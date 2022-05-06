Strategies to Protect Your Small Business from Inflation

The United States, and the world at large, is facing record-high inflation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and it has many business people looking for ways to navigate the choppy waters. “We try to price our products for the value that we deliver and we are seeing inflationary pressure,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “I think everybody’s seeing inflationary pressure. There are no two ways about that.”
While Cook held out hopes that the pressures will subside soon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said during an earnings call that inflation could be much worse than some people think. "I think it'll be a little bit worse than what the Fed thinks […] I don't think it's only temporary.”
Whether you are in the pessimistic boat with Dimon or are more of an optimist like Cook, there is no denying that inflation is a pressing issue that small businesses are feeling in their wallets. To figure out how to deal with these rising costs, we reached out to small business owners who have been there before to hear how to handle the rising cost of inflation.
How Inflation Affects Your Small Business
Inflation hits every business differently. Some of the most common effects on your small business include disruptions in the supply chain that make it difficult or even impossible to complete your production for key products. Plus, supply chain issues can leave your company unable to meet customer demand, just ask anyone who has tried to buy a car in the last year. The shortage in materials may also lead to expedited shipping fees for your normal supplies becoming exorbitant.
Increased expenses can also limit your cash flow and your business's ability to achieve profitability. In order to cover the loss of cash, you may be tempted to raise prices, which can turn away customers. Lastly, employees who are feeling the effects of inflation at home might come to you looking for pay increases. If you can’t afford to give them to them, they might leave you for a bigger business that can.
Don’t let inflation scare you to extinction, there are ways that you and your business can weather the storm. Some steps can be done immediately while others will be ongoing steps that will protect you for a while.
Our business professionals can offer general support, but you should always consult your accountant before making any drastic changes.
Consider a Loan
If your small business is being hit hard by inflation, you may want to consider a loan in order to acquire more working capital. “People might be afraid to take out a loan when inflation is so high, but it is actually a great time,” says Benjamin Meskin, President of Cabrella. “When inflation is high, your dollars go further, if it persists, there is a high chance you will pay back the money you borrowed with cheaper cash.”
To make sure you can responsibly pay off the loan, you should make sure to use the fund you receive from the loan to invest back into your business. “Think about costs and projects that will propel your business in the right direction and increase your sales,” added Drew Sherman, Director of Marketing and Communications at RPM. “That might include buying in bulk to meet customer demand and build out your inventory, hiring new employees to handle changes to business needs, new marketing strategies to drive business, new tech and equipment, and investing in a new location or making updates to your brick and mortar store.”
Put Cash into an Interest-Bearing Account
Interest rates have been low for quite some time, but don’t expect that to be the case for long. The Federal Reserve will likely raise rates in 2022 which makes now the perfect time to throw some money into an interest-bearing account so you can receive higher payouts on your assets.
“It will likely take a bit of time to see a gain, but the sooner you move some cash into these accounts, the better,” Sean Doherty, GM at Box Genie. “Every little bit that you throw these will make a difference and help your business should it need some emergency funds.”
Reduce Expenses Wherever Possible
“Any way that you can minimize the effects of inflation on your business is worth exploring,” says Jeff Goodwin, Sr. Director of Performance Marketing and E-Commerce at Orgain. “Reducing your overhead costs and variable expenses will help increase your cash flow which in turn will allow you to better serve your customers.”
Review your current expenses and rank them based on the value they add to your business. Never cut anything that will negatively affect your clients or your ability to serve them. Instead, look at things like the need for a physical location. “Is there an actual need for a showroom or can you move everything online?” asks Dan Potter, Managing Director and CEO at CRAFTD. “See if you might be able to move somewhere cheaper if possible. Cut any marketing plans that aren’t paying off, cancel subscriptions to business software you are not gaining from. Do whatever you can to track your expenses and cut when the opportunity makes sense.”
Automation and Technology
One of the best weapons businesses have against inflation in today’s modern world is our ability to utilize technology. Technology allows small businesses and big businesses to get more done with fewer people and less overhead.
Options like robotics on the assembly line and in factories, self-service machines to streamline the customer experience, and AI for handling customer queries are all technological applications that can help your business survive inflation. “Technology can help you accomplish more while spending less,” says Alex Wang, CEO of Ember Fund. “Consider all options when battling inflation. Some classic options include a CRM, inventory management software, payroll tech, project management software, POS software, and equipment.”
Make use of the times we live in and research what your team can afford.
Employee Retention
Losing valuable employees is one of the worst things that can happen to your business during times of high inflation or otherwise. Without them, you may struggle to meet customer demand, losing business in the process.
“Keeping your talent through times of inflation doesn’t mean you have to scramble to find more money to pay them, though I’m sure they would appreciate it,” Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce at Manhattan Beachwear. “Most employees care more about flexible working hours, benefits, and stability.”
To make sure your employees don’t move to more inflation-proof companies, survey them to figure out what it will take to keep them onboard through inflationary times. While you are at it, take a good, long look at your payment structure and confirm it is competitive. Think outside the box when it comes to benefits. Would employees enjoy a wellness stipend or limitless vacation days? Offering overall flexibility will go a long way in the eyes of your workers.
Last Option: Raise Prices
“This should only be done if you have exhausted all other options,” Leo Livshetz, Founder and CEO at UnHide. “Doing so might rattle your loyal customers, so tread lightly. Losing customers is the last thing you can afford at this juncture.”
Instead of raising prices across the board, start at your highest-priced offering and then make small strategic changes once you see how the initial change is taken.
Inflation is challenging for small businesses, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. Like all things, it will pass eventually and you and your business will come out the other side of it stronger than before. Using these practical methods will help you survive until that happens.