Ways To Style a Flannel this Fall

The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping, and that can only mean one thing: it's time to start dressing for fall! A flannel shirt is a must-have for the autumn season. It's perfect for layering and can be styled in many different ways. Join us as we showcase 5 hot plus size outfit ideas for styling your flannel this fall.
The History of Flannel
Flannel has been around for centuries and was originally worn by Welsh farmers as a protective layer against cold weather. In the 18th century, it became popular among British nobility as a casual alternative to formal wear. The fabric made its way to America in the 19th century, where it was commonly used for making shirts, pajamas, and nightgowns.
Flannel eventually fell out of fashion in the 20th century but made a comeback in the 1990s thanks to grunge bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Today, flannel is once again a must-have fashion item for both men and women.
How to Style Flannel This Fall
Flannel can be styled in many different ways. Here are some of our favorite plus size flannel outfit ideas for this fall:
- Pair a flannel shirt with skinny jeans and ankle boots for a stylish and comfortable everyday look.
- Layer a flannel shirt over a tank top and pair it with leggings or joggers for a casual and cozy outfit.
- Dress up a flannel shirt by pairing it with a skirt or pants in a contrasting color. Add some heels or booties to complete the look.
- For a more edgy outfit, pair your flannel shirt with leather pants or shorts.
- Wear your flannel shirt open over a graphic tee or tank top paired with shorts or jeans.
More Flannel FAQS
Now that we've covered the basics of all things flannel, let's answer some frequently asked questions about this must-have fall fashion item.
Q: What is flannel made of?
A: Flannel is a type of fabric that is usually made from cotton or wool. It can also be made from synthetic materials like polyester or rayon.
Q: What are the benefits of wearing a flannel?
A: Flannel is a versatile and comfortable fabric that is perfect for both casual and formal looks. It's also great for layering, which makes it ideal for chilly weather.
Q: How do I care for flannel?
A: Flannel is a durable fabric but it does require some special care. When washing flannel, always use cold water and a gentle detergent. You can either hand wash or machine wash on the delicate cycle. Avoid using fabric softener as it can damage the fibers. To dry, simply lay your flannel shirt flat or hang it up to air dry.
Q: Can I wear flannel in other seasons?
A: Flannel is typically associated with colder weather but it can be worn in the summer if styled correctly. Choose a flannel shirt in a lightweight fabric and pair it with shorts or a skirt. You can also roll up the sleeves for a more casual look.
Q: Is flannel plus size friendly?
A: Absolutely! Flannel looks great on all body types. Plus size women can especially benefit from flannel's ability to add some extra warmth and coverage without sacrificing style.
Q: How do I wear a flannel shirt for work?
A: Simply wear it over a button-down shirt and pair it with slacks or a skirt. Add a blazer for a more polished look.
Q: How do I wear a flannel shirt for a night out?
A: Pair your flannel shirt with a pair of dark-wash jeans and heels. Add some jewelry or a scarf to dress it up even more.
In Closing: The Best Ways to Layer a Flannel Shirt This Fall
Flannel is a versatile and comfortable fabric that is perfect for both casual and formal looks. It's also great for layering, which makes it ideal for chilly weather. Plus size women can especially benefit from flannel's ability to add some extra warmth and coverage without sacrificing style.
Here are a few other ways you can layer this great garment:
- Wearing it over a tee: This is a great way to add some extra warmth without feeling too bundled up. Plus, it gives you the option to take off the flannel if you get too warm.
- Layering it under a sweater: This is a great way to wear your flannel shirt in colder weather. The layers will keep you warm and give you some extra style points.
- Wearing it as a jacket: If you're looking for a more put-together look, try wearing your flannel shirt as a jacket. Throw it over a dress or pair of jeans and you're good to go.
We hope you enjoyed this blog post on how to style a flannel shirt this fall. Be sure to check out plus size flannel shirts for all your layering needs. Happy Fall!