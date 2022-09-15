In a Rut? Here Are Three Ways to Boost Intimacy

Maintaining a good sex life with a partner is not always easy, especially if you have been with someone for a long time. Initially, human beings are attracted to each others’ bodies, but bodies become stale after a while, causing people to break up and pursue other partners.
Let us say you are in it for the long haul. You might be looking for ways to improve your sex life in a way that makes you both much happier. From getting a bigger dick to sex toys, there are many ways to spice things up in the bedroom. Some have even developed fetishes as particular as covering themselves with beans during sex. Others dress up in clunky hot mascot suits to make things more interesting if not more difficult. As long as you possess a gorgeous body, sex will remain a major part of your life, so it is important to make sure that your sex life is as pleasant and stimulating as possible.
1. Jelqing
One technique that pervades across many online fora is jelqing, a form of penile exercise that may increase length. Jelqing is only one exercise among several, but it is the most effective and the most popular. The main way in which these exercises work is that they create very minor tears in tissue that increase the length of a penis over a series of months.
Jelqing in particular calls for constant, hand-over-hand motions that push blood up the shaft to the head of the penis. The reason jelqing might pull a lot of weight is that there is a lot of blood to push: Generally speaking, there is more blood in a man’s erection than there is in a baby bunny. Here is how the process works specifically.
Form a ring with your index finger and thumb around the girth of your eventually massive cock, placing the “ring” at the base of the shaft. This ring ought to be firm, but it should not be so tight as to be painful. A painful grip will not bring results any faster. If anything, it will create so much scar tissue as to numb the penis. As concerned as many men are about length, what good is extra length if it takes precedence over passion?
Once you discern an appropriate grip, move the ring up the shaft of the penis to the head. During this process, you should feel only pressure. There should be no pain. Perform this motion slowly for about twenty minutes, repeating it as many times as is possible within the timeframe. Just remember that an overzealous grip will form extra scar tissue at best and genuine disfigurement at worst. While research as to the effectiveness of jelqing is limited, it is not a difficult task to perform each day. It just takes time.
2. Communicate With Your Partner
Your partner is not meat with eyes. Remember to check in with your partner after work each night. Did your partner have a good day at work? Did he or she make any progress on or complete this-or-that project? Is your partner stressed? Remember to be an effective communicator, as this will bring you two closer together both during sex and platonic contexts alike. Ask your partner what he or she enjoys.
Make sure you always have consistent, enthusiastic consent from a partner. If “Do you want to have sex?” sounds forced and silly, ask questions like, “Do you want to suck my cock?” Not only will this make your partner feel excited if the answer is, “Yes,” but your partner will also feel more comfortable saying, “No,” because of your decision to be so playful. Make sure you understand what might trigger or upset your partner, as sex is a sensitive topic. A word that one person actively uses in the bedroom might be very upsetting for another to even hear. Remember: Sex is not what makes us adults; developing social skills over the decades makes us adults.
3. Have an Amazing Life Outside of Your Partner
If your partner were to leave you right now, how upset would you be? Would you be completely out of reasons to live, or are you happy enough with both yourself and what you do every day such that being single is no big deal? Share your soul with your partner, but bring the rest of it to work or social outings with platonic friends. Social hobbies include gaming, breweries, social deduction games, dancing, and cooking, all of which are great ways for people beside your partner to enjoy your charm. The more space you give your partner when he or she needs it, the stronger your love will feel when the two of you are together.