Orlistat Alternatives - OTC Diet Pills Like Xenical Orlistat Non Prescription

If you have difficulty losing weight you may be considering using Orlistat. This article reviews the pros and cons and workings of the prescription diet drug and also lists the best Orlistat alternatives that you can buy over the counter or online without prescription.
Orlistat is sold in the USA and Canada under the brand name Xenical.
Best Over the Counter Orlistat Alternatives
Although not all of them have the same method of action, these are the three best OTC alternatives to Orlistat / Xenical:
- PhenQ - Best Orlistat Equivalent
- Proactol XS
- Phen Gold
Prescription Diet Drugs Vs Natural Weight Loss Pills
PhenQ and Phen Gold are excellent Orlistat alternatives and, due to their offering a broader level of weight loss support, they can actually work better than Orlistat. They are also safer.
Prescription diet drugs are chemically formulated and although effective can cause side effects. Natural, prescription-free alternatives on the other hand are formulated from natural ingredients and are just as effective by far safer.
People who take diet pills usually have a specific goal - they want to lose weight quickly and efficiently. Some dieters may also require something to control hunger cravings.
All three of the diet pills listed can control hunger and speed up weight loss too and, unlike Orlistat, they have no known side effects. That's why we say they are the best diet pills to use instead of Orlistat (Xenical).
However, it's of little use just providing you with a list. We need to explain how all three options work and what makes them so good. That's what we are going to do next.
#1 - PhenQ - Multi Action Weight Loss Supplement
PhenQ is a non prescription weight loss supplement that was originally formulated to provide people with a safe alternative to the prescription drug Phentermine. You can tell that from the name.
However, the supplement's ability to deliver rapid weight loss has given PhenQ much greater appeal. Most of the people who buy it these days aren't looking for a Phentermine alternative. All they want is a good natural weight loss supplement to help them to lose weight.
Since its launch, PhenQ has helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight. That's a lot and the manufacturer is so confident in its creation's abilities that it offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. PhenQ has many independent reviews from real people - men and women who have lost weight using the natural weight loss pill.
As an aid to safe and efficient weight loss, PhenQ cannot be beaten - it is arguably the best otc weight loss pill available. You'll find it heading pretty much all of the most respected "best diet pills" lists.
It may have been developed to replace a different prescription weight loss drug but PhenQ is the best non-prescription alternative to Orlistat as well. It's not a fat blocker, it's a fat annihilator and, unlike Xenical or Alli, it can help you to lose weight without experiencing nasty side effects or feeling hungry.
PhenQ Weight Loss Benefits
- Controls hunger
- Accelerates fat burning
- Blocks fat storage and stop fat intake
- Boosts energy
- Enhances Mood
As you can see, PhenQ weight loss supplement does the lot. You won't find another over-the-counter Orlistat alternative that offers such a diverse range of weight loss support.
PhenQ covers all the bases from a reduced calorie intake and eating less without feeling hungry to avoiding diet-related fatigue. It even provides a natural mood enhancer to prevent your diet from getting you down.
PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement Ingredients
PhenQ's phenomenal ability to support weight loss is due to seven natural ingredients:
- a-Lacys Reset
- Nopal
- Capsimax
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- Calcium Carbonate
- Chromium Picolinate
- L-Carnitine Fumarate
This is a very impressive lineup. All the ingredients in this weight loss pill are good. The formulation is not carrying any dead weight.
a-Lacys Reset is often considered to be the driving force in the formulation but it's keeping very good company.
Capsimax is a designer ingredient that harnesses the abilities of capsicum (cayenne/chili) pepper extracts.
Research shows the capsaicin the pepper provides supports weight loss in numerous ways including controlling hunger and boosting metabolism to help you to burn extra fat and calories 24 hours a day. [1]
Nopal comes from the Caralluma fimbriata species of cactus. It has proven abilities both as an appetite suppressant and weight loss aid. [2]
Research shows nopal also functions as a fat blocker. [3]
Interestingly, the manufacturer does not make any claims about PhenQ's ability to block the absorption of dietary fats.
This is probably because it has such great potential in so many other areas. Nevertheless, this is something that may interest a lot of people who are searching for an over-the-counter alternative to Orlistat.
#2 - Proactol XS - Fat Blocker
Proactol XS is a fat blocker. Like Orlistat, reducing fat absorption is the main thing it does. However, Proactol XS has such limited abilities it's not nearly as good as PhenQ.
Although Proactol XS is a fat blocker, it does not do this in the same way Orlistat does. Proactol XS belongs to a special class of fat blockers known as fat binders.
As we already explained, Orlistat works by inhibiting the digestive enzyme responsible for digesting dietary fats.
Fat binders do not inhibit enzyme activity. They reduce fat absorption by shielding dietary fats from enzyme activity. It's a different means of achieving the same end result.
Fat binders contain indigestible ingredients that can bind with dietary fats. After the fat binder has bound with the fat in your food, the fat becomes indigestible too. It's pretty clever stuff.
Proactol XS Weight Loss Benefits
- Blocks fat absorption
- Suppresses appetite
- Supports healthy cholesterol levels
Because it binds with fat instead of disrupting enzyme activity, Proactol XS is a little more useful than Orlistat.
Cholesterol is a fat it can trap. This, of course, can only be beneficial.
When dietary fat binds with the fat binding ingredient in Proactol XS it forms an indigestible mass that takes up space in the stomach, increasing satiety and providing a feeling of fullness.
However, it's best to see this as a bonus. The truth is, the appetite suppressing ability of Proactol XS is not nearly as good as that of the natural appetite suppressants in PhenQ.
Proactol XS Ingredients
Proactol XS only has one active ingredient. It's called chitosan and each capsule provides 500 mg.
The results of a meta-analysis of several clinical trials show chitosan supplements can deliver "statistically-significant and clinically-relevant" improvements in weight loss. [4]
There are two different forms of chitosan. One of them comes from the shells of marine crustaceans such as shrimps, crabs, and lobsters. The other comes from a species of fungus (Aspergillus niger mycelium). This is the form present in Proactol XS. That's a major bonus.
Products that contain chitosan sourced from marine crustaceans are unsuitable for people who have seafood allergies. They are an equally poor option for vegans and vegetarians.
The fungal form of chitosan does not present any of these issues. It's by far the superior option.
#3 - Phen Gold - Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant
Another very good non-prescription weight loss pill to use as an alternative to Orlistat, Phen Gold may be the best option for people who have hectic lifestyles and often feel pressed for time.
When you choose Phen Gold, you only need to take one dose in the morning and you are good for the rest of the day.
Like PhenQ, Phen Gold supports your weight loss efforts in several different ways. It is a powerful weight management aid that can crush your hunger, increase metabolism, and help you say goodbye to belly fat fast.
Good as it is, we have had to place Phen Gold lower down the list than Proactol XS because it has no fat-blocking ingredients and, if you are searching for an OTC substitute for Orlistat it seems likely you may prefer a weight loss aid that has this ability.
Phen Gold Weight Loss Benefits
- Boosts metabolism
- Suppresses hunger
- Curbs snacking and cravings
- Improves concentration and focus
- Enhances your body’s ability to burn fat
As with the two Orlistat alternatives that appear higher up the list, Phen Gold offers a lot more support than the prescription drug. With no known side effects, an excellent success rate, and a money-back guarantee Phen Gold is a natural Orlistat equivalent that deserves serious consideration. It's not in the same league as PhenQ but it's miles ahead of any of most of the other options available.
Phen Gold Ingredients
- Green Tea
- Cayenne Pepper
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- L-Tyrosine
- Rhodiola Root
- L-Theanine
- DMAE Bitartrate
- Green Coffee Bean Extract
- Vitamin B Complex (B3, B6, B12)
Orlistat Alternatives Without Prescription - Ingredients
Like many of the leading weight loss formulations, Phen Gold provides a generous dose of cayenne pepper. As we pointed out in the section about PhenQ, the capsaicin in cayenne (capsicum) is a powerful ingredient that supports fat loss in multiple ways. [1]
In this case, cayenne is teamed with green tea. It's a powerful fat burner as well and there is plenty of research data that shows this to be so.
Green tea is also an extremely healthful ingredient that fights oxidative stress caused by free radical toxins. Clinical data shows green tea is a fat burner that's good for your heart as well. [5]
Green coffee bean extract is another noteworthy inclusion. Unlike roast coffee beans, green coffee beans are high in chlorogenic acid. Research involving overweight adults shows it can be effective for reducing abdominal fat. [6]
There's still a lot to learn about the various ways chlorogenic acid works but one of the things it appears to do is regulate blood sugar and insulin. By doing this, it may help prevent blood sugar crashes that can cause cravings for sugar and carbs.
The Phen Gold fat loss formulation is very good. Unfortunately, if you are already fixated on the idea of using a fat blocker like Orlistat, it won't be for you. However, if you are more interested in burning fat than excreting it with your poop, Phen Gold can help you to do it.
Orlistat is a diet pill that's only available with a doctor's prescription. In the USA, it's distributed as Xenical but there are other brands. For instance, in Austria, Orlistat is sold as Slimox and, in the Philippines, as RedoXfat Plus.
The fact that Orlistat has achieved approval as a prescription obesity treatment gives it extra credibility. Although it doesn't work for everyone, it works well for most people who can obtain an Orlistat prescription.
However, there is a big demand for good Orlistat alternatives without prescription. Needless to say, many people who are looking for over-the-counter Orlistat alternatives are unable to get a prescription.
That's not the only reason, though. An Orlistat weight loss program can present unpleasant side effects such as stomach pain, headaches, and anxiety. Women who use Orlistat may also notice the drug causes changes to their menstrual cycle. Fortunately, most people who receive the drug suffer little or no side effects at all.
Nevertheless, people who do experience side effects can become very motivated to find an alternative option.
Orlistat also has the potential to cause liver harm. This is very rare but people who learn of the threat often want a safer option too.
Shortly, we will introduce you to three of the best over-the-counter alternatives to Orlistat. All of them can provide significant improvements in weight loss and none of them have any known side effects.
However, before we go any further, it may be helpful if we provide a quick explanation of what Orlistat is and how it works.
Orlistat Diet Pills: What You Need to Know
Orlistat is a prescription drug that belongs to a class of weight loss aids known as fat blockers.
Like appetite suppressants, fat blockers help you to lower your daily intake of calories. However, they do it in a different way.
Appetite suppressants control your hunger. This makes it easier to eat less food. Fat blockers interfere with your body's ability to digest the dietary fats present in your food.
Fat provides nine calories per gram, so blocking fat absorption can be useful but, in our opinion, not nearly as useful as appetite suppression.
Orlistat does not block all the fat in your food. It only blocks around 25% of it. The remainder is absorbed in the normal way.
Orlistat works by hindering the ability of lipase. That's the digestive enzyme responsible for breaking down dietary fats.
The fat that is not digested passes through the intestines untouched and exits with the feces. For obvious reasons, this is often greasier than normal.
In some cases there may be some seepage, resulting in greasy spots on your undergarments. Some Orlistat users also say this change in stool consistency makes their rectums feel sore.
Unfortunately, that's not the only problem. Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble. You have to get them from dietary fats. These are important nutrients. You need them and using Orlistat can lead to deficiencies. For that reason, if you use Orlistat, you will probably also need to use an appropriate vitamin supplement.
When you are using Orlistat, it's highly advisable to try and lower your consumption of fats. If you don't you will give the drug extra fat to block. This can result in explosive diarrhea and, possibly, untold embarrassment.
Orlistat Dosage - How to Use
The prescribed dose for Xenical is 120 mg three times per day with each main meal that contains fat. It is recommended to use in conjunction with a low fat diet and exercise regime.
Alli is a lower dose of orlistat 60 mg and is only available over the counter. The recommended dose of Alli is 60 mg three times per day with each main meal that contains fat.
Orlistat Results - What to Expect
Orlistat (Xenical) can help obese people lose 5-10% of their body weight in one year.
Orlistat Side Effects
The most common side effects are gastrointestinal and include oily stools, flatulence, fecal incontinence, and increased bowel movements. This is the reason a low fat diet is recommended. High fat foods can adversely affect the digestive system causing unabsorbed fat to leak from the bowel causing oily stools.
Supplementing with a multivitamin that contains vitamin D and beta carotene is recommended as Orlistat induced weight loss can decrease the absorption of these vitamins.
There could be potential deficiencies of fat soluble vitamins with Orlistat overdose - only use as recommended.
A Quick Note About Alli Diet Pills
All is a Xenical alternative that's available OTC. Like Xenical, Alli provides Orlistat. The only difference is it's at half the strength. Xenical and the other brands of Orlistat available via prescription provide 120 mg of Orlistat per pill. Alli only provides 60 mg.
If you cannot get an Orlistat prescription, in theory, Alli should be the best over the counter in store diet pill to use as an alternative.
However, even though Alli diet pills are easier to obtain, it still presents all the same problems such as side effects, vitamin deficiencies, and the risk of unexpected attacks of diarrhea.
Fortunately, there are some very good alternative options you can use instead.
Over the Counter Orlistat Alternatives Summary
Orlistat is a prescription diet pill that can produce significant weight loss and works well for many people. However, doctors do not prescribe it to their patients unless they are extremely overweight or obese.
If your body mass index (BMI) is not high enough to qualify for an Orlistat weight loss program or treatment, you will need to use an alternative instead. PhenQ is the best option but Proactol XS and Phen Gold are good alternatives as well.
If you have previous experience using Orlistat or Xenical and had an unpleasant experience due to side effects, it's worth considering these alternatives too.
In preparing this article, we are assuming you are serious about losing weight. However, we are aware some people who are searching for diet pills that work like Orlistat are doing so for the wrong reasons.
The idea of a pill that blocks fat can be very enticing to people who are looking for a cheat pill.
If you are not familiar with the term, a "cheat pill" is a diet pill that allows people to enjoy cheat meals. In theory anyway. The reality is unless you are willing to commit to healthy eating, no pill on Earth can help you to lose weight.
People who have this "cheat" mentality hope to be able to pop a pill before some or all of their meals and continue to eat their favorite fatty foods without having to worry about gaining weight.
Fat blockers like Orlistat and Proactol XS only block some of the fat you eat. When you are eating a lot of fat, a ton of calories still get through. Try to cheat, and you will likely gain more weight and could be hit by explosive diarrhea as well.
If you are looking for an Orlistat over the counter equivalent or alternative PhenQ is highly recommended.