How Promotional Products Can Boost Your Influencer Marketing Strategy

In the digital age, companies are constantly trying to find new ways to boost consumer visibility, and thanks to the impact of social media, influencer marketing has risen to become a powerful tool that can take a business to dazzling heights. However, if you’re implementing an influencer marketing strategy for your business, optimizing your investment is vital. In this guide, we’ll discuss one of the best ways to boost the results of your strategy: the use of promotional products.
What Is Influencer Marketing?
Influencers are individuals who have a significant audience online, typically on a social media channel such as Instagram, YouTube or TikTok. Because they build their following through the development of genuine connections, they offer businesses an opportunity to market directly to an audience that is based on trust and authenticity.
Combining Promotional Merchandise With Influencer Marketing
Branded promotional products are a fantastic way to draw attention to your business and build brand awareness, so placing them in the hands of influencers is a no-brainer. Some of the most significant benefits of promoting products through influencers include cost savings compared to traditional marketing methods, as well as increased brand engagement and visibility.
How To Send Promotional Products To Influencers
If you’re using an influencer marketing strategy, there are some key steps to take when sending out promotional merchandise.
- Find An Influencer
First things first, you need to find a suitable influencer who can authentically market your products. The best way to do this is through identifying your target audience - by understanding who you want to market your products to, you can research the type of influencer that they follow. From there, you’ll have a number of individuals with various follower counts who you can reach out to as part of your overall strategy.
- Decide On A Budget
Next, you need to decide what your budget it is for the promotional products that you’ll be advertising through influencers. Typically, a merchandise deal will involve an influencer creating content with your products, such as videos or images, and then promoting this content on their platform with a link to your store.
While you can pay influencers on a commission-only basis based on the number of sales made through this link, the most successful individuals may charge an advertising cost, even if you send a product for free. Therefore, it’s important that you decide on a budget and stick to it.
- Make Brand Access Easy
Once your target audience see your promotional products on the social feed of their favorite influencer, it’s absolutely vital that they can quickly and easily access your brand. Ensure that your chosen influencer can seamlessly integrate product links that their followers can navigate to on their very first impression.
- Encourage Interactivity
After a customer buys a product through an influencer marketing campaign, it’s likely that they’ll go straight online to discuss their purchase or speak with others about their experience. Try to optimize this engagement by creating a dedicated hashtag or social media group where users can share their own images which will drive further brand visibility.
Promotional products are an effective tool to boost business growth, and knowing how to effectively introduce them into your influencer marketing strategy will guarantee increased visibility and engagement. By following this guide, you can work with a range of exciting people and showcase your promotional merchandise in the best way.