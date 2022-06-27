Weight Loss Pills that Actually Work: 8 Diet Pills that Work

If you are looking for weight loss pills that actually work we have put together a comprehensive guide. We have reviewed and rated the most effective and best weight loss supplements.
There are many weight loss pills available to people who need help to lose weight. Some diet pills require a doctor's prescription, other weight loss supplements are available to buy online or over-the-counter (OTC).
FDA-approved prescription options include weight loss pills and injections. Most of the weight management supplements you can buy online are tablets or capsules.
Best 8 Weight Loss Pills that Actually Work
Orlistat, Phentermine and Contrave cannot be obtained or purchased without a valid prescription from your doctor or healthcare practitioner.
Although they are less popular, it's also possible to buy diet drops. Weight loss powders and drinks are options too. It may surprise you to learn the range of weight management aids and diet pills you can buy in store and online is more diverse than the prescribed diet pills.
However, regardless of whether they are bought with a prescription, in store, or ordered online, weight loss pills are by far the most popular option for losing weight.
This is not surprising because weight loss pills are so quick and simple to use. Unlike injections, weight loss pills do not cause pain and, when taken correctly, they should not leave a nasty taste in your mouth. The same cannot be said for many diet drops and weight management powders.
However, finding the best weight loss pills can be a challenging task. All of the prescription diet pill options have the potential to cause nasty side effects. Using certain options may also lead to addiction.
Some of the popular weight loss supplements that are readily available without prescription cause side effects too. They may also do nothing at all.
Finding natural weight loss pills that actually work and are also risk-free is a little like looking for a needle in a haystack but there are some good weight loss pills available when you know where to look.
Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work Without a Prescription
Earlier in this article, we pointed out that, as far as abilities go, the weight loss pills you can buy over the counter and online are a pretty mixed bag. Some of them work better than others.
We also warned you about the dangers of using natural weight management supplements that are overly reliant on caffeine and/or other stimulants.
Moving forward, we are going to introduce you to the five best weight loss pills available online. Although some of them contain small to moderate doses of caffeine, in no case does the inclusion rate go over the top.
All five weight loss pills work very well and have excellent customer reviews. None of them have any known side effects and most of them support weight loss in multiple ways.
PhenQ - Best Diet Pills Without Prescription
As the name suggests, PhenQ was originally aimed at people looking for a safe alternative to Phentermine. However, PhenQ's ability to deliver rapid weight loss without side effects has made it one of the most respected weight loss pills of the century.
Although PhenQ has only been available since 2015, it's already helped more than 190,000 people to ditch their excess fat and get into shape. The other good thing about PhenQ is the money-back guarantee. It lasts for 60 days.
In addition to being the best Phentermine alternative available, PhenQ regularly tops all the main "best diet pills" lists. That's not surprising. It contains some of the best natural weight loss ingredients in the world.
PhenQ is also incredibly popular in other parts of the world. It is a bid seller in Australia, Canada and Dubai. It is also the most popular appetite suppressant in France - or meilleures pilules coupe faim to be more accurate.
Like Phentermine, PhenQ is a powerful appetite suppressant, but it's a no-stress option that does not force your body into fight or flight.
PhenQ is a thermogenic fat burner that also boosts metabolism to help you to burn more calories than you could burn by diet and exercise alone. It even enhances mood, to prevent your journey to thinness from becoming depressing.
PhenQ gets its fat-fighting power from seven natural ingredients. a-Lacys Reset is the one that tends to get the most attention because it's pretty new and research shows that, in addition to torching fat, a-Lacys Reset improves muscle mass.
However, although a-Lacys Reset is a "top" ingredient, we don't see it as being the top dog, just part of a winning team. All the ingredients are good.
Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is another key player. It's a cactus extract with excellent credentials as a hunger suppressant. [4]
The latest clinical data on Nopal is from March 2022
PhenQ also contains Capsimax. It's a high-potency capsicum extract that is hard on fat and gentle on the stomach.
If you want to get thin without side effects, PhenQ will help you to do it.
PhenQ Benefits
- Controls hunger
- Accelerates fat burning
- Blocks fat production
- Boosts energy
- Enhances Mood
LeanBean - Weight Loss Supplement for Women
Leanbean is a weight loss pill for women. It's specially formulated to regulate the hormones that cause women to gain weight due to mensuration and menopause. Women lose weight differently to men so it would make sense to use weight loss supplements for women.
Leanbean is arguably the best weight loss pill for a woman to use. Most women experience significant weight loss and a reduction in stubborn body fat.
Leanbean is also extra tough on hunger because this is an area where the average female dieter struggles the most.
However, none of the ingredients in Leanbean make it unsuitable for men so it's an excellent choice for men who are unusually susceptible to hunger.
One of the best things about Leanbean is it's stimulant-free. That makes it the perfect choice for women (and men), who are hypersensitive to stimulants.
In place of caffeine, Leanbean uses B vitamins and other natural ingredients that boost energy and fight fatigue.
Although some of the other effective weight loss pills we recommend provide a greater metabolism boost, Leanbean is the option that works best for hunger. It contains several ingredients that control appetite and cravings.
One of them is Glucomannan. Leanbean provides a full gram of it three times per day. It's an excellent alternative to chemical-based appetite suppressants like Phentermine and Contrave.
When you take glucomannan with water, it expands in your stomach, making it feel full. It's a "swell" ingredient in every sense of the word. A very effective weight loss supplement.
Numerous studies prove glucomannan is a natural appetite suppressant that works. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has evaluated all the most important clinical trials. It confirms a full gram of glucomannan taken with water three times per day is the optimum dose. [5]
Leanbean Weight Loss Supplement Benefits
- Controls hunger and cravings
- Regulates hormones
- Boost energy to prevent diet-related fatigue
- Speeds up and increases fat loss
- Makes it easier to smash through plateaus
- Provides stimulant-free weight loss
Zotrim - Natural Weight Loss Supplements
Zotrim is another natural weight loss pill that works well enough to give all the FDA-approved pharmaceutical weight loss pills a run for their money.
There is plenty of clinical proof to support using Zotrim for weight loss and it has even outperformed three prescription drugs in clinical trials.
Zotrim has been clocking up excellent customer reviews since its launch in 2001. In many European countries, Zotrim is a household name and, with a 100-day money-back guarantee, you don't have anything to lose if you want to try it on for size.
However, it's important to be aware that, as with most prescription options, Zotrim's main value is as an appetite suppressant.
Although the approach may be limited, Zotrim is an incredibly effective weight loss pill. That's not surprising. It provides a unique combination of yerba mate, guarana berry, and damiana that is clinically proven to work. [7]
Zotrim Benefits
- Controls hunger and food cravings
- Helps you resist snacking
- Can reduce body weight and body fat
- Targets fat cells
PhenGold - Natural Weight Loss Supplement
PhenGold is a powerful natural fat burner you only need to take once a day. It's an excellent choice for people who have busy lifestyles. All you need to do is take three capsules each morning and it sets you up for the day.
At 225 mg per dose, PhenGold has more caffeine than the other alternatives to prescription weight loss pills. That's similar to the caffeine level in a couple of cups of coffee. Most people will be fine with that. However, if you are overly sensitive to caffeine, PhenGold may not be the best option to choose.
Like the best energy drinks, PhenGold combines caffeine with several B vitamins and is capable of delivering a very good energy boost. This ability has made it very popular with bodybuilders, along with similarly sporty individuals who love to train.
PhenGold also excels as a fat burner. Much of its fat-burning prowess is due to a hefty dose of cayenne pepper extract.
Cayenne is one of the leading natural fat burners. It's also a powerful appetite suppressant. There is plenty of clinical evidence to prove its ability in both these areas. The capsaicin it provides accelerates fat loss in additional ways as well. It's a potent anti-obesity aid. [7]
PhenGold Benefits
- Boosts energy
- Enhances natural fat-burning
- Controls hunger and food cravings
- Targets stubborn belly fat and fat cells
- Sharpens mental focus
- Boosts metabolism and calorie burning
- Enhances mood
- Supports lasting weight loss
Trimtone - Natural Diet Diet Pills for Women
Trimtone is another natural weight loss pill you may want to consider - it is also proven to work. Especially if you are looking for alternatives to prescription-only options and want a natural solution that works.
Like Leanbean, Trimtone is made for women but can be equally useful to men. It also shares something in common with PhenGold because you only need to take one dose per day. However, at only 120 mg per day, Trimtone contains less caffeine.
The formulation provides glucomannan to control hunger, but not as much as Leanbean, which has superior appetite suppressing capabilities. It's a very good fat burner though.
The two main fat-burning ingredients in Trimtone are green tea extract and grains of paradise.
Green tea is renowned for its ability to rid the body of toxins, support immune function, and aid good health. It's also one of the best natural metabolism boosters.
Research shows green tea's ability to increase 24-hour energy expenditure and fat oxidation. Green tea's prowess in this area is due to its natural richness in catechins polyphenols (green tea catechins), not caffeine, as many people used to presume. [8]
Grains of paradise is a seed extract taken from the Aframomum melegueta plant. It supports long-term improvements in metabolism and fat burning by acting on your stores of white adipose tissue (WAT) to turn it brown.
Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is preferable to WAT because it causes you to lose extra calories via thermogenesis. [9]
What to Look For in Weight Loss Pills that Work
Most of the weight loss pills that work have clinically proven ingredients in their formula. Here are just some of the ingredients included in the best weight loss supplements.
- Green coffee bean extract
- Green tea extract
- Cayenne pepper
- Glucomannan
- a-Lacys Reset
- Nopal
A lot of diet supplements that are available in stores and online will be either fat burners, appetite suppressants, fat blockers or a combination of these.
If you want to lose weight fast and not experience weight gain once you stop taking the weight loss supplement you should work with the diet pill on your weight loss journey. A low calorie diet (or at least a healthy diet) and exercise regime is a must
Losing weight and reducing stubborn belly fat can be achieved if you choose the top weight loss supplements available.
Do Prescription Weight Loss Pills Really Work?
Before doctors can prescribe them, prescription diet pills need to be approved by the American Food and Drug Association (FDA).
The governing bodies in other countries have similar institutions. In Canada, it's Health Canada's HPFB, the UK has the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the Australian version is the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
Before the FDA or any of its equivalents approve a new weight loss medication, they insist on seeing adequate clinical proof that it is fit for purpose. They also need to be convinced the benefits outweigh the potential risks.
When a diet pill is available via prescription, you can be certain it's a proven weight loss aid. However, everyone responds differently to medications. That's why some people find their prescription weight loss medication does not work.
When it comes to "acceptable side effects," the water gets a little murky. Some weight loss pills that are approved prescription medications in one country are considered too risky in other parts of the world.
The prescription appetite suppressant, Phentermine, is a good example. It's approved for use in the USA, Canada, and Australia but not in the UK, or Europe.
So although the FDA considers the benefits it provides outweigh the risks, many similar institutions do not.
The bottom line is prescription diet pills can work well for most people but there may be severe health risks involved.
Do Non-Prescription Weight Loss Pills Really Work?
The weight loss pills you buy online or OTC are natural supplements. They harness the abilities of herbs, nutrients, and other beneficial compounds that come from nature. Anyone can buy them. They do not require a prescription or need to be sanctioned by organizations like the FDA.
Unless the companies distributing the supplements are making unfounded claims or lacing them with hidden chemicals or drugs, the regulatory bodies leave them alone.
It's probably fair to say, most weight loss supplements can help you to lose weight faster than you could by diet and exercise alone. However, some offer a greater level of support than others and will help you to lose weight much faster.
Unfortunately, a lot of natural weight loss pills cause side effects. More often than not, this is due to the overuse of caffeine and/or the presence of other stimulants.
Stimulants like caffeine do a lot more than just give you energy, they can boost metabolism as well. By doing this, they help you to burn extra calories and fat.
Although sensible doses of caffeine are fine for most people and can be beneficial, larger doses can cause jitters, heart palpitations, and other undesirable side effects. This is another one of those times when the benefits are not great enough to justify the risks.
Diet pills that provide proven fat burners like green tea and cayenne invariably offer better results. Powerful appetite suppressants like nopal and glucomannan can help you to lose weight faster too.
When ingredients like these are teamed with sensible doses of caffeine it can be a winning combination that helps you to burn fat faster, feel less hungry, and avoid diet-related fatigue.
Prescription Weight Loss Pills Vs Natural Diet Pill Alternatives
Prescription weight loss pills work for most people. We've already established that.
Some non-prescription options provide excellent results as well. We've established that too.
However, when you are aware of all the pros and cons, it becomes clear that good non-prescription options are safer. They are also generally more versatile.
Prescription options only offer support in one or two areas. For instance, Phentermine is mainly an appetite suppressant.
Most of the best weight loss supplements suppress appetite, accelerate fat burning, boost energy, and may offer additional benefits as well. Their greater versatility gives them the potential to deliver far better results.
Although there are some excellent OTC options, all the top non-prescription weight loss supplements are only available online. If you want to buy them, you have to visit the manufacturers' websites.
With prescription options, you can usually get your hands on your weight loss pills shortly after your doctor's consultation. When you choose any of the best natural weight loss pills, you will probably have to wait a day or two for them to arrive.
That may annoy some people but having a short wait to get some diet pills is hardly life-threatening and some things are worth waiting for.
It's also worth noting all the best weight loss pills available to buy online are cheaper than the prescription options. They also have money-back guarantees.
Prescription Weight Loss Pills: A Look at the Options
The FDA only approves three weight loss pills: These are technically classed as prescription weight loss drugs.
- Orlistat
- Phentermine
- Contrave
All three of the above diet pills work well for most people. That's the good news. The bad news is they can also cause very unpleasant side effects.
Orlistat Weight Loss Pills on Prescription
Orlistat is a prescription weight loss pill that inhibits your body's ability to digest and absorb dietary fats. Drugs and dietary supplements that can do this are known as fat blockers. Orlistat is generally distributed under the Xenical brand name.
Orlistat is a little different from the other prescription-only weight loss pills approved by the FDA because a weaker strength version is available over the counter. It's called Alli. Alli is one of the popular weight loss supplement sold at Walmart, CVS, Costco, Walgreens and other pharmacies - you do need a prescription though.
Xenical provides 120 mg of Orlistat per pill. Alli only provides 60 mg.
Although Alli is slightly easier to obtain than Xenical, Pharmacists are only permitted to sell it to people who have a BMI of 25 or higher.
Similar restrictions are in place for Xenical and all of the other FDA-approved weight loss pills.
Orlistat Benefits
Orlistat disrupts the activity of the enzymes your body uses to digest fats. When taking the drug, around 25% of the fat your food provides is not digested and cannot release any calories.
Fat is nine calories per gram so fat blockers have the potential to help you reduce the number of calories your body obtains each day. However, a better idea is to eat less fatty food.
Orlistat Side Effects
For obvious reasons, greasy feces is one of the main side effects people experience while using Orlistat.
People who continue eating a lot of fatty foods while taking Orlistat risk falling victim to attacks of explosive diarrhea. That's something to bear in mind.
The drug also has the potential to cause vitamin deficiencies. Vitamins A, D, E, and K are only present in fats so people using Orlistat will also need to take appropriate vitamin supplements.
Orlistat has many known side effects.
Minor side effects include:
- Anxiety
- Headaches
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Pain or discomfort in the stomach
- Pain or discomfort in the rectum
- Headache
- Irregular menstrual periods (women)
Orlistat Side effects of a more serious nature may include:
- Chronic fatigue
- Difficulty swallowing
- Difficulty breathing
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes
Phentermine Prescription Weight Loss Medication
Phentermine (phenyl-tertiary-butylamine) is sometimes seen as the Holy Grail of weight loss but it can present dangerous side effects. Its abilities as a weight loss pill are also overrated.
Nevertheless, Phentermine still accounts for 74 percent of the prescription weight loss drugs sold in the USA. [1]
Chemically, Phentermine is not dissimilar to amphetamine. Also known as "speed," amphetamine is highly addictive and is often used as a recreational drug.
Not surprisingly given the chemical similarities, Phentermine also poses the danger of addiction.
Phentermine Benefits
Phentermine acts on the brain, causing it to initiate the fight or flight stress response. This response would normally occur during times of danger. It makes you more alert and gives you extra energy to fight for your life or run away. It also takes away hunger.
Stressful situations, such as problem relationships and issues at work, can also initiate fight or flight.
Phentermine forces the body into flight or fight mode for an extended time and people using the diet drug may remain hunger-free for hours.
Phentermine Side Effects
Experts say chronic activation of the fight or flight survival response impairs health. [2]
One of the biggest issues with this popular weight management drug is that it can push up your blood pressure causing unnecessary cardiovascular strain.
Minor side effects may include:
- Increased heart rate
- Dry mouth
- Insomnia
- Nervousness
- Constipation
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Itchy skin
- Stomach pain
Phentermine Side effects of a more serious nature may include:
- Shortness of breath
- Angina
- Heart attack
- Stroke
- Erectile dysfunction (ED)
Contrave Prescription Weight Loss Drugs
Contrave provides bupropion hydrochloride and naltrexone hydrochloride.
Although Contrave is a weight loss pill that works for many people, like all the other prescribed diet pills, the side effects range from unpleasant to dangerous.
Often distributed under the Wellbutrin brand name, bupropion is an antidepressant that's sometimes prescribed "off-label" as a smoking cessation aid. It has many side effects. One of them is weight loss.
Naltrexone is a medication for treating people who are fighting addictions to alcohol or opioid drugs. It can produce feelings of euphoria but does not appear to help with weight loss.
However, when naltrexone is paired with bupropion, the two appear to have a synergy that allows Contrave to work well.
Contrave Benefits
Although clinical evidence shows Contrave is a weight loss pill that works, researchers are not sure how it works. [3]
However, the main value of the weight loss drug appears to be as an appetite suppressant.
Contrave Side Effects
Contrave is another effective weight loss pill that can cause dangerous side effects yet secured FDA approval.
Minor side effects may include:
- Constipation
- Diarrhea
- Headaches
- Insomnia
- Vomiting
Contrave side effects of a more serious nature may include:
- High blood pressure
- Changes in heart rate
- Liver damage
- Hepatitis
- Eye problems (including glaucoma)
Contrave can also cause suicidal thoughts or actions.
Contrave is suited to people with a Body Mass Index of 27 or higher.
Other Prescription Diet Pill Options
Although Orlistat, Phentermine, and Contrave are the only weight loss pills that have FDA approval for distribution with a prescription, doctors sometimes prescribe alternative drugs for their patients to use off-label.
Adderall and Ritalin are two of the best examples. Both drugs are primarily used for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
Doctors occasionally prescribe them to obese patients because, in both cases, weight loss is a common side effect.
Like Phentermine, Adderall and Ritalin are central nervous system stimulants that also have the potential to cause nasty side effects.
Adderall has much in common with Phentermine because it's made from four amphetamine salts. So, regardless of whether you are using it as an ADHD treatment or an off-label weight loss drug, the threat of addiction is always present.
Adderall side effects include:
- High blood pressure
- Headaches
- Mood swings
- Stomach upsets
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Insomnia
- Strange sleep patterns
- Hyperactivity
- Becoming unusually talkative
Ritalin side effects include:
- Anxiety
- Changes in mood
- Insomnia
- Jitters
- Blurred vision
- Rapid heart rate
- Rapid breathing
- Stomach upsets
- Diarrhea
- Mental confusion
- Prolonged erection (men)
- Delusions/hallucinations
- Seizures
Best Weight Loss Pills that Actually Work Summary
Although no weight loss pills have a 100% success rate, several weight loss pills can deliver excellent results. Some of the top performers are prescription medications, others are supplements that harness the power of natural ingredients.
Although prescription weight loss pills are only available to people with a high BMI, they are proven to work well for the majority of users. Unfortunately, all of them can present undesirable side effects.
The best natural weight loss pills can work equally well and generally offer a more diverse level of dietary support.
One of the main advantages they share is a lack of side effects.
All weight loss pills require to be used in combination with a healthy diet, preferably a low fat diet.
Regardless of whether you are seeking a natural diet supplement or a pharmaceutical prescribed diet pill, plenty of weight loss pills actually work.