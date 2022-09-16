Why Conversion APIs Are Becoming a Necessity

If you are using social media—like Facebook, Snapchat or Tiktok—then you will greatly benefit from conversion APIs.
Over the last few years, in particular, there have been numerous changes to privacy laws on the internet. This has, in effect, greatly changed the ways in which digital advertising can work.
A huge component of this has been conversion tracking, which allows organizations to capture data that shows how various consumers interact with products. This in turn allows for ad networks and campaigns to be optimized.
But now that there are both new browser restrictions and more ad blockers than ever before, doing it status quo is no longer tangible.
The change in data trends has led to the rollout of conversion APIs, which is now able to share the same events listed above but on the server-side of the data capturing.
This means that not only is the data collection more powerful and reliable, but it is not subject to browser restrictions. This is a huge game changer when it comes to data analytics and the way in which organizations can still capture the essential data that drives business decisions.
While there is more upfront investment in conversion APIs, it is certainly an investment worth making. Especially if you are wanting to combine this with reverse ETL. Together, the two are able to significantly reduce the amount of effort needed manually to support advertising campaigns and rollouts.
Why Conversion APIs Became Essential
In today’s digital advertising world, capturing code or web pixels is a key component of successful ad campaigns and conversion data capabilities.
This code or web pixel can help optimize ad campaigns and drive strategies for future ones. It allows companies to correctly re-target people who are likely to purchase or take the action wanted.
But as we mentioned above, the third-party blocking cookies have made it hard to continue to do. That is until conversion APIs came into play and made it possible to still capture this information. The only difference is that the tracking now takes place on the server side. It is a great replacement option that allows companies to keep thriving in the world of digital advertising.
How Conversion API Works
The data capturing still takes place using a code or web pixel. But the key difference occurs with where the data is shared. With conversion API, the data is managed directly by the organization that set up the conversion API (aka you). This method is great because the data that pixels can now capture is greatly widened.
In fact, conversion APIs can also capture data from offline conversions too. It is an extremely reliable way of capturing data even if there are ad blockers, tracking restrictions, or network errors. This is great because it means companies can track and capture data more reliably and consistently than ever before.
Conversion APIs can be used for capturing data on Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and even Google.
The biggest difference in how conversion APIs work compared to web pixels is all within the data itself. Web pixels are designed to capture third-party data that is actually owned by someone else, like Facebook. This means the organization is reliant on the other party to provide the data to them, which means that the data sharing can become limited and prevent you from capturing the entire view of a customer.
In comparison, conversion API allows organizations to capture first-party data through internal servers that are not reliant on anyone else. It also means that customer browser settings will not impact your ability to collect data.
There are so many incredible advantages to conversion APIs. One of the best is that there is a very small chance any data will become duplicated—meaning that the accuracy of your data will be optimized.
How to Start Using Conversion APIs
Getting started with conversion APIs is not nearly as intimidating as you may think. The key is to get an expert to help you set it all up. With the right data architect, you can have a great piece of code that is implemented correctly and let the conversion API start kicking in right away. It will then allow your data warehouse to be the main source of your data.
In fact, one of the easiest ways to set it all up is to sync your reverse ETL with your conversion APIs. This will allow for a seamless transition and collection of data.
Best of all, syncing your reverse ETL and conversion APIs will allow your data collection to be future-proofed, and make sure that as your company and data grow, the systems in place will continue to work.
Conclusion
Conversion APIs are essential for ensuring you can continue to capture the right type of data on your customers. So why not sync it up with your reverse ETL today?
