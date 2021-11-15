Tips for the Best Spring Break

Spring break is coming, and before you know it, students will be leaving campus and heading to vacation destinations worldwide. Whether you're bound for snowy ski slopes or sun-soaked beaches, a small amount of preparation can help you maximize the fun. Use these easy tips to plan the best spring break yet.
1. Avoid Over-Scheduling
If you're a planner, it's tempting to fill the spring-break schedule with activities. Go too hard, however, and you'll spend your vacation feeling exhausted. Instead, relaxation is critical — it's just what you need after a cold winter and a challenging semester. Plus, a few hours by the pool will leave you refreshed and ready to dance the night away.
2. Check the Essentials
The drugstore is the last place you want to be on spring break. Make the most of your precious vacation time by stocking up on the essentials before departure. Remember things like toothpaste, sunscreen, lotion, and shower supplies. If you're flying with a carry-on, make sure every container meets the TSA's 3.4-ounce rule.
3. Stock Up on Swimsuits
As you're packing for spring break, toss two or three bathing suits into your bag. A selection of suits expands your outfit opportunities, but it also keeps you comfortable. When it's time to go for a swim or an apres-ski dip in the hot tub, you won't have to pull on a damp suit from the day before.
4. Buy a Waterproof Phone Case
In a new place, your phone is your lifeline. Make sure it's well-protected from spring break antics with a waterproof case. That way, you don't need to panic if your phone gets knocked into the pool or dumped in the snow.
5. Save Money with a Condo Rental
Are you going on spring break with a group of friends? Keep costs down by renting a condo instead of a hotel. The kitchen alone is a lifesaver; restaurant meals can add up quickly, especially if they come with cocktails. Popular destinations like Cancun and Myrtle Beach are packed with gorgeous vacation rentals — pick a spot near the beach, and you won't need to spend a dime on taxis.
6. Keep Track of Your Friends
On spring break, it's all too easy to lose track of your friends on the beach or in the club. For safety, find ways to keep tabs on each other. You might agree to meet at a specific time, for example, or set up a group text for easy communication. If you have a big group, try the buddy system; it's an easy way to make sure everyone is accounted for at all times.
7. Know How to Get Home
Before you head out for the evening, make sure everyone has the address and room number of the hotel or vacation rental. Save it in a note on your phone, and add it to your favorite ride-sharing app — that way, you can get a car home quickly when the need arises. While you're at it, take a few hotel business cards to use in case of a dead battery or lost phone.
8. Create Digital Backups of Important Documents
Are you going out of the country for spring break? Before you leave, scan your passport, driver's license, credit card, and health insurance card. Email the files to yourself, or store them in the cloud with a service like Google Drive or Dropbox. If your wallet is lost or stolen, these digital copies can help you get home safely.
When it comes to spring break, a little bit of advanced planning goes a long way. Then, no matter where the week takes you, you'll be ready to make the most of your time away from school.