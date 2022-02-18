Tren Steroid Cycle: Trenbolone Results Before & After, Legal

Trenbolone (Tren) is a powerful anabolic steroid that's popular with bodybuilders.
The anabolic steroids bodybuilders and other athletes use for enhancing their physiques and/or physical performance are drugs that mimic the effects of the body's natural anabolic hormones, such as natural testosterone production and human growth hormone (HGH).
Each bodybuilding steroid provides a slightly different combination of benefits. Some are better for increasing muscle mass growth. Others work best for speeding up muscle recovery or improving your ability to train.
There are also steroids that can increase fat loss or increase red blood cell production to help the muscles get extra oxygen, improving physical endurance.
Although all the popular bodybuilding steroids offer several benefits, it's very common to use two or more of them together in a "stack."
Some people think all bodybuilding steroids are delivered by intramuscular injection. This is not the case. Certain options are taken as pills. There are also steroid creams and gels.
Trenbolone is an injectable steroid. However, it's now possible to buy a legal alternative that you take orally.
What is Trenbolone (Tren Steroid)?
Trenbolone is an anabolic steroid that's used as a veterinary drug (also called Finaplix). Vets use it to increase hunger and muscle growth in animals. It's very useful for beefing up cattle and getting them ready for market.
Although using Trenbolone for athletic enhancement is both illegal and dangerous, lots of people still do it. Trenbolone is probably the most versatile anabolic steroid. It helps you to train harder, heal faster, and grow lean muscle mass in record time.
Trenbolone also functions well as a fat-burning steroid, so it's as good for cutting as it is for bulking.
Although it has many attractions, using Trenbolone is a risky business. Bodybuilders who take Tren generally take certain steps to reduce the dangers but, with a steroid like this, you can never be sure what kind of damage it's doing to your organs.
Trenbolone Types
The Trenbolone steroid is available in three different forms:
- Trenbolone Acetate
- Trenbolone Enanthate
- Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate
Each version has a different half-life. There are also other subtle differences that affect the mechanism and duration of action.
Some bodybuilders favor one version, others prefer another. Their choice may also relate to which one is the easiest to obtain at the time.
However, Trenbolone Acetate and Trenbolone Enanthate tend to be more popular than Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate.
What is Trenbolone Acetate?
Trenbolone Acetate is distributed under the Finajet and Finaplix brand names. Both are popular veterinary medications that are good for beefing up cattle by building lean muscle mass.
It is also supplied the following brand names:
- Component TH
- Component TS
- Finaplix H
- Finaplix S
- Revalor
- Synovex
What is Trenbolone Enanthate?
Trenbolone Enanthate is often referred to by the nickname Trenabol. It's a man-made injected anabolic-androgenic steroid (AAS) that is more ana. It's an experimental drug that is not and has never been approved for use on humans or animals. There has been clinical studies performed in recent years
Nevertheless, many athletes still manage to acquire this version of Trenbolone via the Black Market.
What is Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate?
Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate is an injected AAS that used to be marketed under the brand names Parabolan and Hexabolan.
This form of Trenbolone was used as human medicine in France between 1980 and 1997. However, it is now discontinued and no longer available via legal channels.
Is Trenbolone Legal ? - A Look at the Legal Issues
Although lots of bodybuilders and athletes use Tren, it's illegal to do so.
In the USA, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), classes it as a Schedule III controlled substance.
Using Schedule III drugs may lead to moderate to low physical dependence and/or high psychological dependence.
In Canada, Trenbolone is a Schedule 4 drug so using it is prohibited by law. However, in the UK, Trenbolone is a Class C drug so there are no penalties for possessing it for personal use.
Legal Trenbolone Online - Trenorol from Crazy Bulk
Who Makes Trenbolone?
It was first produced for human use by Negma Pharmaceuticals - a French company. The dosage was 1.5ml ampoules consisting of 76.2mg of Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcaronate.This has now been discontinued.
Why is Trenbolone So Popular?
As you are no doubt aware, testosterone is the body's most important anabolic hormone steroid. Trenbolone is five times more powerful than testosterone. So, when you inject it, Trenbolone takes over the role of testosterone. Not surprisingly, this "juiced-up" version of the hormone sets your muscle-building abilities into overdrive.
Steroids are graded on their androgenic rating. This is judged by comparing them to testosterone, which has a rating of 100.
With a rating of 500, Trenbolone has one of the highest androgenic ratings.
Trenbolone is good for building huge shoulders, traps, and thighs, etc. This is partly due to the way it reacts to the androgen receptors in the muscles. The enhancements to protein synthesis it provides can result in phenomenal gains during bulking cycles.
Trenbolone can increase muscle growth by increasing dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Unfortunately, higher DHT is a cause of male pattern baldness.
So, as with certain other steroids, Trenbolone is good for your muscle mass but bad for your hair.
Some bodybuilders say their hair starts looking thicker when they commence their post cycle therapies (PCTs). However, if this is so, it could be just the luck of the draw.
Trenbolone Cycle
Like other anabolic steroids, taking Trenbolone is best used in cycles. However, the best Trenbolone cycle for a beginner is unlikely to be the same as the Tren cycle for professional bodybuilders.
Trenbolone Acetate cycles for beginners are eight weeks long and look like this:
- Trenbolone Acetate: 300mg/week
- Testosterone Propionate: 400mg/week
The Tren Enanthate cycle for a beginner is a little different. It runs for 12 weeks instead of 8 and looks like this:
- Trenbolone Enanthate: 300mg/week
- Testosterone enanthate: 100mg/week
A typical intermediate Trenbolone cycle will have Trenbolone Acetate for eight weeks:
- Trenbolone Acetate: 400mg/week
- Testosterone Propionate: 100mg/week
From the fourth week onward, it's advisable to introduce Dianabol (steroid) at a dose of 25-50mg per day.
Finally, a typical Trenbolone cycle for advanced users runs for 12 weeks and looks like this:
- Trenbolone Enanthate 800mg/week
- Testosterone Enanthate 100mg/week
- Drostanolone Enanthate 400mg/week
Trenbolone Results (Before and After Cycles)
Do you know what makes Tren so special? It's the results. Athletes love the things it can do for them. That's why they keep going back and using it again.
Let's take a look at some of the before and after results that are typical for Tren.
Massive Muscle Growth
With five times the power of testosterone, the Trenbolone steroid can deliver phenomenal muscle growth.
A cycle of Tren is an excellent choice for any man who wants to get the maximum improvements in muscle mass in the shortest space of time.
Some men may want to improve their chances in bodybuilding competitions. However, if drug testing reveals Tren in their system, they will surely get banned.
There's no need to worry about bans if you use a natural alternative.
Not all bodybuilders enter competitions though. Some of them want to get big just for the sake of getting big. It's a personal goal or a way to increase their self-esteem.
Regardless of your motivation, Tren can help you to get the results you want. It achieves this by enhancing protein synthesis and improving nitrogen retention to help you maintain the perfect anabolic condition.
Some bodybuilders pack on 30 pounds of quality, lean muscle mass just by following a Tren cycle for 8 weeks.
Fat Loss and Cutting
In addition to being one of the best steroids for bulking, Trenbolone is also a good anabolic steroid to use for cutting. Some bodybuilders report staggeringly good fat-burning results and, because Tren helps you maintain your optimum anabolic state, you don't need to be overly concerned about losing muscle mass during cutting.
One of the good things about Tren is it does not cause water retention, so your muscles have sharper definition and don't look bloated. It's great for burning fat and to increase muscle mass.
Rapid Recovery
Training harder does not always cause noticeable increases in muscle mass. Some people are slow gainers and, when you put in all that hard work and don't see any results, it can be very disheartening.
Trenbolone speeds up your recovery rate, helping your muscles to heal faster. This allows you to arrive at the gym feeling fresh and ready to go instead of nursing the sore muscles resulting from a previous workout.
If you want to avoid Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS), a Tren Cycle is one of the best ways to do it.
Endurance
Trenbolone isn't only one of the bodybuilding top guns, it's also a good anabolic steroid for endurance athletes.
Whether running, cycling, swimming, or mixing it up in triathlons, Tren can give you the extra endurance you need.
Improvements in physical endurance are also beneficial when you are pushing your limits in the gym.
So why is Tren so good for improving endurance? The answer is in your blood. More specifically, in the red cells. Tren gives you more of them to carry extra oxygen to your muscles, delaying the build-up of lactic acid and physical fatigue.
Zero Aromatization
Many anabolic steroids share an undesirable issue - they have high aromatization rates.
Aromatization is a chemical reaction that converts testosterone to estrogen. One of the good things about Trenbolone is it does not do this.
That's great because high estrogen can cause many problems for men.
Estrogen encourages the formation of fat cells, leading to higher levels of body fat and man breasts. Estrogen also suppresses metabolism, making it much harder to burn fat and easier to gain it.
High estrogen in men can also lead to acne, mood swings, and fatigue.
How to Get the Best Before and After Results from Tren Cycles
Regardless of whether you are bulking or cutting, stacking is the best way to improve your Tren results.
To maximize gains during bulking, stack Trenbolone with Dianabol, DecaDurabolin, and Sustanon (testosterone).
Stacking Tren with Sustanon is a great way to increase your muscle mass without problems with water retention.
To optimize fat loss during cutting, stack Trenbolone with Anvar and Clenbuterol.
Doing this will increase thermogenesis, helping you to sweat more and lose extra energy as heat.
However, Trenbolone and Anadrole are not a good mix. The combination is very harsh and likely to cause highly undesirable side effects.
The only way to combine the benefits of Trenbolone and Anadrole without side effects is to use natural alternatives. The best options are made by Crazy Bulk.
Trenbolone Steroid Cycle Side Effects
Like a coin, Trenbolone has a flip side. We've looked at all the good things it can do, now it's time to take a look at its darker underbelly.
These are some of the side effects you risk whenever you do a Trenbolone steroid cycle.
Acne
Due to its high androgenic activity, Trenbolone increases sebum production under the skin. This causes Acne Vulgaris.
If you already have high levels of sebum under your skin, get ready for an explosion of acne and plenty of zit-popping action - side effects you could do without. tren cough
Male Pattern Baldness
What's worse than a face full of pimples? Try a shiny head.
Because Trenbolone is five times more androgenic than testosterone and increases DHT, it can be very tough on your body hair follicles. So as your muscles start to bulge, your hairline may begin to recede.
DHT encourages the shedding of hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.
However, if you want big muscles and don't mind getting wiggy with them, you may not find male pattern baldness overly concerning.
High Cholesterol Levels and Increases In Blood Pressure
Okay, we've covered the dangers of pimples and hair loss, now things start to become more worrying.
Elevations in cholesterol or blood pressure don't do nice things to your heart (cardiovascular diseases. Just the opposite. Both of them put a strain on your ticker.
The good news is, not all Trenbolone users have to contend with these two side effects. It's still a gamble though and the stakes are as high as it gets.
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia is man boobs. We already touched on this in the section about aromatization. Training bras are not manly though, so we thought we'd mention it again.
Increases In Visceral Fat
Although Steroids like Trenbolone are good for burning subcutaneous fat, they increase visceral fat. That's the fat that cushions the abdominal organs.
Visceral fat is useful. You need it, but when it becomes too plentiful it presents many dangers to your health.
Anxiety, Aggression, and Depression
Yep! Trenbolone is another anabolic steroid that can negatively influence your mood.
In addition to making you feel irritable, depressed, and aggressive, Trenbolone may also cause paranoia. It can also produce a tren cough.
Testosterone Suppression
Trenbolone takes over the role of testosterone. You could say it swoops in and boots it out of the way. Here's the kicker, though, when testosterone suddenly becomes redundant, your body decreases production.
That means that when you stop using the anabolic steroid, you will be in a pretty bad way. Your libido will be crippled and you will be more prone to fat gain and fatigue. It's a high price to pay and, with low testosterone, your muscle mass will start to disappear fast.
Of course, it doesn't have to be that way. A good PCT (post cycle therapy) can help you get things back on track, but the treatment will likely involve several months of additional expense.
Where to Buy Trenbolone Steroids Online and In Store
Few companies and websites online distribute, supply, or sell Trenbolone online (even Amazon). Therefore, it should only be obtained under supervision from your doctor and via prescription. Tren over the counter also adheres to the same rules and warnings.
Tren is not available to purchase in-store. In addition, GNC, Walmart, Costco, CVS, Walgreens, or other health stores or pharmacies do not stock.
Best Legal Trenbolone Alternatives
Okay, we've been through the good and the bad points of using Trenbolone and found out things can get pretty ugly. However, legal steroids are safe, natural alternatives you can use instead.
All the best legal steroids are made by Crazy Bulk, and the company's Trenbolone alternative is called Trenorol. We like to think of it as the no "bolone" substitute for Tren.
Crazy Bulk Trenorol places your body in an anabolic state that's very similar to that of Trenbolone. However, although it offers the same benefits, it doesn't present any dangers.
Crazy Bulk Trenorol Review: An Evaluation of the Best Legal Trenbolone Pills
Trenorol is a legal steroid that provides several potent natural ingredients. It's a supplement, not a drug, but it does the same things as Trenbolone without any side effects.
Trenorol doesn't suppress testosterone, it increases it. So there is no need for post-cycle therapy. Nor does this or any other Crazy Bulk steroid present female bodybuilders with a risk of virilization.
Unlike Trenbolone, Trenorol can help women get big without the worries of starting to look more like a man.
Crazy Bulk Trenorol Ingredients
Trenorol provides a unique combination of four natural ingredients.
1. Beta-Sitosterol
Beta-Sitosterol is a plant-based phytosterol. It's chemically similar to cholesterol, but instead of endangering the heart, it may help protect it from disease.
Beta-Sitosterol is also a natural testosterone booster that goes that bit further by preventing testosterone from converting to DHT.
2. Samento Inner Bark
This woody wonder helps Trenorol speed up muscle recovery and ease soreness after training.
Samento inner bark extracts also boost immune function and brain health.
3. Nettle Leaf Extract
Nettle leaf extract offers several benefits. One of the things it does is protect against fluid retention. It also aids testosterone.
Nettle leaf does not boost testosterone but protects it from becoming bound to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG).
When testosterone binds with SHBG, it is no longer available to bind with the androgen receptors in the muscles. By keeping testosterone free, nettle leaf ensures the hormone can help the muscles instead of just passing them by. https://europepmc.org/article/MED/7700987
4. Pepsin
Pepsin is a stomach enzyme that breaks down proteins into peptides and amino acids. Taking it in supplements helps get more of these muscle-building nutrients through the intestinal walls and into the blood.
Crazy Bulk Trenorol Benefits
Trenorol is a fast-acting legal steroid that provides Tren cycle benefits such as:
- Massive muscle gains
- Increases in strength and power
- Better workout
- All-round physical conditioning
Although you can only use Trenorol in 8-12 week cycles, you can use the Crazy Bulk alternative for as long as you want to - with no negative issues.
The supplement's ability to enhance protein synthesis and improve stamina and fat burning make it the ideal option for anyone who wishes to avoid all the Trenbolone consequences and choose a safe and legal alternative instead.
Where to Buy Legal Trenbolone Steroids Online
If you want to use Trenbolone (the steroid), you will only obtain it via the black market.
Buying the legal alternative, Trenorol is much easier. All you have to do is visit the Crazy Bulk website.
The tricky thing about the purchase will be deciding if you want to use Trenorol on its own or combine it with other Crazy Bulk supplements and use it in a legal steroids stack.
If you want to stack it, Crazy Bulk has made it extra easy to do by offering the opportunity to buy Trenorol in two of its pre-made stacks:
- Bulking Stack
- Ultimate Stack
All Crazy Bulks stacks are heavily discounted and offer excellent value for money. However, if legal Tren is all you want, consider ordering two bottles instead of one. If you do, Crazy Bulk will send you a third bottle of Trenorol on the house.
Trenorol vs. Trenbolone: Which is Best
Trenbolone is a powerful anabolic drug capable of enhancing your workout, helping you to keep lean, and sending your muscle gains through the roof.
Unfortunately, using it will leave you with such a low level of testosterone you will have to do a PCT. Trenbolone can also present a ton of side effects.
If you feel the risks outweigh the advantages, you are not alone. So many other people feel that way too. That's why so many of them are reading trenbolone reviews, becoming Crazy Bulk customers, and switching to Trenorol legal Tren steroid.
There used to be a time when steroids were pretty much the best anabolic enhancers available. Many bodybuilders knew the dangers but, for want of better alternatives, had to accept the risks and hope for the best.
For professional bodybuilders and the novice, those days are long gone. However, thanks to many years of in-depth research, muscle-building supplement science has reached a new level, allowing Crazy Bulk to develop several ultra-high potency supplements such as its legal Trenbolone - ideal for your Tren cycle.
Steroids are no longer the only way or even the best way to grow muscle and lose fat. Trenbolone is five times more androgenic than testosterone, but safety and legal issues surround its use and purchase. Trenorol is just as effective, safe, and legal.