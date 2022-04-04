How to Have a Productive Performance Review with Your Boss

Ah, the performance review. This oft-feared yearly chat with your supervisor can be the cause of quite a bit of stress, but it doesn’t have to. A good annual performance review can be a great opportunity to show your employer how valuable you really are. These meetings can help drive your professional growth and act as a feedback loop for you and your supervisor, making sure you both continue to be on the same page as far as growth is concerned.
On the other hand, if you or your boss mishandle this valuable time, it can result in both parties leaving the review with a bad taste in their mouths which could translate to lower performance, relationships being damaged, and low morale for all involved.
While we can’t account for your boss’s end of the deal, we can help you, the employee, nail the performance review. We’ve reached out to business leaders to hear their tips and tricks for a perfect performance review.
Understand the “Why”
Performance reviews are the cause of anxiety for many people in the early stages of their careers, says Allison Bertsch, head of talent acquisition and development at Aegon UK. “For many people, especially earlier in their career, it can be really intimidating.” Like most things people fear, it’s the lack of understanding that causes stress. Knowing the purpose of your performance review will help to calm your nerves.
“The reason we set performance reviews is to make sure employees can do their best work,” says Patricio Paucar, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Navi. “We want employees to understand how their work has helped the company, or in some cases, hurt the company.”
A good performance review will come with the understanding that it is a two-way conversation meant to inform both parties where improvements can be made. Reviews should not feel like an attack on you as an employee. “What a performance appraisal requires is for one person to stand in judgment of another. Deep down, it’s uncomfortable,” says Dick Grote - President of Grote Consulting Corporation. Remember going into the meeting that this is the opportunity for both you and your boss to connect on all that has happened in the last year and to discuss where the next year is headed.
“Be sure to ask your employer what you are doing well and what you can improve on,” says Liz Donahey, Marketing Manager at Red Pocket. “This is a great time to talk about what you want to learn and where you want your career to head.”
Know Your Worth
The yearly review is a great chance to show your employer just how valuable you are to the company. Make sure that you head into the review well prepared to highlight all you have accomplished, especially things that they may have overlooked.
“This is a chance to show your boss how what you’ve been doing is unique and important to your team,” says George Fraguio, Vice President at Vaster. “Go into the meeting with a list of things that you’ve accomplished in the last year or quarter and get ready to defend your contributions. Any actions you took to cut costs, generate revenue, or improve a process should be discussed.”
To make sure you don’t forget anything, consider an ongoing list of your achievements that you keep track of all year. You want to be able to point to specific outcomes. Remember your past one-on-ones or any positive feedback your team or bosses have given you in the past few months that you can point to. “It’s not about being on the defense, but rather about having firm examples to point to when it comes time to talk about your value to the team,” added Akhilesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO at Fenix Commerce. “It’s also a great time to mention feedback you’ve gotten directly from your co-workers.”
Co-workers’ feedback might not be known by your supervisor, now is a good time to fill them in. If they question the validity, your claims will be reinforced by the people you quoted.
How Do You Measure Success?
“Understanding the goals that you are meant to accomplish is an important part of the performance review process,” says Chris Bridges, CEO at VITAL. “If your job outlines specific goals in the description, make sure that you are hitting them. If you had goals set from the last review, those should be finished by this point as well. If you haven’t completed your goals, you should at least have a clear path of how you plan to get there that you are ready to share with your boss.
Make sure that your success is well documented. If it is vague, ask your boss to be more specific so you are both on the same page. Ideally, the goals should be measurable and time-specific. A goal-focused conversation with your direct supervisor will help you in the long run.
Show your Work
“The performance review is the perfect time to highlight how you have tried to improve yourself in the past year,” says Michael Hennesy, Founder and CEO at Diathrive. “Make use of any training offered by the company and be sure to mention them during the review. Use this time to remind your bosses that you are invested in improving your performance at the company.”
If the skills you have learned leave you well-positioned to take on a new role, now is a good time to discuss those opportunities or new responsibilities. If you have shown your supervisor how you have tried to improve yourself successfully, you might want to talk about your career goals and how you want to further your career at the company.
“Use this time to highlight some of the ways you have handled challenging situations in the past year,” adds Trey Ferro, CEO at Spot Pet Insurance. “In today’s world especially, there have been constant challenges for everyone in the workplace. The performance review is the perfect time to remind your boss that you’ve navigated it all with ease.”
Demonstrate how the work you have done has gone above and beyond what is asked of you to stand out in your review.
Don’t Be on the Defense
All of this might make it sound like you need to be on the defense in these reviews, but that shouldn’t be the case. A real performance review should feel like a conversation between two individuals who respect each other. “You have to take the feedback, no matter how negative it can feel at times,” says Amanda E. Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at HIDE. “Let it wash over you and let your supervisor know that you will work to improve in those areas. Now is not the time for your ego.”
Take some time post-meeting to figure out how you will address the issues your supervisor mentioned and be ready with examples of how you plan to improve. If you can think of these during the meeting, even better.
If the negative feedback seems to outweigh the positive feedback, request more frequent check-ins with your boss or other more senior members on your team so that you can improve toward your goals.
Prepare for the Future
Don’t be afraid to check in more frequently with your boss if once a year doesn’t feel like enough. Any boss worth working for will take the time to help you grow. When the time comes for the next review, enter it armed with an understanding of what was expected in the time since you last connected and how you’ve accomplished it all.