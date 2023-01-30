Trulicity Alternative Over the Counter for Weight Loss, Trulicity Dulaglutide Injection Reviews

Trulicity is a diabetes medication created to improve blood sugar levels and regulate blood glucose. It is a branded version of Dulaglutide and now prescribed and used successfully as weight loss injection. This article reviews Trulicity (including the drug Dulaglutide), detailing what it is, how it is used for weight loss and side effects. We also detail the Trulicity cost, coupon information and provide some over the counter alternatives.
Best Trulicity Alternative - OTC Weight Loss Products
Both PhenQ and Zotrim are natural alternatives to trulicity and are not prescription drugs. They can be purchased directly from the manufacturers online.
#1 - PhenQ - natural alternative to Trulicity
CLICK to view PhenQ pricing and availability
PhenQ is a safe and versatile way to get rid of excess body fat! It works by increasing the body's metabolism and preserving lean muscle mass, while at the same time burning off excess fat.
Not only this, it can also help to suppress appetite, meaning that you no longer have to struggle with unhealthy food cravings. and sugary snacks.
PhenQ even prevents the formation of some new fat cells, so if you're hoping for long-term results, PhenQ is a great, safer and natural alternative.
The best bit? All these benefits come with no negative side effects – unlike some diet medications out there currently - that are well documented have to have health implications – and its cost-effective too; with prices as low as $69 a month for one bottle. That is almost 1/20th of the price.
#2 - Zotrim - Herbal hunger suppressant
CLICK to view Zotrim pricing and availability
Zotrim is a cheaper and safer alternative to Trulicity for those looking for an effective way to manage their weight. Zotrim is not just about better pricing though, it is also a different delivery method.
Zotrim is capsule form rather than injection. This means that Zotrim users do not need to go through the hassle of keeping track of epinephrine auto-injectors or scheduling injection appointments with their healthcare provider – they can simply take a tablet.
What is Trulicity?
Trulicity is an injectable medication designed to treat type 2 diabetes. It helps to improve glucose control and can reduce the risk of major heart events including death, heart attack, or stroke in people who have existing heart disease or a high risk of cardiovascular problems.
Trulicity should be used in combination with diet and exercise for optimal effectiveness.
Notably, it is not recommended for people who have type 1 diabetes or severe digestive issues. While it does help improve overall glucose levels, individuals should always consult their doctor for an accurate diagnosis and best course of care.
How Does Trulicity Work (for Blood Glucose Levels)
Trulicity (dulaglutide) is a powerful injectable medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes. It works by targeting and activating the GLP-1 receptor on cells throughout the body.
This triggers several actions, including increased insulin release and slowed digestion, which work together to help manage and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Trulicity also stops the body from releasing more sugar into the bloodstream. This helps prevent dangerous spikes in blood sugar levels that can cause long term damage to the body.
How Does Trulicity Help Weight Loss
Although the original reason Dulaglutide was introduced was for lowering blood sugar levels and blood glucose control it can help men and women lose weight. It is now prescribed as a weight loss drug.
Trulicity helps reduce appetite and release hormones that help the stomach feel full. This occurs due to its impact on gastric emptying. By slowing the rate at which food moves from the stomach into the intestines, Trulicity slows down absorption of key nutrients and glucose, leading people to eat less and, in turn, lose more weight.
Taken on a weekly basis, this can have a beneficial long-term effect on an individual's ability to stay at their desired body weight.
MUST READ: what is the best night time fat burner for men and women?
How to Take Trulicity
The drug comes as a liquid solution inside prefilled, single-dose, disposable pens. It is administered weekly as a subcutaneous injection under the skin.
It is best taken in conjunction with a healthy diet. The healthy diet includes foods such as fresh fruits, green vegetables, protein rich foods (beans, fish, poultry, tofu low-carb and low-fat foods.
Correct Dosage for Dulaglutide
The typical starting dosing is 0.75 mg injected under the skin once a week and after at least four weeks, your doctor may suggest increasing the dose in order to achieve better results.
The maximum dose allowed is 1.5 mg once weekly for children while the upper limit for adults is 4.5 mg weekly, so it's important to consult with your physician regarding how much Trulicity you should take in order to maximize its effectiveness while limiting any potential side effects.
Who Should Take Trulicty
Trulicity is intended for adults with type 2 diabetes to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, or stroke in people who have heart disease, cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.
For overweight or obese individuals that have a high body mass index (BMI) over 27.
How Much Weight Can You Lose With Trulicity Dulaglutide
Patients using Trulicity 1.5 or 3.0 milligrams showed measurable weight loss after 36 weeks when compared to the active control arm.
Specifically, patients taking Trulicity 1.5 mg experienced an average loss of -6.6 lbs from baseline, while those on Trulicity 3.0 milligrams experienced an average loss of -8.4 lbs from baseline.
This data outlines that Trulicity can be used to help facilitate desired weight loss in a controlled fashion, with appropriate medical consultation and oversight as needed.
How Long Does Trulicity Take to Work
While the time it takes for Trulicity (dulaglutide) to work may vary by person, some studies have shown that fasting blood sugar levels can start to drop within a couple of weeks.
After about 4 weeks of treatment with Trulicity (dulaglutide) and metformin, A1C readings can also show an improvement as well.
It's important to note, however, that while initial results may be seen quickly, other more long-term benefits might take a bit longer to be noticed.
That's why it is essential to keep up with regularly scheduled follow up appointments with your doctor so they can track your progress and make any adjustments if needed.
Side Effects Of Dulaglutide
There are the possibility of side effects and adverse effects. There could also be drug interactions.
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- abdominal (belly) pain
- upset stomach
- decreased appetite
- fatigue
- nausea
- constipation
- Pancreatitis
- digestive problems
- high blood pressure
- hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level)
- severe allergic reaction
- thyroid cancer
Dulaglutide Clinical Trials 2023
Effects of a Dulaglutide plus Calorie-Restricted Diet versus a Calorie-Restricted Diet on Visceral Fat and Metabolic Profiles in Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Randomized Controlled Trial - Received: 21 December 2022 / Revised: 9 January 2023 / Accepted: 18 January 2023 / Published: 20 January 2023
Where to Buy Trulicity
Trulicity requires a prescription or script from a qualified doctor. It cannot be ordered over the counter or online without one. With a prescription you can buy Trulicity (Duraglutide) from a reputable pharmacy such as CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.
Trulicity Cost Without Insurance
The cost of Trulicity can be significant without insurance coverage. For those in this situation, the list price of around $1300 per month is a good indication of what to expect.
It should also be noted that many pharmacies will add on additional charges to cover their own costs, so budgeting for a further expense could be prudent. While the sticker price may seem high, it is important to investigate other resources available to ensure one has access to this life-saving medication.
Trulicity Cost With Insurance
Costs vary from each insurance company and will be dependent on what cover you have.
Other Weight Loss Medications Like Trulicity
There are several other diabetes medications and weight loss drug class medication that work in a similar way.
The following are the same drug class prescription diabetes drugs.
Wegovy (Contains Semaglutide)
Wegovy is an FDA approved weight loss injection containing Semaglutide. It is also possible to buy Wegovy alternatives over the counter.
Ozempic (Contains Semaglutide)
Ozempic is similar to Wegovy, it is not approved for weight loss. It is approved for diabetes and for low blood sugar and lower blood glucose levels.
Saxenda (Contains Liraglutide)
An injectable weight loss medication containing diabetes medications.
Mounjaro (Contains Tirzepatide)
Tirzepatide is a weight loss treatment branded as Mounjaro. Used for weight loss and glycemic control. Mounjaro is similar to many other diabetes medications and often used as alternatives to Trulicity.