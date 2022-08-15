Health Carousel Philippines Provides Three Partner Universities with Nursing Faculty Development Scholarships

In the global health care staffing industry, consistent Registered Nurse recruitment can help to resolve the growing nursing shortage. In addition to hiring existing Registered Nurses, international recruitment industry leaders can contribute to the development of additional nursing educators. These advanced-degree professionals will prepare the next generation of nursing students to enter this challenging field.
To illustrate, Health Carousel Philippines (or HCP) is a POEA-licensed health care recruitment agency affiliated with United States-based Health Carousel, LLC. Health Carousel Philippines continues to actively support nursing school faculty development programs throughout the Philippines.
Snapshot of Health Carousel Philippines’ Nursing Educator Scholarship Program
In July 2022, Health Carousel Philippines announced its intention to provide three Philippines partner universities with nursing faculty scholarships. Each of these higher education institutions will receive two scholarships:
- Palawan State University, Puerto Princesa, Palawan
- University of Cebu, Cebu City
- University of Baguio, Baguio City
Each Health Carousel Philippines scholarship will enable the partner university to elevate its existing nursing faculty to doctoral-level status. Alternatively, the scholarship may help bachelor’s-level nurses to obtain a Master of Nursing. This advanced degree will enable the graduate to join the nursing educator ranks. In either case, each HCP scholarship award covers tuition, books, and other related program fees.
The Importance of Enough Doctorally Prepared Educators
The globally respected National League for Nursing (or NLN) has weighed in on the importance of sufficient numbers of doctorally prepared nursing educators. Specifically, the NLN states that these respected professionals perform two vital functions in the nursing education arena.
First, doctorally prepared nursing educators are well positioned to formulate cost-effective education models. In addition, these top-tier educators are key to developing a workforce that can fulfill an evolved health care system’s national and global needs.
Both increasingly complex environments can benefit from the contributions of doctorally prepared nurses. Despite this fact, however, only 25 percent of full-time nursing faculty currently possess a doctoral degree.
Health Carousel Philippines’ Founder Emphasizes Scholarship Benefits
Connie De La Cruz, Health Carousel Philippines’ founder, is a strong advocate of quality nursing education. She emphasizes that HCP’s faculty development scholarships will reap several benefits over time.
“It’s clear that the nurse educator’s role in student success is vital and that the level of education of the nursing school faculty plays a valuable part in this as well…Our Faculty Development scholarships are one way to improve NLE Exam pass rates, elevate skills of young nursing school graduates, and help Filipino nurses practice at the highest standards of patient care here and as they work abroad,” she concludes.
HCP Launches Successful Faculty Development Training
Besides the Health Carousel Philippines’ nursing educator scholarship program, HCI has enriched nursing educators’ knowledge in other ways. Specifically, in 2021 HCP premiered its Faculty Development Training initiative. This free program was created to help nursing school educators to better adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic’s online instruction challenges.
Program participants included 178 nursing instructors representing 39 nursing schools in Regions 2 and 3. Each instructor completed a several-day program designed to enhance their online learning and instruction knowledge.
By all accounts, this game-changing training was a success. In fact, 98 percent of participants felt the training’s topics addressed their nursing school educators’ development needs. Inspired by the positive outcome, Health Carousel Philippines is preparing to roll out another free nurse educator training program in late 2022.
About Health Carousel Philippines
Health Carousel Philippines (or HCP) is a POEA-licensed recruitment firm and social enterprise. The company recruits Registered Nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and medical technologists for United States health care career opportunities. Health Carousel Philippines assists an ever-growing number of health care professionals each year.
In addition to its prominent role in the Philippines’ health care recruitment industry, Health Carousel Philippines has repeatedly been recognized for its ethical recruitment practices. The company’s “Light the Way'' initiative is focused on ensuring Filipino health care professionals’ sustainability and ethical treatment.
Free Licensure Exam and Faculty Development Training
In 2021, Health Carousel Philippines debuted two well-received programs. Within the “Light the Way” framework, HCP conducted Nurse Licensure Exam Masterclasses. These intensive sessions were offered to assist nurses in passing the PRC board exam, previously delayed for up to 19 months.
The company also offered free Faculty Development training in 2021. These sessions were designed to help nursing educators adapt to online teaching methods required during the pandemic. Both programs will again be offered in 2022.
DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses
Health Carousel Philippines also promotes overall nursing excellence. The company partners with US-based Health Carousel, LLC and the DAISY Foundation to honor extraordinary Filipino nurses with DAISY Awards.
The much-loved DAISY Awards Program has proven to heighten nurse engagement. In addition, this recognition effort helps to promote an uplifting work environment that benefits the patients along with their nurses. The hospital or medical practice, along with the surrounding community, also benefit from this positive ripple effect. Contact Health Carousel Philippines for more details on the company’s services.
About Health Carousel
The United States’ health care recruitment industry is a highly competitive arena in which several major players have emerged. Cincinnati-based Health Carousel, established in 2004, is increasingly playing a more prominent role. To illustrate, this expanding firm has moved from a 34th-place ranking in 2016 to the country’s ninth-largest health care recruitment firm in 2022.
Health Carousel serves hospitals and medical practices in many United States metro areas. Concurrently, the firm also works with clients in smaller cities and even small towns across the country. Health Carousel’s strategically located offices, and sophisticated communications capabilities, enable it to effectively serve clients in all 50 states.
Enhancing the Health Care Recruitment Marketplace
In the competitive health care recruitment industry, Health Carousel stands out for its diverse career opportunities. The firm consistently offers permanent, temp-to-perm, and contract assignments that fit health care workers’ varied skill sets and schedule needs. To identify and recruit qualified candidates, Health Carousel employs updated digital methodologies and the latest recruitment technology.
Health Carousel’s ability to consistently fill clients’ open positions provides it with an industry advantage. While this attribute is important, the firm also insists on adhering to rigorous ethical recruitment practices. Since its inception, Health Carousel has repeatedly received awards and industry recognition for its ironclad dedication to ethics-based recruitment.
Travel Nursing Services Are a Game-Changing Solution
Ongoing nursing staff shortages continue to impact United States hospitals and medical practices. Adaptable travel nurses continue to provide short- to mid-duration solutions in all 50 states. These diverse assignments generally have multiple starting dates.
Health Carousel Travel Nursing (or HCTN) maintains a finely tuned management structure that drives fast responses to wide-ranging staffing needs. Recruiters’ familiarity with clients’ requirements, and ability to quickly identify qualified candidates, streamline the process, and enable more effective solutions.
Locum Tenens Services Spotlight Physicians and Advanced Practitioners
Credentialed physicians and advanced practitioners are essential to hospitals’ and medical practices’ smooth function. When these skilled professionals periodically take time off, the Health Carousel Locum Tenens (or HCLT) Team seamlessly fills these short-term vacancies.
Experienced HCLT recruiters fill each locum tenens position from each state’s database of physicians and advanced practitioners. HCLT team members smoothly complete credentialing and assignment onboarding details. Once physicians are onsite, patients enjoy more well-rounded care and faster care delivery. These better patient care experiences translate into enhanced provider revenues and improved overall performance.
Targeted Workforce Solutions Integrate Specialized Professionals
To resolve hospitals’ and medical practices’ individualized staffing needs, the Health Carousel Workforce Solutions (or HCWS) Team delivers tailored solutions. To begin the process, the HCWS Chief Nursing Officer directs a clinical expert task force that formulates each solution’s framework. Workforce management associates step in to implement each program and perform adjustments as needed.
Managed Services Provider Programs Address Core Staffing Issues
As with any business challenge, a failure to fix the core problem won’t result in an optimal overall solution. The Health Carousel Managed Services Provider (or MSP) Team gets to the heart of each staffing issue. The team’s goal is to lay the groundwork for a longer-term resolution.
Next, clinically directed workforce professionals combine the latest technology and industry knowledge to design a staffing plan that should resolve the core challenge. Once the plan is in place, the client’s need for contingent workers will be greatly reduced. This will lead to better revenues, lower costs, and an improved profit margin. Over time, employees are likely to report higher workforce satisfaction.
Health Carousel International Drives Staffing Solutions Worldwide
Health Carousel International (or HCI) is dedicated to delivering longer-term staffing solutions to United States hospitals and medical practices. HCI partners with international health care workers seeking to build a health care career in United States medical facilities. The company’s PassportUSA Program serves as the foundation for these ongoing efforts.
Specifically, Health Carousel International drives the recruitment and hiring of Registered Nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and medical technologists from other nations. HCI smoothly handles all recruitment and hiring tasks (including often complex credentialing work).
Once each PassportUSA health care professional begins their United States assignment, HCI clinical team members provide ongoing career support. The team also ensures that the health care professional maintains their needed credentials and/or certifications.
Health Carousel’s “Light the Way” Initiatives
The Health Carousel “Light the Way” Program recognizes nursing excellence in multiple ways. To illustrate, Health Carousel International (or HCI) makes ongoing investments in many origin countries’ nurse training, recognition, and scholarship programs. Specifically, the HCI “Light the Way” initiatives are designed to create more Registered Nurses internally than HCI recruits for United States opportunities.
Within the United States, Health Carousel helps facilitate nurses’ career development by supporting efforts that enable nurses to accomplish graduate and postgraduate degree objectives. Nurses who earn these advanced degrees will likely become nursing educators. In turn, this results in expanded nursing education resources and more nursing program graduates who will become Registered Nurses.
Health Carousel Earns the Coveted “Certified Ethical Recruiter” Designation
The Alliance for Ethical Recruitment Practices has formally acknowledged Health Carousel’s ongoing dedication to ethical, sustainable recruitment principles and practices. The Alliance has awarded Health Carousel the highly valued “Certified Ethical Recruiter” designation.
The non-profit Alliance for Ethical Recruitment Practices advocates for transparent, fair recruitment of global medical professionals. These health care workers desire to build a career in United States medical facilities. Health Carousel will continue to partner with these global health care workers, offering career opportunities that help to enhance each professional’s quality of life.