The Top Competitors In Teledentistry Explored

- Inflation in the US is at an all-time high, placing strain on citizens’ pockets.
- Teledentistry has been helping to alleviate the burden by providing affordable, quality dental healthcare.
- Teledentistry has given consumers the ability to afford treatment such as at-home teeth alignment.
Inflation in the United States has been rising at the fastest rate so far this century. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, over the year to November, it has reached a rate of 4.9%, twice the target of the Federal Reserve. Everyone is feeling the strain of increasing prices in all sectors, including healthcare.
One of the areas of their healthcare people tend to neglect more in harder economic times is their dental care, especially esthetic treatments. These are often not seen as necessary by dental insurers and are not covered.
Poor oral health is not only linked to socioeconomic barriers but also geographical. Teledentistry bridges that gap in order to make oral healthcare more accessible to all citizens because it is cheaper and can reach people everywhere. Whilst it is not a new phenomenon, teledentistry continues to grow and remains relevant, perhaps more so now than ever.
Teledentistry is a sector of telehealth, in which the distribution of health services relies on the information passed electronically from patient to dentist. It allows for virtual communication through online appointments between oral health care professionals and patients and replaces the need for regular dental appointments.
One of the best examples of teledentistry today is at-home teeth straightening treatments. In-office, traditional braces, and Invisalign are expensive, making them prohibitive treatments for a large part of the population. Teledentistry has allowed several companies to make braces available to almost anyone.
How does teledentistry work?
Teledentistry is a form of virtual communication between dentists and patients. During remote appointments, a patient sends pictures or scans of their teeth electronically. Once received and examined by the dental professional, an assessment is made before a treatment is prescribed. If the treatment requires in-office attention, then the patient is given a referral.
There are still some limits to the treatments dentists can offer through teledentistry. However, more people than ever have the choice of more affordable and accessible professional healthcare.
The Top 3 Competitors In Teledentistry Explored
LiveDentist
Live Dentist provides 24/7 remote dental assistance and allows patients to speak to a dentist anytime and anywhere. The service is not only available online, but is also adapted for mobile users through apps available on both Android and iOS devices. Now anyone with access to a desktop, laptop, or smartphone can reach a dentist. A virtual dentist gives patients insight and treatment recommendations on their specific condition and prescribes any necessary medications needed for the treatment. If further in-office treatment is required, patients are referred to an appropriate dental specialist.
Byte
Byte is one of the leaders in at-home teeth alignment treatments. The company provides professional teeth straightening with remote support. Patients are able to go through the entire teeth alignment treatment from the comfort of their own homes without compromising on the final results.
Using teledentistry, Byte is an excellent example of braces that are economical, fast, and convenient. These clear and discreet braces replace the more expensive options like traditional braces and Invisalign.
There are several more companies offering at-home teeth straightening treatments through teledentistry. Smile Prep is an online platform that caters specifically to those looking for at-home teeth aligners with in-depth reviews and comparisons.
The company also has an HonestSmiles program that curates verified, unbiased user reviews to provide an overall treatment experience for the various at-home aligner brands.
Dentulu
Dentulu is great for emergencies as they connect patients to a specialist in a matter of minutes. Appointments can be made via their Android/iOS app or online. Patients can pick a dentist of their choice for their video consultation and are offered advice, recommendations as well as the prescription of any necessary medications. Dentulualos offer the option of a concierge service for those wanting a dentist to see them at home or work. Emergency dentists are available 24/7/ for this service.
Final thoughts
Teledentistry has made oral healthcare easier for more people to access at more affordable prices. With inflation at an all-time high, people tend to neglect some areas of their healthcare because they are more expensive. Now even esthetic dental treatments are more affordable and easier for more people to access, ensuring they don’t compromise their standards.