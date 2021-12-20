Find Out What Your Dad Wants for Christmas This Year

With everyone on your list to be shopping for, we can almost guarantee that you have the most challenging time deciding what to get your dad for Christmas this year.
No matter how hard you try to prod, poke and pry it out of him, it is a near guarantee that your dad will simply tell you that he does not want or need anything for Christmas.
We love that most dads are content with all they possess, but you also want to make him feel extra special this Christmas and get him something he wants! But where on earth do you even start when it comes to finding that ultimate gift for dad? What would make for a practical yet thoughtful gift that he would use?
We are here to help you win over your dad this Christmas and get him what he wants this year—based on what other dads just like him are seeking.
The Dad Who Loves His iPad
If your dad uses his iPad for work, pleasure, or both, then help him elevate the elegance and protection with a leather iPad case. With options for a range of different iPad models, you can find a leather suede case made with premium waxed leather and lined with microfibers that protect it from getting scratched or cracked. And best of all, the cover to this is magnetic, so when he closes the iPad, it will automatically go into sleep mode and turn on when he flips over the cover.
The Dad Who is into Wellness
If your dad wants to optimize his health and wellness, then giving him the gift of CBD spray is a great way to go. Not only are CBD products insanely trendy at the moment, but they are proving to be a great way to help alleviate pain, promote calmness, and make people feel great. This spray will likely be better than any pain medication he is taking but will allow him the fully enjoy the activities that bring him joy once again. Your dad’s muscles will be happy, making him happy and thus making you happy. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.
The Dad Who Likes to Relax
If your dad appreciates lounging around and relaxing, treat him to the ultimate bean bag bed chair. Dads are notorious for falling asleep on the couch at night when watching television. Now, this bean bag bed chair will double as a comfortable recliner and a bed that will prevent your mom from waking him up in the middle of the night to go upstairs. Plus, with a lifetime guarantee, this gift will provide him optimal comfort for years to come. And the perfect add-on gift to this is cozy slippers that will keep his feet warm all evening long.
The Dad Who Has a Dog
If your family has a dog, then it is likely your dad is an absolute sucker for him. And there is no better way to give him a gift representing his love for that dog than with dog portraits. You will be able to personalize pet portraits and embed your dog’s face into various characters and costumes. All you have to do is simply upload the image, choose the design, and order. And you can also venture outside of just a portrait. You can also get your dog printed on Christmas sweaters—and something your dad can wear with pride.
The Dad Who is Stylish
All dads need those basic graphic tees for men that they can wear for nearly any occasion throughout the year. The designs you can get are extensive and can genuinely represent his personality. But the most crucial factor to consider is the type of fabric of the tees. The best ones will use a premium fabric that is both fashionable and functional — letting your dad have some breathing room and built to last for years no matter how many times a week he wears his new tees. And to really top the tees off, consider getting him a Cuban link chain as well. This timeless accessory will elevate any tee and elevate him to celebrity-looking status. Make your dad feel uber cool with these stylish gifts this Christmas.
The Dad Who Has a Sweet Tooth
If your dad loves to indulge in sweets, why not gift him something edible this year? A sweet treat that simply can’t go wrong is Porto's Bakery cakes, which make a delicious Milk’N Berries cake delivered fresh to eat. You and your dad will be able to make sweet memories eating this cake halfway through Christmas day this year, and it may just end up being an annual tradition for the two of you as well.
The Dad Who Enjoys a Good Drink
If your dad savors a quality whiskey or other types of spirits, then why not gift him a bottle of his favorite brand this Christmas? Or, even better, introduce him to a new and trendy one? Of all the upcoming spirits that will help your dad feel cool and stylish, mezcal is one you really can not go wrong with. Made from all-natural distilled agave in Mexico. This indulgent drink will treat his taste buds to new sensations. He will look forward to his daily happy hour drink with your bottle of mezcal that you have gifted him.
The Dad Who Has Served
If your dad is someone who has served in the military, then consider getting him some of the heartfelt gifts for veterans. From military medals, ribbons, uniforms, plaques, and more, your dad will feel honored that you have taken the time to design and order such a meaningful gift.
The Dad Who Likes Music
If your dad is a sucker for Tom Petty songs, then why not gift him some classic throwback albums that bring him back to the prime of his youth? Or, you could even gift him a vinyl player so he can dust off his old albums. Another option is to get him wireless headphones so he can tune into his Spotify wherever he goes.
The Dad Who Gets His Sizzle On
For the dad who can spend all afternoon sizzling behind the grill, the perfect gift for him is the gift of Omaha Steaks. Choose from a range of mouthwatering meat packs to help him create the ultimate barbeque at home. With options like surf and turf or ones that come with an added dessert, your dad’s tastebuds will be watering as soon as he opens your gift.
The Handy Man Dad
Why not gift your dad the ultimate multi-tool this Christmas? Designed to let him assist in a range of fixes, your dad will love being able to whip out his multi-tool and save the day whenever he is asked. Plus, most dads simply love adding to their tool collection. And this one is undoubtedly one of the coolest.
No matter what type of dad you have, you will undoubtedly be able to gift him something he truly needs this Christmas.