MK677 Ibutamoren SARM Review: MK-677 Results, Dosage, Buying Guide

Anyone that wants to build muscle mass has no doubt explored the growth hormone production benefits that SARMs provide. MK677 Ibutamoren is a popular bulking SARM that is widely used among amateur and professional bodybuilders.
There are many pros and cons of using mk-677 Ibutamoren. This article aims to review mk 677 or 'Bute' and give a complete MK 677 guide with positives and negatives of this growth hormone selective androgen receptor modulator. We will also advise where you can Buy legal Ibutamoren mk677 online.
Legal MK 677 Ibutamoren SARM
Ibuta 677 was created to give anyone wanting to increase muscle mass the option to experience the benefits of MK 677 without side effects.
Ibuta 677 Benefits
- Enhances growth hormone deficiency
- Builds lean muscle mass
- Reduces excess body fat
- Promotes growth hormone release
- Anti-inflammatory, faster recovery
- Reverses diet induced catabolism
- Improved sleep
- Appetite increase
- Increases bone density
Ibutamoren MK677 is an experimental drug currently under investigation as a possible treatment for certain diseases. The drug is often referred to by its development names, MK 677 and MK 0677 (also MK-677).
Because one of the things it does is increase human growth hormone (HGH), Ibutamoren is often used to enhance growth hormones in bodybuilding.
Although many bodybuilders appear to successfully use Ibutamoren as a bulking SARM to gain lean muscle mass and growth hormone secretion enhancer, its abilities require further study. So do its potential side effects.
In addition to legal issues, anyone who uses Ibutamoren for bodybuilding is gambling with their health. There are, however, legal and safe versions of Ibutamoren mk-677 available that can be purchased directly from the manufacturers that give similar results.
One clinical trial, investigating the potential of this HGH drug to aid bone healing had to be cut short when the researchers saw indications suggesting a potential to cause congestive heart failure.
Some research indicates that Ibutamoren may have value as a future treatment for HGH-related conditions.
The HGH drug is also presently in phase II development for the treatment of fibromyalgia, Alzheimer's disease, and sarcopenia.
Many drugs that reach the phase II stage never progress any further though. Ibutamoren remains an experimental drug and using it - for any purpose - could pose unacceptable dangers. It may never gain FDA approval.
This article provides information about Ibutamoren mk 677, listing all the pros and cons. It is important not to lose sight of the fact that, because the drug is in the experimental stage, nothing is written in stone.
What Is Ibutamoren MK 677 and Why Is It Popular with Bodybuilders?
Many people believe Ibutamoren is a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulators) but this is not the case. MK 677 is actually a ghrelin receptor agonist.
As you may be aware, ghrelin is a hunger hormone. It's manufactured in the intestines.
However, although the hormone's relationship with hunger is generally its main claim to fame, there is a lot more to ghrelin than most people think.
The hormone ghrelin activates its receptor, growth hormone secretagogue receptor (GHS-R). By doing so, it not only increases appetite it also affects fat deposition and HGH release.
Like testosterone, HGH is a powerful anabolic agent that plays a key role in protein synthesis and muscle growth. HGH does a lot of other important things as well including increasing vitality and helping to delay aging. [source]
So, although it is neither a steroid nor a SARM, Ibutamoren appears to share their ability to place the body in an enhanced metabolic state that favors rapid improvements in muscle size and strength.
Because ghrelin receptors cause hunger, encouraging you to eat, it may further support improvements in building muscle mass by helping you to create the calorie surplus that plays such an important role during bulking.
Another similar SARM to mk 677 is RAD140 testolone. RAD-140 targets the androgen receptors present in an individual's skeletal muscle tissues to cause anabolic effects, including the improved bone mineral density, body fat loss, and mass growth. Mk 677 and Rad140 can be used together as part of a bulking SARM stack.
Ibutamoren MK-677 Dosage
Although a lot of bodybuilders may have an opinion about the best Ibutamoren dosage, that's all it is - an opinion. Because this drug is still experimental, there is no official guidance on dosage.
If someone tells you they have taken a certain dose and it worked for them without presenting any ill effects. That means they got lucky. You may not be as lucky as they were.
There is no correct Ibutamoren dosage for bodybuilding and there never will be because the drug is not intended to be used in this role.
However, some people report good results from taking 25-30mg per day, often over a 12-week cycle.
Ibutamoren MK 677 Results
Bodybuilders with experience using Ibutamoren report various benefits. However, in many cases, they are stacking it with SARMs and/or other illegal drugs.
Needless to say, the main claims are improvements in muscle size and strength.
Some people also say Ibutamoren helped them to get lean by improving fat loss. There are reports of feelings of extra vitality and improvements in training capability as well.
Collectively, these claims place Ibutamoren on an even footing with many steroids and SARMs. However, as with steroids and SARMs, to get good results from Ibutamoren people will need to train with the correct intensity, eat the right kind of food, and get plenty of rest.
Ibutamoren may help with that last one. Many people who have experience using it claim it helps them to sleep.
Ibutamoren Side Effects
People attribute a variety of side effects to MK 677.
Some of the issues people mention include:
- Bloating
- Daytime fatigue/difficulty waking up in the morning
- Painful pumps
- Liver problems
- Feeling generally unwell
These are just a few of the side effects bodybuilders are discussing on internet forums. It's possible there may be additional negative issues that are not being discussed or that we failed to find.
SARMs and growth hormone releasers may also affect insulin. The latest 2022 case study from the American Diabetes Association drugs like these may have the potential to trigger diabetes.
Ibutamoren MK 677 FAQs
Is Ibutamoren MK677 a SARM?
Not exactly. MK 677 is a ghrelin receptor agonist. SARMs bind with the androgen receptors in muscle and bone. Ibutamoren causes elevations in human growth hormone levels. This does not stop the industry from referring to MK 677 as SARM though.
Is MK 677 safe for bodybuilding?
Although MK-677 can increase growth hormone and increase bone mineral density it has not undergone enough clinical trials to be deemed totally safe for bodybuilders to use.
Does MK 677 increase IGF (Insulin Like Growth Factor)?
Insulin like growth factor has been shown to be increased after using Mk 677. A 60% increase in serum IGF-1 levels at 6 weeks and around 73% increase after 52 weeks has been observed.
Does Ibutamoren MK 677 require a PCT?
No. A PCT (post-cycle therapy) is necessary after a cycle of steroids or SARMs because both types of drug suppress your ability to produce testosterone. Ibutamoren does not do this so there is no requirement for a PCT.
Does Ibutamoren improve physical performance?
Many people claim to have experienced this benefit. However, scientific literature raises questions about the value of using HGH releasers in this role. MK 667 can increase muscle mass, increase body weight and reduce body fat percentage.
If athletes using Ibutamoren are attaining this benefit, it's possible it may be due to one or more alternative aspects of the drug.
Is Ibutamoren nootropic?
Some people claim Ibutamoren has brain-boosting abilities. It certainly appears to have potential value as an Alzheimer's treatment. Again though, there is a need for further research.
Does Ibutamoren improve hair, skin, and nails?
These claims are made for the drug but, once again, there is a lack of clinical investigation and proof.
What Is the half-life of Ibutamoren?
The Ibutamoren half-life appears to be 24 to 30 hours. As with SARMs and steroids, how long the benefits last may vary a little from one person to the next.
What are growth hormone secretagogues (GHSs)?
Growth hormone secretagogues are groups of synthetic peptidyl and non peptidyl molecules that attach receptors in the part of the brain responsible for stimulating somatotroph secretion.
Where to Buy Ibutamoren mk 677
Some people obtain Ibutamoren via contacts at their gym. Others manage to buy it online but we suggest against doing either one. There are natural alternatives that can deliver very good results without presenting any risks to your health.
The cost of mk 677 is around $40 to $60 in the United States - there are several online stockists. Unfortunately we cannot vouch for the credentials of most of the online sellers of mk 677. If you want to buy a legal mk 677 your choices are limited.
If you want to buy mk 677 we advise Ibuta 677 from Crazy Bulk - a legal mk 677 that is safe to use and can provide growth hormone production.
The Best Alternatives to Ibutamoren
If you are looking for a safe alternative to Ibutamoren, the options available are limited. At the moment, Ibuta 677 is the only credible substitute. There's such a good vibe around the product it's possible you may have already heard of it. If you haven't, allow us to fill in the blanks.
Ibuta 677 is part of a range of supplements manufactured in the USA for Crazy Bulk. The company has safe alternatives to all the most popular steroids, SARMs, and other bodybuilding drugs. Ibuta 677 is one of its most popular products. It does all the same things as Ibutamoren except cause side effects.
In addition to being safer, the Crazy Bulk legal MK 677 is also cheaper to use.
Ibuta 677 Benefits
- Promotes rapid healing
- Promotes growth hormone deficiency
- Increases muscle mass
- Enhances lean muscle growth
- Potent anti-inflammatory
- Boost nitric oxide
- Helps you to grow quality muscle without gaining fat
Ibutamoren MK-677 achieves these things by providing a cutting-edge combination of the best botanical ingredients and amino acids.
Crazy Bulk is confident enough to back its MK 677 alternative with a 100-day money-back guarantee.
One hundred days is a long time. A guarantee like that allows you to see how good this Ibutamoren substitute is by trying it for a few months with nothing to lose and everything to gain and when you are using a product like this, the gains are what it is all about.
Where to Buy Ibuta 677 Ibutamoren
You can only buy this Ibutamoren alternative from the Crazy Bulk website. That makes it impossible to shop around but the price per bottle is very reasonable anyway and, when you buy direct from the manufacturer, you can be certain you are getting the legitimate product instead of a cheap copycat version.
If you decide to use this best-selling Ibutamoren substitute, we suggest you order one bottle instead of two. When you do that, Crazy Bulk gives you a third bottle of Ibuta 677 free of charge.
This option allows you to use the supplement every day for three months and still retain the protection of the money-back guarantee.
Ibutamoren (MK 677) Conclusion - The Bottom Line
Ibutamoren (MK 677) is an experimental drug that appears to encourage the body to produce extra HGH.
Unlike steroids and SARMs, which are chemicals that behave like testosterone, Ibutamoren is a secretagogue. Instead of mimicking a natural hormone, it makes your body produce more of it.
In some ways, it would be easy to see Ibutamoren mk 677 as a better option than steroids and SARMs. Unfortunately, its development is still in the investigatory stage and, even if it attains market approval, it will not be legally available as a bodybuilding aid.
There is much we do not know about Ibutamoren but we do know some bodybuilders who have used it report side effects. We also know that at least one clinical trial was stopped because the researchers noted unacceptable dangers.
More importantly, we know there is a safer alternative.
Should you use Ibutamoren mk677 as a growth hormone releaser for muscle mass? We suggest buying Ibuta 677, the legal brand.