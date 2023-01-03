The Best Applicant Tracking System for HR and Recruiting: Top Five Options for 2023

Applicant tracking software can completely change how companies manage incoming talent and seek the best job applicants. The recruiting process can be complicated- and there is more than meets the eye involved in managing a workforce on any scale.
From small independent businesses to large corporations- an applicant tracking system (ATS) can assist hiring teams in their searches for the best candidates and helps them stay on top of the entire process.
Below, we have listed five of the top applicant tracking software packages- along with their pros, cons, and standout features- to help people identify what applicant tracking system is right for them- and give them an idea of how it could benefit their business.
A Quick Look at Our Top Five Best Applicant Tracking Systems of 2023
Top Choice (Highly Recommended) - AgileATS: An applicant tracking system that does it all.
Best SME Recruitment Software - BreezyHR: An affordable platform specific to the recruitment process.
Best on a Budget - Freshteam: A free plan applicant tracking system for small businesses with up to 50 employees.
Runner Up - Workable: A versatile software program for pay-as-you-go recruitment needs.
Best for Big Business - Bullhorn: A premium-grade staffing solution for enterprises and large organizations.
Keep reading for more information on these five ATS software packages and their features.
What Are Applicant Tracking Systems?
Before we get into specific systems, let's talk about what exactly ATS is all about. First and foremost, they are designed to streamline and improve the recruiting process- making it easier for companies to post entry level jobs, find candidates, and fill positions.
Most systems use features that save time and effort- and ultimately reduce redundancies in the way people manage talent acquisitions.
They are often cloud-based software packages- but can also have separate data storage capabilities- and are generally subscription-based with monthly or yearly payments. Prices vary greatly- from completely free of charge to thousands of dollars per month.
Some applicant tracking systems also integrate with general HR functions for a complete people management package- while others are designed specifically for the purpose of hiring new employees. They are certainly not one-size-fits-all, which is why it is important for businesses to explore the options and learn about the different available features.
What Are the Benefits of Using Applicant Tracking Software?
Why bother with an applicant tracking system in the first place? The recruiting process involves quite a bit of work if you want it to be a success and result in the very best person for the job being hired.
Between writing job descriptions, designing posts, finding the right career site or job board, and managing interview schedules (and everything else!), it can take time to hire the right person- all the while, your business suffers from missed opportunities.
The benefits of using ATS software are plentiful- but can all be boiled down to one simple sentence:
It makes life easier for hiring teams, is a more effective use of valuable time, and maintains consistency, professionalism, organization, and compliance throughout the process.
Here are a few of the core benefits broken down:
- Never lose track of scheduling interviews with built-in calendar sync and notifications.
- It benefits administration by limiting paperwork and keeping everything in one place for easy access.
- Save time spent trawling every career site- post job openings to multiple platforms in one click.
- Eliminate wasted time by screening candidates automatically- based on job requirements through customized settings and candidate questionnaires.
- Stay in communication with other members of the hiring team- internal and external- through chat features and a shared dashboard.
- Personalize interview kits for standardized practices and fairer hiring.
- Use automated analytics to monitor the workforce spread- making it easier to identify vacancies and manage diversity, equity, and inclusion.
- Find the best talent in less time- reducing manual effort and replacing it with automated efficiency.
Remember, not every applicant tracking system (ATS) is the same- and some of these benefits may not apply to every package- so think about what is most important and find a system that offers solutions that fit.
AgileATS is one of the most rounded and balanced applicant tracking systems of all- and covers all the bases of effective and convenient recruitment.
Things to Look For when Choosing an Applicant Tracking System
Although ATS software brands differ in features and benefits, there are a few things all the best applicant tracking systems have in common. When you begin searching for a system that works for your business, look out for the following things:
- How many people can use the software? Some have unlimited users- ideal for large businesses with big hiring teams- and others are pay-as-you-go per user.
- Is the interface user-friendly, and does it make life easier? With some of the more advanced systems, the interface can be quite technical- which may not be ideal for an independent business owner with limited experience with this kind of technology. Others are very streamlined and approachable.
- Does it integrate with other essential systems for your business? Even a stand-alone ATS software package needs to work with other things- such as email and other third-party solutions. Check the integration options to ensure compatibility.
- Be clear on the pricing structure. Many systems offer a free trial or even a forever-free plan- but they are often limited. Check what is offered and for what price, and work out if it is within budget for your business. Pay attention to add-on costs- these can quickly take a package from being affordable to prohibitively expensive.
- Consider what type of hiring campaign you want to run. How important is candidate and employee engagement? Are you searching internally or externally? What kind of candidate experience are you aiming to achieve? Find a system that lets you handle things in a way that suits for brand and business.
The Five Best Applicant Tracking Systems
Best Overall: AgileATS - (Editor’s Choice)
Our top pick applicant tracking system is AgileATS. It is a premium professional human resources and recruitment platform with an exceptional range of advanced tools to benefit hiring teams.
It does it all- from monitoring job openings and applicant data to candidate screening and employee onboarding. Staffing agencies, SMEs, large corporations, and everything in between can boost candidate engagement and ensure that top talent finds its way into the business.
AgileATS also enables companies to clarify employer branding and share job listings across multiple channels with ease. It not only improves hiring processes, but it also makes people management easier through various HR tools.
Pros
AgileATS has an excellent customer service department- something many of its competitors are lacking. Users can receive the support they need from the beginning- with access to helpful insights end-to-end.
This is an extremely flexible applicant tracking system that adapts to the needs of all company sizes and specialties. It makes the recruiting process simple, easy, and efficient. There really isn't much it can't do.
The storage capacity is essentially unlimited- since it is a cloud-based applicant tracking system. It can store as much candidate and HR data as is required- with everything protected by strict data protection protocols.
Cons
There are no free versions of AgileATS, so small businesses may prefer to try something else. That said- there is a free trial for new users to sample the features before they pay for them. It isn't one of the most budget-friendly options, but it is great value for money.
It can take a bit of time to get used to the interface. Some users may find it time-consuming to figure out how things work initially, but it makes sense once you get used to it. It helps to have some technical know-how to really get the most out of the ultra-advanced features.
A Few Important Features
Communication tools are key at AgileATS. The chat features let hiring teams stay in touch internally- as well as allow them to speak directly with potential candidates through a tracked, secure system.
There are some seriously impressive analytical tools on offer through AgileATS. The software shares analytics on hiring data, statistics, performance management, and much more.
A drag-and-drop interface makes the hiring process easy to view in one simple dashboard. It brings together all the elements in a single platform for everyone to see- ultimately streamlining the whole thing to be more convenient and professional.
Best for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses: Breezy HR
Breezy HR is a little different from the other solutions on this list because it is focused purely on the recruitment process. It covers the entire recruitment process- from candidate sourcing to interview setup and hiring confirmation.
Users can choose from paid and free software packages, depending on what they need- so there are options for various budgets. It is perfect for companies with existing systems in place for general HR who want a comprehensive applicant tracking system to add to the stack.
Pros
Breezy HR has a user-friendly interface with drag-and-drop functions that are easy to navigate and manage.
It provides more than 800 different templates for various steps in the recruitment process- from job postings to offer letters.
There are plenty of optional integrations to help the software solution work in tandem with existing HR systems.
The free version is unlimited time-wise and offers a good selection of features- ideal for small businesses with a low budget trying to get their recruitment process off the ground and running efficiently.
Cons
Sometimes, the system can run a little bit slow, and has been known to glitch from time to time.
Although the interview scheduling feature is extremely useful, it doesn't offer many customizable options- which can make it a bit inflexible in some cases.
Users cannot pick and choose the features they want- they have to choose a package. If there is something the free version does not offer, they may have to upgrade to a more expensive plan that could be out of their budget range.
A Few Important Features
One of the best features offered by Breezy is the mobile app. Accessing systems on the go is important for a lot of small business owners who can't stay by the desk all day. The Breezy mobile app works on tablets and smartphones, and allows users to stay up-to-date and respond quickly. Things move quickly in the recruitment market, and fast correspondence is essential for securing the best new hires and talents.
Another great feature is the job posting setup. Many small businesses spend far too much valuable time writing job postings for all the top recruitment sites- but with Breezy, they don't have to. The applicant tracking system allows them to send a single job post to multiple job boards and career sites (more than 50 at a time) in just one click. It helps them get their vacancies out to as many job seekers as possible in the shortest time.
Lastly, Breezy HR helps streamline the recruiting process by singling out qualified candidates through customizable questionnaires. Business owners and recruiting teams can create their own questions to be presented to applicants to quickly screen candidates with the highest efficiency level and attention to detail. Job openings can be filled faster and with better candidates, if the hiring team can test for recruitment criteria from the get-go.

Best Free Option: Freshteam
Freshteam offers free applicant tracking systems for small businesses that have fewer than 50 employees. It is perfect for new businesses or small companies looking to grow that don't know for sure if they really need an applicant tracking system.
Because the software is free, it gives growing businesses a chance to test the benefits of ATS software without spending precious capital- and gives them a taste of how they can improve their recruitment processes.
Pros
The core benefit of this applicant tracking system is that it doesn't cost anything- at least not for the starter plan. There are some paid add-on options for people to buy as and when they need them.
HR teams and hiring managers alike can easily manage candidates through a centralized dashboard- which displays them side-by-side for fast comparison. The dashboard can be shared with everyone involved in the hiring process for flowing communication and collaboration.
Cons
Freshteam doesn't have the most user-friendly interface, and it can sometimes be a little slow to get going. It could be a bit more intuitive considering it is aimed at smaller companies with no existing applicant tracking systems.
This is a free plan- which is great, but it does mean that some things are quite basic compared to paid competitors. The integration options, for example, are limited- and all the automated features are pretty simplistic and minimal.
A Few Important Features
One of the best things about Freshteam is the template library. The system has plenty of pre-written job description templates for immediate use or customization. Each template can be edited and sent directly to job boards and career sites in no time.
There are a few great time-saving features on Freshteam- including bulk actions for various stages throughout the hiring process. These include profile updates, application rejections and acceptances, and interview scheduling.
The system also integrates with Google Calendar and Gmail for easy communication syncing.

Best for Versatility: Workable
Workable is often named as one of the best applicant tracking systems on the market. It is a well-balanced, feature-packed software program that works well for all kinds of businesses- especially SMEs and growing companies.
The system is above entry-level but still affordable for a company size that isn't ready to commit to an enterprise applicant tracking software package. It covers all the bases for an easy, well-managed recruitment process in midsize businesses.
Pros
Workable offers a pay-as-you-go pricing structure rather than monthly or annual subscriptions. It means businesses can use the applicant tracking system for specific hiring projects, but they don't need to keep paying for it once the vacancies are filled.
There are more than 1000 job description templates to choose from- all with customizable features to fit them to the specific job postings. Better yet- you can post to hundreds of job boards in just one click!
Cons
Although the pay-as-you-go setup is perfect for some companies, it can prove a little inflexible for others. There are fewer payment structure options available than some of the competitors.
The user interface is a bit more complicated than others- with less intuitive navigations and a lack of onboarding functionality processes.
A Few Important Features
Arguably the best feature of Workable that sets it aside from the competition is the proprietary artificial intelligence software that makes end-to-end recruiting much easier. It is a program that Workable owns exclusively- so you can't get the same thing anywhere else.
Workable offers a Chrome extension for social media platforms working with talent acquisition through candidate profiles. Users can import candidates from LinkedIn and Twitter, for example, in seconds.
Another great feature is the built-in diversity and inclusion recruitment tools to manage fair employment and avoid hiring bias. It makes diverse candidate tracking easier and helps maintain an inclusive workforce.

Best for Staffing Firms: Bullhorn
Staffing firms and large enterprises face a plethora of complex recruitment challenges- but Bullhorn offers a comprehensive HR suite solution. It is a premium applicant tracking system aimed at recruitment agencies and professional talent acquisition specialists that require robust, detailed, and feature-heavy applicant management.
Bullhorn is one of the more expensive applicant tracking systems and is probably not in-budget for most SMEs, but it is perfect for large companies and organizations with money to spend on the hiring process and human resources.
Pros
This is a great applicant tracking system for candidate outreach. It allows hiring managers to create personalized and automated emails for targeted offer letters and other communication with the most qualified candidates.
Bullhorn also has excellent customer relations management (CRM) tools for collaboration with other hiring teams and talent management agencies. This is one of the key features that set it aside from the competition and make it a top choice for large organizations and their HR teams.
It is also one of the best ATS software packages for integration- with more than 100 possibilities to work with third-party programs.
Cons
There is no denying that Bullhorn is an expensive option- with much higher rates than the average applicant tracking software. That said- you absolutely get what you pay for in this case.
Another downside is the additional upgrade required to make Bullhorn work with LinkedIn- one of the largest paid job boards of all.
Also, the Bullhorn mobile app is not as sophisticated as it could be- with some lagging and a few missing features putting it behind some of the competitors at this level.
A Few Important Features
Amongst Bullhorn's many standout features, the vendor management capabilities shine. Big companies that work with outside employee referral programs and staffing firms can manage vendors efficiently- with fast data entry and collaboration.
It is also great for sourcing candidates- putting out automated searches across top career sites to scan candidate data and find the best fit from the available talent pool. Bullhorn speeds up hiring by making it easier to match quality candidates with the best job roles.
The back and middle office management is also a hit with enterprise businesses, as it allows for better applicant tracking and performance management within the company.
Summary
Overall, AgileATS is the best applicant tracking system we have tried- followed overall by Breezy HR. There are several excellent options to fit all kinds of businesses, but these five take the top spots for their versatility and ease of use.
Whatever applicant tracking system a company opts for, they should prioritize finding one that improves the employer and candidate experience throughout the hiring process. Post job openings, track applicants, and manage the talent pool efficiently and conveniently with a top-level applicant tracking system such as AgileATS.
