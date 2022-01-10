PhenQ Review: 2022's Best Weight Loss Pill for Men & Women

The last year has certainly taught us the value of keeping healthy. One of the most important and easiest ways to stay fit is to lose excess weight. Natural weight loss supplements such as PhenQ offer more than just the ability for you to lose weight - they are packed with antioxidants and fatigue and depression-fighting natural ingredients.
PhenQ is a diet pill that can help if you are trying to lose weight and find it hard to do. It's not the only option on the market, but it's one of the best if not the best in the opinion of many critics in the weight loss industry. It's already helped more than 190,000 men and women to lose weight and prevent unwanted weight gain. That's an incredible track record.
PhenQ is a vegan-friendly weight-loss option. PhenQ is also a very low stimulant because the formulation contains a small amount of caffeine - It will keep you alert and focused.
If you want the facts about PhenQ, you are in the right place. This PhenQ review looks at the weight loss supplement from different angles. It examines the things the supplement is meant to do and its ability to help you lose weight and help keep you fit and healthy.
It also provides other vital information to help you decide if PhenQ supplement is the choice for your weight loss journey and weight loss needs.
Who Makes PhenQ?
PhenQ is manufactured and distributed by Wolfson Brands. The company has been in the supplement industry for more than three decades and produces many other leading health and wellness supplements.
Wolfson Brands manufactures all its products in facilities that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). One facility is located in the USA, and the other is in the UK. PhenQ website and contact is +1 (646) 513 2632 or Email: support@phenq.com
The food and drug administration does not currently approve commercial supplements with natural ingredients.
PhenQ Weight Loss Benefits
There are multiple advantages of PhenQ diet pills and not just weight loss. If used in tandem with a healthy diet and simple exercise routine, you should notice a reduction in body fat and body weight, decreased sugar cravings, less fluid retention, and even increased muscle mass.
You will also notice a boost in energy levels and mood improvement.
- Suppresses appetite
- Accelerates fat burning
- Stops fat production
- Boosts energy
- Enhances Mood
How to Use PhenQ
PhenQ is produced in tablet form. The dose is two tablets, taken with water, twice per day. You take the first tablet with breakfast and follow it with a second one at lunch.
Who Can Use PhenQ?
PhenQ is suitable for both men and women. Even vegans and vegetarians. However, it's not intended for people under 18 years of age.
Due to the small amount of caffeine present in the formulation, PhenQ may not be suitable if you have a low tolerance to coffee, caffeine, or stimulants.
This type of low tolerance is uncommon but exists. If you have this issue with caffeine, you will already know about it and will not have read this far.
As with most other dietary supplements, PhenQ is not suitable for women who are pregnant or nursing a child.
If you have existing health issues, such as diabetes or hypertension, it's best to get your doctor's approval before using PhenQ. This is also the case if you need to use PhenQ alongside any medicines or drugs.
Anyone who is very overweight or obese could use PhenQ as a natural alternative to phentermine if a refused a prescription by their doctor.
PhenQ Pros
- Reputable manufacturer
- Multi-functional dietary supplement
- Reduces fat accumulation
- Reduced food cravings
- High-quality formula
- Vegan-friendly
- Free worldwide delivery
- Special deals and incentives
- 60-Day money-back guarantee
PhenQ Cons
- It contains a small amount of caffeine
- Only available from the official website
How PhenQ Supports Weight Loss
The PhenQ website says the supplement supports weight loss in five ways. This is not strictly true. It does a little more.
Wolfson Brands only mentions five main benefits PhenQ provides and disregards its value in additional areas. Although this is strange practice for a supplement manufacturer, Wolfson Brands is guilty of selling its product short.
The five key benefits of PhenQ are appetite control, accelerated fat burning, more energy, mood enhancement, and suppression of fat cell formation and stored body fat.
With those five benefits alone, PhenQ has far greater versatility than most competing products.
However, it also contains an ingredient that blocks fat absorption, along with one that can control cravings for sugar and carbs.
Before we take a look at the ingredients that make all the PhenQ benefits possible, let's look at why they are essential.
PhenQ Suppresses Appetite
Do you know what the first step to losing weight is? It's changing your diet. You need to start making wiser food choices and control the amount of food you put into your mouth.
You are on your way when you can do that, but hunger is the first stumbling block. Less food nearly always results in more hunger. It's almost as if your stomach is trying to punish you for trying to be good.
Hunger isn't only unpleasant. It can be very distracting and interfere with your ability to concentrate on what you need to do at home or work.
If you cannot control your hunger, it will control you. When that happens, it's game over. In no time flat, you are back to square one.
Good dietary supplements need to suppress hunger, and that's the first thing PhenQ does, helping you get your new diet off to a good start or preventing your existing efforts from stalling mid-way.
PhenQ Helps You to Burn Fat Faster
By helping you to eat less food and maintain a low-calorie intake, PhenQ makes it easier to create the energy shortage that forces you to burn extra body fat and fat cells. In essence, it increases the rate at which your body burns calories.
But that's just the start. Some of the ingredients in PhenQ are thermogenic fat burners that tweak your metabolism to help you to burn extra fat.
Thermogenic fat-burning ingredients cause your body to become a little warmer. When this happens, you begin losing extra energy in the air around you in the form of heat.
This increases your metabolism. Exercise increases thermogenesis and metabolism too. That's why getting more exercise is such good advice to anyone who is trying to lose weight.
When you exercise, it raises your resting metabolic rate. PhenQ does this too. It cannot do it to the same degree exercise does but the boost lasts a long time and can still be working for you when your body is at rest.
By increasing thermogenesis and metabolism, PhenQ helps you burn more calories than you could via diet and exercise alone.
PhenQ Stops Fat Production
One of the ingredients in PhenQ (we'll be looking at it soon) interferes with your body's ability to store excess energy as fat.
We're not totally on board with this claim. Although there is some truth to it, we feel it may have been better if Wolfson Brands had played this ability down and focused on PhenQ's ability to control cravings instead.
Although PhenQ may hinder your body's ability to store fat, it will not stop it. Unfortunately, creating the impression that it will do so will make people more likely to see PhenQ as a magic pill. This may encourage them to try and use the pills instead of diet and exercise instead of alongside it.
The truth is that because PhenQ is so good at controlling hunger and speeding up metabolism, your body will not be inclined to store fat anyway. Instead, it will be too busy burning it.
PhenQ Boosts Energy
When you eat less and lose weight, your body is getting a lot of energy from its secondary fuel (body fat).
When you are in this fat-burning mode, you become more prone to fatigue. PhenQ compensates for this by providing a little extra stimulation in the form of caffeine.
PhenQ Enhances Mood
When you avoid chips, dips, sugary treats, and similar foods, your weight loss journey can be pretty daunting especially if you were eating a lot of these options before your diet.
Eating for weight loss means you get less of the foods you love and have to eat the foods you do eat in sensible size portions. All of this can get you down. That's why PhenQ provides a mood enhancer. It's not the only diet pill that does this, but it probably was the first.
PhenQ Prevents Cravings for Sugar and Carbs
Cravings for sugar and carbs have nothing to do with a genuine hunger. Instead, they are more likely to occur not long after your stomach has been fed.
Hunger happens when the belly is empty or, at least, emptier than it's accustomed to being. Sugar and carb cravings have little to do with your stomach. Instead, they result from the things that are going on in your blood.
After a meal, your blood sugar level rises. If it gets too high, your brain senses the elevation and triggers insulin release.
Insulin is an important hormone that does several things. One of the main things it does is lower blood sugar.
If insulin does this too well, as is sometimes the case, your blood sugar may "crash" and become lower than it was before your meal.
When your brain senses a blood sugar crash, it responds by initiating cravings for sugar and carbs to help bring your blood sugar level up again.
On a biological level, this is all very clever stuff. However, when trying to lose weight, it's not the scenario you want.
If you respond to the cravings, you will be consuming extra calories your body doesn't need and will almost certainly store them as fat.
PhenQ's ability to prevent these cravings is far more useful than its ability to hinder fat production.
PhenQ Contains a Fat Blocker
One of the natural ingredients in the PhenQ weight loss supplement interferes with your body's ability to process and digest dietary fat. But, again, we are only talking about hindering. Much of the fat in your food will still be processed normally.
However, fat provides nine calories per gram. That's more than double the calories in a gram of protein or carbohydrate.
Fat-blocking diet pills have lesser value than diet pills that suppress hunger, but it's still an ability worth mentioning.
Ingredient Profile
Each PhenQ tablet provides:
- Calcium Carbonate (230 mg)
- Chromium Picolinate (80 mcg)
- L-Carnitine Fumarate (150 mg)
- Caffeine Anhydrous (100 mg)
- Nopal Cactus Fiber (20 mg)
- Capsimax (50 mg)
- a-Lacys Reset (25 mg)
PhenQ Ingredient Value
Calcium Carbonate
This ingredient provides calcium in an easily accessible form.
Calcium is an essential mineral that's mostly associated with solid bones and teeth. However, it also aids muscle contraction.
The association between calcium and these things has been known for a long time. So it's not new knowledge. However, the association between calcium and weight management is.
Research involving obese adults suggests upping your calcium intake may increase fat burning. It also suggests calcium may inhibit fat storage but the individuals who took part in the study were getting calcium from dairy foods, not supplements.
That's another factor that makes us feel associating PhenQ with the prevention of fat storage is not a good idea. Instead, its unsung ability to prevent cravings is far more critical.
Chromium Picolinate
Chromium is a trace mineral. It's also the ingredient responsible for curbing cravings for sugar and carbs.
Most diet pills contain chromium. It's a very popular ingredient, but not always in this form.
Manufacturers sometimes use alternative ingredients to provide chromium, but Wolfson Brands has made an excellent choice by choosing the picolinate form. Research shows it's the most potent option.
L-Carnitine Tartrate
An ingredient that provides the amino acid L-carnitine - a naturally occurring amino acid.
L-carnitine serves many roles in the body and is a valuable addition to the PhenQ weight loss formulation because two of the things it does are prevent fatigue and depression.
L-carnitine also helps your body burn its fat, so it's an excellent companion to the other fat-burning ingredients in the PhenQ fat burner.
Caffeine Anhydrous
Although some people try to avoid caffeine, it's a versatile stimulant that serves several roles in the PhenQ diet pill formulation.
The first thing it does is provide an energy boost. It also improves mental concentration and focus and has modest appetite suppressing capabilities.
Based on these credentials alone, caffeine is a useful addition to any good diet pill formulation.
However, caffeine further assists weight loss by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis.
Researchers are still investigating how caffeine affects thermogenesis, but data shows that 100 mg is an effective dose.
Nopal
Nopal is a cactus extract that's very nutritious, high in fiber, and a good source of essential amino acids. It's also a powerful appetite suppressant. In South America, people have been using it to provide hunger control for thousands of years.
Although nopal to control hunger is nothing new, research shows that nopal can further support weight loss by acting as a fat blocker.
When you consume nopal or supplements that provide it, some of the fat you consume is not digested. Instead, it passes through your body untouched, without releasing any calories.
Capsimax
Capsimax is a proprietary blend of capsicum extract. It also contains a little niacin and piperine.
Niacin is a B vitamin that boosts energy and improves blood circulation. Piperine is a black pepper compound that enhances the absorption of other ingredients.
Although niacin and piperine are useful ingredients, capsicum is the driving force in Capsimax. The capsaicin it provides is scientifically proven to suppress hunger and increase thermogenesis and metabolism.
Standard capsicum extracts can be a little too hot for delicate stomachs and may cause some people to experience heartburn and similar symptoms of gastric distress.
Capsimax is different. It's designed not to release any capsaicin until it reaches the intestines. By doing this it prevents the compound from upsetting the stomach.
a-Lacys Reset
a-Lacys Reset is a proprietary blend of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine that's generally regarded as the most crucial ingredient in PhenQ.
The reality is, all the ingredients are essential, but there is no denying a-Lacys Reset could be seen as being the jewel in the crown.
a-Lacys Reset is a relatively new ingredient. PhenQ is the first supplement to exploit its abilities as a weight loss aid.
The main thing a-Lacys Reset does is increase body fat reduction. However, it does this while also protecting your existing muscle mass. Research shows it can help you to lose stored fat and gain muscle at the same time. That's a pretty unique ability.
The participants in one study lost 7.4% more fat than the placebo group while also achieving a 3.8% increase in muscle.
PhenQ Reviews and Customer Feedback
There's a good buzz about this product. Plenty of people have lots of nice things to say.
Here are a few typical customer reviews:
"PhenQ weight loss pills are the best. It works! It's already helped me to lose 47 pounds. My diet is pretty much the same as it always was. So is my level of activity, so I know it's the phenQ dietary supplement, and there haven't been any side effects at all.
"Works for hunger. I'm finding it much easier to stick to my diet now and no longer feel the urge to snack between meals. I don't know how to tell if it's boosted my metabolism, but I'm losing 2 or 3 pounds a week, so it's certainly doing something. I can feel the fat-burning process."
"I wanted to drop a couple of dress sizes for my sister's wedding. Unfortunately, diet and exercise weren't getting me anywhere, so I began using PhenQ weight loss supplement. That did the trick. I was still dieting and exercising the same but was suddenly losing weight."
"I began using PhenQ because my cousin suggested it. I'd already read plenty of good stuff about it but had my doubts. I trusted my sister's advice, though, and it was easy to see she'd found something that was making her slim and lose fat. So now I'm getting slimmer too. I lost 14 pounds last month. Yippee! :) I am setting realistic weight loss goals for the future."
"I have tried other weight loss supplements in the past and wasn’t losing weight. My blood sugar levels were high. Then, I saw an advert for PhenQ and started using it in combination with a proper diet. Wow, these are powerful weight loss pills. Most weight loss supplements target burning fat or helping to suppress appetite - PhenQ helps the weight loss process in multiple ways."
Known Side Effects of PhenQ
PhenQ does not have any known side effects. However, the formulation contains a small dose of caffeine - it is necessary to burn fat and aid the fat-burning process. It's no more than you would get from a standard cup of coffee but, if you usually have a problem tolerating even small doses of stimulants, PhenQ may not be the right weight loss supplement to choose.
Where to Buy PhenQ
PhenQ has its website. If you want to buy PhenQ, that's the only place to go. Unfortunately, Wolfson Brands doesn't distribute the product via third-party sites, pharmacies, or retailers. As a result, PhenQ is not available on Amazon, GNC, Walmart, or CVS.
Each bottle of PhenQ provides a 30-day supply of pills and costs $69:95 (price correct at the time of this review 2022).
There are no additional charges for shipping or handling PhenQ orders to the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, and most other countries worldwide.
PhenQ Special Deals & Incentives
The PhenQ website offers a couple of special deals that may be appealing if you have a lot of weight to lose:
- Get three bottles for the price of 2
- Get five bottles for the price of 3
The PhenQ website also has occasional flash sales that provide additional discounts, regardless of how many bottles you buy.
The flash sale discounts are not always available so, if you arrive at the site when one is running, it's a good idea to strike while the iron is hot. Unfortunately, you may not have the same opportunity if you return on another day.
One of the best incentives to buy PhenQ is probably the 60-day money-back guarantee. It's suitable for two months. That gives you plenty of time to become familiar with the product and see what it can do.
PhenQ Review Summary
A reputable company produces PhenQ diet pills. It's a good weight loss option for most adult men and women struggling with weight issues and needs a supplement that can help you lose weight and prevent weight gain.
PhenQ provides a broad range of benefits that help you improve the results you can get with diet and exercise. In addition to helping you to lose weight faster, the PhenQ formulation of all-natural ingredients also makes losing weight less unpleasant.
Any attempt at dieting generally results in hunger. Dieting can also make you feel tired and hurt your mood. PhenQ prevents these issues from holding you back and weakening your resolve.
Like all the best weight loss supplements, PhenQ uses natural ingredients that offer proven scientific benefits. Equally important, all the ingredients are present in effective doses. PhenQ isn't like any of those cheap and nasty products made of cheap binders and fillers.
As far as the price goes, PhenQ is not the cheapest diet pill. But nor is it among the most expensive. However, it's very reasonably priced for such a high-quality product, and the multi-buy savings are perfect for anyone who has a lot of weight to lose and will need to use more than one bottle.
The 60-day money-back guarantee also works in this product's favor. With a powerful supplement like PhenQ weight loss pills, it's unlikely to be necessary, but it's still good to know that it's there.