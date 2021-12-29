What Lessons Can Businesses Learn From Unicorn Startups?

A unicorn startup is a statistical rarity. Reaching the mythical status of ‘unicorn’ in the business world is not an easy task, yet it remains a goal that many founders and business gurus strive for. Reaching $1 billion in valuation takes persistence, passion, and a good deal of luck. But achieving this mythical status is possible, as many hundreds of business leaders have found. Unicorn startups represent a wide range of industries, from fintech to transportation, and the lessons learned from these startups could apply to any leader trying to grow their business.
Building a billion dollar business doesn’t happen overnight, and it takes many years of failures and difficult choices. Heeding some of the lessons learned from unicorn startups who have already been there, done that, will help you cut to the front of the line and avoid some of the common pitfalls. Here are some of the lessons that successful business leaders are putting into practice today, and how you can put them to work for your business venture.
Stay Nimble
“The key to growth is to remain nimble, and to expect the unexpected. All business ventures face challenges, but unicorn startups are those who have proven themselves to be adept at reacting to challenges favorably. Successful business ventures have to innovate consistently, and adapt to real world challenges. Remain open to new ideas, and adjust your business model when necessary.” - Bradley Hall, CEO of SONU Sleep
Embrace Technology
“In the current market, technology is king. In order to scale at the levels required to someday hit unicorn status, your company will have to fully embrace technology and learn to use it effectively. Streamline your processes and operations as much as possible, and find ways that technology can improve efficiency. Many companies resist technological advancements, but when used strategically, these advancements can take your company to the next level and provide superior service to your customers.” - Brandon Sunny, CEO of Royal Moon
Find Your Niche
“Many big name unicorn startups began by finding a niche market and filling a need that was previously overlooked. Oversaturated markets with high levels of competition will be nearly impossible to break into, but if you can find a niche that hasn’t yet been tapped, you’re much more likely to build a successful company. Many niche markets are underserved, or operating with antiquated systems or technologies. Take Square, for example. They found an important niche - payment processing for small businesses - and provided an innovative solution with their credit card readers.” - Julie Harris, Co-CEO and Head Of Coaching at Tim and Julie Harris Real Estate Coaching
Welcome New Ideas
“A hallmark of a successful startup is that they are constantly innovating, and they welcome bold new ideas. Many companies are content to stay their current course - and for many businesses, that may be the right choice. But if you hope to grow and scale, you’ll have to seek out new and exciting ideas. By innovating and trying new things, you’ll be more responsive to changing trends and technologies, and will be better able to reach into new markets.” - Jason Reposa, Founder and CEO of Good Feels
Define Your Mission
“If you want your company to scale, you should have a clearly defined mission. A strong and clear mission will help set you apart from other companies, and will help to keep you on track. Your mission statement should encapsulate your ‘why’ - why does this business venture need to exist? What problem is it solving? Look at the mission statements for successful startups. Take Slack’s mission, for example: ‘We’re on a mission to make your working life simpler, more pleasant, and more productive.’ It gets to the point, tells you what they’re aiming to do, and it’s broad enough to allow for growth.” - Brett Sohns, Founder of LifeGoal Investments
Be Customer Obsessed
“Amazon famously claims to be ‘customer obsessed,’ and it’s an important lesson for all business leaders to heed. Satisfying your customers and creating a product they love should be your lodestar. As your business continues to grow, always be thinking of the customer experience and how it can be improved. Whether you reach unicorn status or not, putting the customer first will help ensure your business grows its customer base. Maintaining their trust and loyalty is priority number one.” - Mehdi Marrakchi, CEO of Mob Hookah
Focus on Growth
“Unimpeded growth might not be right for every business, but if you want to reach unicorn status you have to focus intently on growth. This should be reflected at each stage of your company, and your team needs to understand that your mission is to grow and scale quickly. Even if your aim is not as high as a $1 billion valuation, planning for growth is an important component of any successful business venture. Those who have created successful startups think about growth constantly, and work to make sure they get to profitability quickly.” - Rabah Rahil, CMO of Triple Whale
Think Big
“Don’t just think about where you are right now - think about where you want to be in one year, five years, or ten years. Your aspirations should be big and ambitious, even if your day-to-day operations are still relatively small. To reach unicorn status, you’ll have to aim for the moon, and plan as though you’ll eventually get there. Even when Amazon started as a small online bookseller, Jeff Bezos already had a vision for the growth ahead. He knew he eventually wanted Amazon to be an ‘everything store.’ Don’t be afraid to think big.” - Joel Jackson, Founder of Lifeforce
Build a Strong Foundation
“Unicorn startups are defined by their high valuation and growth, and that can only happen if it builds from a strong foundation. From the outset, you’ll have to make sure your operations are streamlined and ready to scale. Have a clearly defined mission and make sure your team thoroughly understands it. Your company culture needs to be well articulated and embraced by everyone on your team. And of course, hiring is very important. Your team will be your biggest asset or your biggest weakness, so hire intentionally and carefully from the beginning.” - Daniel Sathyanesan, CEO and Founder of Winden
Solve a Real Problem
“In order to achieve the monumental growth required of a unicorn startup, you’ll have to come up with a product or service that solves a real problem. While there are some examples of successful unicorn startups that rose through the ranks by imitating a product already out there, nearly all of them have a clear niche. This sounds elemental, but it’s critical if you want to really grow your business. Is this a product or service you would actually use? Would your friends and family use it? To reach unicorn status, you have to solve a problem that a lot of people have, and you have to do it in a creative and innovative way.” - Dan Bladen, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadence
Building a Culture of Trust
“Trust is the currency businesses deal in now. Unicorn startups are no different. Customers need to feel a sense of trust. The only way to build it is to innovate. Attracting funds is not about the right elevator pitch or the perfect presentation. It is about real results. Your profit margins, revenue, growth stats – all of these need to reflect what an amazing innovator you are. This is how Bullet Messaging, a startup launched in August 2018 garnered an impressive $22 million in funding within 7 days of being founded. Big players like BAT look for game-changing startups to invest in. If you fit the bill, the results can be phenomenal.” - Mayank Pratap, Co-Founder of EngineerBabu
Change Your Definition of Success
“Success isn’t always measured by the numbers or the results you expected. On one recent campaign, we calculated impressions and analyzed in Google Analytics, and it was clear this campaign drove traffic. Sounds like a clear win, right? Well, not exactly in the traditional sense of a PR win… The campaign was chalked up as a PR fail since, despite the successful numbers, it ultimately was not the right path for the company to be on messaging wise as it didn’t ring true to their evolving brand DNA. But it was success for the company holistically as they learned more about who they were and how they wanted to represent themselves through the process than they ever had before.” - Victoria Boed, Vice President at SHIFT Communications
Whether your business reaches the lauded unicorn status or remains more of a workhorse, implementing some lessons from unicorn startups can help take your company to the next level. Remember that every unicorn startup was once just an idea in someone’s head, an unlikely dream with hundreds of obstacles in its way. Every business success is a story of mistakes and opportunities. Learning from those who came before you just might bring you closer to the land of myth.