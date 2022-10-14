Generic Adipex Over the Counter, Top Adipex-P Online and OTC Brands Compared

Phentermine is sold under several brand names - Adipex-P being the most common in the USA and Canada. This article reviews and compares the Generic Adipex-P over the counter brands and alternatives.
Best Adipex-P OTC Brands
The 5 weight loss supplements above are available to buy direct without prescription. They are all formulated with natural ingredients.
Generic Adipex Over the Counter and Best Adipex-P Alternatives OTC
Also distributed as Adipex-P (HCI 375.mg), Adipex is one of the most popular weight loss medications in the world. Many people believe there are differences between Adipex and Adipex-P but this is not so. Both medications provide 37.5 mg of the same drug. It's called Phentermine. That's what puts the "P" in Adipex-P.
Adipex and Adipex-P are the two Phentermine brands that are most common in the USA. The drug is distributed under alternative brand names in other parts of the world. For instance, in Australia, it's generally sold as Duromine.
Adipex is also available in its generic form, which tends to be much cheaper to buy but is not available over the counter (OTC). Regardless of the name on the box, Adipex is only legally obtainable with a doctor's prescription.
Some supplement companies have come up with Adipex-P alternatives that are available OTC. However, all of the best options are sold exclusively online.
There is a big demand for OTC alternatives to Adipex-P and some of the reasons for this may surprise you. You may also be surprised to learn that be it in its generic form (Phentermine) or a branded option, the abilities of Adipex are somewhat overrated.
Although it's an effective weight loss medication that works well for some people, Adipex does not work for everyone. People only tend to hear about Adipex-P success stories and seldom learn of the medication's failures.
However, the Adipex side effects are well known. It can present serious health issues such as heart attacks and strokes. That's one of the reasons many people search for safer OTC alternatives to Adipex-P. The other reason is most people who want this medication are unable to get a prescription.
Related: Which weight loss pills actually work - top brands reviewed and rated
Best OTC Adipex-P Alternatives
The popularity of Adipex-P, coupled with the distribution restrictions and risk of side effects, has inspired many supplement companies to create natural alternatives. A lot of these supplements have names that suggest a connection with Phentermine such as PhenQ, Phen24, Phentramin-D, Phen375, and even Fenfast 375.
Phen375 and Fenfast 375 have names that are doubly clever because they hint at the potency of Adipex-P and generic Phentermine (37.5 mg).
However, although some "Phen" supplements work very well, many of them do not. Phentramin-D, Phen24, and Phen375 are good examples. Despite the clever way they are marketed, none of them are particularly good.
So, what are the best OTC Adipex-P alternatives?
Here are the five options that offer the greatest level of weight loss support:
As you can see, not all of them are "Phen" weight loss supplements. That's hardly an issue. We didn't choose them based on the inspiration behind their creation. We choose these five options above all the other supplements people often use instead of Adipex because of their strong ingredient profiles and reputation for delivering consistently good results.
People who go looking for OTC alternatives to Adipex-P often believe it is the Holy Grail of weight loss. What they are really searching for is the Grail, not this somewhat wanting would-be messiah.
Although there is no Holy Grail of weight loss or any magic bullets, the five weight loss pills that earned a place on our list come pretty close. Not only are they the best alternatives to Adipex-P they are also the most powerful weight loss pills presently available.
#1. PhenQ (Best Phentermine Over the Counter)
CLICK to view PhenQ price and options
If you are looking for a safe and natural OTC alternative to Adipex-P that can control your hunger and ignite your body's natural fat-burning capabilities, PhenQ is as good as it gets. It's one of the most respected diet pills in the world and has already helped more than 190,000 people to get slim.
That's good going and the number of PhenQ success stories continues to climb. PhenQ is arguably the best over the counter weight loss pill currently available.
Unlike a lot of other diet pills, including Adipex, PhenQ doesn't only help weight loss in one or two areas. You won't find another weight loss supplement that offers such a far-reaching level of support. It doesn't just help you to lose weight faster, it makes it easier to do by removing all the obstacles that may hold you back.
Easily the Mack daddy of weight loss, PhenQ even has a 60-day money-back guarantee. That's something you don't get with Adipex-P or any of the other prescription-only weight-loss drugs.
PhenQ Benefits and What to Expect
- Suppresses appetite
- Boosts energy and fights fatigue
- Increases metabolism and fat burning
- Inhibits the formation of fat cells
- Enhances mood
If you want to lose weight you need to reduce your calorie intake so that it becomes low enough to force your body to begin burning its stores of fat. PhenQ helps you to do this by reducing hunger and cravings.
By boosting your energy levels, PhenQ further takes the sting out of dieting by helping you to avoid fatigue.
A lot of the best OTC Adipex-P substitutes do these things too but PhenQ packs the most power. It's also one of only two options that can help prevent your diet from affecting your mood.
PhenQ Ingredients
The PhenQ weight loss formulation consists of seven powerful ingredients that can get you slim in record time with only two doses per day.
- a-Lacys Reset (25 mg)
- Nopal Cactus Fiber (20 mg)
- Capsimax (50 mg)
- Caffeine Anhydrous (100 mg)
- Calcium Carbonate (230 mg)
- L-Carnitine Fumarate (150 mg)
- Chromium Picolinate (80 mcg)
PhenQ Ingredient Value
a-Lacys Reset: A special blend of α-lipoic acid and cysteine that suppresses appetite and enhances fat burning. The participants in one clinical trial lost 7.24% of their body fat while also increasing their muscle mass by 3.80%. That's good going and any increase in muscle mass can only have a favorable effect on metabolism. [1]
Nopal Cactus Fiber: Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is a powerful appetite suppressant with a long standing reputation. Research is highly supportive of using this ingredient to control appetite and reduce waist circumference. [2]
Capsimax: A custom ingredient that derives most of its abilities from capsicum extract. Research shows the capsaicin in capsicum suppresses appetite, boosts metabolism, and supports weight loss in several additional ways. [3]
Caffeine Anhydrous: Although caffeine gets a lot of respect for its energy-boosting capabilities, it's also a proven metabolism booster. [4]
Calcium Carbonate: Some research suggests calcium can hinder fat cell formation. There is also evidence to suggest it may support weight loss in other ways too such as aiding lipolysis and blocking the absorption of dietary fats. [5, 6]
L-Carnitine Fumarate: This ingredient provides the amino acid L-carnitine. Its main role in PhenQ is to act as a mood enhancer. Research suggests L-carnitine achieves this by enhancing energy metabolism in the brain and regulating neurotransmitter activity. [7]
Chromium Picolinate: Research shows chromium picolinate has a favorable effect on insulin sensitivity and blood glucose control. For this reason, much of the research that supports its use involves diabetics. However, chromium picolinate has a good reputation as a weight loss aid, and the results of one study show it delivered significant reductions in body weight. This appeared to be mostly due to the loss of visceral fat (belly fat). [8]
PhenQ Pros & Cons
Pros
- Supports weight loss in multiple ways
- Provides ingredients with proven capabilities
- Excellent customer reviews
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- You can only buy it from the official website
#2. Phen24 (Night and Day Weight Loss Supplements)
CLICK to view Phen24 price and options
Phen24 is another excellent Adipex-P alternative that's available to buy over the counter. The "24" in the name is due to the supplement's ability to deliver 24-hour weight loss support.
This option is a little different from most of the top Adipex alternatives because it's a 2-part system that consists of two different diet pills ‒ Phen24 Day and Phen24 Night.
Both formulations suppress hunger and increase metabolism so that you can burn more calories and fat than you could via diet and exercise alone. However, Phen24 Day also provides energy boosters to help you to remain productive and avoid diet-related fatigue.
Instead of increasing your energy levels, Phen24 Night helps you to wind down, prepping your mind and body for sleep.
The Phen24 Benefits and What to Expect
- Freedom from hunger
- Enhanced metabolism and fat burning
- More energy during the day
- Finding it easier to get to sleep at night
- Feeling more refreshed each morning when you awake
Phen24 Ingredients
You take Phen24 Day at breakfast and Phen24 Night 15 minutes before your evening meal. Collectively, the formulations provide 20 ingredients:
- Zinc (15 mg)
- Manganese (15 mg)
- Copper (1 mg)
- Iodine 150 mcg)
- Caffeine (150 mg)
- Guarana Extract 100 mg)
- L- Phenylalanine (70 mg)
- Cayenne Powder (20 mg)
- Glucomannan (1000 mg)
- Ascorbic Acid (80 mg)
- Calcium D-Pantothenate (10 mg)
- Pyridoxine (5 mg)
- Thiamine (4 mg)
- Chromium (120 mcg)
- D-Biotin (120 mcg)
- Molybdenum (100 mcg)
- Griffonia Extract (52 mg)
- Choline Bitartrate (40 mg)
- Green Tea Extract (40 mg)
- Hops Extract (25 mg)
Phen24 Ingredient Value
It's beyond the scope of this article to detail the many benefits each ingredient provides so we will concentrate on a few of the key players instead.
Iodine: Although it is present in certain foods, many people do not get enough iodine in their diets. Iodine deficiency disrupts thyroid function. [9] The thyroid produces hormones that regulate metabolism, so iodine deficiency can encourage weight gain. [10]
Caffeine + Guarana: These two ingredients are only present in the daytime formula. As we mentioned in our section about PhenQ, caffeine increases energy and mental focus, while also boosting metabolism. [4] Guarana is a berry that provides caffeine but delivers it to the body slowly. Working together, the two forms help Phen24 Day to deliver quick improvements in energy that last well into the day.
Cayenne: A key player in many of the best OTC weight loss aids and alternatives to Adipex-P, cayenne provides capsaicin, which supports fat loss in several ways. Suppressing hunger and boosting metabolism are just two of the most notable capsaicin benefits. [3]
Glucomannan: This water-soluble fiber comes from the roots of the konjac plant. When you take it with water, it swells inside your stomach, making it feel full. Research proves the value of glucomannan as an appetite suppressant and shows it can be good for controlling cholesterol as well. [11]
Hops: Although many people think hops' only value is as a beer ingredient, hops have a longstanding association with sleep. They are present in many herbal sleep tonics. The relationship between hops and sleep is not a myth or old wives' tale. Research shows drinking non-alcoholic beer at night can improve sleep quality. [13, 14] Additional research suggests hops extracts may help prevent obesity too. [15]
Phen24 Pros & Cons
Pros
- Utilizes two unique formulations that deliver 24-hour weight loss support
- Excellent customer reviews
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- You can only buy it from the official website
#3. PhenGold (Good OTC Phentermine Alternatives)
CLICK to view PhenGOLD price and options
PhenGold has an advantage over most of the other OTC Adipex-P alternatives because, as with the medication, you only need to take one dose per day. However, the dose is three capsules. That may be an issue if you do not enjoy swallowing pills.
Nevertheless, if you find it hard to find time to take more than one dose each day, PhenGold is one of the best over-the-counter substitutes for Adipex or generic Phentermine. It's not the only single-dose alternative though, so hold off on making a decision before you are familiar with the other top options.
The PhenGold Benefits and What to Expect
- Controls hunger and cravings
- Improves mental focus
- Boosts energy
- Increases metabolism and fat loss
- Enhances mood
As you can see, PhenGold is also one of the best OTC Adipex-P alternatives to use if sticking to your diet tends to get you down. However, due to the greater overall benefits it offers, unless you prefer a one-dose per day product, we suggest using PhenQ instead.
PhenGold Ingredients
As with Adipex-P, you take PhenGold in the morning. However, instead of a drug, each dose provides the following 12 natural ingredients:
- Cayenne Pepper (200 mg)
- Caffeine Anhydrous (225 mg)
- L-Theanine (250 mg)
- Green Tea (500 mg)
- Green Coffee Bean Extract (100 mg)
- Rhodiola Root (250 mg)
- L-Tyrosine (350 mg)
- DMAE Bitartrate (150 mg)
- Niacin (15 mg)
- Vitamin B6 (1.3 mg)
- Vitamin B12 (24 mcg)
- Bioperine (5 mg)
PhenGold Ingredient Value
As you can see, PhenGold is another Adipex-P alternative that uses cayenne to take advantage of the weight-loss capabilities of capsaicin. [3].
Like most of the other top options, PhenGold uses caffeine to boost energy and contribute to the overall fat-burning benefits. [4]
However, the formulation also contains a few ingredients you may not yet be familiar with. Let's take a look at some of the most important ones.
Green Tea: Never be tempted to underrate this ingredient. Green tea is one of the best natural fat burners in the world. Its ability to increase metabolism and fat loss has been proven in numerous clinical trials. The results of one study also show this green wonder of nature is also good for the heart. [16]
Green Coffee Extract: If you are wondering why green coffee beans are better for weight loss than standard coffee, it's because they provide chlorogenic acid. It's an important plant chemical that's lost when green coffee beans are roasted. Chlorogenic acid is good for controlling blood glucose and hunger cravings. More importantly, it has been shown to deliver significant decreases in body weight and waist circumference. [17]
Vitamin B Complex: PhenGold provides three B vitamins ‒ niacin (B3) and Vitamins B6 and B12. The latter two are often added to energy drinks because they fight fatigue by helping your body extract energy from food. Niacin does this too. All B vitamins share this ability.
L-Theanine + Rhodiola: L-theanine is an amino acid that's present in green tea. It provides relaxation while also keeping the mind alert. Research shows L-theanine reduces stress too. Rhodiola has this ability as well. Working together, this powerful pairing helps stop your weight loss efforts from affecting your mood. [18, 19]
PhenGold Pros & Cons
Pros
- Only one dose is required per day
- Supports weight loss in multiple ways
- Natural ingredients to burn fat and lose weight quickly
- Excellent customer reviews
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly
- 100-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- You can only buy it from the official website
#4. Zotrim (Natural Appetite Suppressants)
CLICK to view ZOTRIM price and options
It would be impossible to have a list of the best OTC alternatives to Adipex-P and not include Zotrim. It's a very credible diet pill that has outperformed prescription medications in several clinical trials.
Although Zotrim used to only be available in Britain, it's now possible to get hold of it in most countries of the world and it's become especially popular with dieters in the USA.
Like Adipex-P, Zotrim is primarily an appetite suppressant but it has excellent customer reviews and an enviable success rate that stretches back more than 20 years.
The Zotrim Benefits and What to Expect
Zotrim mainly helps you to restrict the amount of food you put in your mouth.
- Suppresses appetite and cravings
- Helps you to avoid snacking
Zotrim Ingredients
If you want to lose weight with Zotrim, you will need to take one pill three times per day. Each dose provides five key ingredients:
- Caffeine
- Guarana extract
- Yerba mate extract
- Damiana extract
- Vitamins B3 and B6
In this case, the inclusion rates are not available. The manufacturer keeps them secret to make it harder for competing companies to copy its formulation.
Zotrim Ingredient Value
By now, most of the ingredients in Zotrim should be familiar to you. With caffeine, guarana, and B vitamins as well, when you decide to lose weight with Zotrim, fatigue isn't going to be an issue.
However, we have yet to cover the value of damiana and yerba mate.
Yerba Mate: In the South American countries where it grows, people often use the leaves from this plant to brew a popular drink called mate. Like caffeine, yerba mate is a stimulant. It's a very mild one though and has a reputation for encouraging good health.
Damiana: Also native to South America, damiana is a shrub. Like yerba mate, it's associated with many health benefits. Research conducted at the University of Liverpool suggests damiana, yerba mate, and guarana have a special synergy that allows them to deliver a "robust short-term" appetite-suppressing effect. [20]
Zotrim Pros & Cons
Pro
- Clinically-proven weight loss aid
- Has outperformed prescription medications in clinical trials
- Excellent customer reviews
- 100-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- The benefits are not as diverse as those of the other top Adipex alternatives
- You can only buy it from the official website
#5. Trimtone (Weight Loss Supplement for Women)
CLICK to view Tritone price and options
During our PhenGold overview, we said there was another option that only requires one dose per day. This is it.
Like PhenGold, you take Trimtone in the morning. However, in this case, you only need to swallow one pill instead of three. This makes Trimtone a potentially better option if you hate swallowing pills but it's marketed as a diet pill for women.
Don't let that put you off. Even if your sex is wrong, Trimtone could still be the right option to choose. The made for women claim is basically a marketing angle. Regardless of your sex, the ingredients will work the same.
The Trimtone Benefits and What to Expect
- Suppresses hunger and cravings
- Boosts metabolism
- Enhances thermogenesis and fat burning
- Increases energy and vitality
Trimtone Ingredients
Each Trimtone capsule provides five key ingredients:
- Caffeine Anhydrous (120 mg)
- Green Tea (100 mg)
- Glucomannan (100 mg)
- Green Coffee Bean Extract (100 mg)
- Grains of Paradise (40 mg)
Unfortunately, there is another Trimtone ingredient, and it's one you may have issues with. The capsule shell is made from gelatin. That makes this option unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. Of course, those who wish to do so could bend the rules by removing the capsule contents and then throwing the shell away.
Trimtone Ingredient Value
Although the quantities may be a little different, you have seen all of these ingredients before.
Trimtone gets much of its fat-burning potency from caffeine, green tea, and green coffee beans. [4, 16, 17]
The formulation also takes advantage of the hunger-fighting ability of glucomannan. [11]
However, Trimtone contains grains of paradise as well, which has some pretty special abilities.
Grains of Paradise: This extract comes from the seeds of a plant that belongs to the ginger family. It's called Aframomum melegueta. For reasons unknown, Aframomum melegueta seeds are called grains of paradise and they help you to torch your fat in a rather interesting way. Grains of paradise increases levels of brown adipose tissue (BAT). This increases a special kind of thermogenesis that elevates your metabolism helping you to burn extra calories, and lose weight. [21]
Trimtone Pros & Cons
Pros
- You only need to take one pill per day
- Suppresses hunger and helps you to burn extra fat
- Excellent customer reviews
- 100-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Marketed strongly toward women
- You can only buy it from the official website
Other OTC Alternatives to Adipex-P
Although PhenQ, Phen24, PhenGold, Zotrim, and Trimtone are easily the best products to use instead of Adipex-P, we have a few honorable mentions:
- Lean Optimizer
- Burn XT
- Instant Knockout
- Vintage Burn
Although these four weight loss supplements are not as potent as the top natural phentermine alternatives, they are still effective and safer to use than Adipex-P.
What Is Adipex-P and How Does It Work?
Phentermine is the name of the weight loss medication. It is sold under several brand names including Adipex and Adipex-P (Adipex-P HCI 37.5 mg)
Molar mass: 149.233 g/mol
ChemSpider ID: 4607
ChEMBL Id: 1574
Boiling point: 402.8°F (206°C)
CAS ID: 122-09-8
Formula: C10H15N
IUPHAR ID: 7269
Although we have already provided a little information about Adipex-P, we barely scratched the surface. We are going to put that right now by taking a closer look at this popular weight loss pill.
The generic drug in Adipex-P is Phentermine. It's a stimulant that acts on the central nervous system.
Many of the OTC alternatives to Adipex-P provide stimulants too but options like caffeine and yerba mate are gentler on the body and none of them poses a threat of addiction. However, Phentermine does.
Phentermine was developed in the 1950s. It's a form of amphetamine. As you may be aware, "Phet" or "Speed," as the drug is often called on the street, is popular both as a performance booster and a party drug.
In the USA, Phentermine is a Schedule IV controlled substance. This is because it has such a great potential for abuse and poses a strong threat of addiction.
Phentermine diet pills act on the brain in ways that engage a natural condition known as fight or flight. It's a stress response that is normally only initiated in times of danger.
One of the things fight or flight does is subdue hunger. However, although this can be beneficial, many of the other aspects of fight or flight, such as elevated blood pressure, place the cardiovascular system under unnecessary strain.
In real-world situations, the fight or flight reaction generally does not last long. Phentermine places the body in this condition for several hours at a time. That's not good.
Although Phentermine over the counter is available with a prescription in the USA, Canada, and Australia. The regulatory bodies in most other countries refuse to sanction its use, stating the risks far outweigh the potential benefits.
What are Adipex-P Side Effects
If your doctor has recommended Adipex-P, you should already be aware of the potential risks. Your doctor will have explained them to you to get your informed consent.
However, if you are considering obtaining Adipex-P via illicit channels, and we strongly suggest you do not, you may know little or nothing about the risks the medication can present.
There is a reason why the regulatory bodies in so many countries consider Phentermine diet pills too dangerous to use.
Adipex-P side effects may include:
- Anger
- Anxiety
- Mood swings
- Irritability
- Dry mouth
- Nervousness
- Jitters
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Vision changes
- High blood pressure
- Heart attacks or strokes
Admittedly, issues such as anxiety and mood swings are probably acceptable risks. It's the drug's potential to cause heart attacks and strokes that worries so many regulatory bodies.
Other Things to Know About Generic Adipex Over the Counter
We already pointed out this medication does not work for everyone. We have covered some of the main risks it presents as well, including addiction and dangerous side effects.
Needless to say, these reasons contribute much to the bid demand for safe OTC alternatives to Adipex-P. However, there are additional reasons why people seek out OTC options.
Due to the potential risks of using the medication, doctors are only permitted to prescribe it to patients who are very overweight or obese. For that reason, many people who are keen to use Adipex-P are unable to obtain it and need to find a good substitute to use instead.
In some cases, people who are overweight enough to get a prescription have their access to it removed because their weight drops under the threshold that permitted their original prescription.
One way or another, Adipex-P can only take anyone part of the way because the maximum prescription period is only three months.
It's a sad fact but, for many Adipex-P users, regardless of any progress they make, it may not be long before they find themselves back at square one.
Compare that to the top natural Adipex-P alternatives. Anyone can buy them and continue reaping the benefits for as long as they want.
Adipex-P Pros & Cons
Pros
- Proven appetite-suppressing capabilities
- Works well for many people
Cons
- Does not work for everyone
- Threat of addiction
- Many people are not overweight enough to obtain a prescription
- Only available for a maximum of 3 months
- Can cause dangerous side effects
How We Ranked the Top Adipex-P Alternatives
To be credible alternatives to Adipex-P, good weight loss pills need to be able to at least match its abilities for losing weight. Of equal importance, they need to be able to do this without presenting any of the risks.
All five of our top generic Adipex over the counter diet pills fit the bill perfectly in both these regards. They also offer greater versatility.
Adipex-P is mainly an appetite suppressant and, because it's a stimulant, it also boosts energy. All the options we recommend do these things and most of them do a lot more.
During our initial weight loss supplements evaluations, we placed a lot of focus on customer reviews. We wanted to see lots of people reporting good results but no reports of side effects. Most of the potential Adipex alternatives we reviewed fell well short of the mark in one regard or the other and sometimes in both.
We also took note of the ingredient profiles for the dietary supplements. We wanted to see plenty of ingredients with proven weight loss enhancing abilities. What we absolutely did not want to see was unnecessary binders and fillers or formulations carrying a lot of dead weight.
Value for money was an important ranking factor too. As far as the monthly usage cost goes, we set the top bar at $80. All five of the options that made our list of Adipex-P alternatives cost less. They also have money-back guarantees. That was a point in their favor too because anyone can buy them and try them with nothing to lose.
Reference Sources and Clinical Data on Adipex-P
1. Skeletal Muscle Metabolism Is a Major Determinant of Resting Energy Expenditure: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2243122/
2. Effect of Caralluma fimbriata extract on appetite, food intake and anthropometry in adult Indian men and women – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17097761/
3. Dietary Capsaicin and Its Anti-obesity Potency: From Mechanism to Clinical Implications: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5426284/
4. Caffeine: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Its Thermogenic, Metabolic, and Cardiovascular Effects in Healthy Volunteers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2333832/
5. Dietary Calcium Intake and Obesity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15879568/
6. Anti-Obesity Effects of Dietary Calcium: The Evidence and Possible Mechanisms: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6627166/
7. L-Carnitine and Acetyl-L-Carnitine: Potential Novel Biomarkers for Major Depressive Disorder: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8514700/
8. Chromium Picolinate Supplementation Attenuates Body Weight Gain and Increases Insulin Sensitivity in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16873787/
9. Iodine Deficiency: https://www.thyroid.org/iodine-deficiency/
10. Thyroid Gland Overview: https://www.endocrineweb.com/endocrinology/overview-thyroid
11. Effect of Glucomannan on Obese Patients: A Clinical Study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6096282/
13. The Sedative Effect of Non-Alcoholic Beer in Healthy Female Nurses: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3399866/
14. The Sedative Effects of Hops (Humulus Lupulus), a Component of Beer, on the Activity/Rest Rhythm: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22849837/
15. Hop (Humulus Lupulus L.) Extract Inhibits Obesity in Mice Ded a High-Fat Diet Over the Long Term: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/hop-humulus-lupulus-l-extract-inhibits-obesity-in-mice-fed-a-highfat-diet-over-the-long-term/197558697FEA8DC6F743A0A056EE208D
16. A Green Tea Extract High in Catechins Reduces Body Fat and Cardiovascular Risks in Humans: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17557985/
17. Coffee Abundant in Chlorogenic Acids Reduces Abdominal Fat in Overweight Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Controlled Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6683100/
18. Effects of L-Theanine Administration on Stress-Related Symptoms and Cognitive Functions in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Controlled Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6836118/
19. The Effectiveness of Rhodiola rosea L. Preparations in Alleviating Various Aspects of Life-Stress Symptoms and Stress-Induced Conditions—Encouraging Clinical Evidence: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9228580/
20. Acute Effects of a Herb Extract Formulation and Inulin Fibre on Appetite, Energy Intake and Food Choice: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23207186/
21. Targeting Thermogenesis in Brown Fat and Muscle to Treat Obesity and Metabolic Disease: https://www.nature.com/articles/nrendo.2017.132
Generic Adipex Over the Counter In Summary
Adipex-P is a popular weight loss medication that mainly functions as an appetite suppressant. Due to availability restrictions and issues relating to addiction and side effects, many people are seeking good over-the-counter Adipex alternatives. This article provides information about five of the best.
All five options contain natural ingredients that have scientifically-backed weight loss enhancing capabilities. They also have excellent customer reviews and money-back guarantees. Not only are they safer than Adipex-P, but these OTC options also offer a more diverse range of benefits and could easily be seen as superior.