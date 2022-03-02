Essential Business Etiquette Tips for Chat & Messaging

Chat and messaging are essential tools for remote workers. They allow us to stay in touch with our team and collaborators, keep up with current projects, and communicate quickly and easily. However, as with any tool, there are etiquette rules that should be followed to ensure smooth communication. In this blog post, we'll outline the most important etiquette tips for chat and messaging. We spoke to a few top business leaders about their preferences for chat and messaging etiquette. With so many operating procedures changing with remote work, it’s reasonable to feel unsure about proper etiquette. By following these tips, you can make sure your messages are clear and concise, minimizing confusion and frustration among your team members. Let's get started!
Keep Messages Short!
Keep your messages concise with chatting and messaging. “The purpose of chat messaging in the first place is to streamline communications into smaller, bite sized bits of information throughout the day rather than long, winded emails. Keep your messages short and to the point to make sure you get a timely response. When you send messages that are too long and rambly, they might not get answered or elicit confusion from your team. Keep your messages in chats short and to the point!” said Alan Ahdoot, Founder and Partner at Adamson Ahdoot Law.
When you need to get a lot of info out, keep it to shorter sentences. “If you need to get a lot of information out, keep your messages in short sentences. Try to be as concise as possible, even if there is a lot of information to get across. Chances are you can find a way to summarize and keep things relatively clean when communicating with your team. The clearer you can be, the more likely it will be that you’ll get your question answered or help resolving the issue you’re needing help with,” said Lori Price, Founder of PixieLane.
Be Positive in Your Communications
Keep things positive and be careful not to put your stress on others. “Be positive when chatting with team members, even if you’re having to deal with a frustrating issue. It doesn’t help anyone to have a bunch of stress and irritation dumped on their plate, nor is it going to make anyone want to help you out. If you can be positive and patient even in the face of stress, you’ll gain more support and trust from those that you work with. Keep things light and positive to stay solution oriented and work with your team to problem solve,” said Datha Santomieri, Co-Founder and Vice-President of Steadily.
This will also help incentivize your team to get back to you quickly. If you come across as stressed, it’s more likely that people will lag in getting back to you. No one wants stress in their day! “The more positive you can be, the more likely you are to get the help you need faster. If you come across as stressed or irritated, it will come across as unprofessional and your colleagues will be less willing to respond in a timely manner. Keep things light and positive to stay solution oriented,” said Dan Lewis of Convoy.
Proofread Messages
Always make sure you read through your messages before sending them! “Proofread, proofread, proofread. And then do it one more time. Nothing is more frustrating than repetitive typos and a lack of proofreading. Make sure you double check your messages from grammar, spelling and syntax at least twice (if not three times) before sending communications out over chats and messaging. Not just to be understood clearly, but to be professional and not make someone else sift through your grammar mistakes. We all make them, but take the time to correct them before sending messages out!” said Dr. Payel Gupta, CMO of Cleared.
You could also try reading out loud to make sure your message makes sense, both to read and to speak. “Sometimes when we send messages, they make more sense in our head than they do out loud. Something you can do to get around that is speak as you write. This way you can accomplish a more natural syntax and delivery in your messaging. Your coworkers who read your messages will receive more naturally as a result you’ll likely be understood more clearly in general,” said Russell Lieberman, Founder & CEO of Altan Insights.
Know People’s Preferences for Communication and Slang
Make it a point to ask how coworkers would like to be communicated with, not everyone prefers the same things. Some may respond more quickly to chats and messages, and others might just prefer email. “Make yourself aware of how others prefer to be communicated with before directly messaging them or communicating on a chat service. For some, email might just be what they prefer and if so, you should respect and stick to that method of communication for that team member, client, customer or whoever it might be. It’s important to respect other people’s communication boundaries, especially at work, so try making a point to ask your collaborators how they prefer to be contacted,” said Michelle Hodgden, Chief of Staff at Kinoo.
Similarly, not everyone will be ok with slang used in chats. Some prefer more formal communication. “Be wary of using slang or abbreviations when communicating over work chat systems. With those that you know and work closely with, you may develop a report where some slang is accepted, but that shouldn’t be your assumption for all communications. Making communications too casual can come across as unprofessional and like you don’t care about how you come across at work. Keep slang and abbreviations to an absolute minimum,” said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay.
Respect Availability
When you can see whether someone is at their computer or not, make sure you don’t flood their chat with messages during that time. “Most chat services will have the option to set themselves as ‘available’ or ‘away.’ Make sure you respect availability and don’t message those that are marked as away from their computer. For one, they’re probably getting notifications on their phone when you message them which can be distracting if they’re dealing with something else. Secondly, it shows a lack of effort to determine whether that person was available or not,” said John Jacob, CEO of Hoist.
This way you can set your expectations as to when you’ll be able to communicate with that person. “You can avoid a lot of frustrating situations by knowing when people are available and what their bandwidth is. A simple ask can do a lot to show your respect for a coworker's availability,” said Lauren Singer of Package Free Shop.
In conclusion, it’s important to remember a few key etiquette tips when messaging and chatting with coworkers. Keep your messages short, be positive, proofread for errors, and respect your colleagues' availability. By following these simple guidelines, you can avoid any miscommunications or misunderstandings in the workplace. And as more and more companies move towards instant communication tools like chat services, it’s more important than ever to make sure you are respectful of your coworkers boundaries. It’s also important to take people's preferences into account when it comes to chat services. Some of your coworkers might prefer to get an email update and find checking chat messages frustrating. Others will rely more heavily on the chat services, so make sure to ask your team how they’d prefer to be contacted during work hours. This can save a lot of people a lot of frustration in the long run. Follow these tips to avoid overstepping the boundaries of your coworkers and to respect their time and preferences! As a society, we are continuing to develop and find the best ways to exist together in digital spaces, so start the journey today by following the tips above!