Rad 140 SARM to Build Muscle Mass: Rad-140 Testolone Review

Bodybuilders wanting to gain lean muscle mass often look to supplements to help further their gains from their workouts. SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) are now preferred to an anabolic steroid - they work just as well for increasing muscle and present more minor side effects. RAD 140 Testolone is arguably the most popular and effective SARM for bulking, building lean muscle, and burning body fat.
“SARMs have evolved over a short space of time where we find ourselves today - hybrid SARMs.”
A hybrid SARM is naturally formulated, free from side effects, and legal to buy.
This article contains new information for 2022 and links to clinical trials and published research data.
Best Rad 140 Testolone Brand: Radbulk
Radbulk is available to buy from the BrutalForce website - check the latest price and special offers
Radbulk Tesolone Rad-140 can increase your metabolism and burn fat while building lean muscle. It is the
Radbulk delivers a fast working metabolism boost to help keep fat levels at a minimum while building lean muscle mass. All the benefits of testolone RAD-140 with none of the side effects.
Radbulk contains ingredients that help your body break down extra fat and use it as fuel. It can also be used as part of a SARM stack.
It can also help by reducing fluid retention. By reducing fluid retention, Radbulk ensures skin covering the muscles is less puffy, improving vascularity and lean muscle definition.
The natural ingredients within Radbulk RAD-140 help increase energy levels too, helping you gain maximum advantage from your training sessions. In addition, it encourages further muscle breakdown and repair - this is essential for lean mass, muscle size, growth, and strength.
“Bodybuilders prefer using RAD-140 (testolone) over anabolic steroids and other SARMs due to its effects similar to other steroidal compounds as they are not accompanied by adverse side effects associated with steroids.”
Some of the Benefits of RadBulk Testolone Rad-140 Include
- Gain lean muscle tissue
- Increase fat loss
- Reduce recovery time
- Increases athletic performance
- Boosts testosterone levels
- Fast-acting formula
- 100% safe & natural
RadBulk RAD-140 testolone SARM can also be used as part of a SARM stack for muscle growth and fat loss.
Visit BrutalForce website to view the SARM stack and latest offers
Who is Rad 140 Testolone For? Who is a Typical Rad-140 User
Professional bodybuilders and athletes have been using anabolic androgenic steroids for muscle growth to improve their performance and for them to be able to go through long hours of intense workout sessions or training. But eventually, the unhealthy and damaging effects of anabolic steroids on their bodies became evident over the years.
For this reason, a pharmaceutical company called Radius Health, Inc. developed "RAD 140", popularly known as "Testolone", whose initial intent was to prevent muscle loss. But, because it was still under the development stage when it was first released, many researchers believe that aside from muscle-wasting conditions, it can be used to treat many health-related problems like breast cancer.
While others bear the side effect of achieving their ideal body figure, RAD-140 claims to deliver the same results as steroidal compounds without any disadvantages.
We will look into RAD-140, what it is, how it works and is it really true as it claims to be.
What Is Rad 140 Testolone?
RAD-140, commonly known as testolone, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). SARM’s, like testolone, are compounds that are designed to imitate the properties of anabolic steroids, which have significantly more adverse effects on their users when not consumed correctly.
Some side effects of anabolic steroids include high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, aggression, delusions, decreased sperm production in men, testicle shrinkage, breast enlargement, baldness, testicular cancer, and the list goes on.
Bodybuilders prefer using RAD-140 than anabolic steroids and other SARMs due to its effects similar to other steroidal compounds as they are not accompanied by the aforementioned effects associated with steroids.
However, to answer whether RAD-140 is the future of the world of bodybuilding, experts say that it is too soon to tell.
Definitely, RAD-140 (testolone) holds great potential over traditional steroidal compounds in achieving exceptional outcomes of muscle building and trimming down fat without the potential health hazards.
Experts suggest conducting further clinical trials and research involving actual bodybuilders to uncover the whole extent of the compound's benefits. Nevertheless, RAD-140 is breaking the stigma that in order to achieve enhanced fitness performance, one should also endure the adverse effects of using steroidal compounds.
The latest clinical trials and data compiled is 2022. Cureus warns of potential side effects using (SARM) RAD-140 (Testolone)
Testolone can also be used in testosterone replacement therapy and to combat weight gain.
See Rad-140 Testolone pricing and special offers
How Does Rad 140 Testolone SARM Work?
Although RAD-140 (testolone) has the same anabolic effects as other SARMs and anabolic steroids, it is quite different in terms of the working mechanism.
RAD140 is a type of SARMs that targets the androgen receptors present in an individual's skeletal muscle tissues to cause anabolic effects, including the improved density of the bones, body fat loss, and mass growth.
RAD-140 enhances an individual's capacity to increase protein synthesis, a prerequisite for muscle mass building.
As this compound enhances the body's protein synthesis, it significantly induces muscle growth while considerably lowering the time needed for recovery. With the reduced recovery time, more hours will be allotted for shredding in the gym.
Unlike anabolic steroids that act by binding themselves directly into an individual’s androgen receptors, RAD-140 selectively targets particular body tissues and activates androgen receptors upon contact.
Testolone Rad 140 Benefits
The following are the benefits of using RAD-140. As it acts like steroids, these benefits are not accompanied by the health risks that come with using steroidal compounds.
- Improved lean muscle growth
- Increased muscle endurance and muscle strength
- Induced mental clarity
- Enhanced fat loss
- Unsuppressed testosterone
- Well-regulated sperm count
See Rad-140 Testolone pricing and special offers
Testolone Rad 140 Side Effects
Like any other substance available in the market, RAD-140 could cause some of the following side effects. Note that it varies from one individual to another due to varying tolerance.
Joint Pain
Individuals using testolone Rad-140 regularly reported a noticeable joint pain in the hands which can be reduced by incorporating anti-inflammatory agents in your regimen like glucosamine.
Headaches
Some individuals experience intolerable headaches, which can be lessened by lowering their water intake before and after taking RAD-140 or diuretics.
Estrogen-linked Side Effects
Users of testolone have reported side effects linked with estrogens, such as water retention and gynecomastia. As these side effects can happen at higher doses, it is essential that an individual should start at low dosages and gradually increase over time.
Progesterone-linked Side Effects
More common in women than men, progesterone-related side effects include increased fat percentage, water retention, and gynecomastia. Lower the dosing or discontinue use when these side effects surface.
Other potential issues include male pattern baldness, abnormal hair growth, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Rad 140 User Experience
Users of RAD-140 flood the internet with their own experience with the supplement.
One consumer claims to gain 8 lbs of muscle while losing body fat. In addition, the user declares to have a higher energy level than before taking the supplement and would highly recommend it to others.
On the other hand, a user who also used the product claims to have a significant gain on his muscle mass but suggests that his improvements were achievable enough even without the supplement.
As results may vary between one individual to another, it is essential to take note that you tune in with your own body and look closely to the side effects if there are.
How To Use Rad 140?
If you are more than determined to achieve the physique of your dreams and overcome your genetic make-up by using testolone Rad 140, it is essential to remember that you start first with lower dosing.
You do not want to shock your system, for it may harm you more than any good.
Begin with 25 mg per day and continue it for at least 21 days. In the first three weeks, it is essential that you carefully observe how your body reacts with the testolone rad 140 before deciding to work your way up on the dosage charts.
Look out for the specific side effects and ask your physician about them if need be.
If you are stacking other SARMs with RAD-140, you need to remember to use the same amount of both compounds to achieve optimum results.
Note that the "half-life" of testolone is approximately 24 hours which suggests that it should be taken twice per day with at least six hours of interval.
This optimum dosage suggestion will allow your body not to be tolerant with RAD-140 over time. If you choose to take testolone more than this optimal dosage, you might experience lethargy and fatigue during the cycle, and it will be harder for you to do reps in the gym.
Ultimately, when trying various supplement regimes, it is essential that you first consult your physician to avoid complications over time.
Legal Rad 140 Testolone
If you think the pros of using RAD-140 still outweigh the cons, you may look at the following best natural RAD-140 alternatives to SARMs like testolone.
The natural alternatives are perfectly legal and will not get you into trouble with WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency).
Here are some of the natural ingredients found in Testolone Rad140 alternatives.
Fenugreek extract
It comes from the fenugreek herb and improves male sexual health. It works by drastically suppressing an individual's cravings and allows the smooth transition to a low-calorie diet which is essential if you want to tone down your body fat percentage.
Vitamin D
Various scientific research would support that vitamin D contributes to improving the body's bone density and overall muscle health. It uses stored body fats to make muscles and bones healthier and stiffer for a more extensive workout routine. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that everyone should take in regardless of whether you are a bodybuilder or not.
Safflower Seed Extract
It has anti-inflammatory properties and aids in reducing excess body fat build-up. It also helps improve energy to assist in the gym routine. It allows your body to have a well-balanced muscle body fat percentage and muscle mass.
Cistanche Deserticola
This makes a great candidate for natural alternatives for RAD-140 due to its muscle-building properties through protein synthesis and retention. It helps the avoidance of muscle loss and helps in increasing muscle mass.
Ashwagandha
It is a type of Indian herb used to treat sexual issues in both men and women. It helps increase testosterone production and reduces stress with its calming properties. It is also known to help bodybuilders lose fat and build muscle mass. In addition, it helps improve the quality of sleep, which is needed for the optimum rest that an individual needs after rigorous training.
Should You Consider Buying Rad 140 Testolone?
After a thorough review of RAD-140 and considering research and customers' consideration regarding the compound, we can say that you are relatively putting value into your total workout and diet regime with SARMs. Overall, its benefits counterbalance the disadvantages of these particular SARMs.
If you are looking for the effects of anabolic steroids such as increased muscle mass tissue, decreased fat percentage, improved muscle endurance and power, faster recovery period, and higher bone density while toning down the accompanying adverse reactions of your body, then buying your own RAD 140 is the way to go.
While, if you wish to achieve your goal physique and lean muscle mass the natural way, there are various natural alternatives that you can incorporate into your supplement regime partnered with proper diet and rest. As a note to end this Rad-140 review, do remember to consult your doctor when trying out various supplements for yourself.
Testolone RAD 140 Review - Bottom Line
The bottom line or conclusion is pretty clear cut. If you want to experience the positive muscle growth effects of testolone Rad-140 without side effects, then Radbulk is a safe alternative and should be your supplement of choice.
Radbulk can produce lean muscle growth and naturally, safely, and legally aid fat loss.
Radbulk is available to buy from the BrutalForce website - check the latest price and special offers