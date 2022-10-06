Apex Minecraft Hosting Review: Best Game Server Hosting for Minecraft?

A Minecraft host is a service that allows players to host or archive their Minecraft games online. If you choose to run your own Minecraft server, it is essential to use a reliable host. This provider should enable a seamless gameplay experience.
This article will look at Apex, a reliable Minecraft hosting service that offers several advantages to its customers.
Pros of Apex Minecraft Server Hosting
- The service uses solid-state drive (SSD) RAIDs to protect against data loss.
- Its Minecraft hosting servers use MySQL Databases to store data and for automatic backups.
- Players get reliable - uptime from game servers in nine server locations.
- There is an introductory discount to new customers and free subdomains.
- You get 24/7 support from a live customer service team.
Cons of Apex Minecraft Server Hosting
- As a hosting provider, Apex does not have a dedicated IP.
- Absent advanced features like VPS dedicated game servers.
- The pricing of the service is relatively expensive.
- Hosting is only available in a limited language.
With a wide range of choices, Apex server hosting is quickly moving up the list of top Minecraft hosting providers on the market. It has a large user base of almost 100,000 people globally because of its ongoing promotion of discounts and special offers.
It offers users a hosting and domain server powered by a practical dashboard feature similar to cPanel, ensuring easy site management and an improved gaming experience.
Additionally, it offers Minecraft game servers in several regions across Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America. People from 70 different nations use the platform today to play Minecraft.
The numerous Apex hosting features will be carefully examined to determine whether or not the platform's price packages are fair.
With the number of hosting providers available, this Apex hosting review should also help you compare and decide on the best Minecraft hosting server.
What to Consider Before Buying Apex Minecraft Hosting?
Before acquiring a Minecraft game server hosting, there are a few things to remember. There is a big difference in quality between paid hosting services and those that let you use a Minecraft server free of charge. This is critical to your gaming experience. You need a Minecraft server hosting provider that gives you the best hardware and tech support team.
The following specifications should also be considered when selecting the best Minecraft server:
Memory or RAM influences the kind of server you can run and how many people can be on it simultaneously. More storage will be needed if you add modifications, plugins, or people to the server. The performance will degrade if there isn't enough memory available.
Processing capabilities or CPU type is another crucial hosting feature, especially for a modded Minecraft server.
You require a processor that can quickly handle information and has a high clock speed. Many other hosts employ subpar processors or overload each with customers, causing the system to lag.
It's crucial to have rapid connections via duplicate lines to mitigate threats that often take a server offline. These ensure almost 100% uptime for players.
Features and Benefits of Minecraft Servers
The Type of Domain Names
When choosing a Minecraft hosting server, the domain must be carefully considered. There is a code associated with every domain name you receive from Apex Server Hosting. Thanks to this, your website will be easy to recognize.
It will function as the public face of your server, bringing in additional users and growing your community.
Dashboard and User Interface
Hosting a Minecraft server without a thorough user interface is next to impossible. Users will stop using a service if it is difficult to operate. Fortunately, Apex Hosting offers a Multicraft tool function that simplifies Minecraft server administration.
This application provides a feature similar to cPanel, enabling easy manipulation of the user interface. Additionally, the platform is compatible with practically all programs and mods on the market due to its versatility and general characteristics.
Efficient Database
Operating a fast Minecraft hosting site depends on a solid database. If the database is not large enough, the administration and hosting of this application become chaotic. Fortunately, Apex server hosting offers some of the best databases available.
Due to the hosting company's existing MySQL system, users can access reliable database technology for games. It is one of the most trustworthy open-source database systems in the world.
With Apex Hosting, you can increase memory up to 4GB, based on the plan you select.
File Storage
Depending on how much you're ready to spend, you can choose from different file storage capacities, just like with databases. You can get 1GB to 4GB of server space on Apex.
The server space you select will ultimately influence the service you receive, including aspects such as the number of players and server capacity. If you want to make the most of this platform, it is advisable to select the most expensive bundle.
Account Security
Security is a top concern when running your own Minecraft server because it requires extra precautions to secure user data and maintain privacy. You cannot wish to expand your gaming community without appropriate security measures.
Players' safety is ensured by Apex Hosting's networks being highly protected from both small- and large-scale DDoS attacks. It keeps track of this and offers security protocols like SSL certificates to provide the best possible data protection and privacy.
If security is your topmost priority, we advise you to get the most expensive package. This is because it enables you to set up a server without continuously worrying about it.
Customer Support Team
Perhaps the best benefit of Apex Hosting is the industry-leading customer service. The customer service system is well-organized and offers live chat every day.
You can speak or chat with a support agent at any time of the day if you have any problems with your gaming experience. Their technical support service is available all the time. This was quite impressive.
There are also no extended wait times, and the problems are resolved quickly to enable you to return to playing.
Lag-Free Servers for Gaming
Apex servers use the most cutting-edge and potent hardware available to guarantee that your Minecraft server or other gaming server operates without lag or downtime.
A detailed inspection revealed some of the most recent processors with blazingly fast SSDs and high clock speeds. It will take lots of loads to slow down your server if they are using these.
The provider constantly monitors hardware to ensure they are responsive and have sufficient capacity to support a high TPS for your server. All gamers have excellent connections because of the network's global availability and minimal latency.
Advanced DDoS Protection
Our network is protected from DDoS assaults and is secure. It has been certified to withstand even the most lethal attacks, up to 300GBPS.
Hosting your own server with Apex protects it behind their enterprise-level threat mitigation system. It helps you to also keep your private IP secure when the server is up and running.
Includes a Free Sub-Domain Name
The custom sub-domain name Apex Hosting proudly provides for usage with your server free of charge.
You can use your subdomain name to share your Minecraft server with friends and on websites. This helps you to avoid paying for a dedicated IP address just to utilize a domain name for your server. It follows a known pattern that makes it simple to remember. Provided your domain name is accessible, this is included with any server size, so register immediately to reserve your address!
Apex Hosting Pricing
The price plans that Apex Hosting provides are based on how much RAM your server will need. Users may become confused as a result of this.
Apex Server Hosting does, however, offer guidance on how to pick the best pricing bundle for you. It's crucial to remember that you will need more RAM than you think if you intend to install any more plugins or Mods.
As a general guideline, you need an additional four gigabytes of RAM for every 10 players for a server to run smoothly. You will require more if users have extremely large builds.
Additionally, you can find three, five, six, and 10 gigabyte RAMs, including a reliable proxy server. Keep in mind that all packages come with unlimited file storage, DDoS protection, support for plugins, and other features.
You can even choose a premium option with fully dedicated resources if you're searching for something a bit more powerful. This comes at $80 every month.

Installing Apex Hosting
It is easy to set up hosting on the Apex platform. You can create your own server in a matter of minutes with one click. Apex offers all the resources necessary and will lead you through the setup process.
The procedure is simple and can be summarized into four basic steps:
- First, select the desired plan on the main website, then enter your personal data—including email, name, and billing account information—into the appropriate fields.
- Next, make your payment and select your payment schedule before clearing it.
- You'll get a confirmation email once your initial payment has been received and cleared, and you'll have to wait a short while during setup. It takes five minutes to complete this and shouldn't take more than 30 minutes.
- After the first login to the control panel, launch your server and start personalizing the dashboard to match the user experience you desire.
Apex Hosting Review: Best Minecraft Server Hosting?
Over 300,000 Minecraft gamers have used our hosting services. View some of our users' comments below.
Apex Hosting Against Other Minecraft Hosting Platforms
There are several other hosting services available. This makes it crucial to consider the best option for you. Some other Minecraft server hosts compare to Apex as follows:
ScalaCube
Another well-known Minecraft hosting company is ScalaCube, but it's aimed more at servers for groups or online communities.
The service provider has reasonably priced products with memory resource offers for as little as one gigabyte.
Although the server-side experiences are widely comparable, Apex has a better customer support and a simpler user interface compared to ScalaCube. However, it is undoubtedly a matter of preference when choosing between providers.
Bisect Hosting
Among many other games, Bisect provides Minecraft game servers for players of the Bedrock and Java editions. They provide over 200 pre-installed mod packs for Minecraft with a dynamic memory-based server paradigm.
There is a 48-hour money-back guarantee offered by the company. Paysafecard transactions are not refundable.
If the service is proven to be defective, the supplier offers a complete 7-day money-back guarantee. However, third-party game server resources are not covered by this guarantee.
It is not possible to withdraw or refund credit from a customer's account to a third-party account, such as a credit card.
Hostinger
Minecraft hosting company Hostinger provides a range of features for players.
Despite being among the most economical hosting companies available, it is missing certain crucial services that Apex Hosting offers.
An example is the integrated FTP client that is incredibly easy to use and the kind of help you receive from the booking system. There are also YouTube tutorials—practically incorporated into the dashboard—to ensure that every issue is immediately resolved.
In contrast to Hostinger, Apex hosting offers support for all types of servers, from Mac, to PC, and iPad. This includes mobile devices such as the iPhone, and Android.
Although none have a specific app, the layout and user-friendly website design make it needless.
Hostinger provides VPS servers. These are more expensive because they are faster, more stable, and more powerful than other server types.
Apex will work just fine if you're on a tighter budget. The prices can escalate if you use their dedicated industrial servers or require an optimized experience.

Frequently Asked Questions - FAQs
Do Apex Hosting Servers Allow Plugin Installation?
Yes! On your hosting, you are free to install whatever plugins you like. The most common plugins may be installed with only one click on a specific website.
The Forge plugins for your needs can be found and downloaded from the CurseForge website. However, it actually depends on the server you're using. Use the official website to download Spigot or Paper server plugins if you're interested.
Remember that if you utilize mods, such as Forge mods, all players connected to your host should have the same mods enabled on their end of the connection, right down to the identical version numbers. Players won't have to worry about downloading anything to join, though, if you employ plugins, such as Spigot, Paper, and Bukkit Minecraft servers do.
Is It Possible to Cancel Your Apex Hosting Account Whenever You Want To?
Yes, you can terminate your hosting account at any moment if you're unhappy with the service for any reason. Simply get in touch with the customer service staff, and they will assist you! If your server is still online after your billing cycle, your monthly payment will be canceled, and after that, your data will be removed and the server will be down.
Conclusion
Apex Hosting entered the market very late but compensates for it by providing practical features at prices that are unmatched in the industry. It offers enough capacity and has a straightforward but appealing user interface. Additionally, Apex provides a dynamic database on which to host a Minecraft server and is incredibly safe to use.
Top of the platform review is its ability to maintain a constant uptime. It is safe to assume that Apex hosting will soon rule the Minecraft Hosting market if it adds a few more services and keeps developing. Visit the official site today to get started.
