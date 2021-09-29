How To Get a Job That Will Change Your Life

Have you ever had the nagging thought that just any old job will not be enough? Many college students, young people, and even those in their 30s and 40s often get a desire to do something different, to venture away from the mainstream and take a job that makes the world a better place. Who knows why these kinds of ideas enter our minds? The point is that once they do, they seldom leave peacefully. Sometimes the only way to satisfy the craving to do something different is to do it. Meet the challenge and forge a path that most others might never consider. Here's a cheat sheet of sorts that will serve you well if you decide to act on that inner urge to create a career that will change your life's path in profound, meaningful ways.
Get a Degree and Pay for It
For life-changing jobs, you'll need a degree. Even in areas where it's unnecessary to have one, it almost always helps you move up the career ladder more quickly. The first question is related to funding your course of study. In most situations, taking out a private student loan is the most effective way to cover all the associated expenses of a four-year degree. One of the many benefits of personal loans for education is that you have the luxury of shopping around for the rates, terms, and conditions that meet your specific needs. Once you've gotten all the financing questions settled, choose a college or university that offers the kinds of majors you're looking for based on the types of jobs you're aiming for.
Take an Aptitude Assessment from a Career Counselor
While in school or shortly after graduating, consult a professional career counselor and take a battery of aptitude tests. Expect to spend about $150 and several hours taking between three and six tests. It's money well spent because you'll come away from the session with a solid idea about your strengths and career fields that would make ideal choices for a person with your background and skills. There are dozens of life-changing jobs out there. Your first task is to choose one that appeals to you the most and that you can realistically do. For example, if you don't excel at math or science, choosing to become a doctor wouldn't be a great idea. The point is, there's something for every talent and aptitude, so consider the following options.
Be a Traveling Nurse or Doctor
If the idea of nursing or medical school is within your realm of skills, you could build a globe-trotting career as a physician or nurse. There's a massive need for MDs and nurses in every developing country of the world. The pay is good, living expenses are comped, and you'll get to see the world while you gain experience in your chosen field.
Teach English Overseas
Many people have made short-term and long-term lives as English instructors all over the world. Right now, there's a need for in-classroom teachers in China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America. Even if you don't speak a foreign language, most international schools will consider hiring you if you hold a four-year degree from an accredited institution. However, be careful of agencies that try to coax you into long-term contracts that last more than one year. Also, be wary of any company that charges you a fee to apply for a position. There are some scammers in this niche, and the best way to avoid them is to be aware that they exist and not sign long-term contracts or pay to play.
Train to Be a Social Worker
With a college diploma in hand, it's possible to enter the field of social work. The job entails helping people from all walks of life gain access to free and low-cost social services like mental health counseling, medical care, job training, and addiction recovery programs. Then, as you move up the ladder with whatever agency you work for, consider adding a master's degree to your credentials for better pay and higher-level management positions.
Become a Special Education Teacher
Special education instructors teach developmentally disabled students of all ages, from kindergarten through the college level. However, many special ed jobs tend to be in either grade school or high school level classrooms. At the majority of schools, it's enough to take on-the-job teacher training to get certified. In some cases, you might need to take a few stand-alone college-level courses in particular areas of special education. Pay is competitive, and there's a clear career path to management at most schools.
Work for an International Aid Agency
Government-sponsored and private international aid agencies help distribute goods and services to underdeveloped areas of the globe. Many who work for these kinds of agencies find the work highly rewarding because they're able to make a difference in the lives of the least fortunate among us. You'll need at least a four-year diploma to get hired by most better agencies and government-sponsored organizations. Plus, your chances are greatly improved if you speak at least some Spanish or French. However, knowing a language other than English is not necessary for most positions.
Get Certified as a Life Coach
You won't have to leave the comfort of your home to train as a life coach. There are only two or three respected companies that offer the training, and it's all online. You do have the option to take in-person coursework if you prefer, but most candidates go the online route. You'll be shown how to set up a coaching business, attract clients, and teach them how to organize their lives so that they can overcome obstacles and obtain the kinds of jobs that are in accord with their desires and abilities. Whatever sort of life-changing job you get, remember that it's always possible to switch gears and try another path if your first choice doesn't pan out.
Drew is a financial enthusiast, seasoned blogger, music and sports fanatic. He enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife and daughter, fishing and boating. He is dedicated to his 15+ year career in the banking, mortgage, and personal finance industry. He writes extensively about home loans, student loans, managing debt, and increasing our overall efficiency and productivity in everyday life.