Mounjaro Tirzepatide Weight loss Injection, Mounjaro Cost and Over the Counter Alternative

Tirzepatide is a weight loss treatment branded as Mounjaro. This obesity medicine is administered by injection and only available via prescription. This article reviews Tirzepatide (including the brand Mounjaro), explaining what it is, how it works and possible side effects. We also reveal the Mounjaro cost, coupon information and provide some over the counter alternatives to Tirzepatide.
Alternatives to Tirzepatide (Mounjaro)
Tirzepatide is highly effective at controlling blood sugar levels type 2 diabetes. It is also effective for reducing body weight for people with obesity. However, the diabetes drug is not suitable for everyone. For this reason there are natural alternatives to Tirzepatide over the counter that do not need a prescription or doctor intervention.
- PhenQ - best alternative to Tirzepatide
- Zotrim - herbal hunger reducer
- Leanbean - women only weight loss pill
PhenQ
CLICK to view PhenQ price and availability
PhenQ is an innovative dietary supplement that can efficiently burn body fat while simultaneously suppressing appetite and provide added energy to sustain users during strenuous physical activity.
Zotrim
CLICK to view Zotrim price and availability
Zotrim is a much studied herbal appetite suppressant that can help obese people reduce food cravings
Leanbean
CLICK to view Leanbean price and availability
Leanbean is a female diet pill that is suited to the female body. It is naturally formulated to help reduce appetite, food cravings and overall BMI.
Tirzepatide Injection for Weight Loss (Mounjaro
Mounjaro is an FDA-approved prescription medication for treating the symptoms of type-2 diabetes. It provides a drug called Tirzepatide that only needs to be administered once per week via a one-shot disposable injector pen that contains a pre-measured dose.
As with similar anti-diabetic medications, such as Ozempic and Saxenda, the Mounjaro subcutaneous injection causes loss of appetite. For this reason, doctors sometimes prescribe Mounjaro off-label as a weight loss injection.
Obesity is a major problem on a worldwide scale. Mounjaro appears to have the potential to reduce body weight so the FDA (food and drug administration) has given Tirzepatide fast-track status on its list of drugs to review as potential obesity medications.
A similar thing happened with Ozempic. It provides the drug Semaglutide. It gained FDA approval as a weight loss injection and is currently marketed as Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for type-2 diabetes.
Unfortunately, loss of appetite is not the only Mounjaro side effect. There are many more and, although loss of appetite may be beneficial for some people, the other Mounjaro side effects are not so desirable.
Mounjaro has the potential to cause serious health issues including pancreatitis and thyroid cancer. So, although Mounjaro may have value as a weight loss injection, it's anything but a wonder drug.
If you are presently considering using Mounjaro for weight loss, you need to be aware of all the pros and cons. This article provides unbiased information that will help you to decide if the potential benefits of using Mounjaro as an injection for losing weight are sufficient to justify the potential health risks.
MUST READ: Which weight loss pills actually work - top brands reviewed and compared
What Is Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)?
Mounjaro is not a drug, it's a brand name. The injection provides Tirzepatide.
Tirzepatide was developed by Eli Lilly and Company (obesity medicine specialist). Eli Lilly is a US-based pharmaceutical company with a head office in the state of Indiana. Eli Lilly is also the creator of the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine).
Like Semaglutide, Tirzepatide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 receptor agonist). On the most basic level, it mimics the abilities of a gut hormone that is released in response to the presence of food, enters the blood, and then influences insulin secretion. It was created to treat diabetes and has been retargeted for treating obesity.
GLP-1 receptor agonists also appear to delay gastric emptying, causing food to remain in the stomach for longer. This increases satiety, dulling the desire for food. [1]
However, in addition to being a GLP-1 receptor agonist, Tirzepatide is also a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor.GLP-1 agonists mimic hormones that are involved in blood sugar control and helping to reduce food intake.
GIP may increase calorie expenditure, while also reducing appetite. In simple terms, it helps foster a situation where fewer calories are entering the body while more of them are being burned.
The first drug of its kind, Tirzepatide is the only medication that functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist while also influencing GIP.
However, in common with other drugs that support weight loss, the Mounjaro injection needs to be used alongside a well-balanced weight loss plan that includes a low-energy diet and adequate levels of physical activity.
How the Mounjaro Injection Works (For Weight Loss)
By reducing hunger, Mounjaro Tirzepatide weight loss injection makes it easier to eat less often and feel content with smaller portions of food. Hunger can make losing weight pretty miserable work, so the medication's ability to control appetite can make dieting less of a challenge.
As we have already mentioned, Mounjaro also increases caloric expenditure. This type of support is also known as boosting metabolism.
If you continue to eat foods that are high in fats and sugars, a faster metabolism will not help you. You will only be burning some of the calories provided by your food.
However, if you are following a sensible weight loss diet, your body should be already experiencing an energy shortage that is forcing it to break down its stores of fat to release the energy stored within.
By making your metabolism faster, Mounjaro increases the existing energy shortage, forcing your body to burn extra fat. All weight loss medications and supplements aim to foster a similar scenario. This is a methodical way to reduce body mass index (BMI) and lose body weight.
Who Should and Should Not Use Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)?
FDA-approved weight loss medications, such as Phentermine and Wegovy, are only available to people who are extremely overweight or obese. The FDA only allows doctors to prescribe these medications to people who have a BMI of 27+ and also suffer from a weight-related condition such as osteoporosis or sleep apnea.
In the case of people whose body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher, doctors can prescribe approved obesity medications even when there is no weight-related condition.
But let's remember, these rules refer to FDA-approved weight loss medications. At the moment, the Mounjaro injection is not approved for weight loss. This makes it possible for doctors to prescribe the medication off-label as a general weight loss aid, using their own discretion instead of having to adhere to the FDA rules relating to BMI.
However, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) is unsuitable for some people.
You should not use Mounjaro if you or anyone in your family has a history of thyroid cancer. Nor should you use it if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndrome Type 2 or certain other medical conditions including gallbladder problems.
It's not known if Mounjaro is safe or effective for people who are under 18 years of age. Nor is it known if the drug presents any dangers to women who are pregnant or nursing a child.
Mounjaro may react badly with some medications and herbal supplements so, if your doctor offers you a Mounjaro prescription it's important to make sure all the details in your medical file are up to date and your doctor is aware of all the medications and/or supplements you are taking.
How to Use Mounjaro - Tirzepatide Weight Loss Drugs
Mounjaro is distributed in single-dose injection pens you use once and then dispose of appropriately.
You only need to take Mounjaro once each week by injecting it into the soft tissue underneath the skin. It's important never to inject the drug into muscles or veins.
The needle is hidden inside the pen and, due to the way it is designed, there is no need to handle the needle or watch it enter your flesh.
The recommended injection sites are the stomach, the front of the thighs, and the back of the upper arms. If you choose to use the upper arms, you will need to ask a friend or family member to do the injection for you.
The tip of the pen has a push-on cap that needs to be removed to permit the needle to exit. After you have taken off the cap, you place the end of the pen on the injection site and unlock the mechanism using a twist action.
Apply pressure to the button at the top of the pen. There will be two clicks. The first click lets you know the injection has started. The second one indicates it is finished. The Mounjaro injection generally takes around 10 seconds to complete.
Mounjaro - Tirzepatide Dosage
Mounjaro - Tirzepatide is available in six different dose options. New users begin with the lowest dose pen and then go up a dose size every four weeks.
- 2.5 mg (Weeks 1-4)
- 5 mg (Weeks 5-8)
- 7.5 mg (Weeks 9-12)
- 10 mg (Weeks 13-16)
- 12.5 mg (Weeks 17-20
- 15 mg (Week 21 onward)
Tirzepatide Clinical Trials
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK585056/
- https://dom-pubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/dom.14843
Average Weight Loss Results with Mounjaro Tirzepatide
As with any other weight loss drugs and obesity medicine, some people with obesity appear to lose weight quite fast with the Mounjaro injection while others lose it more slowly. It's also worth noting some Mounjaro users do not lose any weight at all.
The participants in a 72-week study lost up to 52 lbs and the maximum dose of 15 mg per week was shown to deliver the best results. [2]
However, that's less than 3/4 lbs per week. Before and after results posted on weight loss blogs and forums are better. They suggest most people using the Mounjaro injections should be able to attain weight losses of 2 lbs to 3 lbs per week.
Some Mounjaro users are losing double this amount but it's possible their level of weight loss success may be mainly due to superior efforts with exercise and diet.
Mounjaro Side Effects and Dangers
As with all GLP-1 receptor agonists, Tirzepatide (sold as Mounjaro) and is distributed with a warning that it may cause thyroid tumors and thyroid cancers. If you are thinking of using this medication, it's important to be aware of this.
The most common Mounjaro side effects are not so frightening:
- Nausea
- Indigestion
- Stomach pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
However, Mounjaro may also cause several more serious side effects:
- Changes in vision
- Serious allergic reactions
- Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis)
- Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)
- Kidney problems/kidney failure
- Gallstones and/or other gallbladder issues
How to Obtain Mounjaro Tirzepatide
Mounjaro is available from most good pharmacies but, to obtain it, you will need a prescription.
Where to Buy Tirzepatide Over the Counter
It is not possible to purchase the drug Tirzepatide over the counter or online without a valid prescription. Once you have an assessment from a doctor or health care professionals you may be eligible for a prescription for the weight loss treatment.
Mounjaro Cost
You may also need deep pockets because Mounjaro is an expensive medication to use. The list price is $1,023.04 per fill but you may be able to pay less if your insurance company is willing to cover some of the costs.
Mounjaro Coupon
The manufacturer operates a Mounjaro Savings Card program which can provide further savings, but the level of discount is dependent on the type of insurance coverage you have and often has a monthly cap of $150 per month.
Similar Weight Loss Medication to Mounjaro and Tirzepatide
There are several similar and alternatives to Mounjaro and Tirzepatide (diabetes drug)
- Semaglutide - sold under the brand names Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus
- Liraglutide - sold under the brand name Victoza and Saxenda
- Dulaglutide - sold under the brand name Trulicity
Research Sources
1. Therapy in the Early Stage: Incretins: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21525466/
2. Tirzepatide Once Weekly for the Treatment of Obesity: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2206038