Questions Every Good Leader Should Ask Themselves

Being a leader means asking yourself tough questions - and being honest with your answers. Self-awareness is a key trait for any leader, and it is crucial to periodically assess your own leadership style and think about where you may be falling short. Unfortunately, many leaders struggle with identifying their own blind spots. We all have them: the parts of our personality and manner that we simply aren’t aware of. Blind spots can range from minor quirks to fatal flaws, and identifying them can be tricky.
Determining your blind spots will help your team stay current, innovative, and productive, and it starts with asking yourself several key questions. The following twelve questions come from leaders in the field, who are adept at guiding their teams and driving results. Asking yourself these twelve questions on a regular basis will help you become a stronger and more effective leader.
How Can I Nurture Evolution?
“What else can I do to nurture evolution in a disjointed workplace? Things look different for everyone right now compared to 10 years ago. As a leader in my industry, it is my job to look ahead and set a course for what I want my company to look like as we move forward. Our office culture, customer service standards, and workplace relationships should grow to meet the changing world around us.” - Laura Berg, Chief Commercial Officer at KONG Club
Am I Keeping Up With Shifting Work Culture?
“Every leader needs to be aware that work culture is shifting rapidly, and keeping up with the changes will impact everything else a business does. For example, recognizing the need for remote work – and asking yourself why you may be hesitating or what your business needs for it to thrive – is important for long term stability. It’s too late to ignore the fact that employees want to work for companies that help them grow and thrive, which means having a solid work-life balance, flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career advancement.” - Ely Khakshouri, Founder and CEO of Retrospec
What is No Longer Serving My Team?
“It’s very easy to hold on to things too long: maybe you’re still using the first accounting service you ever used because it’s what you know and what you’re comfortable with. But good leaders need to regularly reassess the tools, programs, and guidelines that their team is using. Be realistic about where your team is now, and if there are different tools that will better serve them. A lot has changed in the past two years - with more employees working from home and utilizing technology in new and innovative ways, leaders have to adapt to changing circumstances or they risk losing out on productivity.” - Jared Hines, Head of Operations at Acre Gold
How Can I Be More Effective?
“One of the most important questions any good leader should ask themselves is, “What can I do today to help our teams, leaders, or processes be as effective as possible?” The answer may be as small as reducing a weekly team meeting to 30-minutes instead of an hour or as major as deciding to revamp a company policy. This simple idea forces leaders to think about how their methods and approaches need to adapt little-by-little to stay successful in the long-term.” - Rachel Roff, Founder and CEO of Urban Skin Rx
Am I Highlighting My Team’s Strengths?
“Each member of your team brings different strengths to the table, and as a leader, it’s important that you know how to highlight those strengths. Remember that everyone is different, and each member’s strengths will have different performance metrics. Don’t expect the exact same output and pace from everyone on your team - some may be working at a different pace but still be contributing something very valuable to the overall team.” - Reece Kresser, Co-Founder of Zizi
Am I Addressing the Right Issues?
“Sometimes leaders will become overly preoccupied with one set of problems, only to realize later on that they weren’t asking the right questions to begin with. What are the problems you should be working on? What are the biggest threats to your company, your team, or your productivity? Make sure you are addressing the right issues, at the right time. Some problems are more pressing than others, and it takes a thoughtful and honest assessment of your current environment to understand where your time and resources should be focused.” - Leo Livshetz, Founder and CEO of UnHide
Am I Doing Enough for Hybrid Employees?
“A great leader in 2022 should be asking themselves, “How can I improve the efficiency and growth of our hybrid and at-home employees?” Perhaps it means switching to a better communications platform that will improve team collaborations or providing an employee wellness package that allows employees to better care for their mental health. As businesses continue to switch to remote work options, thinking about improving the work-life balance of your employees is becoming more essential for continuous productivity and growth.” - Brett Estep, COO of Insured Nomads
Am I Fostering A Healthy Work Environment?
“Often leaders will get so caught up with meeting company goals and surpassing metrics that they lose focus and forget to consider the health of their team. Stop and ask yourself whether you’re fostering a healthy work environment. Do you give your employees enough time and resources to get their work done? Do they feel comfortable asking questions and speaking up? Are they able to balance their work and home lives? Solicit feedback from your team to see where you might be falling short.” - Marcus Hutsen, Business Development Manager at Patriot Coolers
What Do I Want to See in a Leader?
“Ask yourself what you would want to see in a leader, and do your best to reflect that in the way you treat people. As a leader, it’s very important to be self-aware. Your values and leadership style directly impact your colleagues, and part of leadership includes reflecting on them constantly to find ways to improve. It can be hard to be a humble leader, but it will serve you better in the long run.” - Alyssa Berman-Waugh, VP of Marketing at Level
What Do I Need to Work On?
“As they tell you on every airplane flight, you have to put on your own oxygen mask before you can help someone else put their mask on. When it comes to leadership, you have to regularly reflect on the things you need to improve before you can help your team improve. People respect someone who is honest about their own shortcomings, and who is transparent about the steps they are taking to address them. This mindset also helps to foster a culture of learning and growth, which can make your team more creative and innovative.” - Anne-Marie Faiola, CEO and Founder of Bramble Berry
Who or What Would I Like to Praise?
“The answer to this can be acknowledging or praising anyone: a mentor, a family member, or an inspiring figure. It doesn't matter. The important component of this question is understanding why you want to acknowledge them. So often we aspire and respect others because there is something within them that we aspire to embody within ourselves.” - Raj Jana, Founder of Javapresse Coffee Company
How Did I Enable or Hold Back My Team Today?
“While there is little to be gained from replaying conversations repeatedly in your mind, there is much to be gained from reviewing the day and being honest about ways you could have done more to facilitate your team’s performance. Or maybe you said something that had unintended negative consequences. Unpacking that and understanding why it happened can help you avoid similar blunders in the future.” - John Mattone, Co-Founder of Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching Franchise
Leadership is a learned skill, and it is one that must be continually honed. With work culture constantly shifting and adapting, it is important for leaders to be both adaptive and responsive. Ask yourself these questions regularly, and be sure to think critically about your own strengths and weaknesses. Leadership takes courage, and so does honest self reflection.