Internships: a familiar term for all college attendees and young professionals. But what is an internship? Why should you hire interns? Should all internships be paid?
Internships can be confusing and intimidating since they’re often one of the first experiences that someone has in the field they’re aspiring to work in. On top of the stress related to finding and interviewing for these positions, internship hopefuls are also trying to figure out how much they should be paid - something you might be questioning as an employer as well.
So, what are the answers to these questions? Check out the answers some of our professionals had on these topics.
What Is An Internship?
Internships are positions created by a company to allow college students or recent graduates to work in their field for a brief amount of time, usually a few months up to a year, to gain industry knowledge and experience.
“Internships are what you see posted for very basic entry level positions within a company,” says Matt Miller, Founder & CEO of Embroker. “We want to give these interns a chance to learn on the job and help them determine what types of positions they might fit into in the future. On our end, internships are typically positions that are created to allow the lightening of a workload for some of our full-time staff. That doesn’t mean we’re only giving interns the boring work, but we’re dispersing the projects to make sure they’re not going to overwhelm someone who’s just venturing into the field.”
“Internships are great opportunities for students or graduates to make connections,” says Tirzah Shirai, CEO of BlinkBar. “Networking is more important than ever. That means who you know when applying for jobs can make a difference between you being hired or being turned away. Internships are fantastic opportunities for networking and forming solid connections within the industry.”
“Internships are exciting opportunities for interested future applicants to get a feel for a company, field, or position by becoming a part of the organization,” says Tyler Read, Founder and Senior Editor of Personal Trainer Pioneer. “These interns are able to gain real-world experience and skills that just can’t be taught in a classroom or through a textbook. People skills, professionalism, teamwork, leadership, and many other things we want to see in our applicants for future staff are often the skills we can teach through internships.”
Why Should You Hire Interns?
Interns can seem like more of a hassle than something that would help an organization, but there are many reasons to hire interns within your business.
“Hiring interns allows for the business to disperse projects and assignments among more individuals,” says Rachel Jones, Head of PR of Hope Health. “It can keep everyone happier, healthier, and minimize stress. Plus, it comes with the added benefit of bringing some new thinkers into the business. Sometimes interns can bring a perspective that your staff might not think of simply because they are seeing things in a different way.”
“Interns can become one of the integral parts of a business if there’s a good plan for how to organize the interns,” says Joshua Chin, CEO of Chronos Agency. “If you have people who are able to work with the interns and make the program rewarding for them while also benefiting your company, it’s a win-win. There’s a misconception that interns are only there to do grunt work or deliver coffee, but these are educated individuals who are eager to learn and grow. They can be the hardest workers on your team and bring a breath of fresh air to the workplace.”
“One of the big benefits of hiring interns is the potential of finding future employees,” says John Berry, CEO and Managing Partner for Berry Law. “Hiring interns gives you the opportunity to meet potential future employees and essentially skip the interview process should you ask them to join the team full-time in the future. Let’s face it, hiring staff is stressful for us too. By getting a bit of a preview into how these potential future staff would mesh into your organization.”
Should All Internships Be Paid?
We’ve finally reached the big question from the title of the article: should interns be paid? Interns are often paid but it’s not mandatory. So, how do you decide if you should be paying your interns?
“Something to consider is what type of intern you’re looking for. If you’re looking for a full time intern for a field that often does pay for internships, you’re going to have a hard time finding an intern that will provide the quality of work you need,” says Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder & CEO of OSDB. “Think of it this way: while the interns are competing against each other for the top internships, we’re also competing for the top interns. If you want quality interns that you can trust to do their jobs, you’re probably going to have to pay.”
“Depending on the field you’re in, this answer could change,” says Heather Pulier, CEO of Outset Financial. “Some fields or niche companies simply can’t afford to pay their interns and stay in the green, but they’re passionate about teaching the upcoming workforce about what they do. Sometimes, you can find interns who have similar values who are willing to take on an internship where they’re not paid simply to learn the things you have to teach and to grow their professional skills in your field, but you may have to be more flexible with things like how many hours they can come in because they’ll still need to have income to live, eat, and pay the bills.”
“Something to keep in mind if you’re hiring interns is that they’re often college students with little money to start with,” says Roman Taranov, CEO of Able. You have to remember that the hours they’re spending at your organization are hours of work they’re probably giving up elsewhere. If you’re only looking for someone to work a few hours per week, you might be able to post unpaid internship postings to see if anyone bites, but don’t expect to receive applications from highly qualified individuals. Typically, these unpaid internships draw in lower classmen who are looking to build their resume so that when they go to apply for paid internships in the future, they’ll stand out.”
“If you want your interns to feel valued and motivated each day, paying them goes a long way,” Jeff Meeks, VP of Sales and Marketing at Energy Fit. “Studies have shown that interns who are paid are more likely to show up on time, put in their best effort, and leave the internship feeling like they’re more prepared for their future careers. Acknowledging that they’re taking time away from their homework, classes, and part-time jobs to be a part of your company by providing them a paycheck seems only fair.”
Conclusion
Overall, internships are a great investment of time and money for a company that has the resources to facilitate them.
It’s important to keep in mind that time is valuable to everyone, including interns. If they’re not being paid, they need to be seeing something of value being gained through the experience. This could be through portfolio building, professional development, or other similar takeaways.
It’s also a great idea to look into internships in your field that are being offered by similar organizations. Are they paying their interns? How much are they being paid? This can make a big difference in your decision process based on the quality of applicants you are hoping for.