PlayOJO Canada Casino Review (2023): PlayOJO Casino Games & Promos for Canadian Players

PlayOJO probably rings a bell as the “no-wagering, EVER!” online casino in Canada. And it’s true — bonuses with no wagering requirements are PlayOJO’s motto and we can’t ask for more.
But online casinos go way further than just welcome offers, so we’ve decided to create an in-depth PlayOJO Casino review and make Canadians aware of all the nitty-gritty details about this renowned gambling site.
Let’s start with PlayOJO’s pros and cons:
Pros:
- Licensed by iGaming Ontario and MGA
- Fairness ensured by iTechLabs
- 80 free spins for newcomers without wagering requirements
- Over 3,000 online slots and 60 live casino online games
- Free online casino games without registering
- Zero-wager free spins and other promos
Cons:
- Live chat is not available 24/7
- Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies
Best PlayOJO Bonus for Canadian Players:
- 80 Wager-Free Bonus Spins on First Deposit: Use the OJO80 code on your first deposit to claim 50 free spins on Thor Trials of Asgard and visit the OJO’s Kickers section to get 30 more for a total of 80 free spins. You’ll also get one free spin on Prize Twister with zero wagering requirements.
As we will discuss further in this detailed PlayOJO online casino review, the bonuses come in many other variants and are free of any requirements.
So without further ado, let’s see what you should expect from PlayOJO Casino Canada.
PlayOJO Review: Highlight Features
The popularity of PlayOJO Casino has skyrocketed in the last several years, especially among Canadians who appreciate modern-looking online gambling sites. Here are some of the main features you can expect from PlayOJO:
- No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO’s biggest selling point is that whatever bonus you get will always be free of any requirements. Whatever you win, you instantly get to keep.
- UI & Design: PlayOJO online casino is actually one of the best-looking sites with a user-friendly interface, colourful banners, and easy-to-navigate menus.
- PlayOJO Loyalty Program: Players looking for a royal online gambling treatment will be impressed with PlayOJO thanks to the casino’s VIP Program that gives access to loyalty rewards of a special kind called OJO’s Specials.
- PlayOJO Tournaments: Play OJO Casino loyal players are also rewarded with OJO’s Reel Spinoffs which are special rewards for players who participate in live tournaments. OJO’s Reel Spinoffs come in the form of huge free spins packages perfect for all fans of online slots.
- Payment Methods: Joining this renowned casino site also opens doors to many reliable payment services. Many of these are specific to Canada, such as Interac. Other options include Jeton, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz, among others.
- Unmatched Withdrawal Times: The casino is also known for fast withdrawals. Play OJO Casino aims to approve all withdrawal requests, regardless of the payment option, within 12 hours.
- Reliable Support Team: The quality of the casino’s customer care department is also unmatched. To Canadians, customer care agents assist in English and French via Live Chat and email every day of the week, between 06:00 and 00:00 GMT.
Is PlayOJO Casino Legit?
Yes. PlayOJO does everything to protect your and everybody else’s personal info you share to play here. This online casino is not only licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority but also by iGaming Ontario, making it one of few online casinos fully licensed within Canada.
As for security measures employed, these include top-notch SSL encryption and other internal security technologies that keep cyber criminals away.
The casino promises the safest gambling experience, which is exactly what you get at all times. Beyond all of what we just said, PlayOJO’s casino games are tested and approved by iTech Labs, which is a massive seal of approval when it comes to game fairness.
How to Register and Redeem a Bonus at PlayOJO Casino in Canada
If you have never visited Play OJO Casino before and you are not sure how to get started, we got you covered. In the following section, you have a step-by-step guide on the process of registering at this casino.
Step 1: Create Your PlayOJO Casino Account
- Use this link to access the PlayOJO site
- Click on the Join Now button
- Enter your phone number and DOB
- Click Next
- Enter your full name and email address, and select your gender
- Click Continue
Step 2: Finish Creating Your Account
- Type in your address
- Click Continue
- Finally, come up with a username and password
- Agree to PlayOJO’s T&Cs
- Click “Go Play”
Step 3: Verify Your Phone Number
- Once logged in via the PlayOJO Canada Casino login page, you’ll need to verify your number
- Check your phone for a message by PlayOJO
- Enter the 4-digit code and click “Submit Code”
Step 4: Fund Your Account
- Head to the Cashier
- Choose your preferred deposit option
- Claim PlayOJO’s welcome free spins and enjoy playing
How Does PlayOJO Casino Treat Its Canadian Players?
We have briefly touched on the casino’s customer care department. What you need to know is that customer care agents are there for you via email and live chat at PlayOJO.
The Online Chat is not operational around the clock, but this should not be a significant inconvenience as the casino has a great Help section that will most likely provide you with the answers you have been looking for.
PlayOJO also goes above and beyond to make sure you get your withdrawal requests approved within a couple of hours. At the same time, a few payment methods attract small withdrawal fees, and while this is nothing too major, you should still keep it in mind.
As discussed in the previous section, PlayOJO is very user-friendly, so there is no wonder why the process of registering here is a smooth ride. The casino employs a KYC policy to prevent underage gambling. However, you get to verify your identity in just a few steps.
During the process of registering at PlayOJO, you can set deposit limits. You can also do it later whenever you want by contacting the casino’s customer care team.
Aside from deposit limits, Play OJO Casino offers a range of other responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusion and cool-off options. Besides these, you can use different player limitations tools after logging into your account. These include session and betting limits.
PlayOJO wants to see you play responsibly, so on the site, you will find links to Canadian responsible gambling organizations, including the National Council on Problem Gambling. Gambling Therapy and GamCare links are also included.
Detailed PlayOJO Casino Canada Review: Why Should You Play Games Here?
In this section of the review, we delve deeper into the casino’s gaming lobby, banking options, and everything else you should familiarize yourself with before deciding whether to give PlayOJO a chance.
Online Slots: 5/5
One of the biggest selling points of PlayOJO is most certainly its selection of online slots. PlayOJO is actually one of the best online casinos for slot enthusiasts as the gaming lobby houses over 3,000 slot machines.
The slot games you’ll find here are powered by all trusted online casino game providers, including Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt, Elk Studios, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Blueprint Gaming, Barcrest, Yggdrasil, and others.
The selection of slot machines features hundreds of video, classic slot games, and progressive jackpots, including Mega Moolah, Eye of Horus, Leprechaun’s Vault, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Sahara Riches Cash Collect, Wild Pistolero, and hundreds of other premium slots.
All the games within the slots lobby are tested for fairness by iTechLabs. PlayOJO also lets you play free slots even before you become a registered member, and we expect nothing less from a top online casino.
Classic Table Games: 4.9/5
The PlayOJO game lobby is also packed with your favourite classic table games. Some of the best table games featured on the site have a payout percentage above 97%.
That said, we recommend you check out European Roulette pro, Multifire Roulette, French Roulette, European Blackjack, and American Blackjack Turbo. If you are into video poker, make sure you test your luck on Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, and Aces and Faces.
Live Casino Games: 4.9/5
Live dealer games are also one of the casino’s strong suits. Most live casino games featured on the site are powered by Playtech.
If you are into live dealer games, check out Prestige Baccarat, Speed Roulette, Mega Wheel, One Blackjack, Cashback Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Quantum Blackjack, Three Card Poker, Bet On Poker, and Casino Hold’em.
Instant-Win Games: 4/5
From the PlayOJO Casino main gaming lobby, you also have access to quite a few scratch cards, including Ted Big Money, Scratch! Bronze, Ruby Rush, Halloween Fortune, Happy Scratch, and Lucky Number x12.
Beyond scratch cards, there isn’t much more to explore in the instant-win games category.
PlayOJO Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
PlayOJO Casino may not welcome you on board with an online casino no deposit bonus, but you are eligible for 80 zero-wager free spins on your first deposit. To claim this generous offer, use the “OJO80” PlayOJO Canada Casino bonus code.
PlayOJO has quite a few other exclusive promos that let you win money for playing your favourite games. These include special Prize Twister offers, extra free spins, and more.
We will discuss the casino’s promotions in more detail in one of the sections below, so make sure you stick around.
Banking Methods: 4.4/5
To make your casino experience hassle-free, PlayOJO Casino employs an excellent banking system that most likely includes your preferred payment method. More specifically, you can use Interac, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, Jeton, MuchBetter, and several other options to make deposits. The minimum accepted deposit is CA$10.
You can withdraw money via wire transfer, Interac, and several other reputable services. The casino does not have minimum withdrawal limits in place. As for maximum withdrawal limits, they vary between different withdrawal options.
If you request a withdrawal via any of the supported e-wallets, you will receive your winnings that same day (supposing you’ve completed the KYC process). Withdrawals via bank transfer are processed between two and seven business days.
On the downside, PlayOJO doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
At PlayOJO Casino Canada, you’ll benefit from an excellent customer support service reachable via live chat and email. At the time of writing this, the casino does not offer phone support.
Before you get in touch with customer support, make sure you check the casino’s convenient Help section. This is also the best option to use when the live chat is unavailable.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Regardless of which mobile device you use, the PlayOJO Casino site offers instant access on your mobile browser.
To play some of the best online slots in Canada, live casino titles, and other games on the go, you can also download the PlayOJO Canada Casino app for iOS or Android devices. The PlayOJO app for both mobile operating systems is free to download.
PlayOJO Casino Review Overall Score: 4.7/5
PlayOJO is one of the relatively new online casinos in Canada, and despite the fact it has been operating for a short time, its loyal player base has grown massively.
This should not come up as a surprise considering the casino’s staggering selection of over 3,000 slots, over 60 live casino games, and zero wagering requirements on all bonuses.
With this being said, the casino’s overall score is very high at 4.7/5, and experienced casino players will definitely agree with this rating.
What Should Canadians Consider Before Signing Up at PlayOJO Casino?
PlayOJO is one of the best casino sites for Canadian players, thanks to multiple gaming licenses, impeccable games by many different software providers, and some of the most lucrative bonuses and promotions.
However, before you start playing at PlayOJO, there are certain things to keep in mind which relate to the legality of online gambling in your area.
You must familiarize yourself with your local gambling laws and regulations before taking that first step and registering at the casino.
You want to make sure that PlayOJO serves customers in your area. If you are legally allowed to gamble and PlayOJO operates in your area, you can proceed to register for an account after reading the casino’s terms and conditions.
Pay attention to the casino’s supported currencies, minimum withdrawal and minimum deposit limits, and banking in general.
Another thing is that you’ll have to be at least 19 years of age to play at PlayOJO in Canada. Some Canadian regions will allow you to play if you’re 18.
What PlayOJO Casino Bonuses Are Available For Canadian Players?
There is one PlayOJO welcome bonus, with the rest being rewards for loyal players. Let’s check some details.
80 Zero-Wager Free Spins at PlayOJO Canada Online Casino
If you visit the casino using our link, you can claim 80 free spins on Thor Trials of Asgard on top of one free spin in Prize Twister.
The bonus is not attached to wagering requirements which is, of course, the main selling point of this lucrative offer. A minimum deposit of CA$10 is required to claim the offer. Also, make sure you use the OJO80 bonus code.
PlayOJO Kickers
Being a member of PlayOJO promises many other special bonuses and promos. If you click on the Kickers tab on the main menu, you will learn about the casino’s offers and daily promos, which are hand-picked for you. To see the selection of available offers, you need to log into your account first.
OJO Specials
The OJO’s Specials lobby is even more impressive. More specifically, thanks to the OJO Plus rewards system, you win money back on every wager you make.
The best part is that the amount of cashback you can collect is unlimited. OJO Plus payouts vary between different games, but you can expect to get between 0.12% and 0.40% of your real money wagers back.
OJO Wheel
There is also an OJO Wheel which you trigger as soon as you reach a required VIP level. The OJO Wheel gives extra free spins, instant cash prizes, and even surprise rewards. Once again, everything you win is paid in cash — no strings attached.
PlayOJO Casino Canada Prize Twister
The PlayOJO Prize Twister is yet another exciting option to claim extra rewards. Spins on the Twister are awarded randomly, and you can get bonus spins, free scratch cards, and even real cash prizes. You never know when you can get a spin or two on the Twister, so make sure you check out your PlayOJO account regularly.
Other Amazing Online Casinos in Canada Like PlayOJO
If you’d like to expand your options before settling down with PlayOJO Casino Canada, we have three other awesome casinos for you that may be a better fit.
Ricky Casino – Best PlayOJO Alternative for Classic Table Games Fans
Just like PlayOJO, Ricky Casino is yet another fair online casino preferred by numerous Canadian players. Licensed by the Curacao gambling commission, Ricky Casino guarantees safe, hassle-free gaming sessions.
Ricky Casino may be a better fit for those who prefer classic table and card games. Its gaming lobby is packed with various blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games.
Some of these are Multihand Blackjack Pro, Blackjack VIP, European Blackjack, Pontoon, Classic Baccarat, Triple Edge Poker, Oasis poker, and numerous others. Aside from classic table and card games, Ricky Casino lets you try your luck on many different online bingo and lottery games, something that’s lacking at PlayOJO.
Canadians can get started with 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 and CA$7,500 in bonus funds across their first ten deposits. The minimum required deposit to trigger each offer is CA$30.
Follow this link to join Ricky Casino
Spin Casino – Best PlayOJO Alternative for Jackpot Slots Enthusiasts
Next, we have Spin Casino, and this is yet another premium iGaming site for Canadians who value their safety. Spin Casino is the best alternative to PlayOJO if you’re hunting big jackpots.
Most slot games featured on the site are powered by Microgaming, which means you have an amazing variety of the most popular slot games to try out, including Amazing Link Riches, Thunderstruck II, Diamond King Jackpots, and numerous others.
The most distinctive game category at Spin Casino is progressive jackpots. Here, you’ll find slot machines ready to pop with millions in jackpots. And while PlayOJO does have a few such games as well, Spin Casino’s selection is virtually unmatched.
If you visit the casino using our link, you can claim an awesome welcome bonus of up to CA$1,000 and 100 free spins.
Join Spin Casino to access the biggest selection of progressive jackpots
Jackpot City Casino: A Top Destination for Progressive Jackpot Lovers
Jackpot City Casino is a top choice for Canadian players seeking a safe, rewarding iGaming experience.
With over 500 Microgaming online slots, classic table games, live casino games by Ezugi and Evolution Gaming, and instant-win options, this casino has something for everyone.
While lottery and Keno games aren't available, progressive jackpot slots like Mega Moolah and Thunderstruck II Mega Moolah shine.
Newcomers can receive up to C$1,600 in bonus funds and 50 free spins without a deposit. The VIP Program and tournaments add to the excitement. Deposits and withdrawals are easy with options like Interac, ecoPayz, and credit/debit cards, while mobile compatibility ensures seamless gaming on the go.
Keep in mind the higher wagering requirements on promotions and the lack of phone support. Overall, Jackpot City Casino is a reliable, entertaining destination for jackpot enthusiasts.
Claim your bonus funds and free spins from Jackpot City
Check out our in-depth review of Jackpot City Casino Canada
Cloudbet – Best PlayOJO Alternative for Fans of Crypto Gambling
Unlike PlayOJO, CloudBet is an online casino that lets you make crypto payments. If you are interested in crypto gambling, CloudBet can easily become your favourite destination in the online casino world.
Aside from Bitcoin, this Canadian casino also supports other popular cryptocurrencies. As for the casino’s gaming lobby, it comes packed with quite a few Provably Fair games, including Mines, Plinko, and Aviator, which have RTPs of around 97%.
Dice, Keno, Hi-Lo, and Mini Roulette are also featured within the Provably Fair games section. At CloudBet, you also get to play popular jackpot slots, classic and video slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and game shows, in addition to a superb sports betting section.
Claim up to 5 BTC on your first crypto deposit at Cloudbet
Other PlayOJO Casino Reviews Online by Canadian Players
We looked all over the Internet for PlayOJO Canada reviews left by other players. Some of these are featured below, and as you can see, experienced players agree with us — PlayOJO is the place to bet if you want exciting and fair treatment.
PlayOJO Casino Canada Review: Is PlayOJO Legit?
In a relatively short time, PlayOJO Casino has managed to build a name for itself, especially among Canadian gamblers.
If everything that we discussed in the previous sections sounds appealing to you, waste no more time and become one of many OJoers right away. If you do so, make sure you claim your 80 wager-free bonus spins.
PlayOJO is indeed a super exciting casino to play at, but that shouldn’t make you forget that you must always keep playing responsibly!
