may not be the best solution.
It is also a good idea to place the new self-cleaning litter box in a familiar place so that your cat immediately knows what it is for. A quiet and dark corner of the house would be perfect.
- Effectiveness of the Cleaning Process
You are making this investment in your cat because you hate or are tired of regularly cleaning up dirty litter boxes.
However, have you stopped to think about what actual value tour choice in an automatic litter box will bring?
How often is the clean cycle? Is the self-cleaning litter box effective on all types of cat waste? Does the automatic litter box come with clumping litter, clay litter, or crystal litter? How effective are the cleaning process and odor control?
These are the types of questions you have to ask yourself before paying for a self-cleaning litter box, especially if it is going to be used by multiple cats.
Automatic litter boxes come with specialized cleaning processes. Some use a raking mechanism, while others have a flushing and sifting system. Choose one that is most effective and suited to your needs.
- Cost of the Automatic Cat Litter Boxes
Finally, consider the cost of the automatic cat litter box compared to a regular litter box and other automatic litter box brands.
Usually, thanks to the various features that self-cleaning litter boxes come with, you are going to find that there is a huge discrepancy when it comes to prices.
However, do not be quick to assume that a high price means better functions or compatibility with your cat.
Carefully consider what you are getting for the listed price and decide whether you need those features and how they will benefit your cat.
You may find that the most affordable option may be the best choice for your cat despite not having fancy features, such as crystal litter or smart features that integrate with your home.
In-depth Review of the Best Automatic Self Cleaning Litter Box Options
Delegating the unpleasant chore of cleaning litter box waste as part of your daily routine to a trusted litter robot may be the best thing you can do for both you and your cat.
However, some automatic litter boxes that are being sold on the market are simply not good enough for any pet owner that loves their cat.
To help you navigate through the many options and give you the best chance of finding the most compatible automatic litter box for your needs, here are seven great options that we can whole-heartedly endorse:
1. Whisker Litter-Robot 4
The Litter Robot company has been spearheading the automatic cat litter box movement for some time now. The latest version of its litter robot line, the Whisker Litter-Robot 4 is a testament to all that is good about this industry.
If you want to replace traditional litter boxes with the best self-cleaning litter box on the market, you can't go wrong with the Litter-Robot 4.
Notable automatic litter box features
The following are the features of the Litter-Robot 4 that caught our eye:
- With the Litter-Robot 4, users get automatic reminders of when to clean the litter box
- The size of the Litter-Robot 4 means you can easily accommodate up to four cats with one device
- A specialized litter-robot app means you can track your cat's waste by measuring parameters such as frequency and weight
- The Litter-Robot 4 comes with one of the most advanced sifting systems in the industry
Pros and Cons
Like every piece of technology out there, the Litter-Robot 4 comes with its fair share of disadvantages to go with the benefits.
Consider the following pros:
- The waste drawer can be easily pulled out, dumped, and replaced in a matter of moments, making cleaning the Litter-Robot 4 a breeze
- Quite cleaning mechanisms are designed to work well even with the most skittish of cats
- When paired with the Whisker Litter-Robot 4 app, you get all the health info about your cat that you need
However, the Litter-Robot 4 does have its downsides, such as:
- At $699 without taxes and shipping, the Litter-Robot 4 is one of the most expensive options on this list
- If you have only one cat, this litter box is rather too big for your needs
- You will need some additional trash bags to fit the waste drawer inside the machine
Verdict: When it comes to finding a litter box that delivers on all its promises of being the ultimate automatic cat litter box in the market, the Litter-Robot 4 is the best option. That is why so many people find that paying $699 for a cat litter box is worth it, in this case!
2. Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Connect
An earlier version of the Litter-Robot 4, the Whisker Litter-Robot 3 is still making waves by being a favorite of many pet parents.
Its longevity in the market can be attributed to the attractive design that even its successor has struggled to surpass.
Notable automatic litter box features
The first thing you will realize about the Litter-Robot 3 is that:
- It is far more affordable than the Litter-Robot 4, with many similar features between the two
- When connected to the Whisker app, the Litter-Robot 3 comes alive with a host of excellent features
- A state-of-the-art sifting system is still regarded as one of the best self-cleaning litter box mechanisms in the industry
- It is ergonomically designed to make it easy for cats to climb in and out of
Pros and Cons
These are some of the advantages of buying the Litter-Robot 3:
- Cleaning out the waste drawer is just a matter of removing the trash bag
- The Whisker app makes it simple to control various features of the litter robot
- Trusted quality for those who cannot afford the premium price of the Litter-Robot 4
However, take note of the following downsides of the Litter-Robot 3:
- At $499, the Litter-Robot 3 is still quite expensive
- The sensor function is not as highly developed and fine-tuned as what the Litter-Robot 4 can deliver and as such, the Litter-Robot 3 is not always reliable when it comes to detecting smaller cats
- Its sifting system could have been better because at it is, light-weight litter scatters easily
Verdict: Cheaper than the Litter-Robot 4. the Litter-Robot 3 is a worthy substitute for those who want a top-of-the-range litter robot but cannot afford the newer models.
3. CatGenie A.I. Self-Washing Cat Box
Rather than using regular clumping litter, the CatGenie A.I. self-washing cat box uses revolutionary technology that relies on plastic granules and a specialized hook system to clean the litter box.
Notable automatic litter box features
These are some of the things we immediately loved about the CatGenie A.I. self-washing cat box:
- It has an advanced app that makes tracking the health of your cat a lot easier
- By substituting regular litter with plastic granules, the control of odors is much more efficient
- The self-cleaning cat litter mechanism proved to be very reliable even when used in multi-cat households
Pros and Cons
If you are wondering what the pros and cons of the CatGenie A.I. self-washing cat box are, consider the following benefits:
- You can forget about needing trash bags for this litter box
- The hook-up system makes connecting to your household wastewater system easy
- Using washable granules means that you do not need to resupply the system with litter as is the case with other automatic boxes
Now take a look at these cons:
- Cats tend to track the plastic granules out of the litter box, meaning additional cleaning for you as well as the need to eventually replace the litter
- Knowledge of how the plumbing system works is required to install this automatic cat box properly
- It uses a specialized solution to clean the granules which need to be replaced a few times a year
Verdict: The self-cleaning litter box system that washes its granules is a fan favorite among many pet owners. However, you have to contend with the granules being tracked all over the house, which is a deal-breaker for some consumers.
4. Smarty Pear Automatic Litter Box (Personal Favorite)
There seems to be no end to the kind of things you can link to your smart-home system. Now, with the arrival of the Smarty Pear Automatic box, you can link your cat's waste drawer too!
Everything about the design and functions of this self-cleaning cat litter box screams convenience.
Notable automatic litter box features
Here are some of the things we are confident you will love about the Smarty Pear Automatic box:
- If you are looking for ultra-quiet operation, you will be happy to know that the Smarty Pear Automatic box runs at less than 30 dB. on any given day
- Amazon Alexa and Google Home are some of the compatible apps that you can link to your Smarty Pear Automatic box for added convenience
- To make disinfection more effective, the Smarty Pear Automatic box employs cutting-edge UV technology
Pros and Cons
To make your choice easier, consider the following advantages and disadvantages, starting with the list of benefits:
- Maintaining your Smarty Pear Automatic box is made easy thanks to the use of the companion app that allows you to make it part of your daily routine
- The smaller and more compact size may appeal to those with limited space or only one cat
- Using UV technology for cleaning cat litter box waste is very effective
Some of the Smarty Pear Automatic box's few cons are as follows:
- Priced at $649, the Smarty Pear Automatic box is beyond the budget of many cat owners
- To fully appreciate the various features of the Smarty Pear Automatic box, you will have to dedicate a significant amount of time to the setup process
Verdict: The price tag is the biggest drawback in what is otherwise a great buy for cat lovers. However, after trying this nifty little self-cleaning cat litter box, we think that is worth dumping your old litter box and getting your hands on one of these right now!
5. PetKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
When designing the PetKIT Pura X self-cleaning litter box, it is clear that one of the things at the forefront of the project was minimizing unwanted odors.
In that regard, the PetKIT Pura X does a splendid job of keeping your home smelling fresh and clean no matter how many cats you have roaming around.
Notable automatic litter box features
The following are the features that enable the PetKIT Pura X to do such a great job:
- Manual and scheduled cleaning mode that can be changed at the touch of a button
- Thanks to the highly advanced SecureX system, the PetKIT Pura X comes with thermal and infrared scanners that detect when your cat uses the litter box and adjusts the cleaning cycle accordingly
- A refillable deodorizer that comes integrated with the PetKIT Pura X to make odor control highly effective
Pros and Cons
The following are the pros that make the PetKIT Pura X so popular among cat owners:
- If you care about the health of your cat, the PetKIT Pura X makes keeping track of it a conducting reviews very easy
- The waste drawers are easy to remove and dump when you need to clean the litter box
- You can use the deodorizer's spray functions for a boost of fragrance when needed
Before buying the PetKIT Pura X, remember the following cons:
- At $599, it is not easy to justify the added expense to those used to regular litter boxes
- Without liberally using the deodorizer, the odor control is not as effective as we had hoped
- Owners of large cats will find that the compact design is not ideal for their needs
Verdict: While the manufacturers of the PetKIT Pura X did a commendable job of creating a self-cleaning cat litter box that can rival the best in the business, it does not quite deliver enough to justify the price tag.
Unless you invest in a separate deodorizer, the features of the PetKIT Pura X are comparable to other much cheaper brands of automatic self-cleaning litter boxes.
6. Pet Zone Smart Scoop
The Pet Zone Smart Scoop automatic cleaning litter box sets out to deliver a simple but very effective waste management system for cat lovers, and in this regard, it succeeds!
By focusing on only the essential features that are necessary for a good cleaning mechanism, the Pet Zone Smart Scoop manages to create a noteworthy product that is quite affordable compared to its competitors.
Notable automatic litter box features
What we noticed about the Pet Zone Smart Scoop when using it is:
- By leaving out the extra tech and sensors, the Pet Zone Smart Scoop can provide reliable functionality over long periods
- Even though it has an open-air design, the odor-absorbing filter creates a pleasant environment nonetheless
- It has a very quiet operation feature that is automatically activated half an hour after your cat leaves the litter box
Pros and Cons
Let us start by looking at the reasons to buy the Pet Zone Smart Scoop, and these are:
- It is one of the most affordable automatic cleaning litter boxes you will find on the market, costing just $145
- Nothing can be simpler than removing the waste drawer and cleaning it out thanks to the open-air design
- Once it is set up, the self-cleaning cat litter box will work well without any need for further input
The following are the downsides of the Pet Zone Smart Scoop:
- Its rake has rather widely separated teeth which tend to leave smaller pieces of waste behind
- The trash bags do not fit as well as we would have liked, posing a risk of slipping off during use
Verdict: it is very hard to look past the cheap price of the Pet Zone Smart Scoop. At just $145, nowhere else on the market can you get such a feature-rich self-cleaning cat litter box, which means when you buy the Pet Zone Smart Scoop, it is a guaranteed bargain!
7. PetSafe Scoop Free Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Using a disposable litter tray of crystal cat litter, the PetSafe Scoop Free self-cleaning cat litter box allows users to simply throw away used litter and replace it with a clean one.
Pet parents do not need to concern themselves with scooping up cat litter every day because the PetSafe Scoop Free does it all for them!
Notable automatic litter box features
Here are some notable features of the PetSafe Scoop Free:
- Silica crystal litter improves odor control better than using sand or clay litter
- The self-raking system is very effective at transferring litter to the storage container below the litter box
- Its crystal cat litter lasts up to 30 days before you need to replace it
Pros and Cons
The pros of buying a PetSafe Scoop Free are as follows:
- The cleanup is automatically activated 20 minutes after the cat does its business
- You do not have to worry about any leaks thanks to the simple yet effective design
- The raking system of the PetSafe Scoop Free is so effective that you do not have to worry about scooping at all
Although a great buy, the PetSafe Scoop Free comes with a few downsides, such as:
- There is no companion app, which is a feature that is quickly becoming essential in today's world
- Changing the litter tray so often can quickly become a lot more expensive for the owner than other options
- There is a need to mix old litter with new litter each time you change trays to reacclimatize your cat
Verdict: Unlike other automatic litter boxes the PetSafe Scoop Free has no app feature, which is a major drawback for most users. However, it still manages to do its job effectively and is worthy of consideration if you are looking for an effective way to handle your cat litter box.
Do Automatic Litter Boxes Work?
The short answer to this is yes, automatic litter boxes generally do exactly what they are designed to do.
There is a consensus among cat owners who have bought one of the litter boxes mentioned in this article that these self-cleaning litter boxes are great buys!
Online reviews mention the added convenience and how quickly their cats go used to the new automatic litter box designs.
However, it is important to stress that the reason why these cat owners are so happy with their purchases is that they took the time to properly choose the best automatic litter box for their needs.
If you make the wrong choice from the beginning, it is easy to think that automatic cat litter boxes do not work when thousands of other pet parents are happy with their litter robot choices.
Not Ready for an Automatic Litter Box? Here Are Three Alternatives
With so many automatic cat litter box options to consider, it is easy to forget that pet owners have been getting along quite well for centuries before these gadgets were ever invented.
Now, we certainly believe that investing in a self-cleaning litter box with all the bells and whistles, such as clumping litter and whisker app compatibility is well worth the expense.
However, maybe you are not ready to switch over to such fancy gadgets. Perhaps your cat is having nothing to do with all the various automatic litter boxes you have tried. Maybe your budget is just allowing you to spend on such an extravagance for your pet.
Whatever reason is stopping you from buying an automatic litter box, we have some good news for you! There are three great alternatives that you can consider until such a time that investing in a litter robot becomes feasible.
- Outdoor Solutions are the Simplest
If you are lucky enough to live in a house that has a big yard and plenty of outdoor space for your cat to roam around freely and safely, you really can't beat mother nature when it comes to taking care of your cat's nature calls.
Most outdoor cats quickly find a place that they are comfortable using as a bathroom area and will usually return to the same spot regularly. Usually, your cat will prefer bushes and similar places.
This behavior makes it easy for you to avoid accidentally stepping in cat waste and the cleaning up is also much simpler.
If your cat can come and go as it pleases, without the chance of ending up having to clean up an indoor mess, this is the best solution for you. Outdoor solutions are not only simple to implement but are also the most cost-effective options.
- Hidden Litter Boxes
One of the drawbacks of having a litter box in the house, especially when it is a small apartment, is that the box is usually in full view of your guests and family members.
This is not only an unpleasant sight with the potential to result in nasty smells wafting throughout the living room but it is also uncomfortable for both your cat and visitors when your feline friend is doing its business.
An easy solution to this is to invest in a hidden litter box or waste drawer. Such litter boxes can be disguised as ordinary pieces of furniture so that unless your visitors see the cat going in, they will not realize what it is.
The litter box can be made to look like, for example, the bottom drawer of a chest of drawers and placed in a quiet corner of the house.
- Standard Litter Box
Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best one, and nothing could be simpler than a standard litter box. While you will have to contend with having to regularly clean litter box waste, this is not something new to long-time cat owners.
The cleaning process is very easy and you can invest in a deodorizer to deal with the unpleasant odors. A standard cat litter box is also one of the most affordable options on the market and comes in a wide range of designs to choose from.
As a bonus, most house cats are usually quite used to using a regular cat litter box, meaning you will have no trouble getting your pet to do its business in the designated place.
Your Cat Deserves the Best! Get the Whisker Litter-Robot 4 Today!
Cats, like most pets, are such an integral part of our lives and add greatly to our well-being and enjoyment of life. This is why investing a few extra dollars in a device that will bring extra comfort to your cat is a good decision.
In that regard, very few automatic cat litter boxes are as good as the Whisker Litter-Robot 4! With this versatile litter robot in your house, you will soon be wondering how you managed to get along all this time without it!
While all seven self-cleaning litter boxes reviewed in this article are worthy options, it is the Whisker Litter-Robot 4 that takes the cake due to its overall performance when it comes to all the requirements of a basic automatic litter box.
If you want to say goodbye to unpleasant smells and having to clean litter box waste daily, get your hands on the Whisker Litter-Robot 4 today!
FAQs
How Often Must You Clean a Good Automatic Litter Box?
There are many factors to consider when determining how often you will need to clean the waste drawer of your automatic litter box, such as:
- Your cat's litter box usage
- The type of litter to are using, for example, clay litter, crystal litter, or clumping litter
- What cleaning cycle your litter robot is programmed to
- The number of cats using the litter box (Some automatic litter boxes can easily manage up to four cats in the same litter tray
After considering these things, and paying attention to the manufacturer's recommendations, you can decide for yourself how often you will need to clean litter waste.
An automatic litter box with good odor control can sit for up to three days before you have to clean it, although this highly depends on the factors listed above.
Do Automatic Litter Boxes Smell?
The degree of odor control that each self-cleaning litter box has differs from one brand to another. However, most automatic cat box varieties have great odor control mechanisms that prevent them from smelling.
Again, the number of cats using the self-cleaning cat litter box will impact the effectiveness of these odor control technologies.
Usually, the litter box will have a sealed separate compartment where the waste will be dropped into after the cleaning cycle is completed.
If you find that your litter box is still smelling even after the cleaning cycle has run, you should consider investing in a deodorizer or buying an additional litter box if you have more than three cats in the house.
What if My Cat Doesn’t Like Using a Litter Robot?
When tested, automatic litter boxes have shown huge discrepancies in the way they are received by different cants. This means you can never be too sure how well your cat will take to the new litter box once you have installed it in your home.
There are a few things that you can do to increase the chances of your cat accepting its new potty, such as:
- Make sure you get the right size litter box because big cats will usually reject a small litter box unless they grew up using it
- Get a litter robot that runs as quietly as possible
- Unless you are sure your cat will not mind, stay away from brightly colored liter boxes with flashing lights and similar distractions
- Place your new litter box in the same room as the old one, preferably not the living room or kitchen, and in a dim quiet corner
Can I Use an Automatic Litter Box for Multiple Cats?
Yes, most automatic litter boxes are built to handle multiple cats in the same litter tray. However, their restrictive size means that they can usually only accommodate one cat at a time.
If you have multiple cats, you have to pay attention to their litter box habits to make sure they do not go to the potty at the same time. If this is a possibility, then getting a second litter box to handle the extra load will help.
Is Getting the Best Automatic Litter Box Worth the Expense?
The real question that most cat owners want to know is whether getting a litter robot to do all the work for them is worth it considering the added expense.
To answer this, you have to look at individual circumstances and consider whether automatic litter boxes will be beneficial. A litter robot (visit official site) will be a great addition to the house for:
- A household with multiple cats
- Owners that work long hours and do not have time to clean litter boxes
- Those that have the extra cash to spoil their feline friends
- Cat owners who find it difficult to physically handle waste
- Elderly owners who may forget to clean the cat litter or who find mobility difficult
- Small apartments that can quickly get overwhelmed by unpleasant odors from the cat litter box