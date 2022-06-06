How to Choose an Ecommerce Platform

The eCommerce industry is constantly growing, with global sales projected to be 7.4 trillion by 2025. Whether you are already in this line of business or are considering starting, you need a great e-commerce platform that can support your business. However, this process is not as straightforward as one may assume. But considering this is the most critical decision you will make when starting your eCommerce journey, you need to get it right. To help you decide, here is a guide on what some of you need to consider when choosing an eCommerce platform.
Note Down the Important Questions to Ask and Start a Free Trial
These platforms have a customer care section for merchants who want to use them. Use this opportunity to ask questions to determine whether the platform is right for you. You can ask about a free trial. Cart.com is an online store website that allows you to test out the platform's features. The main advantage of free trials is that they will not cost you anything. As you test the components, ensure that the platform has everything you need and is easy to use. Ensure that the platform also supports the kind of products you are selling.
Cost of Ownership
One of the essential things you need to consider is the cost. Whether you are just starting your business or have been operating a brick-and-mortar business but want to move online, the cost of the platform is essential. There are various platforms, and each will charge you a fee. On top of that, there are processing fees. But even as you consider the cost, you should also weigh each platform's pros and cons. Do not go with a cheaper platform if it does not offer you what you need. If your customers are frustrated as they shop, you will be dealing with abandoned shopping carts. When creating your business budget, this will be a recurring expense.
Determine the Scalability of the Platform
One of the goals of every business is to grow and expand. And as an online store, the more you grow, the greater the support you will need. That is why you should find a platform ready to accommodate your growth if you are to continue satisfying customer needs. You do not want to pay for storage or features that you will not be using as you start. But once your business takes off, you want to be able to meet those increasing demands. Therefore, a platform that allows you to scale according to the needs of the business will be valuable.
Platform Security
In this digital age, many people are concerned about website security. A security breach can easily damage your trust. You will be handling sensitive data. It is, therefore, advisable to check the security credentials of the platform you are considering.
Customer Service
Brick-and-mortar businesses have more control over their customer service because they're physical stores. However, the eCommerce business is different. Outages and downtime can affect your brand image and revenue. Having someone to help you get things back on track will ensure you don't lose much.
Running an eCommerce business comes with some challenges. But having a platform you can rely on as a partner will make the journey much smoother.