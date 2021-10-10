What is SR22 Insurance?

After accumulating too many points on your driving record, you might be subject to a unique car insurance obligation. You may be required to get an SR-22 form from your auto insurer to keep your driver's license or get it back after it has been revoked. SR-22 is not an insurance policy that provides coverage but a certification that you have one which does.
Filing an SR-22 is not a pleasant experience. You'll pay greater automobile insurance premiums than someone with a clean driving record, and you'll be restricted to just a few insurers. Shopping around for the best deals might help you save money. Here's what you need to know about it.
What is an SR-22?
An SR-22 form isn't actually an auto insurance policy, despite the fact that it may be referred to as "SR-22 insurance." It's a formal document to prove you've obtained the state's required minimum liability coverage. A certificate of financial responsibility (SR-22 form) is also called an insurance certificate of responsibility.
Insurance companies guarantee that you will keep your state's motor vehicle or insurance department happy by issuing an SR-22. Your driver's license will be suspended or revoked if you don't.
When do You Need an SR-22?
You may apply for an SR22 in Illinois to keep or restore your driving privileges following a major or recurrent offense. If you have been driving a car for which you did not obtain an SR-22, you might be required to get one.
- You would need an SR-22 when:
- You've been convicted of DUI, DWI, or another critical driving infraction.
- You've been arrested for driving without insurance.
- You've received three or more speeding tickets in the last six months.
- You failed to pay court-mandated child support.
- Your driver's license has been revoked or canceled.
In several jurisdictions, you may be forced to file an FR-44 for certain offenses, which is a more stringent form than the state's minimum. Not all states demand an SR-22 or FR-44. If you need one, your state's department of motor vehicles or traffic court will tell you.
How do You Get an SR-22?
Getting an SR-22 certificate varies by state, but here's how it usually works.
When you get a letter from your auto insurance provider stating that you need an SR-22, start by contacting them. If you don't have the insurer's assistance, look for a provider which provides it.
If you don't already have automobile insurance, you'll almost certainly need to obtain a policy in order to get your driving privileges reinstated. The cost of a policy may be split into two parts: premiums and or operations fees. The insurer might ask you to pay the full premium in advance, either six months or 12 months' worth.
When your auto insurance coverage is in effect, the insurance company will submit an SR-22 form to your state's traffic authorities.
How Much Does an SR-22 Cost?
Although an SR-22 filing with your state is usually less than $25, there are additional fees to consider. When you need an SR-22, your insurance rates may be higher than average.
The maximum replacement cost is determined by where you live and what infraction prompted your SR-22. Depending on the auto insurance company you pick, your rates will vary. It's critical to compare rates from different insurers in order to get the best rate for you.