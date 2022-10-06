Most Common Bad Dog Behavior Issues and Solutions (Puppy and Adult Dogs)

Struggling with bad dog behavior can discourage many dog owners and families.
Thankfully, there is plenty of help concerning dog behavior issues, including online free dog training or products that will encourage positive behaviors.
Read on to learn more about dog behavior correction.
Materials You Will Need
Some materials can boost positive behaviors and discourage negative ones. Here are some of the most important things you will need:
Dog Behavior Issues and Solutions
Dog behavior issues have many solutions. Here are some of the best ways to help your dog remain well-behaved.
1. Canine Aggression
Pet owners may be shocked when their dog develops canine aggression, but this is one of the most common dog behavior issues.
Aggressive behaviors are addressed in many ways, including free training workshops to discourage aggressive behavior.
2. Destructive Chewing
Destructive behaviors such as chewing your belongings can be a common dog behavioral problem, especially in young dogs. Dog owners know that destructive chewing is a natural behavior for many dog breeds.
The trick is to direct the chewing to appropriate items such as dog toys or bones and not your new Gucci loafers. Chewing can help with teething and make your dogs gums feel better. Making sure your pup has something to chew on when needed will keep them from chewing on things they shouldn't.
Still, it can be discouraged in young puppies by purchasing indestructible chew toys or a repellant spray to handle bite inhibition. Alternatively, try behavior training for dogs when your puppy is still young.
3. Excessive Barking
Almost all dogs bark, but excessive barking is abnormal behavior. Barking is your pets way of getting your attention when they are bored or need something. If your dog is barking to get your attention try to simply ignore them and to reward them for positive behaviors. When your dog stops barking reward them with a treat. If that doesn’t work pet parents can manage excessive barking with dog training or a bark collar.
4. Pulling on the Leash
How do I get my dog to stop pulling on the leash? That is a question we commonly hear. One of the most common dog behavior problems is leash pulling. This issue really comes down to proper training and not giving into the dogs bad behavior. Many dogs do this undesirable behavior, which can turn a pleasant walk into a stressful one.
This canine behavior may be solved with a:
5. Food Guarding
Down owners may be surprised when their dog's behavior problems extend to other pets. Poor socialization, exposure to other animals, and health problems can lead to resource guarding.
However, using treats can discourage and train your dog to leave their food bowl alone and stop resource-guarding.
6. Howling
Howling is common dog behavior and can be encouraged through positive reinforcement. Common dog behaviors like howling are solved with behavior modification.
Dog owners can use treats to help redirect a dog's attention from this problematic behavior.
7. Nipping or Play Biting
Nipping and play biting can become bad behaviors when a dog hurts other animals, dogs, or humans in the home. However, this canine behavior is natural to most dogs.
Use redirection with a tug toy to engage mental stimulation without hurting anyone. Some training methods can help a dog understand to stop play biting. A muzzle or pet corrector spray can help break this bad habit.
8. Separation Anxiety
Separation anxiety can be a problem behavior that leads to stress and other health issues.
Some training methods can help your dog have less separation anxiety, but so can some anxiety aids, anxiety vests, CBD drops, or an anxiety bed to boost normal behavior.
Many dogs have separation anxiety, and pet owners should be mindful of this behavior problem.
Separation anxiety can quickly become a destructive behavior problem that will cause excessive licking, inappropriate urination, or eating poop.
9. Whining
Older dogs whine a little, but younger dogs may have a challenging time with behavior modification for whining.
Most dogs will struggle with whining at some point, but this common dog behavior can be addressed through a canine calming care kit or a puppy starter kit.
10. Digging
Dogs dig a lot and may struggle to adopt positive behavior patterns. Digging can sometimes be handled by ensuring your dog gets more exercise, employing a digging deterrent, or using digging toys.
11. House Training
Potty training your pet is hard, especially when dealing with other behavioral issues.
The best way to handle house training is to avoid using negative reinforcement and instead encourage your dog's desire to go potty outside.
Your dog may have a few accidents where they engage in inappropriate urination, mostly because a dog's body will urge them to. However, you can prevent this by training them or using diapers.
12. Begging
One of the most common dog behavioral problems is begging. This dog behavior may include whiny dog barks.
Most dogs will beg and need correcting by offering high-quality food and treats. Other methods include training to purge the behavior problem.
13. Chasing Other Dogs
While this is not a destructive behavior, it can make your dog unwelcome in some places. Chasing other animals may be sparked by insufficient early socialization.
Luckily, this issue remains easily solved with training or a Halo Dog Collar.
14. Jumping on People
Jumping on people is one of the most frustrating dog behavior problems, but you can solve it by engaging your dog's attention and training them with positive reinforcement. Get on your dog's level and show them how you want them to behave.
Additionally, you can get training counseling to help your dog with all its dog behavior problems.
15. Laying on Furniture
No more dog hair! Laying on furniture may not be a dog behavioral problem, but it can lead to other behavior problems like excessive chewing or excessive licking.
You can use furniture repellents or an indoor training mat to boost understanding and discourage misbehavior.
16. Running Out the Door
Running for the door is among significant behavior problems since it can lead to your dog getting lost or hurt.
A Halo Dog Collar or dog training can work to discourage dogs who enjoy running for the door.
17. Not Coming When Called
Some dogs may not understand they need to listen when called, but this can be frustrating for pet owners.
Consider using training treats and other training to make your dog understand to come when called.
18. Ignoring Commands
Sometimes, dogs may ignore commands, and this is among the major dog behavioral problems. Dogs who ignore commands will likely need additional training.
19. Getting Too Excited
Getting excited may not be among dog behavior problems, but it can be troublesome for pet parents.
Dogs who get too excited may cause chaos, destroy things, or start eating poop. Discourage overexcitement by using a dog clicker and training.
20. Fear of Noises
Fear of noises can lead to an anxious pet and destructive behavior. Consider using Dog CBD or acclimating your dogs to a white noise machine to help your pet get comfortable with noise.
Final Thoughts: How To Solve Frustrating Dog Behaviors
Redirecting your dog's behavior issues can be challenging.
However, solutions can help your dog behave and encourage them to listen to voice commands, quiet down, stop jumping on others, and other negative behaviors.
