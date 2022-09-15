6 Ways to Ease Painful Menstrual Cramps

Vaginas are great, but the worst part about having one is, without a doubt, menstrual cramps. Menstrual cramps are extremely common among women, with 84.1% of women reporting experiencing menstrual cramps at least once and 43.1% reporting menstrual cramps during every cycle. With so many people suffering from period cramps, there have got to be ways to find relief when they flare up. Thankfully, there are, and we are here today to tell you all about them. Specifically, we‘re going to offer you six ways to ease painful menstrual cramps. You‘re bound to find a way that works for you because the ones we‘ll provide today are very diverse, ranging from CBD suppositories to exercise and everything in between. To find relief from painful, annoying menstrual cramps, keep on reading.
1. Use a Heating Pad
The very first tip we have for easing painful menstrual cramps is using a heating pad. Heating pads are known for being quite effective in providing relief from not only menstrual cramps but also any other type of pain in the pelvic region, such as pain from endometriosis. The heat helps relax the muscles and ease tension, so when you put a heating pad on the area that‘s hurting during your monthly menstrual cramps, you‘ll experience a soothing sensation of warmth emanating from the heating pad. If you struggle with menstrual cramps but don‘t yet have a heating pad, get one as soon as possible. It will help you feel so much better, and you‘ll no longer dread your period coming around.
2. Drink More Water
The second way to help ease painful menstrual cramps is to drink more water. During your period, you might feel bloated, which can contribute to making your cramps feel more uncomfortable. Drinking more water and staying hydrated can help protect your body against bloating, making menstrual cramps much more manageable. Always carry around your handy-dandy bottle of water, especially when you‘re on your period.
3. Try Suppositories
The third way to ease menstrual cramps is to try using suppositories. In case you are unaware of what they are exactly, suppositories are bullet-shaped capsules that can be put into the vagina to release whatever mediation or other active ingredients are inside the capsule. CBD suppositories can be put into the vagina to provide relief from menstrual cramps. Known for its relaxing effect, CBD can help reduce inflammation and soothe the surrounding muscles, and all of these qualities of CBD can make you feel so much better during your period. CBD suppositories are a must-try the next time you get menstrual cramps.
4. Do Gentle Exercises
The fourth tip for finding relief from menstrual cramps is doing some gentle exercise. When you are in the throes of painful cramps, exercise might be the very last thing you want to do, but we recommend you give it a shot, even if that means doing a couple of gentle exercises from the comfort of your living room. Exercising can help your body release feel-good endorphins, relieving pain from menstrual cramps while also providing an overall comforting and energizing sensation. There are many different kinds of exercises for menstrual cramps, so next time you feel menstrual cramps coming on, try doing some gentle exercises. You just might be surprised at how much of a difference a little movement can make.
5. Avoid Caffeine
Avid coffee drinkers might not be a fan of this fifth tip, but we‘re just here to tell you the facts. Caffeine might be making your menstrual cramps worse, so next time you‘re on your period, you might want to consider ordering decaf instead. Caffeine can cause blood vessels to constrict, worsening pain associated with menstrual cramps. Avoiding caffeine can help your body combat menstrual cramps more effectively and provide more relief compared to if you were drinking caffeine.
6. Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods
The sixth way to ease painful menstrual cramps is to eat foods that are known to have anti-inflammatory effects. There is a wide variety of anti-inflammatory foods, so you have many options when it comes time to pack your lunch. Eating anti-inflammatory foods will help you find relief from menstrual cramps while also doing your body a favor. You can‘t go wrong with snacking on some healthy food that also reduces inflammation within your body.
Conclusion
To summarize, here are the six ways to ease painful menstrual cramps we provided today:
- Use a heating pad
- Drink more water
- Try suppositories
- Do gentle exercises
- Avoid caffeine
- Eat anti-inflammatory foods
By following these six simple tips, you‘ll be able to finally find the relief from painful menstrual cramps that you‘ve been longing for. Periods shouldn‘t have to be horribly painful, and thankfully, there are ways to make pain-free periods a reality. We are excited for you to experience painless periods and can‘t wait for you to find out which tips work best for you and your body.