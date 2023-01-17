Wegovy Over the Counter 2023, Wegovy Weight Loss Injection Reviews, Results and Alternatives

Wegovy helps people lose weight. It is an injection containing a diabetes medication called Semaglutide. Elon Musk tweeted that he was using the fat busting jab to cut body fat. Since the start of 2023 Wegovy over the counter and natural alternatives have been in such demand that stock levels have almost run dry.
This article explains what Wegovy is, how it works, how much weight you can lose and possible side effects. It also details how to buy Wegovy OTC, via insurance and what alternatives there are.
Over the Counter Wegovy Alternatives
- PhenQ - Fat burner, appetite suppressant and fat blocker
- Phen24 - Night Time Fat Burner
- Zotrim - Herbal hunger reducer
#1. PhenQ - Fat burner, appetite suppressant and fat blocker
PhenQ is a revolutionary dietary supplement designed to provide many beneficial components to the body. It contains carefully blended ingredients that promote natural weight loss, improved energy levels and appetite suppression.
PhenQ appeals to those seeking an all-natural alternative to Wegovy, as it is made up entirely of plant-based ingredients like green tea extract, nopal fiber and capsaicin blend. It also includes other nutritional components such as chromium picolinate and L-Carnitine that contribute towards improved metabolism which can help shed unwanted fat over time. With its cutting-edge formulation, PhenQ is a weight loss pill that actually works effectively and safely ,becoming increasingly popular among dieters and provides a unique solution for those looking for a viable option to lose weight other than prescription medications.
#2. Phen24 - Night time fat burner
Phen24 is a natural fat burning supplement designed to help dieters reach their desired weight management goals. Phen24 consists of two blends -day and night- that work together in unison to help the body burn fat twenty-four hours a day.
The daytime blend helps control food cravings, increases metabolism and energy levels, while the nighttime fat burner blend promotes restful sleep and fast fat burning. Featuring all-natural ingredients like cayenne pepper, guarana extract, glucomannan, green tea extract and various vitamins, minerals and amino acids, Phen24 provides an effective solution for keeping your diet on track without any adverse side effects.
#3. Zotrim - Herbal hunger reducer
Zotrim is a scientifically-developed supplement to help users lose weight that has been created to help adults achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is clinically proven to reduce food cravings and limit the amount of snacks consumed between meals, all without affecting an individual’s energy levels.
Consisting of natural ingredients, specifically Damiana leaf extract, Yerba Mate leaf extract, and Guarana seed extract, Zotrim increases the body’s ability to resist food cravings while keeping emotions under control and lowering appetite levels. In addition, it has been proven through numerous studies to help individuals experience gradual but steady fat loss over time.
The 3 dietary supplements above are natural alternatives to Wegovy and can be purchased directly from the manufacturer without prescription.
Wegovy Weight Loss Injection
Wegovy injections are for chronic weight management and distributed by Novo Nordisk. It gained FDA approval in June 2021 and quickly began getting a lot of attention on social media networks in 2023. The interest in Wegovy weight loss injections continues to this day. Wegovy is the weight loss injection Elon Musk tweeted about.
Wegovy provides Semaglutide. Research shows the drug outperformed the placebos given to overweight participants in a Novo Nordisk-funded clinical trial. The FDA approved Wegovy's use as a prescription-only weight loss injection based on the strength of the data in this study.
In November 2021, researchers from the University of Alberta reviewed the data provided by the Novo Nordisk-funded study along with several other clinical trials exploring people's response to Semaglutide.
The researchers confirmed the data shows people receiving one Semaglutide injection per week lost more weight than the participants who were given the placebo (10 to 15 kg over 68 weeks versus 3 to 4 kg with the placebo).
However, the researchers from the University of Alberta also pointed out that around 75% of the Semaglutide group experienced gastrointestinal side effects. In a few cases, the side effects were so bad the researchers had to stop the treatment. Furthermore, weight was regained when the treatment was discontinued. [1]
The Wegovy side effects and limitations are not shared online as often as Wegovy weight loss results.
This is also often the case with mass media coverage so many people who are considering using this weight loss drug do not have an even balance of information. They know the pros but very little about the cons.
If you are thinking of using Wegovy for weight loss, you need to be aware that doing so can be very expensive. You also need to know the medication has a black box warning that states Semaglutide presents a risk of thyroid tumors and cancer.
The FDA takes its black box warning seriously and only applies it to medications that may cause serious or life-threatening side effects and/or health risks. [2]
As you may have noticed, this article has no bias. Right from the start we are providing the pros and cons of the Wegovy weight loss injection instead of only focusing on its ability to support weight loss.
What is Wegovy?
Wegovy is a weekly injection that provides a synthetic version of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). The human gut produces this hormone in response to the presence of food.
GLP-1 influences insulin. The relationship between GLP-1 and insulin is well known. Nova Nordisk originally developed Semaglutide as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. It proved to be effective in this role and gained FDA approval as a diabetes medication in 2017,
Since its approval, Semaglutide has been and continues to be distributed under the Ozempic brand name as a medication for treating type 2 diabetes.
Unfortunately, Semaglutide has many side effects. As do most prescription medications. However, in this case, one of the side effects is loss of appetite. The realization of this encouraged Novo Nordisk to explore the value of using Semaglutide as a weight loss medication.
Semaglutide is now available as Ozempic, for diabetes, and as Wegovy for weight loss. Both medications are sold in pen-type devices that inject precise doses.
However, although the drug inside the pens is the same, the doses are not. Ozempic provides a maximum dose of 2 mg of Semaglutide per week. The maximum dose for Wegovy is 2.4 mg per week.
How the Wegovy Injection Works for Weight Loss
The Wegovy injections suppress appetite. Its ability to do this can help dieters to maintain diets that are strict enough to encourage the body to break down its stores of fat to release the energy stored inside.
Most of the best weight loss pills and supplements suppress appetite too. For example, Phentermine is a prescription-only diet pill that works by stimulating the brain in ways that trick it into entering a stress response known as fight or flight.
By contrast, the best dietary supplements used to lose weight often provide nopal or glucomannan. Both these plant-based ingredients control hunger by increasing satiety.
The synthetic GLP-1 Wegovy also increases satiety. It achieves this by stimulating receptors in the brain.[3]
Unfortunately, the appetite suppression and body fat reduction the Wegovy injections can provide is not without risk. Research suggests GLP-1 receptor agonists may be harmful to the thyroid and pancreas and also have the potential to increase the risk of cancer. [4]
Who Can Use Wegovy?
The FDA only permits doctors to prescribe the Wegovy weight loss injection to people who are extremely overweight or obese. An overweight individual should have a high body mass index (BMI) to qualify for prescription drugs or drug treatment.
- BMI of 27-29 (patients must have at least one weight-related condition, such as hypertension or high cholesterol)
- BMI 30+ (no requirement for weight-related medical conditions).
However, based on the knowledge they have of their patients' medical conditions and use of other medications, doctors may be unable to prescribe Wegovy to certain people.
You should not use Wegovy if you have a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma.
How to Take Wegovy
People who are using Wegovy for weight loss only require one injection per week. This is usually self-administered into the flesh just below the skin.
The recommended injections sites are the stomach, the thighs, and the upper arms.
Wegovy pens are one-shot devices. Each one comes pre-loaded with the correct dose. The needle is hidden inside the pen so users never need to see it.
Then pens have protective caps on their ends. You need to remove these before starting the injections.
After you remove the cap, the next step is to place the end of the pen against the skin and apply pressure to the button at the other end.
If adequate pressure is applied, there will be an audible click to indicate the injection has started.
During the injection, a yellow bar will appear in the small window at the side of the pen. The bar will gradually become longer to indicate the delivery process.
Finally, there will be a second click to indicate the process is complete.
How Much Wegovy to Take
Wegovy pens are available in five dose options:
- 0.25 mg Semaglutide
- 0.5 mg Semaglutide
- 1 mg Semaglutide
- 1.7 mg Semaglutide
- 2.4 mg Semaglutide
Doctors take a softly-softly approach when prescribing Wegovy and always prescribe the minimum dose to people who are new to the drug.
After patients have used the 0.25 mg pen for four weeks (4 weight loss injections), they move up to the 0.5 mg pen and use it for a further four weeks.
Presuming there are no allergic reactions, severe side effects, or other negative issues, doctors will allow their patients to continue moving up a pen size every four weeks until they reach the maximum dose.
Wegovy Weight Loss Results (How Much Weight Can You Lose)
As with other weight management treatments, the Wegovy injections may produce more noticeable levels of body weight reduction in some people than in others.
Obviously, the efforts Wegovy users are making with diet and exercise can also influence the results. Cutting down food intake, increased physical activity and avoiding drinking alcohol are highly advised.
The people who received Semaglutide during the 68-week clinical trial we mentioned earlier achieved mean weight losses of 10% to 15%.
The mean body weight reduction among the members of the placebo group was only 2% to 3%. That's a notable difference.
Unfortunately, it's difficult to find reliable sources of customer feedback. However, one lady who shared her Wegovy experience online says she lost 16 lbs in 3 months.
That's not even 5.5 lbs per month. If you do the math, she only lost 1.3 lbs a week. A lot of people lose more weight than just by focusing on diet and exercise.
Some Wegovy users claim to have lost a little more weight per week, while others admit they lost less. That's not exactly encouraging. Especially when you bear in mind what the researchers from the University of Alberta said about the weight returning after the treatment ceased. [1]
Wegovy Side Effects and Risks
Wegovy provides a drug that may be harmful to the pancreas and thyroid and is sold with a warning about an increased risk of cancer.
The medication has not been available for long so how great this risk is remains to be seen.
However, Wegovy may cause other side effects. These may include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Heartburn
- Constipation
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
- Intestinal as
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Vision problems
- Fainting
- Gallstones
- Severe allergic reaction
- Changes in heart rate
- Inflammation of the pancreas
- Difficulty breathing or swallowing
From the list of side effects above, gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and diarrhea, appear to be the most common.
Wegovy Injection Usage Costs and Availability
As with other pharmaceutical chronic weight management treatments, you can only buy Wegovy from pharmacies and a prescription is necessary. chronic weight management
Wegovy Price
If your medical insurance compnay does not help cover the expense, using Wegovy for weight loss will cost around $1,600 to $1700 per month. Possibly more if you pick a particularly greedy pharmacy.
Wegovy Coupon and Savings Card
However, Novo Nordisk provides a Wegovy savings card that's worth knowing about. When coupled with generous insurance coverage, it may actually allow some people to use Wegovy cost-free.
Wegovy on Health Insurance
Without the right insurance coverage, it's still going to be expensive because the Wegovy savings card discount has a cap of $225 per month.
If your medical insurance doesn't cover Wegovy, the savings card provides a more generous discount. Unfortunately, the maximum amount in this case is $500 per month. That will still leave you footing a bill of $1000+ per month.
Weight Loss Drugs Similar to Wegovy
There are several similar diabetes medications that are used to help overweight and obese individuals lose weight. Here are some of the alternatives to Wegovy diabetes drugs.
- Ozempic - very similar to Wegovy. Ozempic also contains Semaglutide
- Trulicity - another new drug treatment containing
- Victoza - a new drug treatment containing Liraglutide
- Mounjaro - Tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro
- Rybelsus - Semaglutide tablets for lose weight
- Saxenda - another injectable medication for losing weight
