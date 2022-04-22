How to Turn Digital Art into an NFT

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a new form of digital asset utilized across the blockchain industry to create unique and limited digital art. Creating an NFT can vary depending on the stage it enters, but the end goal is always to give the token its own identity.
While owning your own is an expression of passion, it can be an excellent financial investment. Having something you love on your wall is unique and makes your dwelling feel more personal and organized. This article will explore how one can turn standalone digital art into an NFT.
Tips on Converting Digital Art into an NFT
1. Select an Art
The first step to creating a NFT is finding a digital art piece you want to turn into an NFT. Remember, any file stored online can change into an NFT, but the most common types of digital artworks are GIFs, JPEGs, and PNGs.
You can create the artwork you want to turn into a Digital Art NFT or find someone else’s artwork you would like to make into an NFT. If you turn someone else’s artwork into an NFT, you must have permission from the artist and pay them royalties for their work if they ask for it.
To find the art piece you want to become an NFT, simply search online for a GIF, JPEG, or PNG image that interests you.
2. Choose a Blockchain
The next step in creating an NFT is choosing a suitable blockchain. Several platforms are available, but the most popular are Ethereum, Flow, and Tezos.
These blockchains differ in size and speed, affecting how much you pay to mint your NFT. Generally speaking, larger blockchains have more computational power and flexibility to execute transactions rapidly, whereas smaller chains may take longer to process a transaction but cost less.
Flow, for example, is ideal for NFTs that need to support interactive features like video games or art. The designer created specifically for digital collectibles and had a native NFT standard called Collectibles. Flow is also optimized for speed, with the ability to process hundreds of thousands of transactions per second.
Ethereum is the most prominent blockchain globally, with more than 200,000 active addresses making it one of the best options for artists with large followings who want to grow their audience without waiting days or weeks for their collection to mint.
3. Buy a Small Amount of Ethereum
Since the price of ETH changes almost daily, you will need to check its current value against your local currency before buying. There are many places where you can buy ETH, but make sure to do your due diligence before purchasing from a crypto exchange. You will also want to check if there are any fees associated with buying ETH so your purchase does not cost more than it should.
4. Choose an NFT Marketplace
Connect the wallet to the NFT Marketplace. Go to your NFT marketplace and find the section about wallets. You will need to connect your wallet before you can start creating products.
You need to choose a wallet that suits your project. For example, there are different wallets for different blockchains — Etherium and Flow. Check with the marketplace to see which one they support.
5. Create NFT
NFTs are digital assets on the blockchain. To create an NFT, convert items into digital assets, then link to a blockchain. Each token is unique and non-interchangeable, like a serial number, and can represent anything from a piece of art to a collectible card.
For example, a digital artist might sell their painting as an NFT, giving the buyer ownership of the digital asset. They could even include the original work in the sale by uploading it alongside their NFT.
There are many benefits to selling art as an NFT:
- Payments happen instantly and are not reversible.
- One can copy and share NFTs indefinitely without compromising the value of the artwork itself.
- You can sell multiple versions of your work, such as limited editions and prints. All available versions are visible in one place for buyers to choose from.
- You retain full control over your artwork, meaning you can set rules around it.
Conclusion
Overall, NFTs are a great way to promote and display cryptocurrency-based art. With their simple interface, anyone can create and display their NFT on the blockchain without specialized knowledge. Art collectors can even use NFTs to invest in art before the final product gets completed.
NFTs are one of the most exciting new technologies in the art and crypto space. It is genuinely a new and exciting usage of this technology that can bring artists and collectors alike value. Hopefully, this article will make it easy for anyone in the art space, whether they are painters or coders, to create NFTs on their own.