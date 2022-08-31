The 5 Best Study Tips to Help You Study Faster

It’s easier to learn a new language or skill or perform well on a test if you’re able to study faster. So instead of skipping sleep, cramming a study session all into one night, or trying the same study method on repeat, there are scientifically proven ways to help your brain retain more information and study faster.
Learning something new is a big part of life. However, if you’re trying to learn a new concept, you may struggle with a lack of focus or time. The good news is that neuroscience has a lot to say about how our brains process and retain fresh information. Modifying study habits, taking breaks, and practicing self-care can help you get a jumpstart on quickly and efficiently increasing your knowledge.
Discover these 5 best tips to help you study faster and more effectively.
1. Upgrade Your Note-Taking Skills
Better note-taking means faster learning. For example, learning how to study faster and process information better often comes down to knowing how to take correct and detailed notes.
Good note-taking habits can help you grasp concepts better and give you a deeper understanding of the subject matter. On the other hand, disorganized notes that are difficult to read, understand, and summarize will slow down your study session.
Before you learn a new skill or topic, research different strategies such as the Cornell Method to help you take better more organized, and summarized class notes.
For example, rephrase the notes in your own words as you listen. Take short, succinct phrases rather than complete sentences. Figure out a consistent pattern of symbols and abbreviations that you can understand. This will help you take faster notes that are still legible. Discover how to extract meaningful information and ignore material that’s trivial.
2. Break Up Your Study Sessions
It might seem like a good idea to cram everything into an overnight session. However, science suggests this isn’t the best way to study or learn the information better.
Instead, break up your study sessions by spreading them out over some time. Shorter sessions that are spaced out over multiple practices foster more effective learning. In contrast, extended study sessions that attempt to cram a ton of information into a longer period decrease focus, undermine effective processing, and encourage rote learning.
Shorter sessions can also bring a fresh perspective and motivation to learn a subject.
3. Use Different Ways to Learn a Subject
Albert Einstein once said that doing the same thing repeatedly with the same result doesn't make you a genius. So, instead of repeating the same method, integrate your existing knowledge with different learning methods.
For example, using different media like reading your textbook, reviewing your notes, listening to a podcast about the subject, or watching a video can stimulate your brain to learn information faster.
A bonus is that interconnecting knowledge in this way can help you truly absorb the subject matter and not just memorize it by rote.
4. Try a Mnemonic Pattern
One of the top ways to commit much information to memory faster is to use a pattern of sounds, letters, or natural associations. This learning assistant is called a mnemonic device.
A mnemonic like the ABC song can help you break down, summarize, and simplify information. This makes learning something like law, medicine, or a new language easier. In addition, an effective mnemonic device will help you remember the information long after you pass that big test.
5. Change It Up
Repeating the same thing over and over isn’t always the best idea if you're trying to learn a new skill or language.
Instead, modify how you approach your practice sessions. For instance, if you are trying to learn a computer-based skill, switch how you come the problem each time. Then, use your new-found knowledge about the subject and put it to good use the next time that you study.
It’s easy for our brains to go into sensory overload when trying to learn something new. Too much information can stress out your brain and prevent you from processing and retaining information. If you notice that you’re zoning out during a study session or if your practice is dragging, try changing your study habits and the way you approach new information.