What Are the Core Features of Segment?

How do you engage with your intended audiences? It can be really hard to get a real breakthrough when it comes to implementing marketing strategies and efforts that actually get real conversions and results.
That is why it is so important to understand and perfect the art of segmenting or segment alternatives.
While segments are nothing new in the world of business, many people have not actually realized how useful segmenting potential behaviors, needs, and wants are.
For instance, think about the pregnancy test market. There is a very specific set of segments that this market will target. Not only will companies in this market want to segment various demographics like age groups and incomes, but they will also want to segment circumstances and reasons for purchasing. This means that there will be segments for the various reasons why someone would want to purchase a pregnancy test and understand the differences between the two—because in reality, the segments are extremely different: women who are hopeful that they are pregnant and women that are fearful they are pregnant.
Of course, the segments will then vary across markets. You are not going to be segmenting audiences into these same groups and traits if you are selling chocolate or cat food.
So it is important to actually understand the core features of the segment. And how to then fine-tune them to make it work for you and your own business goals.
Here are the core segment features and all you should know about using them to your advantage.
1. Demographic Segments
The first feature in segments is demographics. This means that you need to come up with common qualities that make the assumption that people with these characteristics actually have the same type of lifestyle.
The most straightforward demographics to consider are age range, genders, job occupations, annual incomes, and how much education they have had. When you are able to organize these types of data sets you will then be able to organize your segment groups much more easily. Demographics can not only be used for segmenting markets but also for segmenting audience groups and customer groups.
With this, you will be able to easily identify things for your business such as various market opportunities, competitors who may attract them, who is likely to be your most loyal and the types of campaigns that will actually work for your intended audiences.
2. Psychographic Segments
The next important feature is all about the psyche of a segment group. This is where you organize data based on various personality types, lifestyle choices, where they rank in terms of social status, the types of hobbies that appeal to them, and the general opinions they have.
It is important to have this feature included in your segments because it will help you understand how certain groups may actually perceive your products, understand what their real desires are and develop opportunities to provide them with products that will really support their intended lifestyle.
3. Behavioral Segments
The next function to consider when it comes to segments is the actual behavior when it comes to making purchasing decisions. You will want to understand the various steps and stages that the segments go through when it comes to making purchase decisions, the barriers that may detract them from completing the purchase and the type of overall journey they really want.
The types of behaviors you will want to understand for your segments are the various reasons for purchasing and the influences behind it, such as price points, online reviews and potential risks. You will also want to understand the extra motives around their purchases, such as if they like to splurge on themselves, have ongoing needs for a product or only buy for special occasions.
You will also want to assess things like the stages of the journey and how long you have to engage them before they are deterred from purchasing. This will help you ultimately create effective marketing campaigns and user experiences for your website or store.
4. Geographic Segments
Location really matters. You want to understand how various segments travel, where they work and where they choose to live. While it may sound a bit stalkerish, it is important data to understand because geographical locations can directly impact their ultimate purchasing decisions. If someone lives in a rural town, you will want to understand how you can still get them to engage with you—if they are an intended audience—if you are located in a big city. Or if your products require delivery, the shipping fees could end up deterring a segment from actually completing a purchase.
Conclusion
These four core functions of the segment are really just the beginning. The more detailed and tailored you can make it, the better informed and relevant your data will be for your business.