Augusta Precious Metals Review - Is It Worth Your Money?

What defines Augusta Precious Metals as one of the top providers of gold IRAs? In this Augusta Precious metals review, we will go in-depth into all this company has to offer, its pros and cons, and its background.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site
The Need for Precious Metals
Precious metals have long been used as a form of wealth storage. Essentially, precious metals have been used as valued items to either exchange products or protect wealth long before currencies were commonly used.
Similar to bonds, equities, and real estate, precious metals like gold and silver are assets for retirement savings since they fluctuate in value in response to news and economic events. Even in difficult economic times, precious metals are tangible investments with intrinsic value.
Some people believe that precious metals are an excellent asset to own for a range of reasons. Later on in this piece, we will delve more into this.
It could be challenging and frustrating to acquire gold or silver via the internet. Additionally, finding these precious metals at reasonable costs might be challenging.
Furthermore, given that it is being done online, you could find it intimidating to trust a corporation with such money. Herein lies the role of Augusta Precious Metals. It has an excellent reputation and is a well-known gold IRA provider in the US.
Its dependability, effectiveness, and professionalism have been attested to by a large number of gold IRA companies and reviews.
Now, what makes Augusta Precious Metals one of the best companies that offer precious metals IRAs? Continue reading below or click here to request more information from their official site.
Overview of Augusta Precious Metals
The Background on Augusta Precious Metals
As a leading provider of physical gold and silver IRAs for retirement savings and portfolio diversification, Augusta Precious Metals is quite popular. The company is well-known among people in their retirement years.
This award-winning business has received accolades for offering its clients clear and plain services. Fortunately, this excellent service is provided for as long as the customer has gold and silver.
Free tips on how to avoid gimmicks and high-pressure sales techniques are among the services that the company offers; some IRA gold companies will use these strategies in an effort to persuade customers to register gold IRA accounts with them.
The goal of Augusta Precious Metals is not to mislead you. Instead, it is to teach clients how to diversify their investment holdings and maintain the value of their tediously saved retirement funds.
Many well-known people recommend Augusta as a reliable business.
This top provider of gold and silver products provides a variety of how-to and educational videos, which are praised for their straightforward presentation.
Augusta Precious Metals: What Is It?
We now have some background knowledge about Augusta Precious Metals, but what is it? How does it behave? How does it function? These are a few of the questions that this section will address.
As you are already aware, Augusta Precious Metals is a reputable provider of gold and silver IRAs in the US. It has an amazing reputation thanks to its excellent customer support.
Augusta Precious Metals, which was established in Casper, Wyoming, in 2012, produces rounds, coins, and different-sized silver bars that range in size from 1/10oz to 100oz (about 1 kilo).
Some of the items in their normal product line are silver rounds weighing 1 gram, 5 grams, and 10 grams. Additionally, it includes a silver bar that usually weighs 1 to 10 ounces.
This gold company places a high priority on the customer experience; therefore, it encourages all of its sales and customer success employees to spend enough time interacting with clients and potential investors. The objective is to inform them about purchasing gold and silver goods and establishing precious metal IRAs. Furthermore, its number one choice for silver coins is the Canadian Silver Maple Leaf.
There has never been a complaint filed against Augusta Precious Metals with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which serves to support its level of transparency and trustworthiness. It is the only top gold IRA company in the US that has accomplished this.
Essentially, Augusta Precious Metals is the firm for you if you're interested in owning precious metals as a way to diversify your portfolio. It allows you to invest in precious metals at a fair price without having to pay any additional fees. Furthermore, it is a great alternative for personal accounts as well as for those looking to fund retirement investments.
Pros and Cons
Below are the pros and cons of the provider:
Pros
- Free one-on-one web session
- Prioritizes customer training
- Harvard-trained economist on staff
- All positive feedback
- Assists you with the paperwork required to open an IRA
Cons
- Minimum investment of $50,000
- Premium coins have higher markups
Who Are the Executives of Augusta Precious Metals?
Augusta Precious Metals' leaders or executives play a significant part in the company's success. This precious metal company's top executives are gold and silver experts.
Further, Augusta Precious Metals' leadership positions are staffed with the best of the best. Top guns like Isaac Nuriani, Howard Smith, and fame quarterback Joe Montana are among them.
What Is a Gold or Silver IRA?
Before delving further into the Augusta Precious Metals review, let's quickly refresh your memory on what a gold or silver IRA is.
A gold IRA is essentially an IRS-approved IRA in which you can invest in physical gold, silver bullion, or both.
Additionally, a precious metal IRA is a self-directed IRA that allows you to purchase valuable real metals that conform with IRS laws, in this case, actual gold and silver.
All improvements in the value of your gold and silver are tax-deferred until withdrawal at retirement age, just like in a standard IRA account. You can also choose a Roth IRA and pay taxes now so that you can withdraw money tax-free in retirement.
The main difference between a traditional IRA and a gold and silver IRA is that the latter allows you to hold IRS-approved gold and silver through a third-party custodian.
Things to Consider Before Buying a Precious Metals IRA
How Can Augusta Precious Metals Help?
Essentially, Augusta makes it easy to create a gold IRA and supports you in acquiring gold that complies with IRS requirements. Furthermore, the company guarantees that your precious metals are stored in a secure, insured depository vault.
Augusta Precious Metals assists you with the setup of your gold IRA account. Working with Augusta also makes it simpler to transfer funds from an existing IRA, 401(k), or other retirement accounts to your precious metals IRA retirement account.
After you acquire your IRA precious metals, Augusta arranges for their transportation to the Delaware Depository.
Physical Gold IRA and Silver in Augusta
With a physical gold and silver IRA, you can buy actual gold and silver to protect your future net worth against inflation. Like the majority of gold IRA providers, Augusta Precious Metals offers a self-directed IRA.
However, Augusta makes it incredibly easy to fund your gold IRA account and, as a result, buy gold. Augusta Precious Metals, in our opinion, is the only precious metals company that offers a simple and clear method for funding gold IRAs.
Opening a gold IRA with Augusta Precious Metals is simple and can be done in three steps. They are as follows:
- Open a gold IRA account by filling out the required form.
- Fund your account by rolling over money from your 401(k), IRA, or other retirement accounts.
- Purchase gold or silver coins and bullion.
Augusta Precious Metals' reputation as one of the best gold IRA providers is built on its ease of use, transparency, and straightforwardness.
To top it all off, Augusta Precious Metals does not simply direct you to register an account with it. Rather, it educates you on the fundamentals and requirements of gold and silver IRA investments. Additionally, Augusta Precious Metals offer one-on-one web conferences on the following topics:
● Various gold and silver premium coins you can buy
● How to diversify your portfolio
● How buying precious metals can help you hedge against inflation
Furthermore, Augusta Precious Metals allows you to choose where you want to store your precious metals. The company may transfer your metals to a variety of insured depositories around the United States. You can choose whichever is most convenient for you based on your location. However, it recommends Delaware as its preferred depository.
Gold Buy-Back Program
While you may not want to sell your gold anytime soon, there is always the possibility that your position will change, and you will need to sell quickly.
You can sell your gold back to Augusta through its Gold Buy-Back Program. This assures that you have a way to sell if you need money quickly. Therefore, you don't need to find your own gold buyer.
Augusta cannot always promise that it will purchase back your gold. It has, however, never refused a request.
Of course, you can sell your gold on your own. However, this requires locating a buyer or a local gold dealer and searching for the best pricing. With Augusta's repurchase program, you can rest assured that it will buy it back.
Who Is Augusta Precious Metals Best for?
Augusta Precious Metals is ideal for retirement investors looking to diversify outside stocks and similar investments. It's for those who have at least $50,000 saved for a down payment.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site
Features and Benefits
Buying Gold and Silver Coins
You can purchase IRS-approved gold and silver coins at Augusta Precious Metals. This is made possible by the vast amount of industry knowledge held by Augusta Precious Metals and its employees.
Furthermore, this is useful if you don't want to have an IRA and instead want to own physical gold or silver.
Some of the coins available through this company are as follows:
- Silver or Gold American Eagle
- Gold American Buffalo
- Canadian Silver Soaring Eagles
- Australian Striped Marlins
- Gold or Silver Canadian Maple Leafs
- Silver or Gold American Eagle proof coins
- Canadian Silver Eagles with Nest
- American Gold Eagle coin
- Canadian Maple Leaf
- Canadian Silver Maple Leaf
- American Hartford Gold
- Rose Crown Guinea
Lifetime Customer Support
Augusta Precious Metals' goal is to build long-term relationships with its customers. This aim has pushed it to devote time to each customer and the prospective investor.
The company does not only educate you on the significance of portfolio diversification, but it also assists you with the majority of the paperwork associated with opening an account with them.
When you open an account with Augusta Precious Metals, you will gain access to its service specialists and its wealth of industry knowledge.
Products of Augusta Precious Metals
Augusta's products are divided into two categories: premium items and common bullion products.
Augusta Precious Metals Fees and Minimums
Essentially, Augusta requires a minimum order of $50,000 for each precious metal transaction, whether through an IRA or cash payment. This can be accomplished by purchasing any combination of Augusta Precious Metals' available products.
Setup Fee (One-Time)
● Custodian application fee: $50
● Annual custodian fee: $100
● Sample non-government depository storage fee: $100
Total one-time setup fee: $250
Refund Policy for Augusta Precious Metals
As for first-time buyers, this gold IRA distributor provides a seven-day refund period. However, any further orders for premium products are final. Unless your state's regulations provide a longer cancellation period, in which case it will be respected.
Is It Safe and Secure?
If you have actual gold and silver in your retirement IRA account, you need to make sure it is secure.
Augusta Precious Metals has contracted with Delaware Depository for storage. This is an IRS-approved depository that specialized in the storage of precious metals.
Lloyd's of London has given a $1 billion all-risk insurance coverage to protect your gold and silver.
Other storage facilities include:
- Los Angeles, CA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Nampa, ID
- Dallas, TX
Is Augusta Precious Metals Legit?
Yes, Augusta Precious Metals is a legitimate precious metal IRA supplier. Its gold and silver IRA is offered in collaboration with custodian Equity Trust. Further, Equity Trust has been established for almost 45 years and has assets worth over $34 billion.
The Better Business Bureau has given it an A+ rating, and the Business Consumer Alliance has given it a AAA rating. If you're still concerned, check out the CTFC's excellent instructions on identifying precious metals.
You can compare them to the other best gold IRA rollovers here.
Is It Still a Good Time to Invest in Precious Metals?
While we cannot provide particular investment advice, we can inform you that precious metals, such as gold and silver, have historically offered a risk reduction to individuals primarily engaged in stocks due to their low correlation.
Adding diversification to your investment portfolio is a good investment strategy in general. Investing in precious metals reduces your exposure to the volatility of a strictly stock-based portfolio.
Which Metal Is the Best One to Buy Right Now?
Any honest broker will tell you that there's no way of knowing which metal is the best to buy. Predicting the market is difficult, and even experts make mistakes.
Diversification is your best protection against a volatile market. However, gold and silver are perhaps the most approachable metals for new investors. They are the most accessible and widely purchased and sold.
Is It Worthwhile to Invest in Precious Metals?
There is no way to know for certain whether or not this is a good time to purchase precious metals. They can, however, be a good way to diversify a portfolio mostly comprised of stocks and other investments.
Because precious metals have a low connection with the stock market, they can help lessen the volatility of an investor's financial portfolio.
What Makes Augusta Precious Metals Unique?
There's no doubt that Augusta Precious Metals' business models differ from those of its competitors.
Unlike other organizations that only sell gold and silver, Augusta Precious Metals provides its customers with an ongoing service for the life of their portfolio. This includes providing information, handling other precious metal requirements, assisting them in managing further orders and buybacks, and so on.
Customers find the procedure to be speedy, straightforward, and painless. This saves them both time and money. When American clients are making significant decisions regarding their precious metals portfolios, the Augusta analytics team is always available to provide important information.
Augusta agents ensure that they will always be there for you, even after your transaction has been completed.
Social Proof
We did, in fact, scour the internet to find reviews about Augusta Precious Metals and they were all very positive, therefore, we believe this is the best company for you or any investor. It has over 4.9-star customer ratings on average and many users continued to recommend Augusta Precious Metals.
Below are a few testimonials from investors that have used the provider and are pleased with the results.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site
Alternatives
Now that you know what Augusta Precious Metals is and what services it provides, it's important to note that the company doesn't operate in a vacuum. There are several other precious metals IRA providers to consider.
To that purpose, we'll see how some Augusta precious metals reviews compare to its main rivals: Birch Gold Group, Noble Gold, and Goldco.
Let's start with some key statistics. The minimum investment in Goldco is $25,000. This company charges the same $200 annual fee as Augusta. However, its markup begins at 7% (compared to 5% for Augusta).
Nevertheless, if you invest at least $50,000, it will give you 5% back in premium silver. Additionally, investments of $100,000 or more receive an additional 10% in silver.
Customers rate Goldco similarly to Augusta.
Goldco, in addition to gold and silver, provides palladium and platinum as investment options.
Both businesses are known for providing individualized care and exceptional customer service. Augusta matches prices on precious metals coins and silver bullion, but Goldco does not.
Overall, going with Augusta can save you money on fees, but the extra expense may be worth it if you can't afford Augusta's minimum $50,000 commitment.
If you'd like to learn more about Goldco, go to www.goldco.com or check out our full Goldco Review here.
Noble Gold requires only a $20,000 minimum commitment. It charges an $80 setup cost and a $150 annual fee if you store in Texas or Delaware. However, its markup is significantly greater, ranging from 9% to 11%.
Customers rate Noble Gold similarly to Augusta.
Essentially, Noble Gold IRA provides equivalent service to Augusta and even uses Equity Trust as its custodian. Furthermore, like Augusta, it has a gold buy-back scheme.
Noble Gold, with a $20,000 minimum commitment, is an excellent alternative to Augusta Precious Metals for people who cannot afford Augusta's $50,000 minimum.
If you'd like to know more about Noble Gold's features, visit its website at www.noblegoldinvestments.com.
The minimum investment in Birch Gold Group is $10,000. Its yearly charge is $200. In addition, for accounts worth more than $50,000, it waives its fees for the first year.
Birch Gold Group receives similar feedback from customers as Augusta.
It charges similar fees and provides a comparable service to Augusta. Birch Gold Group, on the other hand, sells palladium and platinum in addition to gold coins and silver, but Augusta Precious Metals does not.
Though you might choose either provider, the $10,000 minimum required by Birch Gold Group is more attainable than the $50,000 minimum required by Augusta.
Go to www.birchgold.com for more information.
Conclusion – Augusta Precious Metals Reviews
Augusta Precious Metals has made a reputation for itself in the industry thanks to its extensive knowledge and experienced personnel. Through its customer-centric approach, it has earned a strong name for itself as the best precious metals company of its time.
Furthermore, Augusta Precious Metals may not have as many precious metals as other gold IRA companies, but it is well-known for its experience and service in gold IRAs. In other words, it is not the number but rather the quality of service for a precious metals IRA that is important.
Augusta Precious Metals has been named one of the most reliable gold IRA providers by third-party sites. This company has effectively transformed the way Americans diversify their retirement fund investments through the use of actual gold and silver and other precious metals.
If you're thinking about starting a gold IRA as a retirement account, Augusta Precious Metals might be the place to start. This is because Augusta Precious Metals offers you a lot of the assistance you need from start to finish. Furthermore, you will gain access to this company's depth of knowledge.
Augusta Precious Metals is a respected distributor of gold and silver precious metals IRAs. The company has excellent reviews and no visible flaws when compared to other popular precious metals IRA providers.
One reason to choose this award-winning company is for its excellent customer service. Its team of specialists is available to you for the duration of your account. The main disadvantage is that the company has a relatively high minimum investment of $50,000 or more.
If you want to invest in the Gold American Eagle and need a reliable company sign up on the Augusta Precious Metals website or click here to check the provider out.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site