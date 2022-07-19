Mark Hauser Puts High- and Low-Risk Investments in Perspective

Mark Hauser explains the difference between high- and low-risk investments and offers his perspective on private equity investments.
Meeting predetermined investment goals involves the alignment of several key variables. One foundational concept is the realization that all investments inherently have a certain degree of risk. Private equity principal Mark Hauser states that although investors can mitigate risks to some degree, it’s impossible to completely eliminate them.
Investments such as stocks, mutual funds, and bonds can easily lose value if market and/or external forces impact them in certain ways. Even ultra-conservative (and insured) investments such as Certificates of Deposit (or CDs) have a particular risk. CDs’ low yields mean inflation could easily outstrip the holder’s earnings over time.
Two Foundational Investment Risk Concepts
Experienced investors understand that two fundamental concepts are relevant to all targeted investment programs. These principles apply regardless of the specific investment and market conditions in place.
Relationship Between Investment Risk and Potential Reward
Each asset class or investment falls at a certain point on the risk ladder. Stated another way, private equity expert Mark Hauser says choosing this investment brings a specific level of risk. This risk generally corresponds to the investment’s potential return (or reward). In real-world terms, an investor willing to undertake a risky investment should be potentially rewarded with a higher return.
Individual Stocks: High Risk and High Potential Reward
To illustrate, individual stocks have collectively earned the highest annual returns (around 10 percent on average) over long periods. Corporate bonds, Treasury bonds, and bank-based savings accounts earn progressively lower returns.
However, individual stocks are also volatile investments that can lose (or gain) value quite rapidly. Markets can fluctuate wildly by the minute, and a stock that began in respectable territory can lose much of its value over the trading day.
Corporate bonds are less risky than stocks but riskier than Treasury bonds. Bank-based savings accounts are only impacted by inflation risk. These accounts carry FDIC insurance that protects against bank failure.
Historical Averages: No Guarantee of Real-World Outcomes
In the often-unpredictable investment arena, long-term historical averages help investors to determine how much risk they are willing to assume. With that said, every investor is driven by specific goals and influenced by certain market and economic factors.
Mark Hauser says there’s no way to guarantee that historical averages will continue to play out as they previously have. Even an investor who holds a highly diversified portfolio for an extended period, such as one based on the S&P 500, cannot predict the portfolio’s return.
Specifically, the investor doesn’t really know if their return will equal the portfolio’s long-term historical average. In addition, there’s always the possibility the investor will lose their principal during the investment period.
Finally, investors should evaluate the feasibility of navigating the market’s long-term upturns and downturns. Based on their financial situation, they could be forced to sell stocks to cover medical expenses, job losses, or other unexpected life events.
Two Primary Strategies for Managing Investment Risks
It’s impossible to completely eliminate investment risks. However, Mark Hauser notes that implementing two basic strategies can help to mitigate those risks.
Strategic Asset Allocation
Experienced investors include multiple asset classes in their portfolios. Examples include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and cash. By using different types of investment vehicles, the investor increases the odds that some investments will perform well even if others remain stagnant or drop in value. If losses do occur, the investor will experience less-severe financial effects compared to a portfolio based mostly on one asset class.
Funds Diversification
Investors who practice diversification dedicate funds to varied investments in a specific asset class (such as stocks). The investor would likely utilize a similar strategy for bond market investments or other asset classes. By spreading their money around, the investor limits their risk in each asset class.
Two Key Considerations for Investors
Many investors include both high- and low-risk investments in their portfolios. However, before jumping into riskier investment territory, investors should ensure that they have a solid emergency fund and minimal personal debt.
Investors who are relatively close to retirement have a second caveat. Retirement income projections are based on income estimates for a specific number of years. Risky investments can potentially reduce that income by a significant amount.
Snapshot of 4 High-Risk Investments
High-risk investments’ potentially lucrative rewards continue to captivate investors in all income brackets. Individual stocks continue to remain popular despite their notable investment risks. Hauser Private Equity’s Mark Hauser also profiles three other high-risk investment vehicles that have gained prominence over the past few decades.
Individual Stocks
Investors who buy stock shares receive partial ownership in public companies. Share prices fluctuate based on market variations, the company’s valuation and performance, and other factors. Investors who sell a stock for more than the purchase price will realize a profit. If they sell it for less, they will see a loss.
The stock market has seen an average annual return of around 10 percent during the past century. However, even well-known stocks are volatile investments. Investors should compensate for these high-risk investment vehicles by including less-risky options in their portfolios.
Crowdfunding Campaigns
Many start-up and early-stage companies raise cash by marketing securities (e.g. common shares or bonds) to investors. Anyone can take part in a start-up crowdfunding campaign. Investors hope to receive interest or share in the business's future profits.
Investors access crowdfunding campaigns through a funding portal. Each investor can only contribute a maximum of $2,500 without a special exemption.
Crowdfunding investments are very risky, as many of these businesses never survive long enough to go public. If that’s the case, the investor will probably not be able to sell their shares and will likely lose their entire investment.
Peer-to-Peer Lending
A peer-to-peer lending platform caters to consumers seeking an alternative personal loan. Rather than applying for a bank or credit union loan, the individual seeks funding from investors willing to put up the funds. Like other loans, the borrower pays back the principal with interest. The lending platform acts as the go-between so the two parties never meet.
With no collateral, these unsecured loans carry a high degree of risk. However, lending platforms generally maintain applicant credit requirements to minimize risks to investors.
Crypto Asset Investments
Investors have increasingly gravitated to crypto asset investments during the past couple of decades. Besides cryptocurrencies, crypto assets include cryptocurrency funds, blockchain companies, and initial coin offerings. Although some crypto assets function as digital exchange mediums, other crypto assets do not.
Specifically, cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile due to rapidly fluctuating prices and a lack of regulatory oversight. In addition, certain crypto-assets do not have a secondary market, making it hard to track prices or sell investments.
The Role of Lower-risk Investments
Lower-risk investments clearly lack higher-risk vehicles’ impressive return potential and enticing cachet. However, dull, boring lower-risk options help to offset higher-risk investments’ losses (and there will be losses). Mark Hauser recognizes that these four lower-risk investments produce equally low yields. However, they can contribute to investor wealth over time.
Mutual Funds
Rather than purchasing shares of high-risk individual stocks, a mutual fund enables investors to buy small shares of varied assets. An index fund is a mutual fund based on a well-known stock index such as the S&P 500. The index fund’s manager seeks to mirror the stock index’s makeup and overall performance. These funds always mimic their benchmark index even if the market is going in an unfavorable direction.
An index-based mutual fund provides investors with well-rounded market exposure and charges minimal operating expenses. Investment experts often recommend these funds for retirement account anchor holdings.
Exchange-traded Funds (or ETFs)
An exchange-traded fund (or ETF) is an investment vehicle based around a specific index, investment strategy, or another designator. An ETF may include varied investment types such as stocks, bonds, or commodities. These funds have lower overall expenses compared to purchasing individual stocks.
Although mutual funds trade once daily after the market’s close, investors can buy or sell ETFs throughout the trading day. In this respect, an ETF exchange mimics a stock exchange.
Government and Corporate Bonds
The United States government, and state and municipal governments, issue bonds to raise capital for specific purposes. An investor purchases the entity’s bond (or debt security) when issued. When the bond matures, the entity will repay the investor’s principal along with accrued interest.
Corporations also issue bonds to finance large-scale improvements or expansion efforts. United States government bonds, and bonds issued by large utilities, are the least risky investments. Corporate bonds carry a somewhat higher risk.
Certificates of Deposit
A Certificate of Deposit (or CD) is essentially a savings account that provides the investor with guaranteed interest. However, the investor cannot access the principal until the CD reaches its maturity date. A CD’s maturity date ranges from one month to 5+ years. Longer-duration CDs offer higher interest rates.
Focus on Objectives and Risk Tolerance
Investors should ensure that potential investment vehicles align with their strategic objectives and risk tolerance level. Mark Hauser recommends that newer investors consult with a financial advisor with proven experience in the subject investments.