Safest Steroid for Muscle Growth and Bodybuilding, Safe Steroids for Building Muscle and Cutting Fat

So you are searching for information about the safest steroids for muscle growth, bulking and fat loss. You are not alone in that quest. A lot of bodybuilders have done the same. It's an especially popular topic among newbies to the sport and bodybuilders who have already made decent progress and now find themselves facing a plateau.
The first thing to know is there are very few ‘safe steroids’ to increase muscle mass, cut body fat, or enhance physical performance. It doesn't matter which option(s) you choose, there are always going to be risks. CLICK for Safest Steroid Stack for bulking and cutting
Whether or not you find those risks acceptable is a matter you will have to decide on your own. All we can do in this article is provide enough information to help you to make an informed choice.
Anabolic steroids can greatly enhance your muscle gains and training capabilities. There is no denying it. However, there are also legal steroid alternatives that can deliver similar improvements in muscle mass and testosterone levels without any of the side effects. The days when steroids were the only game in town are long gone. Click here for the safest steroid stack for bulking and cutting
Nevertheless, some steroids are less dangerous than other steroids. We are going to focus on these options here.
Safest Steroids for Muscle Growth and Fat Loss
The three safest steroids are:
- Testosterone - Testo Max
- Anavar - Anvarol
- Deca Durabolin - DecaDuro
All three of the above anabolic steroids (steroid alternatives) are safe, legal, and will not get you banned from competing in competitions. They are legal steroids developed by Crazy Bulk.
Testosterone, Anavar and Deca Durabolon combine to make up the ultimate steroid stack. 6 of the most effective muscle building steroids combined.
Legal Testosterone
Testo Max from Crazy Bulk is a natural and effective way to improve your strength, stamina and recovery time. It has been designed for both bulking and cutting cycles, and has been shown to be safe and legal to use.
Testo Max contains an ingredient called tribulus terrestris, which has been clinically proven to increase testosterone levels. This leads to increased muscle growth, improved strength and stamina, and faster recovery times. Tribulus terrestris also helps to reduce body fat and increase lean muscle mass.
Testo Max can help you achieve the extreme muscle gains you are looking for.
Legal and Safe Anavar
Anvarol from Crazy Bulk is an anabolic steroid alternative that can give users cutting cycles, lean muscle retention, strength, and energy.
It is safe to use and completely legal. The product works by stimulating phosphocreatine synthesis in the body, which in turn helps to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
ATP is the energy source that muscles need to contract, and by increasing ATP production, Anvarol can help to improve strength and endurance.
Anvarol helps to promote protein synthesis and nitrogen retention, both of which are essential for building lean muscle mass. Overall, Anvarol is an effective way to improve strength, stamina, and muscle growth without the risks associated with illegal steroids.
Legal and Safe Deca Durabolin
DecaDuro from Crazy Bulk is a completely legal and safe alternative to Deca-Durabolin, one of the most popular steroids for bodybuilding.
DecaDuro's advanced anabolic formula increases nitrogen retention, protein synthesis and red blood cell production, resulting in increased strength and muscle mass. In addition, DecaDuro will soothe aching, sore joints.
Whether you are looking to gain an edge in your next competition or simply want to build more muscle, DecaDuro can help you achieve massive muscle gains and lose fat.
At this point, you may be sitting in the middle of a WTF???!!! moment. You came here looking for information about safe steroids and bulking and you now find us suggesting the best bulking options are not genuine steroids at all.
Take a deep breath. Deal with it. If you want to build an awesome physique and do it safely, these are the three best options to use.
But don't worry.
We are going to provide plenty of information about the anabolic asteroids they replace as well and all three are, without doubt, safer than any of the other genuine steroids.
However, it's important to point out that the anabolic steroids used in bodybuilding often come from black market sources. On the one hand, they may be stolen, on the other hand, they may have been produced in underground labs.
The bottom line is you can never be certain they are genuine or how good the quality is.
Even if you manage to attain high-quality anabolic steroids that have been "acquired" from genuine pharmaceutical companies, using them for bodybuilding or sports is illegal.
The other thing you need to be aware of is the dosing issues.
Steroids that are used for medicinal purposes, such as testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), have been thoroughly tested and are generally safe when used correctly. As with other medications, the manufacturers of these steroids provide information about the correct dosage.
The doses bodybuilders use are much higher than the manufacturers intended. They have to be to deliver such good results. If and when fellow gym-goers offer you advice about the best steroid doses, bear this in mind.
Safest Steroids for Muscle Growth and Bodybuilding
If you have already made up your mind you want to use anabolic steroids instead of their safer alternatives, these are the three steroids you should put at the top of your list:
- Testosterone
- Anavar
- Deca Durabolin
Yes, they probably look familiar. We have already suggested you use their natural alternatives instead.
Although they are not lacking in power, Testosterone, Anavar, and Deca Durabolin are the three safest steroids to use for improving muscle growth while bulking. You can use them as stand-alone options but many bodybuilders combine them as a bulking stack.
Stacking anabolic steroids increases the overall benefits. Unfortunately, it also increases the risks.
Testosterone
Testosterone is a steroid your body produces. It's also an androgen sex hormone. Its ability as a steroid supports increases in muscle mass, muscle gain and bone density. Its abilities as an androgen hormone cause male characteristics such as a deep voice and whiskers on the face.
Testosterone also supports healthy sexual function and is vitally important to male fertility. The chances are that you already know these things. But do you know adequate testosterone is also necessary for efficient fat-burning and healthy cognitive function?
Unfortunately, testosterone levels drop as we get older. Certain lifestyle choices such as smoking and overconsumption of alcohol can reduce testosterone levels too. As can some diseases and medications. That's why some men need to undergo TRT.
TRT provides the body with synthetic testosterone via intramuscular injection. This is generally injected once every three weeks, more often than not in the form of Sustanon 250.
Each ampule provides 250 mg of synthetic testosterone esters per 1 ml dose.
There are four of them in total:
- Testosterone propionate - 30 mg
- Testosterone phenylpropionate - 60 mg
- Testosterone isocaproate - 60 mg
- Testosterone decanoate - 100 mg
Some of the esters are very fast-acting, while others are absorbed more slowly. As the effect of the quicker-acting esters wears off the slower-acting esters kick in. This allows each injection to provide more or less immediate value while also continuing to elevate testosterone levels for the three weeks that elapse between doses. [1]
Although Sustanon 250 is a pretty good match for natural testosterone and does the same thing, it's not a perfect match. However, given testosterone's ability to boost energy and support muscle growth and fat burning, it's not surprising it has become such a popular bodybuilding anabolic steroid.
Testosterone Side Effects
Testosterone is easily the safest steroid to use for muscle growth and bodybuilding. Unlike other steroids, the synthetic form is only meant to match the natural steroid's abilities, not exceed them. Bodybuilders have to compensate for this by using it in overly high doses. This increases the risks of side effects.
Even when it's administered under medical supervision to treat hypogonadism, synthetic testosterone esters still present risks. One of the risks is prostate problems so TRT is seldom a viable treatment for men who already have issues with their prostates. TRT is also unavailable to men who have certain diseases. [2]
When medical professionals inject testosterone to treat low testosterone, they monitor for side effects such as cardiovascular issues and problems with liver function. It's a different story when bodybuilders inject testosterone to boost muscle growth. Any negative issues the anabolic steroid causes are likely to go undetected until major health problems occur.
Moving forward, let's take a closer look at some of the other side effects that can be an issue for bodybuilders using this synthetic steroid.
Disruptions in Blood Pressure and Cholesterol
Testosterone injections often cause increases in blood pressure. That's not good because it places extra strain on the heart.
Bodybuilders who inject testosterone also run the risk of reducing their HDL cholesterol levels. HDL is a good type of cholesterol so this is not ideal.
Fortunately, this particular steroid does not directly increase LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol). The problem is one of the things HDL cholesterol does is remove LDL cholesterol from the blood.
So, by lowering your HDL cholesterol, testosterone injections still have the potential to cause unfavorable changes in LDL cholesterol.
HDL cholesterol also helps remove plaque from the blood vessels. By doing this it protects against atherosclerosis.
So, one way or another, using testosterone as a bodybuilding steroid is not the best thing for your heart. [3]
Estrogenic Side Effects of Testosterone
If you are thinking of speeding up your muscle growth with testosterone steroid injections, you also need to be aware you could face issues with water retention. There is also a risk of gynecomastia (man boobs),
Both these steroid side effects are due to estrogen. That's the female sex hormone.
The idea that injecting the male sex hormone can increase levels of the female sex hormone may seem strange. However, when men inject high doses of testosterone, their bodies convert some of it to estrogen.
Many bodybuilders use selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) to prevent estrogen-related issues.
SERMs are drugs that work at the cellular level and bind with estrogen receptors but do not have the same effects. When estrogen receptors bind with SERMs they are no longer available to bind with estrogen.
The way SERMs beat estrogen to the punch is very similar to the way sex hormone-binding globulin binds with testosterone, making it unavailable to the androgen receptors in the muscles.
The two most commonly used SERMs in bodybuilding are Tamoxifen and Clomiphene. Unfortunately, although they can help prevent man boobs and water retention, SERMs have side effects.
Using aromatase inhibitors such as Arimidex or Anastrozole is an alternative to using SERMs. These tackle the problem at source by suppressing aromatase activity to prevent testosterone from converting to estrogen. Unfortunately, these drugs can cause side effects too. [5]
Androgenic Side Effects of Testosterone
Exogenous (synthetic) testosterone can cause androgenic side effects as well.
Some androgenic side effects, such as greasy skin, acne, and hair loss, can damage self-esteem but are hardly a major cause for concern.
However, testosterone injections can also enlarge the prostate gland. This can entail some very unpleasant symptoms such as a frequent or urgent need to urinate, difficulty urinating, dribbling after you have finished urinating, and an increased risk of urinary tract infections. [6]
So if you see guys doing their workouts with damp patches on their shorts or dashing to the restroom between sets, now you know they have been using an injectable steroid.
Testosterone Suppression
When you inject exogenous testosterone, your body responds by reducing normal testosterone production. That's not so surprising because the synthetic version makes it redundant.
So, when you reach the end of your steroid cycles and the synthetic testosterone has left your body, hormone-wise, you are going to be in very bad shape.
It can take several months before your body gets normal endogenous testosterone production back online. If you do not compensate for this, you will experience rapid muscle loss, fatigue, impaired cognitive function, and many other undesirable health issues.
The only way to prevent this is by doing a post cycle therapy (PCT). This is a treatment that involves more drugs, natural supplements, or both.
A good PCT helps you to reclaim your natural testosterone more quickly. Many bodybuilders use Nolvadex, Clomid, and/or HCG. Needless to say, using these drugs will entail additional expense and there may be problems with side effects too.
Anavar
Anavar is a popular brand of Oxandrolone. You take Anavar by mouth. It's one of the safest steroids to use for cutting (burning fat) but can also be used for bulking.
Anavar encourages muscle growth but not on the same level as testosterone or some of the other anabolic steroids. However, it's very good at enhancing fat loss so it's a perfect choice for cutting.
Although Anavar is not the only steroid bodybuilders use during their cutting cycles, it has fewer ominous side effects than any of the alternatives. We must point out that we are only saying Anavar is the safest steroid for cutting. We are not saying that it is safe.
If you use Anavar alongside a suitable diet, you should experience rapid fat loss but don't expect much in the way of muscle gains. If you are lucky though, you may attain an extra 10-15 pounds in lean muscle mass. That's why it's commonly stacked with testosterone.
Anavar is an FDA-approved treatment for certain medical conditions including osteoporosis. Doctors also use it to encourage weight gain after surgery or debilitating illnesses.
Because Anavar is milder than most of the other anabolic steroids, it's also suitable for treating women and children. Its milder nature has also earned it a reputation for being one of the best bodybuilding steroids for women.
However, although it is less likely to cause masculinization, using Anavar for bodybuilding is illegal.
Anavar Side Effects
As we mentioned earlier, although Anavar is one of the safest steroids for bodybuilding, it is far from safe. Less damage does not mean no damage at all. As with all steroids, Anavar is hard on the liver.
Liver Toxicity - Oral Steroid
The liver has to process oral steroids before they can enter the bloodstream. In their normal state, the liver would destroy them so they have to be modified.
Oral steroids are 17 alpha-alkylated anabolic-androgenic steroids (17alpha-AAS). They are basically testosterone that has been altered to place an alkyl group at the C17α position.
Although this makes it possible for the liver to process them, it put this important organ under unnecessary strain. [7]
However, although Anavar is certainly not good for the liver, most of the other steroids present a greater risk of harm. So, yes, Anavar is one of the safest bodybuilding steroids but that only means it ranks among the best of a bad bunch.
However, although it would be foolish to consider it liver-friendly, Anavar is safer for the liver than any of the other bodybuilding steroids.
As yet, researchers have no idea why this is so but it has been speculated the kidneys may help in some way and reduce the strain.
Cholesterol Levels
Anavar is not one of the worst offenders but it is a steroid that can push up LDL cholesterol levels.
Anavar's effect on cholesterol is dose-dependent. Higher doses entail greater risks. Longer cycles increase the risks as well.
Masculinization
Although it's often seen as the "girl steroid," Anavar still presents a small risk of masculinization.
As with high LDL cholesterol, the dangers of this increase along with the dose.
Unless they want to become unduly butch, women should not take more than 10 mg of Anavar per day and, preferably, should aim to take less and never run their cycles for more than six weeks.
Testosterone Suppression
Like all steroids, Anavar suppresses natural testosterone production. It does not close it down completely but it's still important to follow every Anavar cycle with a good PCT.
Deca Durabolin
Deca Durabolin is a branded form of Nandrolone. Like the previous two steroids, it is FDA-approved for treating certain medical conditions such as osteoporosis and wasting diseases. Doctors also use this steroid for treating anemia.
It goes without saying Deca Durabolin is one of the safest steroids for boosting muscle growth. If it wasn't, we wouldn't have included it in this article.
Many bodybuilders favor using this steroid because of its milder nature and it has a good reputation for delivering significant improvements in muscle mass and strength. However, its estrogen and androgenic abilities are less notable.
Deca Durabolin can deliver significant improvements in muscle growth. In one 16-week study carried out on HIV-positive men, the steroid delivered significant increases in lean muscle mass. It did this without causing any toxicity issues. [8]
Like testosterone, Deca Durabolin reduces HDL cholesterol. The effect is a little more pronounced but not notably so, although it would be unwise to consider it heart-friendly, it's a less perilous option than most of the other popular bodybuilding steroids.
Due to its low androgenic potency, Deca Durabolin also presents a lesser risk of acne, greasy skin, and hair loss.
Deca Durabolin Side Effects
Although Deca Durabolin is safer than most other steroids, if you use it, you could experience very unpleasant side effects. One of them is Deca Dick.
Deca Dick
If the name does not make it clear, this steroid has a reputation for causing erectile dysfunction (ED) and, although it's unlikely to be permanent, you could be stuck with your Deca Dick for up to a year.
Deca Dick is likely the result of the steroid's significant effect on prolactin.
Prolactin is a hormone manufactured by the pituitary gland. Women produce it too and, during pregnancy, prolactin is the hormone responsible for making their breasts swell and fill with milk.
In addition to causing Deca Dick, prolactin may also cause men to begin producing breast milk. It's not common, but it has been known to happen. [9]
Deca Suppressing Testosterone Levels
Deca Durabolin is not one of the worst steroids for suppressing testosterone, but it does do it. Doses of 300 mg per week can cause a 70% reduction in testosterone production.
Even with a lower dose of only 100 mg per week, Deca Durabolin can bring about a 50% decrease in testosterone so there is no way you can use this steroid and then skip doing a PCT.
What is a Steroid Cycle?
A steroid cycle is a regimen of using anabolic steroids (synthetic testosterone) to increase muscle mass and strength.
The first recorded use of steroids was by Nazi Germany during World War II, when they were given to German soldiers to help them recover from injuries more quickly.
However, it wasn't until the 1950s that doctors began prescribing steroids to treat medical conditions such as delayed puberty or muscle-wasting diseases. In the 1960s, steroids began to be used by bodybuilders to help them bulk up and gain more muscle mass.
Today, anabolic steroids are commonly used by bodybuilders and athletes in a wide variety of sports, as well as by people who want to improve their physical appearance.
While there are many potential benefits of taking steroids, there are also a number of risks, including liver damage, high blood pressure, and aggressive behavior. As a result, it's important to talk to a doctor before starting a steroid cycle.
What is a Testosterone Cycle?
A testosterone cycle is a treatment regimen that involves regularly taking testosterone to increase levels of the hormone in the body.
For men who have hypogonadism, or low testosterone, this can help to improve sexual function, bone density, and muscle mass. Testosterone replacement therapy can also be used to treat other conditions such as delayed puberty..
The specific timing and dosage of testosterone will vary depending on the individual's needs and medical history. However, most testosterone cycles last for 10-12 weeks and involve taking the hormone through injections or gels.
Those who undergo testosterone therapy will need to be closely monitored by their doctor to ensure that they are not experiencing any adverse side effects. With proper monitoring, testosterone therapy can be a safe and effective way to treat a variety of conditions.
Safest Steroid Cycle
If you're looking to bulk up, steroids can seem like the perfect solution. However, taking steroids comes with a range of risks, including organ damage and hormone imbalances. For this reason, it's important to be informed about the potential risks before starting a cycle. With that in mind, here is a guide to the safest steroid cycle for beginners.
First, it's important to start with a low dosage and gradually increase the amount over time. Second, cycle length should be kept to no more than eight weeks to minimize the risk of side effects.
Lastly, it's crucial to take breaks in between cycles to allow your body to recover. By following these guidelines, you can minimize the risks associated with taking steroids and maximize your chances of achieving your muscle gains or weight loss.
Safest Steroid Summary
Bodybuilding steroids can help you to attain significant improvements in muscle growth but some options are safer to use than others. Unfortunately, even the safest steroids have side effects. There is no such thing as a steroid that is 100% safe.
Experienced bodybuilders are quickly catching on to the fact that there are safer alternatives that deliver similar results. Instead of suppressing testosterone and taking over its role in the body, these safe steroid alternatives deliver biological tweaks that boost testosterone production.
In addition to being the safest options, natural steroid alternatives are also legal to use and bodybuilders who take advantage of their muscle-boosting capabilities need have no fear of testing or competition bans.
In this article, we have listed the three safest bodybuilding steroids. However, before doing so, we also listed their safe and legal alternatives and pointed out that if you truly want the safest options, these are the ones you should choose.
Not only are all three options safe steroids and effective they also have money-back guarantees.