LGD-4033 SARM for Bulking: Ligandrol LGD4033 Results, Dosage, Muscle Growth

This is a complete guide to LGD-4033 otherwise known as Ligandrol. You will discover what it is (a SARM), why it was created originally and by whom. I will explain how LGD 4033 is used in bodybuilding for muscle growth, what is the correct dosage, possible side effects, before and after results and if you can buy legal LGD 4033.
Legal LGD-4033 for Sale
LIGAN4033 is legally available to order in the United States and Canada - as well as many other countries.
Ligan4033 can be stacked for used in bulking cycles - there are SARM bulking stacks available for purchase that are also legal
Ligandrol is an experimental drug that is often used by bodybuilders on bulking cycles to increase lean muscle mass. Athletes from other areas of sport abuse it too. It is also known as LGD-4033. This is a code assigned by the researchers during its development stage.
LGD 4033 belongs to a family of drugs known as selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).
Like anabolic steroids, SARMs enhance muscle growth by binding with the androgen receptors in the muscles. SARMs also bind with the androgen receptors in the bones.
Testosterone would normally bind with these receptors but, when steroids or SARMs get there first it cannot do this, causing natural testosterone levels to deplete.
Many athletes see a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) as being a safer option than anabolic steroids. They believe this because steroids bind with all the androgen receptors in the body, not just the ones in muscle and bone.
Although they appear to be safer than anabolic steroids, SARMs still present dangers. To this date, not a single SARMs has ever left the experimental stage and gained FDA approval as a medicinal drug.
However, early research suggests certain SARMs may have the potential to become future treatments for osteoporosis and muscle loss due to muscle wasting conditions such as AIDS.
Order LGD 4033 from Authorized Reseller
What Is Ligandrol (LGD-4033)?
Ligandrol is a SARM discovered by Ligand Pharmaceuticals. The company is based in California and has been trading since 1987.
LGD 4033 was initially created to fight muscle wasting diseases.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals has entrusted the future development of the SARM to Viking Therapeutics.
The results of a clinical trial published in The Journals of Gerontology suggest LGD 4033 can improve lean body mass and muscle strength. The study was conducted over 21 days on 76 healthy, male volunteers (21-50 years of age).
Although the results are promising and the participants appeared to tolerate the SARM well, three weeks is not long. If LGD 4033 ever gains approval for use as a therapeutic drug, people are likely to be using it for a lot longer than that.
People who read the study conclusion often focus on the researchers' comments that "LGD-4033 was safe, had a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, and increased lean body mass even during this short period without change in prostate-specific antigen."
This does not confirm the SARM is safe, only that it appeared to be so during "this short period."
The research conclusion also points out the need for longer trials that further explore the potential benefits and health outcomes of LGD-4033.
The doses were 0.1-1 mg per day. Higher doses produced greater improvements in lean body mass. However, the men who were given 1 mg per day experienced significant suppression of free testosterone.
It is important to be aware that the study was funded by Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This being the case, it is impossible to be certain there was no bias.
During the preclinical stage, a trial involving monkeys had to be ceased after 48 days due to toxicity concerns. However, the dose was higher than that used in the Phase 2 clinical trial so this was not deemed serious enough to hinder future development.
Where to Buy LGD-4033 - Availability and Distribution
Some people who use Ligandrol obtain it illicitly via the Black Market.
It's also easy to buy LGD 4033 online but none of the sites selling it adequately highlight its experimental nature or the risk of harm. More often than not, the companies distributing Ligandrol in this way cover their backs by selling it under the guise of being a research chemical.
Of course, this is exactly what it is, but the companies generally know that's not what people are buying it for.
As with other SARMs, LGD 4033 offers benefits similar to those of anabolic androgenic steroids so it is easy to see the attraction.
Buying and using LGD4033 Ligandrol or any other SARM is unwise. It's experimental. Nobody knows for sure what kind of health risks it may present. Especially when used regularly or long-term.
In June 2020, ACG Case Reports Journal published a case report provided by the Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, Texas. It provides details of a 32-year-old man who developed severe drug-induced liver injury after using Ligandrol (LGD-4033) he bought over-the-counter as a muscle-building aid.
The report shows the man took 1 ml (10 mg) of Ligandrol per day. After only two weeks, he became so unwell he was admitted to the hospital suffering from body aches and other symptoms. He subsequently developed jaundice and lost 40 lbs in weight. The report describes his appearance as an "ill-appearing malnourished man with icteric sclerae and excoriations on the extremities." [source]
Reports like this present strong arguments for avoiding Ligandrol and buying a safer alternative instead. We'll provide details of a good one at the end of this review.
Using LGD-4033 for Sporting Competitions
As with steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs, SARMs are banned by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) and all the main sports organizations.
Ligandrol is no exception to the rule and many athletes have been caught out.
In 2017, the French-American basketball player Joakim Noah was banned for 20 games after testing done for the NBA revealed traces of LGD 4033.
Two years later, the Australian swimmer Shayna Jack tested positive for Ligandrol as well, but she denies knowingly using the SARM.
A lot of athletes who fail drug tests proclaim their innocence. In January 2020, the ATP tennis player Nicolás Jarry tested positive for both Ligandrol and Stanozolol and claimed the SARMs must have been hidden in his multi-vitamins.
LGD-4033 and Testosterone
Some of the sites selling Ligandrol will tell you it's a testosterone booster. This is untrue. The SARM does not increase testosterone. It suppresses it in the same way that steroids do.
Because using LGD 4033 results in low testosterone, you cannot just use it and then stop. You have to do a post-cycle therapy (PCT) to compensate for the lack of hormones in your system. If you do not do this, you are likely to experience rapid muscle loss, fatigue, confusion, low libido, and other symptoms of low testosterone.
Ligandrol (LG 4033) Dosage for Bodybuilding
LGD 4033 is not intended for use in bodybuilding or sports so there are no official guidelines on how much of the SARM to take. However, Bodybuilders who use Ligandrol generally take it once per day. It's available as a liquid or a tablet.
Many bodybuilders who have experience using the SARM claim 10 mg is a good dose, but they advise taking much less at the beginning.
A dose of 5 mg per day is often regarded as a good primary dose. People who handle this dose without problems then increase the dose gradually until they reach 10 mg per day.
Although a lot of people claim this is a safe and effective dose, you need to remember the men taking part in the study funded by Ligand Pharmaceuticals were getting no more than 1 mg per day.
It's also important not to forget the bodybuilder who was admitted to the hospital with liver damage was taking 10 mg per day. Although this dose is seen as the norm, it's based on the opinions of bodybuilders, not research scientists.
Worryingly, some bodybuilders have been known to take as much as 22 mg per day.
Regardless of the dose, an 8-week cycle is very common, followed by a 3-week PCT.
Most bodybuilders take a break of 4-8 weeks between cycles.
Ligandrol (LG-4033) Results - Before and After
If you spend any time on any of the busier bodybuilding forums you will, no doubt, find many people sharing their experiences using Ligandrol as a bodybuilding SARM.
Although a lot of bodybuilders have positive things to say about Ligandrol, there are plenty of others who say they had to stop using it due to experiencing ill effects.
The benefits vary from one person to the next because good muscle and strength gains are also related to diet and training regimens. Some have better diets than other people do. The same can be said for people's workout plans and training techniques.
If your diet and workout plan is first-rate and you are better at targeting the muscles you are working than other people are at targeting theirs, it stands to reason you will experience greater improvements.
A lot of Ligandrol users point out that the strength improvements in the early stages of a cycle are more noticeable than the increases in muscle mass.
One Ligandrol user says he began noticing a big improvement in pumps by day five but did not notice any changes in body composition until he'd been using the SARM for more than three weeks.
The guy in question was running a dose of 5 mg of LGD 4033 per day over an 8-week cycle. He admits to running higher doses in the past but this resulted in depression, suppressed his libido, and prevented him from having sex.
Another bodybuilder says he gained 34 lbs of fat and muscle during his first 8-week cycle. He was running a dose of 10 mg per day.
He says the side effects only became noticeable towards the end of his cycle. The side effects were dry mouth, headaches, fatigue, and low libido.
How Much Muscle Gain With LGD 4033?
It's quite hard to get an accurate picture of how much muscle gain Ligandrol may be able to provide because many bodybuilders run it alongside other SARMs. Some bodybuilders also tend to exaggerate their results. So don't believe everything you hear.
Popular Ligandrol (LGD-4033) Stacks
Although most people prefer to use Ligandrol for bulking, some people also find it a useful cutting SARM. Either way, it's very common to incorporate it into a SARM stack.
Here's a couple of examples of SARM cutting and bulking stacks for cycles.
LGD 4033 + Testolone (RAD 140)
This is a popular bulking stack. Bodybuilders who use it allege it delivers phenomenal gains in muscle size and strength.
People using this stack often begin by taking RAD 140 testolone (5 mg per day) for 8 weeks and Ligandrol (10-15 mg per day) for 8 weeks, then follow up with a PCT.
LGD 4033 + MK-677
Another popular SARM that is used in bulking cycles is MK-677 - or Ibutamoren as it is also known. Combining LGD4033 and MK677 can give quick muscle gains and increased strength.
LGD 4033 + YK-11
Although it probably has the most value for bulking, some people use this SARM stack for cutting.
YK-11 is a myostatin inhibitor. It acts on a protein called myostatin that limits the amount of muscle you can gain. In theory, myostatin is a kind of gatekeeper that prevents humans from becoming super humans.
That may be somewhat of an exaggeration but rodent-based research suggests, when it comes to muscle growth, YK-11 can take off the brakes.
It's easy to understand why so many people love to use this stack for bulking. It's equally easy to understand why it can be such an attractive option for people who don't want to lose muscle mass during cutting.
Bodybuilders who stack Ligandrol with YK-11 often take YK-11 (25 mg per day) and LGD 4033 (25 mg per day) for four weeks. Unless you have skipped the earlier parts of this article, you should be able to appreciate a dose like that which is terrifyingly high and ill-advisable.
Ligandrol (LGD-4033) Side Effects
We've already mentioned some of the potential side effects this SARM may present, including loss of libido and liver damage.
The FDA tends to tar all SARMs with the same brush and has issued a warning stating SARMs may also do bad things to your heart.
Testosterone suppression is an unavoidable side effect. As for the rest, it just comes down to the luck of the draw. Some people get hit with them, others do not. There's no way for anyone to know how their body will respond.
Some of the additional LGD 4033 side effects people report include:
- Headaches
- Dry mouth
- High cholesterol (confirmed by blood lipid tests)
- Erectile dysfunction
- Water retention
- Gynecomastia (man boobs)
- Depression
- ADHD-like symptoms
- Sore throat
- Lethargy
- Acne
- Fatigue
- Testicle shrinkage
- Testicle pain
- Minor bleeding from the penis
- Reductions in mental clarity
- Increased susceptibility to upper respiratory tract infections
LGD-4033 Complete Guide Conclusion
Did you read all of this article? If you did, you will be aware of two important points. Firstly, feedback from many bodybuilders who have experience using Ligandrol LGD 4033 suggests it can be very good for delivering improved lean body mass and strength.
Secondly, although it may be deemed a safer option than steroids, using this SARM entails a lot of risks. In addition to having the potential to cause dangerous side effects, Ligandrol can also secure you competition bans.
Although this article provides information about the way some people use the drug ‒ including doses, cycles, and stacks ‒ it also makes it clear these things are based on bodybuilders' opinions, not real science.
We have also pointed out, more than once, that Ligandrol is an experimental drug. That's an important point. Due to the lack of rigorous testing, there is no way to be certain what kind of long-term harm the SARM may be capable of causing. If there were no doubts about its safety profile and efficacy, it would already be approved.
We strongly advise against using Ligandrol or any other SARM, steroid, or experimental or illegal drug. Doing so presents unacceptable risks.
However, we don't want to rain on anyone's parade or be the voice of doom. We understand your desire to get bigger and stronger so we are going to suggest a safe and legal alternative you can use instead.
Ligan 4033 - A Safe and Legal Ligandrol (LGD-4033) Alternative
Ligan 4033 is a Ligandrol (LGD-4033) alternative dietary supplement made by Crazy Bulk.
Crazy Bulk has a longstanding reputation for providing the best legal steroids. Building on its success in this area, the company has developed an equally impressive range of powerful supplements that replicate the abilities of SARMs.
As with the steroid alternatives, Crazy Bulk SARMs provide the same benefits as the drugs they replace and do so without presenting any known side effects. This is a real bonus for the bodybuilding community.
Unlike genuine SARMs, Crazy Bulk legal SARMs do not suppress testosterone. They do the opposite by increasing it.
Testosterone is a key player in protein synthesis. It also increases energy, provides stamina, assists with fat burning, and does a lot more besides.
Ligandrol and similar SARMs are more anabolic than testosterone. That means they boast superior muscle-building capabilities. Especially when used in high doses.
They also cause problems. Testosterone suppression is just one of them. Your body does not need to produce testosterone when your muscles are using chemical alternatives instead.
There is no need to replace testosterone when you can get the same benefits by increasing it. This is a far better option. The human body responds more favorably to its home-grown anabolic agent than it does to SARMs or steroids.
Crazy Bulk Ligan 4033 Benefits
- Boosts testosterone naturally
- Increases energy
- Enhances your workouts
- Improves muscle and strength gains
- Supports a leaner-looking physique
- Maximizes your muscle bulk so that you look lean and mean
Why Buy Ligandrol (LGD-4033) Instead of Generic Ligandrol?
Instead of providing a chemical alternative to testosterone, Ligan 4033 provides six natural ingredients. Each one contributes one or more benefits that allow the supplement to provide results that match those of the SARM.
One of the ingredients is Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM). It's a sulfur compound that occurs naturally in humans, animals, and certain plants.
One of the things MSM does is speed up muscle recovery and growth. As a bonus, it also reduces inflammation and joint pain. Lots of bodybuilders suffer from joint pain so it's good that Ligan 4033 can help with this, even though it's not an advertised benefit.
The results of one study show MSM supplements are also good for increasing antioxidant activity and decreasing exercise-induced muscle damage.
Ligan 4033 also provides extra Vitamin D. Although it's generally associated with improvements in immune function, Vitamin D is a testosterone booster as well.
Crazy Bulk's Ligandrol alternative also provides a high-potency beetroot extract that's concentrated to 10 times normal strength. If you don't know how good beetroot is, where have you been?
Beetroot is one of the best natural sources of nitrates. It's a key ingredient in a lot of supplements because it functions as an NO booster.
By increasing nitrogen retention, beetroot supports the anabolic processes that occur during protein synthesis. It also improves vasodilation. This further enhances muscle growth and also increases training capacity.
Vasodilators, such as beetroot, relax the blood vessels. The relaxation improves circulation so the muscles get a better supply of nutrients. This includes the amino acids that play such an important role in protein synthesis.
The improvements in blood supply also help the muscle attain extra oxygen. This helps delay the build-up of lactic acid during exercise, helping you to work your muscles longer and harder before taking a rest.
Going a step further, the improvements in blood flow through the muscles also help clear the lactic acid more quickly. This allows you to recover more quickly between sets.
Where to Buy Crazy Bulk Ligan 4033 (Legal Ligandrol LGD 4033)
Unfortunately, you cannot buy Ligan 4033 in the stores. You have to buy it from the Crazy Bulk website. However, at less than $70 per bottle, it's not an expensive supplement to buy and each bottle provides a 30-day treatment.
The site also offers some cracking special deals and, no matter the size of your order, shipping is always free (worldwide).
When you buy two bottles of Ligan 4033, you get a third bottle for free. That's the option most customers go for because it's a low-cost way to get enough Ligandrol alternatives to run a 12-week cycle.
However, Crazy Bulk also allows you to buy five bottles of Ligan 4033 for the price of three. That's a much better deal.
On the one hand, it gives you enough pills to run two 2.5-week cycles. On the other hand, you could continue using the supplement for the full five months. With no side effects or testosterone suppression, there is nothing to stop you from using the supplement over a longer-term.
When it comes to providing risk-free SARMs alternatives, Crazy Bulk takes it all the way. In addition to not presenting the risk of side effects (of LGD 4033) or competition bans, there is no risk to your money. The company backs all its legal SARMs with its standard 60-day money-back guarantee.
SARM-like results or your money back? It doesn't get any better than that. If you are planning on using LGD 4033 Ligandrol the Crazy Bulk Ligan4033 is the better option in my opinion.